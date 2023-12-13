Cafe Bernardo R15
Master Lunch/Dinner Mon-Thur
Salads & Soup
- Mixed Greens v, gf$8.25+
Apples, walnuts, Fiscalini cheddar, balsamic vinaigrette
- Thai Noodle$9.00+
Thin noodles, chicken, carrots, cucumbers, scallions, spicy peanut dressing
- Chopped gf$9.00+
Romaine lettuce, chicory, grilled chicken, bacon, egg, avocado, blue cheese vinaigrette
- Mushroom & Jarlsberg Cheese v, gf$8.25+
Chopped parsley, lemon vinaigrette
- Kale & Romaine Caesar$8.50+
Dino kale, romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing (add roasted chicken $6)
- Quinoa & Roasted Vegetables vg, gf$9.00+
Butternut squash, cauliflower, arugula, dried cranberry, pecans, apple cider vinaigrette
- Salad Sampler$17.00
Choice of any two or three salads listed above
- Grain & Vegetable Bowl vg, gf$15.75
Brown rice, quinoa, spinach, Delicata squash, broccoli, avocado, portobello mushroom, pepitas, pickled red onion, honey-ginger vinaigrette (add organic tofu or roasted chicken $6)
- Grilled Salmon Salad gf$18.00
Arugula, Belgian endive, avocado, roasted beets, radish, almonds, citrus vinaigrette
- Butternut Squash & Red Lentil Soup vg, gf$6.00+
Ginger, cumin, turmeric
Sandwiches
- Bánh Mì$14.00
Vietnamese marinated pork, pickled vegetables & onion, sriracha mayonnaise, cilantro; on baguette
- Grilled Salmon B.L.T.$16.00
Bacon lettuce, tomatoes, basil mayonnaise; on grilled sourdough wheat
- Achiote-Marinated Chicken$14.50
Cabbage & radish slaw, roasted green chile mayonnaise; on ciabatta
- Cubano$14.00
Citrus roasted pork, smoked ham, Jarlsberg, pickles, mustard, chipotle mayonnaise; on ciabatta
- Turkey, Bacon & Avocado$14.00
Avocado, bacon, smoked cheddar, Dijonnaise, mixed greens, roasted red pepper spread; on ciabatta
- Niman Ranch Ham & Gruyere$13.75
Dijonnaise, apple mostarda, arugula
- Avocado Toast vg$12.00
Sour wheat toast, everything spice, herbs, pickled red onion, sea salt
Pizzettas
- Delicata Squash/Goat Cheese Pizza$17.00
Caramelized onion, toasted walnuts, mozzarella
- Pepperoni & Mushroom$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella
- Spicy Fennel Sausage$17.00
Tomato sauce, red onion, mozzarella, oregano, Calabrian chile
- Mushroom/Prosciutto Pizza$17.00
Roasted garlic, smoked mozzarella, rosemary
- Burrata & Tomato Pizza v$17.00
Garlic, arugula, olive oil, parmesan (add prosciutto for $3.00)
Burgers
- Grass Fed Angus Burger$13.00
Iceberg lettuce, house-made pickles, tomato, red onion, JB's special sauce
- Grass Fed Habanero Burger$16.50
Sierra Navada Habanero cheese, bacon, iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayonnaise
- Point Reyes Blue Cheese Burger$14.50
Caramilized onions, butterleaf lettuce, mayonnaise
- Diestal Ranch Turkey Burger$13.00
Roasted red pepper tapenade, grilled red onion, tomato, house-made pickles, iceberg lettuce, mayonnaise
- Black Bean Burger v$13.00Out of stock
Jack cheese, avocado, arugula, pickled jalapeño, tomato, red onion, mayonnaise
- Salmon Burger$15.00
Avocado, tomato, pickled red onion, butterleaf lettuce, roasted chile mayonnaise
Plates
- Spice Rubbed Mary's Chicken Breast$23.00
Harissa rub, almond & currant couscous, roasted carrot, spiced yogurt
- Slow Cooked Beef Stew$24.50
Corrot, tomato, fingerling potato, herbs, red wine
- Chile Verde$22.00
Slow cooked pork with tomatillo, green chile, Delicata squash, creamy polenta
- Grilled Salmon gf$24.00
Cauliflower, Delicata squash, spinach, walnut & pomegranate salsa
- Spaghetti v$20.00
Broccoli, ricotta, roasted walnuts, garlic, olive oil, pecorino
- Grilled Flat Iron Steak gf$25.00Out of stock
Mashed Yukon potatoes, brussels sprouts, grilled red onion, mustard-herb butter
- Stir-Fry Noodles$19.00
Marinated chicken, shiitake mushroom, broccoli, carrot, Fresno chile, cashews, Chinese black bean sauce
- Vegetable & Coconut Milk Curry gf$18.00
Organic tofu, butternut squash, cauliflower, spinach, Forbidden rice, cilantro