Cafe Bastille - Fort Lauderdale
EVERYDAY MENU
SWEET START
- GREEK YOGURT PARFAIT$11.00
Greek yogurt bowl topped with berries, banana, nuts, GF Granola and honey.
- ACAI BOWL$15.00
mango, blueberry, strawberry, banana, organic granola, honey.
- CREPE EXPRESS$14.00
strawberry, banana, nutella.
- CRISPY FRENCH TOAST$16.00
crispy French toast bites, fresh berries, butter whipped cream.
- CREPE NUTELLA$10.00
a loooooot of Nutella.
- WAFFLES & BERRIES$16.00
two waffles, kiwi, blueberry, blackberry, strawberry, butter whipped cream.
- DAVE'S BREAD PUDDING$14.00
PANCAKES
- DULCE DE LECHE PANCAKE$19.00
3 pancakes, dulce de leche butter cream, banana brûlée, candied walnuts, maple syrup on the side
- RED VELVET PANCAKES$19.00
3 red velvet pancakes, cream cheese glazed, strawberries, maple syrup on side
- BLUEBERRY MASCARPONE PANCAKES$20.00
berry compote, Grand Marnier citrus mascarpone, pistachios
- PUMPKIN PANCAKES$20.00
pumpkin pancakes, cream cheese glazed, pumpkin spices, short cake crumble, bourbon maple syrup.
FRENCH TOASTS & WAFFLES
- THE CLASSIC FRENCH TOAST$17.00
crustless brioche French toast, kiwi, fresh berries, maple syrup on the side.
- STUFFED NUTELLA FRENCH TOAST$19.00
caramelized bananas, Nutella, fresh banana, maple syrup on the side
- APPLE PIE FRENCH TOAST$20.00
braised cinnamon apple compote, salted caramel, short cake crumble, butter whipped cream.
- WAFFLES & BERRIES$16.00
two waffles, kiwi, blueberry, blackberry, strawberry, butter whipped cream.
BENEDICTS
- TURKEY BRIE BENEDICT$19.00
open faced croissant topped with turkey, avocado, tomato, brie cheese, 2 organic poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with breakfast potatoes
- SALMON AVOCADO BENEDICT$23.00
open faced croissant topped with smoked salmon, 2 poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with breakfast potatoes
- COUNTRY HAM BACON BENEDICT$18.00
open faced croissant topped with country ham, bacon slices, 2 poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with breakfast potatoes
- FLORENTINE BENEDICT$17.00
open faced croissant topped with sautéed spinach, 2 poached eggs and hollandaise sauce on side, served with breakfast potatoes.
- CAJUN SHRIMP BENEDICT$24.00
open faced croissant topped with cajun shrimp, avocado, tomato, pickled onions, 2 organic poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with breakfast potatoes.
EGGS & CO
- BREAKFAST CROISSANDWICH$19.00
large french croissant, organic cheddar scrambled eggs, tomato confit, bacon jam, spinach, spicy mayo.
- FRENCH BURRITO$22.00
homemade crepe stuffed with cheddar scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, sautéed onions and red peppers, choice of protein. Served with green salad, cilantro aioli and spicy mayo.
- FRANK'S FAMOUS HASH$34.00
filet mignon, breakfast potatoes, sautéed red peppers and onions, topped with avocado, 2 sunny side up eggs and cilantro aioli
- 2 EGGS ANY STYLE$16.00
2 eggs your style, your choice of protein. Served with breakfast potatoes, toasted multigrain and homemade jam.
- TURKISH EGGS$21.00
roasted garlic yogurt, 2 organic poached eggs, Kalamata olives, heirloom grape tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, mint, smoked chili oil. Served with Jerusalem bagel.
OMELETTES
- BEN'S FAVORITE OMELETTE$19.00
3 organic eggs omelette, turkey, avocado spread, pickled onion, Monterey Jack cheese, topped with tomato jam. Served with breakfast potatoes, toasted multigrain and homemade jam.
- SMOKED SALMON OMELETTE$22.00
3 organic eggs omelette, smoked salmon, tomato, pickled onion, spinach and Truffle oil. Served with breakfast potatoes, toasted multigrain and homemade jam.
- PARISIAN OMELETTE$18.00
3 organic eggs omelette, country ham, sauteed mushrooms and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes, toasted multigrain and homemade jam.
- MEDITERRANEAN OMELETTE$18.00
3 organic eggs omelette, spinach, tomatoes, feta, avocado spread, topped with tomato jam. Served with breakfast potatoes, toasted multigrain and homemade jam.
ON BREAD
- AVOCADO TOAST$17.00
on toasted multigrain bread, avocado spread, feta cheese, cherry tomato. Served with salad on the side.
- JERUSALEM SALMON LOX$23.00
smoked salmon, chive cream cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumbers, fried capers, Jerusalem bagel.
- CROQUE MADAME$20.00
French toasted brioche, béchamel, gruyere cheese, country ham and topped with a sunny side up egg. Served with house salad.
- BACON CHEESEBURGER$22.00
brioche bun, angus burger, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, pickled onions, secret sauce, served with French fries.
- ESTELLE'S SALMON BURGER$26.00
brioche bun, blackened Atlantic salmon filet, tomato, arugula, truffle aioli, served with cajun fries.
HEALTHY LUNCH
- SOUTHERN STEAK BOWL$28.00
beef filet, rice, heirloom grape tomatoes, spinach, corn pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle aioli, cilantro lime cream.
- SPICY SALMON BOWL$26.00
sesame crusted salmon filet, rice, asian spinach salad, avocado, heirloom grape cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, pineapple, eel sauce, spicy mayo.
- CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$18.00
romaine, grilled chicken, brioche croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing.
- TOMATO MOZZARELLA SALAD$19.00
fresh burrata, arugula, heirloom grape tomatoes, avocado, fresh basil, balsamic glaze, multigrain
- SALMON NICOISE$27.00
salmon filet, green beans, tomatoes, perfect organic eggs, onions, fingerling potatoes, Kalamata olives.
SIDE PROTEINS
SIDES
DRINKS
COLD PRESS
BEVERAGES
SMOOTHIES
- ACAI MIAMI$12.00
acai, banana, strawberry, mango, coconut water.
- CHOCO PEANUT$11.00
banana, cocoa, peanut butter, hemp seeds, almond milk, honey.
- BEAUTY PROTEIN$13.00
blueberry, banana, greek yogurt, oat milk, collagen, honey.
- GREEN PERFECTION$12.00
apple, spinach, cucumber, mint, pineapple.
- PASSION SUNSHINE$11.00
passion fruit, mango, pineapple, honey, coconut water.
WINES
BUBBLES
CATERING
PACKAGES
TRAYS
ONLINE.
PASTRIES.
- CROISSANT.$6.00
baked with love with French butter Isigny Ste Mere 82%.
- PAIN AU CHOCOLAT.$7.00
baked with love with French butter Isigny Ste Mere 82% and French Valrhona chocolate.
- ALMOND CROISSANT.$7.50
baked with love with French butter Isigny Ste Mere 82% and almond frangipane.
- NUTELLA CROISSANT.$7.50
baked with love with French butter Isigny Ste Mere 82% filled with Nutella.
- PISTACHIO CROISSANT.$7.50
baked with love with French butter Isigny Ste Mere 82% filled with pistachios cream.
- FLAN.$7.50
baked with love. Pastry dough with vanilla custard cream.
- DULCE DE LECHE CRUFFIN.$7.00
baked with love with French butter Isigny Ste Mere 82% filled with dulce de leche.
- COOKIE CHOCOLATE & WALNUT.$5.00
freshly baked cookie with dark chocolate chips, walnuts.
- COOKIE STRAWBERRY SHORT CAKE.$5.00
freshly baked cookie, dried strawberry, white chocolate chips, crispy crumble.
- MYSTERY BAKED GOOD$5.00
SWEET START.
- FRESH FRUIT PLATTER.$16.00
chef's selection.
- BERRIES & CREAM BOWL.$17.00
fresh berries, homemade butter whipped cream.
- ACAI BOWL.$16.00
mango, blueberry, strawberry, banana, organic granola, honey.
- GREEK YOGURT PARFAIT.$13.00
Greek yogurt bowl topped with berries, banana, nuts, GF Granola and honey.
- CHIA PUDDING.$8.50
mango berries coconut cream, almond milk chia pudding, agave, organic granola.
- CREPE EXPRESS.$14.00
strawberry, banana, nutella.
- CREPE NUTELLA.$10.00
a loooooot of Nutella.
- CRISPY FRENCH TOAST.$16.00
crispy French toast bites, fresh berries, butter whipped cream.
PANCAKES.
- BLUEBERRY MASCARPONE PANCAKES.$21.00
berry compote, Grand Marnier citrus mascarpone, pistachios.
- PUMPKIN PANCAKES$20.00
pumpkin pancakes, cream cheese glazed, pumpkin spices, short cake crumble, bourbon maple syrup.
- DULCE DE LECHE PANCAKES.$20.00
3 pancakes, dulce de leche butter cream, banana brûlée, candied walnuts, maple syrup on the side
- RED VELVET PANCAKES.$20.00
3 red velvet pancakes, cream cheese glazed, strawberries, maple syrup on side
- PANCAKE EXPRESS.$18.00
2 large pancakes, Nutella, strawberries, banana, maple syrup on side
FRENCH TOAST & WAFFLES.
- THE CLASSIC FRENCH TOAST.$18.00
brioche, fresh berries, kiwi, butter whipped cream, maple syrup on the side.
- STUFFED NUTELLA FRENCH TOAST.$19.00
caramelized bananas, Nutella, fresh banana, maple syrup on the side
- APPLE PIE FRENCH TOAST.$21.00
braised cinnamon apple compote, salted caramel, short cake crumble, butter whipped cream.
- WAFFLES & BERRIES.$17.00
kiwi, fresh berries, butter whipped cream.
BENEDICTS.
- TURKEY BRIE BENEDICT.$20.00
open faced croissant topped with turkey, avocado, tomato, brie cheese, 2 organic poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with breakfast potatoes.
- SALMON AVOCADO BENEDICT.$22.00
open faced croissant topped with smoked salmon, 2 poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with breakfast potatoes
- CAJUN SHRIMP BENEDICT.$23.00
open faced croissant topped with cajun shrimp, avocado, tomato, pickled onions, 2 organic poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with breakfast potatoes.
- COUNTRY HAM BACON BENEDICT.$18.00
open faced croissant topped with country ham, bacon slices, 2 poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with breakfast potatoes
- FLORENTINE BENEDICT.$17.00
open faced croissant topped with sautéed spinach, 2 poached eggs and hollandaise sauce on side, served with breakfast potatoes.
OMELETTES.
- BEN'S FAVORITE OMELETTE.$18.00
3 organic eggs omelette, turkey, avocado spread, pickled onion, Monterey Jack cheese, topped with tomato jam. Served with breakfast potatoes, toasted multigrain and homemade jam.
- PARISIAN OMELETTE.$18.00
3 organic eggs omelette, country ham, sauteed mushrooms and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes, toasted multigrain and homemade jam.
- SMOKED SALMON OMELETTE.$22.00
3 organic eggs omelette, smoked salmon, tomato, pickled onion, spinach and Truffle oil. Served with breakfast potatoes, toasted multigrain and homemade jam.
- MEDITERRANEAN OMELETTE.$19.00
3 organic eggs omelette, spinach, tomatoes, feta, avocado spread, Kalamata olives, topped with tomato jam. Served with breakfast potatoes, toasted multigrain and homemade jam.
EGGS & CO.
- BREAKFAST CROISSANT.$20.00
large french croissant, organic cheddar scrambled eggs, avocado, tomato confit, bacon jam, spinach, spicy mayo.
- FRENCH BREAKFAST BURRITO.$22.00
homemade crepe stuffed with cheddar scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, sautéed onions and red peppers, choice of protein. Served with green salad, cilantro aioli and spicy mayo.
- FRANK'S FAMOUS HASH.$34.00
filet mignon, fingerling potatoes, sautéed red peppers and onions, topped with avocado, 2 sunny side up eggs and cilantro aioli.
- 2 EGGS ANY STYLE.$17.00
2 eggs your style, your choice of protein. Served with breakfast potatoes, toasted multigrain and homemade jam.
- TURKISH EGGS.$22.00
roasted garlic yogurt, 2 organic poached eggs, Kalamata olives, heirloom grape tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, mint, smoked chili oil. Served with Jerusalem bagel.
SANDWICHES & TARTINES.
- HAM CHEESE BAGUETTE.$16.00
buttered baguette, ham, gruyere, cornichons.
- TURKEY BAGUETTE.$17.00
buttered baguette, turkey, brie, green apple, spinach, honey lemon vinaigrette.
- TOMATO MOZZARELLA BAGUETTE.$18.00
baguette, buratta di buffala, tomato, arugula, pesto.
- STEAK & CHEESE BAGUETTE.$20.00
buttered baguette, beef filet, arugula, tomato, pickled onions, cheese spread.
- CROISSANT HAM & CHEESE.$12.00
buttered French croissant, ham, gruyere.
- AVOCADO TARTINE.$14.00
half buttered baguette, avocado spread, pickled onions, feta cheese.
- SALMON TARTINE.$18.00
buttered half baguette smoked salmon, chive cream cheese, capers.
- BREAKFAST TARTINE.$15.00
toasted brioche, arugula, avocado, turkey bacon, fried egg, spicy mayo.
ON BREAD.
- AVOCADO TOAST.$18.00
on toasted multigrain bread, avocado spread, feta cheese, cherry tomato. Served with salad on the side.
- JERUSALEM SALMON LOX.$24.00
smoked salmon, chive cream cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumbers, fried capers, Jerusalem bagel.
- CROQUE MADAME.$21.00
French toasted brioche, béchamel, gruyere cheese, country ham and topped with a sunny side up egg. Served with house salad.
- ESTELLE'S SALMON BURGER.$27.00
brioche bun, blackened Atlantic salmon filet, tomato, arugula, truffle aioli, served with cajun fries.
- BACON CHEESEBURGER.$22.00
brioche bun, angus burger, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, pickled onions, secret sauce, served with French fries.
HEALTHY LUNCH.
- SALMON NICOISE.$28.00
salmon filet, green beans, tomatoes, perfect organic eggs, onions, fingerling potatoes, Kalamata olives.
- CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD.$18.00
romaine, grilled chicken, brioche croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing.
- TOMATO MOZZARELLA PROSCUITTO.$19.00
mozzarella di buffala, prosciutto, tomatoes, arugula, balsamic glazed.
- SOUTHERN STEAK BOWL.$29.00
beef filet, rice, heirloom grape tomatoes, spinach, corn pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle aioli, cilantro lime cream.
SIDE PROTEINS.
SIDES.
SPECIALTY DRINKS.
- CHAI LATTE.$7.00
- ICED CHAI LATTE.$7.00
- MATCHA LATTE.$7.00
- ICED MATCHA LATTE.$7.00
- PUMPKIN LATTE.$7.00
- ICED PUMPKIN LATTE.$7.00
- FRENCH TOAST CAPPUCCINO.$9.00
cappuccino, cinnamon, butterscotch syrup, whipped cream, brown sugar.
- 20G COLLAGEN MOCHA.$8.00
mocha, collagen, chocolate whey protein.
- CHOCOLAT VIENNOIS.$7.00
COFFEES & TEAS.
SMOOTHIES.
- ACAI MIAMI.$12.00
acai, mango, banana, strawberry, coconut water.
- PASSION SUNSHINE.$11.00
passion fruit, mango, pineapple, honey, coconut water.
- GREEN PERFECTION.$12.00
apple, spinach, cucumber, mint, pineapple.
- BEAUTY PROTEIN.$13.00
blueberry, banana, greek yogurt, oat milk, collagen.
- CHOCO PEANUT.$11.00
banana, cocoa, peanut butter, hemp seeds, almond milk.