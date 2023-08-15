Cachi Cafe 10 Centerpointe Dr
Breakfast
Breakfast Specials
BF Special Small Burrito w/12oz Coffee
Small size burrito with 12oz drip coffee
BF Special Small Burrito w/16oz Coffee
Small size burrito with 16oz drip coffee
BF Special Reg Burrito w/12oz Coffee
Regular size burrito with 12oz drip Coffee
BF Special Reg Burrito w/16oz Coffee
Regular size burrito with 16oz drip Coffee
BF Special 1/2 Paninis w/12oz Coffee
1/2 of Breakfast Panini with 12oz drip coffee
BF Special 1/2 Paninis w/16oz Coffee
1/2 of Breakfast Panini with 16oz drip coffee
Breakfast Panini
Egg, tomato and Cheese
eggs, tomato, and jack cheese w/ mayo spread
Turkey & Cheese
turkey breast, mozzarella & jack cheese, w/ mayo spread
Ham & Cheese
ham, mozzarella & jack cheese, w/ mayo spread
Western Bacon Panini
eggs, bacon, grilled mushroom, cheddar cheese w/ mayo spread
Denver Panini
eggs, black forest ham, tomato, cheddar cheese w/ mayo spread
Breakfast Burritos
Reg Burrito Bowl
two scrambled eggs, potatoes, & cheese w/ one choice of meat
Small Burrito Bowl
one scrambled eggs, potatoes, & cheese w/ one choice of meat (bacon, ham, sausage, chorizo, or veggie)
Breakfast Burrito
two scrambled eggs, potatoes, & cheese w/ one choice of meat
Small Breakfast Burrito
one scrambled eggs, potatoes, & cheese w/ one choice of meat (bacon, ham, sausage, chorizo, or veggie)
Other Breakfast
Ali's Bagel
Choice of a bagel, mushroom, spinach, avocado with pesto spread. Yummi!!!
Bagel, tomato and cream cheese
Bagel, tomato with cream cheese
Hot Cereal Regular
oats & Honey cooked with milk, bananas, strawberries, candied walnuts, & cinnamon powder
Hot Cereal Small
oats & Honey cooked with milk, bananas, strawberries, candied walnuts, & cinnamon powder
Lunch
Lunch Special
Lunch Panini
Cachi Special
roasted herbed chicken breast, prosciutto, grilled mushrooms, basil, mozzarella cheese, olive tapanade & balsamic vinaigrette spread
Chicken Pesto
roasted herbed chicken breast, prosciutto, tomato, mozzarella cheese w/ pesto spread
Chipotle Turkey Club
oven roasted turkey, bacon, tomato, avocado, peppered jack cheese, & roasted garlic chipotle as spread
Chickn & Basil
roasted herbed chicken breast, tomato, basil, provolone cheese w/ caesar dressing spread
Itailian Turkey
oven roasted turkey, grilled onions, provolone cheese, and dijon-mayo spread
French Dip
roast beef, grilled onions, provolone cheese, dijon-mayo spread and au jus dip
BBQ Turkey
oven roasted turkey, tomato, bacon, jack cheese, BBQ sauce as spread
Lemon Zest Tuna
lemon zest albacore tuna salad, tomato, & provolone cheese
Hummus(Vegetarian)
tomato, cucumber, red onions, feta cheese, & hummus as spread
Pomodoro(Vegetarian)
tomato, basil, mozzarella cheese, & olive tapanade & balsamic vinaigrette as spread (add chicken for $3.50)
Salad
Chinese Chicken Salad
blend of napa cabbage, romaine, red cabbage, carrots, crispy wonton strips, cashew nuts, mandarin oranges, cilantro served with sesame ginger dressing
Chinese Salad No Chicken
blend of napa cabbage, romaine, red cabbage, carrots, crispy wonton strips, cashew nuts, mandarin oranges, cilantro served with sesame ginger dressing
Classic Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, artichoke hearts, herbed croutons, parmesan cheese served with our caesar dressing
Mediterranian Spinach Salad
baby spinach, spring mixed greens, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese served with sherry vinaigrette, also served with toasted wheat pita bread and hummus dip
Walnut Mixed Green
spring mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, candied walnuts, feta cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette
Cobb Salad w/ Balsamic Vinegrette
romaine, boiled eggs, chicken, bacon bits, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese served with choice of balsamic vinaigrette or ranch dressing
Cobb Salad w/ Ranch
romaine, boiled eggs, chicken, bacon bits, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese served with choice of balsamic vinaigrette or ranch dressing
Drinks
Hot Coffee
Drip Coffee 12oz
Drip Coffee 16oz
Americano 12oz
2 shots espresso with hot water
Americano 16oz
3 shots espresso with hot water
Cappuccino 8oz
2 shots espresso with steamed milk
Caffe Latte 12oz
2 shots espresso with steamed milk
Caffe Latte 16oz
3 shots espresso with steamed milk
Flavored Latte 12oz
2 shots espresso with steamed milk & flavor
Flavored Latte 16oz
3 shots espresso with steamed milk & flavor
Caffe Mocha 12oz
2 shots espresso with steamed milk & dark choco
Caffe Mocha 16oz
3 shots espresso with steamed milk & dark choco
White Mocha 12oz
2 shots espresso with steamed milk & white choco
White Mocha 16oz
3 shots espresso with steamed milk & white choco
Espresso
2 shots espresso
Pour Over 12oz
Hand drip coffee
Pour Over 16oz
Hand drip coffee
Cafe Au Lait 12oz
Coffee + steamed milk
Cafe Au Lait 16oz
Coffee + steamed milk
Air Pot 2.2 Liter
Iced Coffee
Iced Cold Brew 16oz
Iced Cold Brew 20oz
Iced Americano 16oz
3 shots espresso with water
Iced Americano 20oz
4 shots espresso with water
Iced Latte 16oz
2 shots espresso with milk
Iced Latte 20oz
3 shots espresso with milk
Iced Flavored Latte 16oz
2 shots espresso with milk & flavor
Iced Flavored Latte 20oz
3 shots espresso with milk & flavor
Iced White Mocha 16oz
2 shots espresso with milk & white chocolate
Iced White Mocha 20oz
3 shots espresso with milk & white chocolate
Iced Mocha 16oz
2 shots espresso with milk & dark chocolate
Iced Mocha 20oz
3 shots espresso with milk & dark chocolate
Iced Brown Sugar Oat Lette 16oz
house made brown sugar, espresso and oat milk
Iced Brown Sugar Oat Lette 20oz
Ice Blended Drinks
Ice Blended White Mocha 20oz
Ice Blended White Mocha 16oz
2 shots espresso, milk, white choco, vanilla mix
Ice Blended Mocha Espresso Blitz 20oz
3 shots espresso, milk, chocolate, choco covered bean, mocha mix
Ice Blended Mocha Espresso Blitz 16oz
2 shots espresso, milk, chocolate, choco covered bean, mocha mix
Ice Blended Mint Oreo Mocha 20oz
3 shots espresso, milk, white choco, mint syrup, vanilla mix
Ice Blended Mint Oreo Mocha 16oz
2 shots espresso, milk, white choco, mint syrup, vanilla mix
Ice Blended Caramel Latte 20oz
3 shots espresso, milk, caramel sauce, vanilla mix
Ice Blended Caramel Latte 16oz
2 shots espresso, milk, caramel sauce, vanilla mix
Ice Blended Mocha 20oz
3 shots espresso, milk, chocolate, mocha mix
Ice Blended Mocha 16oz
2 shots espresso, milk, chocolate, mocha mix
Ice Blended Banana Mocha 20oz
3 shots espresso, milk banana, chocolate, mocha mix
Ice Blended Banana Mocha 16oz
2 shots espresso, milk, banana, chocolate, mocha mix
Other Hot Drinks
Macha Green Tea Latte 12oz
Matcha with steamed milk
Macha Green tea Latte 16oz
Matcha with steamed milk
Chai Latte 12oz
Chai with steamed milk
Chai Latte 16oz
Chai with steamed milk
Hot Tea 12oz
Tea bag with hot water
Hot Tea 16oz
Tea Bag with hot water
Hot Chocolate 12oz
Dark chocolate with steamed milk
Hot Chocolate 16oz
Dark chocolate with steamed milk