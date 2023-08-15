Breakfast

Breakfast Specials

BF Special Small Burrito w/12oz Coffee

$8.75

Small size burrito with 12oz drip coffee

BF Special Small Burrito w/16oz Coffee

$9.00

Small size burrito with 16oz drip coffee

BF Special Reg Burrito w/12oz Coffee

$10.95

Regular size burrito with 12oz drip Coffee

BF Special Reg Burrito w/16oz Coffee

$11.20

Regular size burrito with 16oz drip Coffee

BF Special 1/2 Paninis w/12oz Coffee

$8.75

1/2 of Breakfast Panini with 12oz drip coffee

BF Special 1/2 Paninis w/16oz Coffee

$9.00

1/2 of Breakfast Panini with 16oz drip coffee

Breakfast Panini

Egg, tomato and Cheese

$8.50

eggs, tomato, and jack cheese w/ mayo spread

Turkey & Cheese

$9.50

turkey breast, mozzarella & jack cheese, w/ mayo spread

Ham & Cheese

$9.50

ham, mozzarella & jack cheese, w/ mayo spread

Western Bacon Panini

$8.95

eggs, bacon, grilled mushroom, cheddar cheese w/ mayo spread

Denver Panini

$8.95

eggs, black forest ham, tomato, cheddar cheese w/ mayo spread

Breakfast Burritos

Reg Burrito Bowl

$8.95

two scrambled eggs, potatoes, & cheese w/ one choice of meat

Small Burrito Bowl

$6.75

one scrambled eggs, potatoes, & cheese w/ one choice of meat (bacon, ham, sausage, chorizo, or veggie)

Breakfast Burrito

$8.75

two scrambled eggs, potatoes, & cheese w/ one choice of meat

Small Breakfast Burrito

$6.50

one scrambled eggs, potatoes, & cheese w/ one choice of meat (bacon, ham, sausage, chorizo, or veggie)

Other Breakfast

Ali's Bagel

$9.50

Choice of a bagel, mushroom, spinach, avocado with pesto spread. Yummi!!!

Bagel, tomato and cream cheese

$5.95

Bagel, tomato with cream cheese

Hot Cereal Regular

$9.95

oats & Honey cooked with milk, bananas, strawberries, candied walnuts, & cinnamon powder

Hot Cereal Small

$7.95

oats & Honey cooked with milk, bananas, strawberries, candied walnuts, & cinnamon powder

Lunch

Lunch Special

Lunch Special 1/2 Panini

$11.00

Half Panini with One side & One drink

Lunch Special Full Panini

$13.95

Whole Panini with One side & One drink

Lunch Panini

Cachi Special

$10.75

roasted herbed chicken breast, prosciutto, grilled mushrooms, basil, mozzarella cheese, olive tapanade & balsamic vinaigrette spread

Chicken Pesto

$10.75

roasted herbed chicken breast, prosciutto, tomato, mozzarella cheese w/ pesto spread

Chipotle Turkey Club

$10.75

oven roasted turkey, bacon, tomato, avocado, peppered jack cheese, & roasted garlic chipotle as spread

Chickn & Basil

$10.75

roasted herbed chicken breast, tomato, basil, provolone cheese w/ caesar dressing spread

Itailian Turkey

$9.85

oven roasted turkey, grilled onions, provolone cheese, and dijon-mayo spread

French Dip

$11.50

roast beef, grilled onions, provolone cheese, dijon-mayo spread and au jus dip

BBQ Turkey

$10.75

oven roasted turkey, tomato, bacon, jack cheese, BBQ sauce as spread

Lemon Zest Tuna

$10.75

lemon zest albacore tuna salad, tomato, & provolone cheese

Hummus(Vegetarian)

$9.85

tomato, cucumber, red onions, feta cheese, & hummus as spread

Pomodoro(Vegetarian)

$9.85

tomato, basil, mozzarella cheese, & olive tapanade & balsamic vinaigrette as spread (add chicken for $3.50)

Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$13.95

blend of napa cabbage, romaine, red cabbage, carrots, crispy wonton strips, cashew nuts, mandarin oranges, cilantro served with sesame ginger dressing

Chinese Salad No Chicken

$10.50

blend of napa cabbage, romaine, red cabbage, carrots, crispy wonton strips, cashew nuts, mandarin oranges, cilantro served with sesame ginger dressing

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.25

romaine lettuce, artichoke hearts, herbed croutons, parmesan cheese served with our caesar dressing

Mediterranian Spinach Salad

$11.95

baby spinach, spring mixed greens, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese served with sherry vinaigrette, also served with toasted wheat pita bread and hummus dip

Walnut Mixed Green

$10.25

spring mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, candied walnuts, feta cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad w/ Balsamic Vinegrette

$13.95

romaine, boiled eggs, chicken, bacon bits, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese served with choice of balsamic vinaigrette or ranch dressing

Cobb Salad w/ Ranch

$13.95

romaine, boiled eggs, chicken, bacon bits, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese served with choice of balsamic vinaigrette or ranch dressing

Breakfast Panini

Egg, tomato and Cheese

$8.50

eggs, tomato, and jack cheese w/ mayo spread

Turkey & Cheese

$9.50

turkey breast, mozzarella & jack cheese, w/ mayo spread

Ham & Cheese

$9.50

ham, mozzarella & jack cheese, w/ mayo spread

Western Bacon Panini

$8.95

eggs, bacon, grilled mushroom, cheddar cheese w/ mayo spread

Denver Panini

$8.95

eggs, black forest ham, tomato, cheddar cheese w/ mayo spread

Drinks

Hot Coffee

Drip Coffee 12oz

$2.75

Drip Coffee 16oz

$3.00

Americano 12oz

$3.85

2 shots espresso with hot water

Americano 16oz

$4.40

3 shots espresso with hot water

Cappuccino 8oz

$4.70

2 shots espresso with steamed milk

Caffe Latte 12oz

$4.70

2 shots espresso with steamed milk

Caffe Latte 16oz

$5.25

3 shots espresso with steamed milk

Flavored Latte 12oz

$5.25

2 shots espresso with steamed milk & flavor

Flavored Latte 16oz

$5.75

3 shots espresso with steamed milk & flavor

Caffe Mocha 12oz

$5.25

2 shots espresso with steamed milk & dark choco

Caffe Mocha 16oz

$5.75

3 shots espresso with steamed milk & dark choco

White Mocha 12oz

$5.50

2 shots espresso with steamed milk & white choco

White Mocha 16oz

$5.95

3 shots espresso with steamed milk & white choco

Espresso

$3.50

2 shots espresso

Pour Over 12oz

$5.80

Hand drip coffee

Pour Over 16oz

$6.50

Hand drip coffee

Cafe Au Lait 12oz

$3.60

Coffee + steamed milk

Cafe Au Lait 16oz

$4.15

Coffee + steamed milk

Air Pot 2.2 Liter

Iced Coffee

Iced Cold Brew 16oz

$6.50

Iced Cold Brew 20oz

$7.50

Iced Americano 16oz

$4.50

3 shots espresso with water

Iced Americano 20oz

$5.00

4 shots espresso with water

Iced Latte 16oz

$5.35

2 shots espresso with milk

Iced Latte 20oz

$5.85

3 shots espresso with milk

Iced Flavored Latte 16oz

$5.75

2 shots espresso with milk & flavor

Iced Flavored Latte 20oz

$6.35

3 shots espresso with milk & flavor

Iced White Mocha 16oz

$5.95

2 shots espresso with milk & white chocolate

Iced White Mocha 20oz

$6.55

3 shots espresso with milk & white chocolate

Iced Mocha 16oz

$5.75

2 shots espresso with milk & dark chocolate

Iced Mocha 20oz

$6.35

3 shots espresso with milk & dark chocolate

Iced Brown Sugar Oat Lette 16oz

$6.50

house made brown sugar, espresso and oat milk

Iced Brown Sugar Oat Lette 20oz

$7.50

Ice Blended Drinks

Ice Blended White Mocha 20oz

$7.85

Ice Blended White Mocha 16oz

$7.10

2 shots espresso, milk, white choco, vanilla mix

Ice Blended Mocha Espresso Blitz 20oz

$7.85

3 shots espresso, milk, chocolate, choco covered bean, mocha mix

Ice Blended Mocha Espresso Blitz 16oz

$7.10

2 shots espresso, milk, chocolate, choco covered bean, mocha mix

Ice Blended Mint Oreo Mocha 20oz

$7.85

3 shots espresso, milk, white choco, mint syrup, vanilla mix

Ice Blended Mint Oreo Mocha 16oz

$7.10

2 shots espresso, milk, white choco, mint syrup, vanilla mix

Ice Blended Caramel Latte 20oz

$7.10

3 shots espresso, milk, caramel sauce, vanilla mix

Ice Blended Caramel Latte 16oz

$6.55

2 shots espresso, milk, caramel sauce, vanilla mix

Ice Blended Mocha 20oz

$7.10

3 shots espresso, milk, chocolate, mocha mix

Ice Blended Mocha 16oz

$6.55

2 shots espresso, milk, chocolate, mocha mix

Ice Blended Banana Mocha 20oz

$7.85

3 shots espresso, milk banana, chocolate, mocha mix

Ice Blended Banana Mocha 16oz

$7.10

2 shots espresso, milk, banana, chocolate, mocha mix

Other Hot Drinks

Macha Green Tea Latte 12oz

$5.25

Matcha with steamed milk

Macha Green tea Latte 16oz

$5.80

Matcha with steamed milk

Chai Latte 12oz

$4.50

Chai with steamed milk

Chai Latte 16oz

$4.95

Chai with steamed milk

Hot Tea 12oz

$3.30

Tea bag with hot water

Hot Tea 16oz

$3.80

Tea Bag with hot water

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.60

Dark chocolate with steamed milk

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$4.20

Dark chocolate with steamed milk

Other Cold Drinks

Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte 16oz

$5.75

Matcha with milk

Iced Macha Green Tea Latte 20oz

$6.35

Matcha with milk

Iced Chai Latte 16oz

$5.25

Chai with milk

Iced Chai Latte 20oz

$5.75

Chai with milk

Iced Tea 16oz

$2.70

Black tea with hint of tropical fruit

Iced Tea 20oz

$3.25

Black tea with hint of tropical fruit

Beverage

Can Soda

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Tropicana OJ

$3.00

Peligrino 250ml

$3.00

Peligrino 500ml

$4.50

Milk 16oz

$3.50

Milk 20oz

$4.50

Milk Alt 16oz

$4.00

Milk Alt 20oz

$5.00

Pastries

Bagel

$3.50

Potato Chips

$2.50

Cookie

$2.75

Croissant Plain

$3.00

Croissant Chocolate

$3.95

Croissant Almond

$3.95

Danish Filled

$3.95

Muffin Small

$2.00

Muffin Regular

$3.00

Nutty Gourmet 2oz

$3.00

Nutty Gourmet 4oz

$5.50

Others

Other Items

Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Chicken Caeser Wrap

$10.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.95

Ali's Bagel

$9.50

Choice of a bagel, mushroom, spinach, avocado with pesto spread. Yummi!!!