Pastries

Specials

Combo Pack #1 Truffles
Combo Pack #1 Truffles
$15.75

4-Pack Ube Truffles and 1 - 24oz Hibiscus Calamansi

Combo Pack #2 Ube Leche Flan
Combo Pack #2 Ube Leche Flan
$17.75

4-Pack Ube Leche Flan and 1 - 24oz Hibiscus Calamansi

Combo Pack #3 Cheesecake
Combo Pack #3 Cheesecake
$17.75

4-Pack Ube Crack Cheese Cake and 1 - 24oz Hibiscus Calamansi

Combo Pack #4 Crinkles
Combo Pack #4 Crinkles
$14.00

4-Pack Ube Crinkles and 1 - 24oz Hibiscus Calamansi

Baked Goods

Chocolate Coffee Crunch Cups
Chocolate Coffee Crunch Cups
$4.50

Layers of chocolate cake, coffee whipped cream, chocolate ganache and a sprinkling of Vahlrona chocolate crispies. Contains: wheat, dairy, sugar, eggs, possible soy.

Milo Cupcake
Milo Cupcake
$4.75

Chocolate Fudge Cupcake with Milo Whipped Cream

1 Dozen Ube Leche Flan Cupcakes
1 Dozen Ube Leche Flan Cupcakes
$48.00

12 x Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!

1 Dozen Ube Truffles
1 Dozen Ube Truffles
$44.00

Cafe 86's Signature Pastry: 12 x Super moist ube cake mixed in with coconut cream cheese frosting, dipped in white chocolate and rolled in oreos.

Ube Truffles
Ube Truffles
$4.25

Cafe 86's Signature Pastry: Super moist ube cake mixed in with coconut cream cheese frosting, dipped in white chocolate and rolled in oreos.

Ube Leche Flan Cupcake
Ube Leche Flan Cupcake
$4.75

Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!

Ube Butter Bars
Ube Butter Bars
$4.75

Cafe 86's take on a Southern dessert: Sweet and rich buttery crust that is topped with a decadent filling of cream cheese, ube, and lots of butter!

Ube Crinkles
Ube Crinkles
$3.75

Soft and delicate ube cookie with a crackling of powdered sugar on top!

Ube Tres Leches - Contains CASHEWS
Ube Tres Leches - Contains CASHEWS
$5.50

| FOOD ALLERGY NOTICE | Please be advised this product contains tree nuts and cashews Our lightly sweetened ube sponge that is soaked in coconut, evaporated and condensed ube milk and topped with whipped ube halaya and a crunchy layer of cashew meringue.

Halo Halo Bread Pudding
Halo Halo Bread Pudding
$5.50

Buttery cubes of bread soaked in an ube coconut custard and mixed in with bananas and jackfruit to make our delicious halo halo bread pudding. Served warm with a scoop of Ube Ice Cream. Instructions: If this is a to go order and will be given to you cold. We recommend that you heat up the bread pudding for 20 - 30 seconds before serving and adding the Ube ice cream provided with dessert.

Ube Crack Cheesecake
Ube Crack Cheesecake
$4.75

Our deliciously creamy ube cheesecake sitting on top of a buttery Skyflakes crust.

Scoop Of Vanilla Ice Cream
Scoop Of Vanilla Ice Cream
$2.50
Scoop Of Ube Ice Cream
Scoop Of Ube Ice Cream
$2.95
Ube Pop Tart
Ube Pop Tart
$4.99

Our house made ube halaya mixed with sweet macapuno and baked into a buttery pastry.

Turon Pop Tart
Turon Pop Tart
$4.99

Banana and Jackfruit (Turon) filling cooked with brown sugar and butter, stuffed into our buttery pastry crust.

Drinks

Halo Halo

Mini Upside Down
Mini Upside Down
$8.75

16oz Signature Ube base Halo Halo. Includes Coconut Jellies, Jack Fruit, Boba, Frosted Flakes, Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream and Flan.

Upside Down Halo Halo
Upside Down Halo Halo
$9.75

24oz Signature Ube base Halo Halo. Includes Coconut Jellies, Jack Fruit, Boba, Frosted Flakes, Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream and Flan.

Halo Halo
Halo Halo
$9.75

24oz Signature Halo Halo. Includes Coconut Jellies, Jack Fruit, Boba, Frosted Flakes, Scoop of Ube Ice Cream and Flan.

Mini Halo Halo
Mini Halo Halo
$8.75

16oz Signature Halo Halo. Includes Coconut Jellies, Jack Fruit, Boba, Frosted Flakes, Scoop of Ube Ice Cream and Flan.

Milk Shakes

Ube Monster Milkshake
Ube Monster Milkshake
$7.75

24oz Ube Milk Shake with sprinkled oreos.

Mini Ube Monster Milkshake
Mini Ube Monster Milkshake
$6.75

16oz Ube Milk Shake with sprinkled oreos.

Matcha Monster Milkshake
Matcha Monster Milkshake
$7.75

24oz Matcha Milk Shake with blended and sprinkled oreos.

Mini Matcha Monster Milkshake
Mini Matcha Monster Milkshake
$6.75

16oz Matcha Milk Shake with blended and sprinkled oreos.

Kouki Monster Milkshake
Kouki Monster Milkshake
$7.75

24oz Cookies and Cream Milk Shake with blended and sprinkled oreos.

Mini Kouki Monster Milkshake
Mini Kouki Monster Milkshake
$6.75

16oz Cookies and Cream Milk Shake with blended and sprinkled oreos.

Cookie Butter Milkshake
Cookie Butter Milkshake
$8.50

24oz Cookie Butter Shake with sprinkled oreos.

Coolers

Calamansi Juice
Calamansi Juice
$4.95

24 Oz Calamansi made with Calamansi Puree

Mahalo Mango
Mahalo Mango
$4.95

24oz Hibiscus base with Mango Puree

Hibiscus Calamansi
Hibiscus Calamansi
$4.95

24oz Hibiscus with a Dash Of Calamansi

Strawberry Calamansi Cooler
Strawberry Calamansi Cooler
$4.95

Refreshing Calamansi Juice sweetened with strawberry syrup and a sprinkle of dried strawberries.

Dragonberry Calamansi Cooler
Dragonberry Calamansi Cooler
$4.95

Refreshing Calamansi Juice sweetened with dragonfruit syrup and a sprinkle of dried strawberries.

Blended Lattes

Cookie Butter Blended Latte
Cookie Butter Blended Latte
$7.50

16oz Cookie Butter Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso

Nutella Blended Latte
Nutella Blended Latte
$7.50

16oz Nutella Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso

Zebra Blended Latte
Zebra Blended Latte
$7.50

16oz White and Dark Chocolate Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso

Mocha Blended Latte
Mocha Blended Latte
$7.50

16oz Mocha Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso

White Mocha Blended Latte
White Mocha Blended Latte
$7.50

16oz White Mocha Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso

Caramel Blended Latte
Caramel Blended Latte
$7.50

16oz Caramel Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso

Slush

Cali-Mango Slush
Cali-Mango Slush
$6.95

24oz Blended Mango Puree with Calmansi

Chamoy Cali-Mango
Chamoy Cali-Mango
$6.95

24oz Blended Mango Puree with Chamoy drizzle

Caramel Milk Slush
Caramel Milk Slush
$6.95

24oz Blended sweetened Ice milk with Caramel, Boba and Egg Pudding

Espresso Bar

Ube Latte
Ube Latte
$5.35

Light and creamy latte made with Ube.

Nutella Latte
Nutella Latte
$5.35

Real Nutella added into our creamy latte.

Cookie Butter Latte
Cookie Butter Latte
$5.35

Our latte mixed with scoops of REAL cookie butter.

Matcha Blueberry Latte
Matcha Blueberry Latte
$5.35

Blueberry infused matcha mixed in with milk to make a drink that tastes as though a matcha latte and a blueberry muffin had a baby!

Iced Sea Salt Coffee
Iced Sea Salt Coffee
$5.35

A creamy blend of our cold brew and sweet and slightly savory sea salt cream.

Iced Coffee
Iced Coffee
$5.35

Our cold brew made with Espresso Republic's Angeleno Dark Roast.

Latte
Latte
$5.35

Double shot of espresso topped with milk.

Zebra Latte
Zebra Latte
$5.35

Dark and white chocolate syrup mixed in with our latte.

Matcha Latte
Matcha Latte
$5.35

Grade A Matcha mixed in with milk.

Caramel Latte
Caramel Latte
$5.35

Sweet caramel syrup swirled into our creamy latte.

Mocha Latte
Mocha Latte
$5.35

Dark chocolate syrup mixed into our creamy latte

Chai Latte
Chai Latte
$5.35

Espresso Republic's Chai Tea poured over milk.

Hot Chocolate
Hot Chocolate
$5.35

Dark chocolate syrup steamed with milk.

White Mocha Latte
White Mocha Latte
$5.35

White chocolate syrup mixed in with our creamy latte.

Drip Coffee
$3.25

Affogato

Affogato
Affogato
$5.50

Food

Sandwiches

Turkey Pesto
Turkey Pesto
$8.50

Includes Turkey, Pesto, Muenster Cheese and Arugula Sandwiched in between a Sourdough bread Grilled on a panini press with a side of our Signature kettle chips.

Pastrami Sandwich
Pastrami Sandwich
$8.50

Includes Prime Pastrami, Yellow Mustard and Muenster Cheese Sandwiched in between a Sourdough bread Grilled on a panini press with a side of our Signature kettle chips.

Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese
$7.25Out of stock

Includes Muenster and Monterey Jack Cheese Sandwiched in between a Sourdough bread Grilled on a panini press with a side of our Signature kettle chips.

Churrochies

Churrochi
Churrochi
$5.35

Our signature dessert: Mochi dough grilled with butter till it gets caramelized and crispy on the outside yet chewy on the inside. It is finished with a coating of cinnamon sugar and a drizzle of caramel. * Ice Cream is additional Cost*