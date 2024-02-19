Cafe Benelux - 346 N Broadway 01 - Benelux
Benelux All Day
All Day Appetizers
Soups & Salads
Benelux Handhelds
Entrees
Test Menu 1: Liquor
Test Group 1: with 4 sub groups
- Test Item 1$1.00
- Test Item 2$2.00Out of stock
- Test Item 5$5.00
- lux tater tots$12.95
bacon, bleu cheese, gruyère, sriracha mayo
- benelux salad$17.95
organic mixed greens, red onion, cherry tomatoes, candied walnuts, bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
- turkey pesto sandwich$15.95
all-natural turkey breast, havarti cheese, basil pesto, garlic aioli, arugula, smoked paprika, toasted baguette
- macaroni & cheeses$18.95
five-cheese cream sauce, pickled peppadew peppers, rotini noodles, toasted bread crumbs
- salted caramel cheesecake$9.95
with a graham cracker crust
- lemon pesto green beans$5.95
- Smithwicks Tap$8.00
It's pronounced
- Tripel Karmeliet Bottle$9.00
A Belgian tripel-threat of delicate wheat, creamy oats, and wholesome barley with spicy citrus flavors and vanilla aromas. Raise a glass for Jack, Proost!
- Single Speed Burger$12.95
Cafe Benelux - 346 N Broadway 01 - Benelux Location and Ordering Hours
(414) 501-2500
Closed