Cabo Bob's Burritos Shoal Creek
Beverages
Bob's Specials
#1 Just Fish Tacos
3 tacos on Buttermilk Tortillas, Crispy Fish, Chipotle Crema, Mango Pico, Shredded Cabbage & Lime.
#2 Deluxe Fish Tacos
3 Tacos on Cilantro Tomatillo, Ancho Chili & Buttermilk Tortillas, Crispy Fish, Chipotle Crema, Mango Pico, Guacamole, Cheese, Cabbage & Lime
#3 Baja Fish Tacos
3 tacos on Corn Tortillas, Crispy Fish, Cilantro, Fresh Onions, Chipotle Crema, Shredded Cabbage, Red Salsa & Lime
#4 Fish Burrito
Ancho Chili or Cilantro Tomatillo Tortillas, Crispy Fish, White Rice, Black Beans, Onion, Mango Pico, Cilantro, Cabbae, Chipotle Crema & Lime
#5 The Pork Burrito
Ancho chili tortilla, pork, white rice, black beans, grilled onions & peppers, cheese, cilantro & 66 red sauce
#6 Brisket & Queso
Ancho Chili Tortilla, Brisket, Brown Rice, Pinto Beans, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Queso, Lettuce, Cilantro & 66 Red Pepper Sauce
#7 Best Steak Burrito
Ancho chili or Smoky cheddar tortilla, grilled steak, brown rice, Baja Beans, sauteed onions, cheese, pico de gallo, Ancho Rancho & Queso.
#8 Bobs Chicken Bowl
Chicken Fajita, Brown Rice, Baja Beans, Cilantro, Cheese, Chipotle Crema, Mango Pico & Guacamole.
#9 Chicken Burrito
Cilantro Tomatillo Tortilla, Chicken Fajital, Brown Rice, Baja Beans, Lettuce, Cilantro, Cheese, Mango Pico, Chipotle Crema & Guacamole
#10 Seventeen Veggie Burrito
Cilantro Tomatillo Tortilla, Baja Beans, Brown Rice, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Zucchini, Pico, Lettuce & Guacamole, Cabbage.
Burritos
Chicken Burrito
Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.
Steak Burrito
Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.
Fish Burrito
Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.
Brisket Burrito
Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.
Pork Burrito
Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.
Veggie Burrito
Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.
Tacos
Chicken Tacos
3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Steak Tacos
3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Fish Tacos
3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Brisket Tacos
3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Pork Tacos
3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Veggie Tacos
3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Bowls
Chicken Bowl
Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.
Steak Bowl
Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.
Fish Bowl
Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.
Brisket Bowl
Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.
Pork Bowl
Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.
Veggie Bowl
Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.
Salad
Chicken Salad
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
Steak Salad
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
Fish Salad
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
Brisket Salad
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
Pork Salad
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
Veggie Salad
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
Nachos
Brisket Nachos
A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.
Chicken Nachos
A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.
Fish Nachos
A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.
Pork Nachos
A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.
Steak Nachos
A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.
Veggie Nachos
A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.
Quesadillas
Brisket Quesadilla
Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side. Guac is extra.
Chicken Quesadilla
Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side. Guac is extra.
Fish Quesadilla
Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side. Guac is extra.
Pork Quesadilla
Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side. Guac is extra.
Steak Quesadilla
Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side. Guac is extra.
Veggie Quesadilla
Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side. Guac is extra.
Kids Menu
Extras
Chips & Queso Reg
Chips & Queso Lg
Chips & Guacamole Reg
Chips & Guacamole Lg
Chips & Red Salsa Reg
Chips & Red Salsa Lg
Chips & Green Salsa Lg
Chips & Green Salsa Reg
All Three Reg
Queso, Guacamole, Red Salsa, and Chips
All Three Lg
Queso, Guacamole, Red Salsa, and Chips
Just Chips
SD Taco Tortilla
SD Burrito Tortilla
Single Tacos
Chicken Single Taco
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Steak Single Taco
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Fish Single Taco
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Brisket Single Taco
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Pork Single Taco
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Veggie Single Taco
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.