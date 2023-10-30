Barnabas Tea Co. - Washburn University 1700 SW College Ave
Barnabas Signature Beverages
A hand-crafted, fun, fruit-based tea beverage with bubbles/boba at the bottom of your cup! Enjoy the popular smoothie style or as an iced tea! Cafe Barnabas is proud to serve the best real fruit puree bubble teas.
Savor a beloved Taiwanese delicacy - a sweet and creamy tea complete with traditional tapioca pearls or flavored bursting boba.
Pictured with Cloud Foam, Our Farmer's Market Favorite, Sweet N Spice, and everything nice. This cups starts as a complex blend of powerful spices built on a robust black tea but finishes smooth and sweet with a little heat. It's the perfect sipping tea that is sure to remind you that it's all going to be OK.
Our handcrafted matcha tea latte is made from scratch using real ingredients such as Matcha, Coconut Milk, and Raw Sugar. It has a full-bodied and flavorful taste that provides an excellent pick-me-up due to its high caffeine content.
Seeking Adventure! Imagine you're Chinese military nobility. Crafting this sweet, spicy delight requires slicing through a ripe Honeydew melon with your Saber sword, pulverizing a generous chunk of fresh ginger, and finishing off your enemy, Thirst, by drowning it in our signature Blue Beauty Tea. Conquer your day with Sweet N Spicy treat!
This vibrantly orange favorite boasts complex spice notes built on a robust black tea. Swirling sweet cream highlights its beautiful color and provides balanced sweetness. It's great with ADDED black tapioca pearls.
Try blending your favorite tea latte into the perfect frozen treat! Enjoy a cup of expertly hand-crafted artisan tea infused with cream and delicious flavors, perfectly sweetened to your liking.
Enjoy a cup of expertly hand-crafted artisan tea infused with cream and delicious flavors, perfectly sweetened to your liking.
Japanese Tea
Our Sencha Chumushi is a medium-steamed Sencha produced from spring and early summer leaves. The medium-steaming process doesn't break apart the leaves as much as the deep-steamed style of our signature Sencha Fukamushi does, so you'll notice that the leaves here are more needle-like with less small matter and that the brewed tea is clearer, though still a bit cloudy. Sencha Chumushi has a refreshing flavor and a remarkable vegetal fragrance. This is an older style of Sencha that has been around for over three centuries.
Roasted rice, sencha green tea leaves, and matcha come together in this blend to create a brilliant green cup of nutty, toasty genmaicha goodness. Spring and early summer leaves provide a hint of grassiness, while the matcha supplies a smooth, creamy umami. Our Matcha Genmaicha has half the leaves of our sencha and therefore half the caffeine, meaning you can peacefully enjoy all 3 steepings anytime of day.
Kukicha is made from the stems of young tea leaves separated during the sencha refining process and is also called "twig tea". Since kukicha is made up of primarily stems, it has a higher concentration of L-theanine and lower amount of caffeine compared to leaf-only green teas. This gives it a natural sweetness and makes it a relaxing tea that can be enjoyed any time of day without inducing sleepiness. Sugimoto's relaxing kukicha has a mildly sweet, umami flavor, and an intoxicating floral fragrance that makes this a favorite tea to enjoy in the afternoon or evening.
Mugicha is the quintessential taste of Japanese summer. Aromatic, lightly sweet, and with a delicious nutty flavor, this is the first tea people reach for when trying to cool off. Until now, this tea has been hard to find for tea houses and restaurants across the US, which is why we’re so proud to start carrying it. Typically served cold, this drink is the go-to refreshment in Japan during the hot and humid summer months. Between June and September, there isn't a Japanese household without a pitcher of Mugicha in the fridge. And, as a nutritious and naturally caffeine-free tisane made from roasted barley, it's suitable for people of all ages, including children. Easy to make and easy to enjoy, Mugicha is the perfect addition to your summer tea lineup.
Hojicha is roasted green tea. Many companies use late summer bancha green tea to make hojicha, but our hojicha is made using a higher grade of kukicha from earlier harvests. We use a high-temperature roasting process to turn this tea a rich toasty brown, bringing out a rich aroma and flavor. Sugimoto's favorite hojicha has a natural sweetness and a body-warming, roasted aroma, making this a lovely, very low-caffeine evening treat that can be steeped multiple times.
Nepali Tea
Enjoy this Nepalese black tea, rich in honey and malty flavors, that can be enjoyed with or without cream and sugar.
This delicate white tea is sure to please a discerning palette. Carefully sourced from the Kanchanjangha Tea Estate, this high-quality tea presents fruity notes complimented by the complex profile of Nepal teas. Grown without chemicals, pesticides, or fertilizers on the other side of the Himalayan mountains from Darjeeling, this exclusive tea presents characteristics of its famed relative while expanding your palette into an innovative, new terroir. Additionally, India is best known for its black tea, thus this white it is an exciting twist on a classic. Enjoy!!!
This chai experience is out of this universe! Enjoy this reimagined spiced black tea harmoniously blended with lemongrass.
A smooth, buttery, toasted green tea with a powerful antioxidant punch. This tea pairs perfectly with honey and a good book!
Indian Tea
Direct sourced from family tea estates in India, this TGFOP1 orthodox Assam leaf tea yields a deep amber liquor with a strong , rich, malty flavor. A full bodied hearty cup of tea.
This breakfast blend was a favorite of Queen Elizabeth and boasts a perfect balance of classic black tea and citrus bergamot. It's a great English-style tea that pairs well with milk and sugar.
Blended / Flavored Tea
As a top-selling iced tea, this tart herbal blend of apple, cherries, hibiscus, rosehip, blackberry, raspberry, elderberry, and currant. We recommend sweetening this one slighting to take the tart edge off the cup.
Who doesn't love a little chocolate in everything? This Pu'erh tea is one of our collection's original blends and has received top ratings from our customers. We've added miniature dark chocolate bites to give it a unique twist. It's perfect with or without milk and brown sugar.
Chinese Tea
