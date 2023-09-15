Shareables*

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.00

Cornmeal/flour breaded green tomatoes | Red Apple Arugula Salad | Feta Cheese | Balsamic Reduction

Truffle Parmesan Fries

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$13.00

Fries | Truffle Oil | Parmesan | Black Pepper Aioli

Grilled Artichokes

Grilled Artichokes

$11.00

Whole Artichoke | Grilled Lemon | Old Bay Aioli

Warm Pimento Cheese Dip

Warm Pimento Cheese Dip

$12.00

Toasted Naan Bread | House Made Pepper Jelly

Lobster Flatbread

Lobster Flatbread

$24.00

Lobster | Applewood Bacon | Dijon Cream | Divina Tomato | Smoked Gouda | Arugula Salad

White Chicken Flatbread

White Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Grilled Chicken | Garlic Spread | Spinach | Divina Tomatoes | Feta Cheese | Fresh Basil

Handhelds *

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$15.00

Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Roasted Garlic Aioli Choice of fries or a side salad

Cafe 4 Burger

Cafe 4 Burger

$16.00

Parmesan | Arugula | Red Onion | Tomato | Umami Sauce | Brioche Bun

Crispy Fish Sandwich

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Fried White Fish | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle | Dill Crema | Brioche Bun

Tennessee Cheesesteak

Tennessee Cheesesteak

$16.00

Shaved Sirloin | Roasted Peppers & Onions | White Cheese Sauce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken | Feta | Divina Tomatoes | Spinach | Garlic Lemon Aioli | Wheat Berry Bread

Music City Melt

Music City Melt

$16.00

Nashville Hot Chicken | White American Cheese | House Pickles | Cabbage Slaw | Brioche Bun

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Fried White Fish | Sriracha Aioli | Cabbage Slaw | Avocado | Flour Tortilla

Mac N Cheese*

3 Cheese Mac N Cheese

3 Cheese Mac N Cheese

$12.00

White Cheese Sauce | Cavatappi | Breadcrumb Crust

Nashville Hot Chicken Mac N Cheese

Nashville Hot Chicken Mac N Cheese

$15.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Strips | White Cheese Sauce | Cavatappi | Breadcrumb Crust

Lobster Mac N Cheese

Lobster Mac N Cheese

$24.00

Soups & Salads*

Seasonal Soup

Seasonal Soup

$7.00

Summer: Corn Chowder

Roasted Tomato Bisque

Roasted Tomato Bisque

$7.00

Tomato Cream Base | Croutons | Cilantro Sour Cream | Chives

Grilled Cheese Dipper

Grilled Cheese Dipper

$13.00

Grilled Cheese sandwich, tomato bisque soup Add avocado | Bacon | Lobster

Strawberry Field Salad

Strawberry Field Salad

$14.00

Field Greens | Strawberries | Blue Cheese | Candied Walnuts | Strawberry Vin Add Grilled Chicken | Shrimp | Salmon | Grilled Steak

Market Square Wedge

Market Square Wedge

$12.00

Bacon | Tomato | Chopped Egg | Candied Pecan | Blue Cheese | Ranch Dressing | Balsamic Reduction

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

Grilled Salmon | Field Greens | Oranges | Fresh Beets | Red Onion | Goat Cheese | Orange Vin

Green Goddess Salad

$12.00

Avocado | Cucumber | Parmesan | Brioche Croutons | Green Goddess

Cafe 4 Favorites (Deep Copy)

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Blackened Shrimp | White Cheddar Grits | Etouffee Sauce | Andouille Sausage | Red & Green Peppers

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$27.00

Smashed Fingerlings | Collard Greens | Smoky Dill Crema

Fried Chicken & Waffles

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Sausage Gravy | Maple Syrup

Herb Roasted Half Chicken

Herb Roasted Half Chicken

$24.00

Herb Gremolata | Roasted Garlic Whipped Potatoes | Southern-Style Green Beans

Vegetable Linguini

Vegetable Linguini

$18.00

Artichoke | Mushroom | Spinach | Divina Tomatoes | Parmesan | Garlic Beurre Blanc

Braised Short Rib

$25.00

White Cheddar Grits | Sautéed Collard Greens

Grilled Ribeye

Grilled Ribeye

$38.00

Bacon Butter | Roasted Garlic Whipped Potatoes | Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Sides (Deep Copy)

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
Garlic Whipped Potatoes

Garlic Whipped Potatoes

$5.00
Smashed Fingerlings

Smashed Fingerlings

$5.00

Tossed in Bacon Garlic Butter

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$7.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$7.00
White Cheddar Grits

White Cheddar Grits

$5.00
Roasted Maple Glazed Carrots

Roasted Maple Glazed Carrots

$5.00
Southern-Style Green Beans

Southern-Style Green Beans

$5.00
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$5.00
Side Truffle Fries

Side Truffle Fries

$7.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Naan Refill

$2.00

Side Chicken Breast

$7.00

Side of Shrimp

$8.00

Side of Salmon

$9.00

Side of Steak

$10.00

Side of Lobster

$10.00

Side Mayo

Side Jalapenos

Side Dressing/Sauce

$1.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Desserts (Deep Copy)

Butterscotch Bread Pudding

Butterscotch Bread Pudding

$8.00

Sweet Cream Custard | Bourbon Glaze | Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Coconut Creme Brulee

$8.00

Creamy Custard | Coconut Flakes | Hard Caramel

Chocolate Fudge Torte

Chocolate Fudge Torte

$8.00

Flourless Fudge Torte, Fresh Berries, Whipped Cream

Ice Cream Scoop

$0.99

Monthly Specials (Deep Copy)

Chef's App

Chef's App

$18.00

Wasabi Pea Crusted Tuna, sliced thin and served with a soba noodle salad

Chef's Flatbread/Mac

Chef's Flatbread/Mac

$14.00

Whipped Lemon Ricotta, Roasted Squash, Divina Tomatoes, Feta Cheese

Chef's Entree

Chef's Entree

$30.00

Pan Seared Barramundi served with roasted green vegetables and red lentil ragout

Chef's Dessert

$9.00
Monthly Old Fashioned

Monthly Old Fashioned

$14.00

Castle & Key Rye, PX sherry, Fig, Smoked Cherry Wood, Cherry Bitters

Monthly Cocktail

Monthly Cocktail

$14.00

Coa Reposado, Campo Bravo Reposado, Pear, Orange, Loco Sour, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milk Punch, Spiced Pear

Monthly Beer

Monthly Beer

$7.00

Sweet and Balanced with notes of biscuit & caramel

Monthly Wine

Monthly Wine

$13.00+

A blend of Negroamaro and Nero d'Avola from the southern region of Puglia and Barbera from the northern region of Piedmont, in Italy by David Finney

Kids Menu (Deep Copy)

Kids Mac

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Waffle

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Drink

$1.99

N/A Bev* (Copy)

Soda Refill

Tea Refill

Fruity Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Arnold Palmer Refill

½ & ½ Tea

$3.50

½ & ½ Tea Refill

Kids Drink

$1.99

Fauxmosa

$8.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00
Bottled Sparkling Water

Bottled Sparkling Water

$5.00

20oz Life Water

RedBull

RedBull

$4.00
Tonic Water

Tonic Water

$5.00

fever-tree

Apple Juice

$3.50

NA Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Employee Redbull

$2.00

Hot Tea & Coffee (Deep Copy)

Hot Coffee Refill

Iced Coffee Refill

Decaf Coffee Refill

Chai Latte

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00