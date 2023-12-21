FG-Cafe 86 - Chandler
Pastries
Specials
- Combo Pack #1 Truffles$15.75
4-Pack Ube Truffles and 1 - 24oz Hibiscus Calamansi
- Combo Pack #2 Ube Leche Flan$17.75
4-Pack Ube Leche Flan and 1 - 24oz Hibiscus Calamansi
- Combo Pack #3 Cheesecake$17.75
4-Pack Ube Crack Cheese Cake and 1 - 24oz Hibiscus Calamansi
- Combo Pack #4 Crinkles$14.00
4-Pack Ube Crinkles and 1 - 24oz Hibiscus Calamansi
Baked Goods
- 1 Dozen Ube Leche Flan Cupcakes$48.00
12 x Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!
- 1 Dozen Ube Truffles$44.00
Cafe 86's Signature Pastry: 12 x Super moist ube cake mixed in with coconut cream cheese frosting, dipped in white chocolate and rolled in oreos.
- Ube Leche Flan Cupcake$4.75
Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!
- Ube Truffles$4.25
Cafe 86's Signature Pastry: Super moist ube cake mixed in with coconut cream cheese frosting, dipped in white chocolate and rolled in oreos.
- Ube Crack Cheesecake$4.75
Our deliciously creamy ube cheesecake sitting on top of a buttery Skyflakes crust.
- Ube Butter Bars$4.75
Cafe 86's take on a Southern dessert: Sweet and rich buttery crust that is topped with a decadent filling of cream cheese, ube, and lots of butter!
- Ube Crinkles$3.75
Soft and delicate ube cookie with a crackling of powdered sugar on top!
- Ube Tres Leches - Contains CASHEWS$5.50Out of stock
| FOOD ALLERGY NOTICE | Please be advised this product contains tree nuts and cashews Our lightly sweetened ube sponge that is soaked in coconut, evaporated and condensed ube milk and topped with whipped ube halaya and a crunchy layer of cashew meringue.
- Halo Halo Bread Pudding$5.50
Buttery cubes of bread soaked in an ube coconut custard and mixed in with bananas and jackfruit to make our delicious halo halo bread pudding. Served warm with a scoop of Ube Ice Cream. Instructions: If this is a to go order and will be given to you cold. We recommend that you heat up the bread pudding for 20 - 30 seconds before serving and adding the Ube ice cream provided with dessert.
- Chocolate Coffee Crunch Cups$4.50
Layers of chocolate cake, coffee whipped cream, chocolate ganache and a sprinkling of Vahlrona chocolate crispies. Contains: wheat, dairy, sugar, eggs, possible soy.
- Milo Cupcake$4.75
Chocolate Fudge Cupcake with Milo Whipped Cream
- Turon Pop Tart$4.99
Banana and Jackfruit (Turon) filling cooked with brown sugar and butter, stuffed into our buttery pastry crust.
- Ube Pop Tart$4.99
Our house made ube halaya mixed with sweet macapuno and baked into a buttery pastry.
- Scoop Of Ube Ice Cream$2.95
- Scoop Of Vanilla Ice Cream$2.50
Drinks
Halo Halo
- Halo Halo$8.50
Signature Halo Halo. Includes Coconut Jellies, Jack Fruit, Boba, Frosted Flakes, Scoop of Ube Ice Cream and Flan.
- Upside Down Halo Halo$8.50
Signature Ube base Halo Halo. Includes Coconut Jellies, Jack Fruit, Boba, Frosted Flakes, Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream and Flan.
- Mini Halo Halo$8.75
Signature Halo Halo. Includes Coconut Jellies, Jack Fruit, Boba, Frosted Flakes, Scoop of Ube Ice Cream and Flan.
- Mini Upside Down Halo Halo$8.75
Signature Ube base Halo Halo. Includes Coconut Jellies, Jack Fruit, Boba, Frosted Flakes, Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream and Flan.
Milk Shakes
- Ube Monster Milkshake$7.75
24oz Ube Milk Shake with sprinkled oreos.
- Mini Ube Monster Milkshake$6.75
16oz Ube Milk Shake with sprinkled oreos.
- Matcha Monster Milkshake$7.75
24oz Matcha Milk Shake with blended and sprinkled oreos.
- Mini Matcha Monster Milkshake$6.75
16oz Matcha Milk Shake with blended and sprinkled oreos.
- Kouki Monster Milkshake$7.75
24oz Cookies and Cream Milk Shake with blended and sprinkled oreos.
- Mini Kouki Monster Milkshake$6.75
16oz Cookies and Cream Milk Shake with blended and sprinkled oreos.
- Thai Tea Monster Milkshake$7.75
24oz Thai Tea Milk Shake with blended and sprinkled oreos.
- Mini Thai Tea Monster Milkshake$6.75
16oz Thai Tea Milk Shake with blended and sprinkled oreos.
- Cookie Butter Milkshake$8.50
24oz Cookie Butter Shake with sprinkled oreos.
Milk Teas
- House Milk Tea$4.99
24oz Milk Tea
- Ube Milk TEA$4.99
24oz Ube mixed with Milk Tea
- The Mermaid$4.99
24oz Jasmine with Sea Salt Milk Tea
- Milo Milk Tea$4.99
M&M - Milk Tea with Milo
- Thai Tea$4.99
24oz Thai Iced Tea
- Tiger Tea$4.99
24oz Thai and Milk tea
- Green Rose$4.99
24oz Jasmine Green Tea with Rose Syrup
- Coffee Milk Tea$4.99
24oz Fresh brewed Coffee and Milk Tea
- The Rosie$4.99
24oz Milk Tea with Rose syrup
- Honey B$4.99
24oz Milk tea drizzled with Longan Honey
Coolers
- Dragonberry Calamansi Cooler$4.95
Refreshing Calamansi Juice sweetened with dragonfruit syrup and a sprinkle of dried strawberries.
- Strawberry Calamansi Cooler$4.95
Refreshing Calamansi Juice sweetened with strawberry syrup and a sprinkle of dried strawberries.
- Calamansi Juice$4.95
24 Oz Calamansi Tea made with Calamansi Puree
- Mahalo Mango$4.95
24oz Hibiscus base with Mango Puree
- Jabiscus$4.95
24oz Half Jasmine and Hibiscus
- Jasmine Calamansi$4.95
24oz Jasmine with a Dash Of Calamansi
- Hibiscus Calamansi$4.95
24oz Hibiscus with a Dash Of Calamansi
- Peach Mango$4.95
24oz Jasmine base with Mango Puree and Peach Syrup
Blended Lattes
- Cookie Butter Blended Latte$7.50
16oz Cookie Butter Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso
- Nutella Blended Latte$7.50
16oz Nutella Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso
- Zebra Blended Latte$7.50
16oz White and Dark Chocolate Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso
- Mocha Blended Latte$7.50
16oz Mocha Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso
- White Mocha Blended Latte$7.50
16oz White Mocha Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso
- Caramel Blended Latte$7.50
16oz Caramel Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso
Slush
Espresso Bar
- Iced Coffee$5.35
Our cold brew made with Espresso Republic's Angeleno Dark Roast.
- Iced Sea Salt Coffee$5.35
A creamy blend of our cold brew and sweet and slightly savory sea salt cream.
- Latte$5.35
Double shot of espresso topped with milk.
- Ube Latte$5.35
Light and creamy latte made with Ube. (No Caffeine)
- Nutella Latte$5.35
Real Nutella added into our creamy latte.
- Cookie Butter Latte$5.35
Our latte mixed with scoops of REAL cookie butter.
- Mocha Latte$5.35
Dark chocolate syrup mixed into our creamy latte
- White Mocha Latte$5.35
White chocolate syrup mixed in with our creamy latte.
- Caramel Latte$5.35
Sweet caramel syrup swirled into our creamy latte.
- Zebra Latte$5.35
Dark and white chocolate syrup mixed in with our latte.
- Matcha Blueberry Latte$5.35
Blueberry infused matcha mixed in with milk to make a drink that tastes as though a matcha latte and a blueberry muffin had a baby!
- Matcha Latte$5.35
Grade A Matcha mixed in with milk.
- Chai Latte$5.35
Espresso Republic's Chai Tea poured over milk.
- Hot Chocolate$5.35
Dark chocolate syrup steamed with milk.
Affogato
Food
Sandwiches
- Turkey Pesto$8.50
Includes Turkey, Pesto, Muenster Cheese and Arugula Sandwiched in between a Sourdough bread Grilled on a panini press with a side of our Signature kettle chips.
- Pastrami Sandwich$8.50
Includes Prime Pastrami, Yellow Mustard and Muenster Cheese Sandwiched in between a Sourdough bread Grilled on a panini press with a side of our Signature kettle chips.
- Grilled Cheese$7.25
Includes Muenster and Monterey Jack Cheese Sandwiched in between a Sourdough bread Grilled on a panini press with a side of our Signature kettle chips.