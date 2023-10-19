FG-Cafe 86 - Glendale Galleria
Pastries
Specials
4-Pack Ube Truffles and 1 - 24oz Hibiscus Calamansi
4-Pack Ube Leche Flan and 1 - 24oz Hibiscus Calamansi
4-Pack Ube Crack Cheese Cake and 1 - 24oz Hibiscus Calamansi
4-Pack Ube Crinkles and 1 - 24oz Hibiscus Calamansi
Baked Goods
Layers of chocolate cake, coffee whipped cream, chocolate ganache and a sprinkling of Vahlrona chocolate crispies. Contains: wheat, dairy, sugar, eggs, possible soy.
Chocolate Fudge Cupcake with Milo Whipped Cream
12 x Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!
Cafe 86's Signature Pastry: 12 x Super moist ube cake mixed in with coconut cream cheese frosting, dipped in white chocolate and rolled in oreos.
Cafe 86's take on a Southern dessert: Sweet and rich buttery crust that is topped with a decadent filling of cream cheese, ube, and lots of butter!
Soft and delicate ube cookie with a crackling of powdered sugar on top!
| FOOD ALLERGY NOTICE | Please be advised this product contains tree nuts and cashews Our lightly sweetened ube sponge that is soaked in coconut, evaporated and condensed ube milk and topped with whipped ube halaya and a crunchy layer of cashew meringue.
Buttery cubes of bread soaked in an ube coconut custard and mixed in with bananas and jackfruit to make our delicious halo halo bread pudding. Served warm with a scoop of Ube Ice Cream. Instructions: If this is a to go order and will be given to you cold. We recommend that you heat up the bread pudding for 20 - 30 seconds before serving and adding the Ube ice cream provided with dessert.
Our deliciously creamy ube cheesecake sitting on top of a buttery Skyflakes crust.
Our house made ube halaya mixed with sweet macapuno and baked into a buttery pastry.
Banana and Jackfruit (Turon) filling cooked with brown sugar and butter, stuffed into our buttery pastry crust.
Drinks
Halo Halo
16oz Signature Ube base Halo Halo. Includes Coconut Jellies, Jack Fruit, Boba, Frosted Flakes, Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream and Flan.
24oz Signature Ube base Halo Halo. Includes Coconut Jellies, Jack Fruit, Boba, Frosted Flakes, Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream and Flan.
24oz Signature Halo Halo. Includes Coconut Jellies, Jack Fruit, Boba, Frosted Flakes, Scoop of Ube Ice Cream and Flan.
16oz Signature Halo Halo. Includes Coconut Jellies, Jack Fruit, Boba, Frosted Flakes, Scoop of Ube Ice Cream and Flan.
Milk Shakes
24oz Ube Milk Shake with sprinkled oreos.
16oz Ube Milk Shake with sprinkled oreos.
24oz Matcha Milk Shake with blended and sprinkled oreos.
16oz Matcha Milk Shake with blended and sprinkled oreos.
24oz Cookies and Cream Milk Shake with blended and sprinkled oreos.
16oz Cookies and Cream Milk Shake with blended and sprinkled oreos.
24oz Cookie Butter Shake with sprinkled oreos.
Coolers
24 Oz Calamansi made with Calamansi Puree
24oz Hibiscus base with Mango Puree
24oz Hibiscus with a Dash Of Calamansi
Refreshing Calamansi Juice sweetened with strawberry syrup and a sprinkle of dried strawberries.
Refreshing Calamansi Juice sweetened with dragonfruit syrup and a sprinkle of dried strawberries.
Blended Lattes
16oz Cookie Butter Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso
16oz Nutella Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso
16oz White and Dark Chocolate Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso
16oz Mocha Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso
16oz White Mocha Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso
16oz Caramel Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso
Slush
Espresso Bar
Light and creamy latte made with Ube.
Real Nutella added into our creamy latte.
Our latte mixed with scoops of REAL cookie butter.
Blueberry infused matcha mixed in with milk to make a drink that tastes as though a matcha latte and a blueberry muffin had a baby!
A creamy blend of our cold brew and sweet and slightly savory sea salt cream.
Our cold brew made with Espresso Republic's Angeleno Dark Roast.
Double shot of espresso topped with milk.
Dark and white chocolate syrup mixed in with our latte.
Grade A Matcha mixed in with milk.
Sweet caramel syrup swirled into our creamy latte.
Dark chocolate syrup mixed into our creamy latte
Espresso Republic's Chai Tea poured over milk.
Dark chocolate syrup steamed with milk.
White chocolate syrup mixed in with our creamy latte.
Affogato
Food
Sandwiches
Includes Turkey, Pesto, Muenster Cheese and Arugula Sandwiched in between a Sourdough bread Grilled on a panini press with a side of our Signature kettle chips.
Includes Prime Pastrami, Yellow Mustard and Muenster Cheese Sandwiched in between a Sourdough bread Grilled on a panini press with a side of our Signature kettle chips.
Includes Muenster and Monterey Jack Cheese Sandwiched in between a Sourdough bread Grilled on a panini press with a side of our Signature kettle chips.