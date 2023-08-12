ALL DAY MENU

Oyster Bar

Oysters on the half shell are freshly shucked, and should be consumed immediately.

Ceviche

$16.00

Fresh fish marinated in lime juice and tossed with your choice of tropical fruit salsa or traditional pico de gallo.

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$20.00

Half-pound Cajun seasoned and chilled Gulf shrimp with classic cocktail sauce. *Gluten Friendly

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$21.00

Chilled jumbo Gulf shrimp with classic cocktail sauce. *Gluten Friendly

Seafood Sampler

$85.00

Oysters on the half shell (4), jumbo Gulf cocktail shrimp (4), Atlantic snow crab claws (2), and island ceviche.

Grand Seafood Tower

$145.00

Oysters on the half shell (8), jumbo Gulf cocktail shrimp (8), Atlantic snow crab claws (4), island ceviche and jumbo lump crab cocktail.

Classic Shooter

$8.00

Gulf Coast

$4.00

Wellfleet

$4.50

Momma Mia

$4.50

Blue Point

$4.50

Sex On The Bay

$4.83

Sunberry Point

$4.83Out of stock

Savage Blonde

$4.83

BLACK MAGIC

$4.67

Appetizers & Soups

Blue Crab Cakes

$21.00

Sautéed lump blue crab cakes, white wine mustard sauce and zesty coleslaw.

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Sesame and chile crusted with teriyaki dipping sauce.

Coconut Shrimp

$20.00

Beer battered, sweet coconut crusted Gulf shrimp, with jalapeño-apricot marmalade.

Jerk Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Jerk chicken, green chiles and cheese, served with tropical fruit salsa and sour cream.

Maine Lobster Rolls

$27.00

Chilled lobster salad and shredded lettuce, on butter toasted mini buns.

Oysters Rockefeller

$24.00

Broiled with bacon-Pernod creamed spinach and lemon garlic bread crumbs.

Crispy Baby Back Ribs

$17.00

Glazed with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, topped with scallions and toasted sesame seeds.

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna

$21.00

Ahi tuna, seared rare & sliced, with seaweed salad and sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce.

Thai Style Mussels

$19.00

P.E.I. mussels, steamed in a sweet & spicy Thai coconut-curry broth, served with grilled French bread.

Seafood Gumbo

$8.00+

Shrimp, crab, and andouille sausage, over white rice.

New England Clam Chowder

$7.00+

Chef Ben's classic recipe.

French Onion Soup

$10.00

House-made crouton and Swiss cheese.

Salads

Side House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, carrots and garlic croutons.

Blue Wedge Salad

$11.00

Iceberg wedge, topped with blue cheese crumbles, smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, red onion, ranch dressing and Goldfish crackers.

Side Summer Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, feta cheese, red cabbage, carrots, candied pecans and dried cranberries, tossed in our apple cider vinaigrette.

Classic Caesar

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and garlic croutons tossed in our Caesar dressing.

Mango And Ahi Tuna Salad

$21.00

Sashimi grade tuna, seared rare, sliced and drizzled with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, mango, wasabi peas, sunflower seeds, and cherry tomatoes, tossed in our ginger-lime vinaigrette

Chicken Strawberry Salad

$18.00

Chilled pulled chicken, fresh strawberries, mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, goat cheese, toasted almonds, cucumbers and cherry tomatoes, tossed in our raspberry vinaigrette and drizzled with a balsamic reduction.

Chicken Summer Salad

$19.00

Jerk marinated grilled chicken, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, feta cheese, candied pecans and dried cranberries, tossed in our apple cider vinaigrette.

Asian Chopped Steak Salad

$21.00

Grilled beef tenderloin tips drizzled with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, toasted peanuts, scallions, fresh red bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, edamame and crispy wonton strips, tossed in our ginger-lime vinaigrette

Crab Cake Caesar Salad

$19.00

Sautéed lump blue crab cake, over romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and garlic croutons, tossed in our Caesar dressing.

Fried Shrimp Cobb Salad

$20.00

Sesame crusted fried shrimp, over romaine lettuce, red onions, cherry tomatoes, smoked bacon, cucumbers, avocado and boiled egg, tossed in our 1000 Island dressing.

Brown Sugar Salmon Salad

$21.00

Brown sugar-ancho chile crusted Atlantic salmon, roasted on a cedar plank, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, fresh orange, toasted almonds and goat cheese, tossed in our raspberry vinaigrette.

Blackened Shrimp Spinach Salad

$19.00

Blackened shrimp over fresh spinach, bacon, sliced mushrooms, boiled eggs, feta cheese, crispy onion strings and fresh blueberries, with warm bacon-brown sugar dressing.

Tacos & Sandwiches

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$17.00

Two corn tortillas stuffed with blackened mahi-mahi, fresh spinach and tropical fruit salsa, served with mixed greens tossed in ginger-lime vinaigrette.

Gulf Coast Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Two corn tortillas stuffed with fried Gulf shrimp, zesty coleslaw and chipotle-lime sauce, served with mixed greens tossed in ginger-lime vinaigrette.

Dr Pepper "Knife & Fork" Steak Sandwich

$21.00

Dr Pepper tenderloin tips, zesty coleslaw, hand-cut fries and creamy horseradish sauce prepared on open-faced French bread, served with lemon-thyme mixed greens.

Shrimp Po' Boy

$16.00

Topped with zesty coleslaw, tomato and pickle, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.

Captain Pete's Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Jerk spiced grilled chicken breast topped with Monterey jack cheese, shredded lettuce and tropical fruit salsa on a brioche bun, served with hand-cut fries.

Oyster Po' Boy

$18.00

Topped with zesty coleslaw, tomato and pickle, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.

Halfie Po’Boy

$17.00

(Fried Oysters & Fried Shrimp) Topped with zesty coleslaw, tomato and pickle, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.

Sausage & Crawfish Po'Boy

$16.00

Grilled andouille sausage & fried crawfish tails, topped with zesty coleslaw, tomato and pickle, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.

Crab Cake & Avocado BLT

$21.00

Sautéed lump blue crab cake, sliced avocado, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.

Grilled Cuban Sandwich

$18.00

Slow roasted pork and ham, Swiss cheese, chipotle mayo and pickle relish, baked then grilled, served with hand-cut fries.

Maine Lobster Roll

$31.00

Chilled lobster salad and shredded lettuce on a butter toasted bun, served with hand-cut fries.

Bacon & Brie Burger

$17.00

Freshly ground in-house, served on a brioche bun with hand-cut fries. Topped with smoked bacon, creamy brie, Louis sauce and crispy onion strings.

Classic Cheeseburger

$16.00

Freshly ground in-house, served on a brioche bun with hand-cut fries. Topped with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and sliced pickles.

Black & Blue Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

Freshly ground in-house, served on a brioche bun with hand-cut fries. Blackened and topped with blue cheese crumbles, sweet onion jam, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce and tomato.

Blackened Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$20.00

Blackened ahi tuna, zesty coleslaw, tomato and sliced pickles on a brioche bun, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.

Desserts

Fresh Squeezed Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Made with real Key limes and buttery pecan and graham cracker crust.

Molten Chocolate Cake

$13.00

Amy’s Irish Cream ice cream, chocolate covered espresso beans and caramel sauce.

Rum & Caramelized Apple Bread Pudding

$11.00

Amy’s Rum Raisin ice cream and Don Q rum caramel sauce.

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Gosling’s Black Seal Rum spiked crème brûlée, topped with fresh seasonal berries.

Cup Ice Cream

$6.00

Austin favorite Amy's Ice Cream- Rum Raisin, Irish Cream, or Mexican Vanilla.

Whole Key Lime Pie

$19.00

Made with real Key limes and buttery pecan and graham cracker crust. Ready to serve, great for all occasions.

Kids

Kid Hamburger

$8.00

Two mini hamburgers, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.00

Two mini cheeseburgers, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Kid Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Two crispy chicken fingers, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Kid Fish & Chips

$9.00

Battered crispy catfish, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Kid Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Grilled chicken strips, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Kid Mac 'n Cheese

$7.00

Penne pasta and white cheese sauce, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Kid Quesadilla

$7.00

Grilled chicken and cheese in a flour tortilla, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Kid Shrimp

$9.00

Crispy popcorn shrimp, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Kid Pasta

$9.00

Penne pasta in butter, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

LUNCH MENU

Lunch Seafood

Louisianne

$20.00

Blackened catfish topped with Cajun shrimp & crawfish brandy cream sauce, served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$19.00

Crispy golden catfish served with Cajun remoulade, hand-cut fries and zesty coleslaw.

Coconut Shrimp Plate

$22.00

Beer battered, sweet coconut crusted Gulf shrimp, with jalapeño-apricot marmalade, hand-cut fries and zesty coleslaw.

Lump Blue Crab Cakes

$22.00

Sautéed lump blue crab cakes, served with Cajun remoulade, rice pilaf and zesty coleslaw.

Seafood Crepes

$18.00

Baked in a garlic white wine cream sauce, served with lemon-thyme mixed greens.

Fried Oyster Platter

$22.00

Sesame crusted Gulf oysters served with Cajun remoulade, hand-cut fries and zesty coleslaw.

Fried Shrimp "Blue Plate"

$21.00

Crispy Gulf shrimp served with Cajun remoulade, hand-cut fries and zesty coleslaw.

Seafood Gumbo

$18.00

Grilled shrimp, crab, andouille sausage, white rice and herb butter French bread.

Cedar Plank Salmon

$21.00

Brown sugar-ancho chile crusted Atlantic salmon on a bed of sautéed spinach & mushrooms, topped with mint-cucumber slaw.

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna Steak

$22.00

Seared rare, sliced and topped with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, served over ginger-lime seaweed slaw.

Trout Piccata

$20.00

Rainbow trout sautéed in lemon caper brown butter, served with rice pilaf and sautéed green beans.

Grilled Mahi-Mahi (Guatemala)

$23.00

Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.

Grilled Redfish (Texas)

$25.00

Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.

Grilled Salmon (Atlantic)

$24.00

Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.

Grilled Chilean Sea Bass (Pacific)

$45.00

Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.

Grilled Ahi Tuna (Pacific)

$30.00

Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.

Grilled Rainbow Trout (Idaho)

$25.00

Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.

Atlantic Sea Scallops

$45.00

Lunch Other

Lunch Combo

$16.00

Choose Two: Bowl of Soup, Side Salad, or Half Cuban Sandwich

Crab Mac 'N Cheese

$18.00

Sautéed lump blue crab cakes, served with Cajun remoulade, rice pilaf and zesty coleslaw.

Rosemary Artichoke Pasta

$17.00

Penne pasta sautéed with sun-dried tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms and artichokes in a rosemary and garlic white wine parmesan sauce.

Capt. Pete's "Jamaican Me Crazy" Jerk Chicken

$19.00

Jerk spiced grilled chicken breast topped with Monterey jack cheese and tropical fruit salsa, served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.

Petite Filet Mignon

$24.00

4 oz. center cut beef tenderloin, grilled and topped with truffle garlic butter, served with thick-cut beer-battered onion rings and creamed spinach.

Sides & Add-Ons (Lunch)

Add Anchovy

$2.00

Add Avocado

$4.00

Add Chicken

$8.00

Add Crab Cake

$9.00

Add Jumbo Lump

$28.00

Add Lump Crab

$9.00

Add Mahi

$9.00

Add Mushrooms

$2.00

Add Oysters

$8.00

Add Patty

$11.00

Add Salmon

$12.00

Add Shrimp

$9.00

Add Steak

$15.00

Add Tuna

$10.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Creamed Spinach

$8.00

Hand-Cut Fries

$8.00

Ginger-Lime Greens

$8.00

Lemon-Thyme Greens

$8.00

Daily Veg

$9.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Rice Pilaf

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach & Mushroom

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Fry Green Beans

$8.00

Ginger Slaw

$4.00

Mint-Cucumber Slaw

$4.00

Onion Strings

$8.00

Saut Green Beans

$8.00

Zesty Slaw

$4.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Bacon

DINNER MENU

Steaks & Chicken

Dirty Drunken Smoked Beef Tenderloin

$42.00

8 oz. smoked & sliced beef tenderloin, in a Bourbon bacon brown sugar demi, served with thick-cut beer battered onion rings and creamed spinach.

Filet Oscar

$54.00

8 oz. center cut beef tenderloin filet lightly blackened, topped with jumbo lump crab meat and béarnaise, served with garlic whipped potatoes and asparagus.

Grilled NY Strip

$43.00

12 oz. all natural, dry-aged N.Y. strip, topped with garlic truffle herb butter and a Bourbon bacon brown sugar demi, served with caramelized onion whipped potatoes and crispy green beans.

Grilled Rib-eye

$44.00

12 oz. all natural, dry-aged rib-eye, served with green peppercorn brandy sauce, garlic whipped potatoes and creamed spinach.

Simply Grilled Filet

$44.00

8 oz. center cut beef tenderloin filet simply grilled, served with garlic whipped potatoes and asparagus.

Capt. Pete's Jerk Chicken

$19.00

Jerk spiced grilled chicken breast topped with Monterey jack cheese and tropical fruit salsa, served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.

Chef Ben’s Famous Rotisserie Chicken

$20.00

Slow roasted half chicken topped with lemon-sage brown butter, served with garlic whipped potatoes and asparagus.

Crab Mac & Cheese

$22.00

Penne pasta, lump blue crab, tomatoes and spinach in a creamy white wine cheese sauce.

Rosemary Artichoke Pasta

$17.00

Penne pasta sautéed with sun-dried tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms and artichokes in a rosemary and garlic white wine parmesan sauce.

Truffled Tenderloin Tips

$22.00

Blackened beef tenderloin tips topped with parmesan cheese, crispy onion strings and truffle oil, served with béarnaise for dipping.

Seafood

Cedar Plank Salmon

$31.00

Brown sugar-ancho chile crusted Atlantic salmon with blue crab butter sauce, served with rice pilaf and mint-cucumber slaw.

Crab Stuffed Gulf Flounder

$33.00

Sautéed Gulf flounder, topped with lump crab stuffing and citrus butter sauce, served with garlic whipped potatoes and asparagus.

Redfish Louisiane

$33.00

Blackened redfish topped with Cajun shrimp & crawfish brandy cream sauce, served with rice pilaf and asparagus.

Trout Almondine

$30.00

Grilled rainbow trout topped with lemon-almond butter sauce, served with garlic whipped potatoes and sautéed green beans.

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna Steak

$32.00

Ginger-soy glazed, seared rare and sliced, served with wasabi whipped potatoes and sautéed spinach.

Kick Ass Sea Bass

$48.00

Sesame-teriyaki glazed Chilean sea bass topped with crispy onion strings, served with rice pilaf and asparagus.

Seafood Crepes

$23.00

Baked in a garlic white wine cream sauce, served with sautéed spinach & mushrooms.

Coconut Shrimp Plate

$26.00

Beer battered, sweet coconut crusted Gulf shrimp, with jalapeño-apricot marmalade, hand-cut fries and zesty coleslaw.

Crab Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp

$33.00

Lump crab stuffed Gulf shrimp topped with parmesan cream sauce, served with rice pilaf and creamed spinach.

Fried Shrimp "Blue Plate"

$25.00

Crispy Gulf shrimp served with Cajun remoulade, hand-cut fries and zesty coleslaw.

Shrimp Brochette

$29.00

Bacon wrapped Gulf shrimp stuffed with Monterey jack cheese and jalapeño, topped with parmesan cream sauce, served with rice pilaf and zesty coleslaw.

Grilled Mahi-Mahi (Guatemala)

$23.00

Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.

Grilled Rainbow Trout (Idaho)

$25.00

Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.

Grilled Redfish (Texas)

$25.00

Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.

Grilled Salmon (Atlantic)

$24.00

Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.

Grilled Chilean Sea Bass (Pacific)

$45.00

Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.

Grilled Ahi Tuna (Pacific)

$30.00

Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$17.00

Crispy golden catfish served with Cajun remoulade, hand-cut fries and zesty coleslaw.

Sides & Add-Ons (Dinner)

Add Anchovy

$2.00

Add Avocado

$4.00

Add Chicken

$8.00

Add Crab Cake

$9.00

Add Jumbo Lump

$28.00

Add Lump Crab

$9.00

Add Mahi

$9.00

Add Mushrooms

$2.00

Add Oysters

$8.00

Add Patty

$11.00

Add Salmon

$12.00

Add Shrimp

$9.00

Add Steak

$15.00

Add Tuna

$10.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Creamed Spinach

$8.00

Hand-Cut Fries

$8.00

Ginger-Lime Greens

$8.00

Lemon-Thyme Greens

$8.00

Daily Veg

$9.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Rice Pilaf

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach & Mushroom

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Whipped Potatoes

$8.00

Fry Green Beans

$8.00

Ginger Slaw

$4.00

Horsey Pots

$8.00

Mint-Cucumber Slaw

$4.00

Onion Pots

$8.00

Onion Strings

$8.00

Saut Green Beans

$8.00

Wasabi Pots

$8.00

Zesty Slaw

$4.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

BRUNCH

Brunch Favorites

Bananas Foster French Toast

$14.00

Thick cut French toast topped with bananas, Don Q rum caramel sauce and sweet vanilla whipped cream.

Berries & Cream French Toast

$14.00

Thick cut French toast topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, maple syrup and sweet vanilla whipped cream.

Cap'n Crunch French Toast

$14.00

Cap’n Crunch crusted thick cut French toast topped with peach maple syrup, toasted pecans and sweet vanilla whipped cream.

Classic French Toast Platter

$16.00

Thick cut classic French toast, served with two fried eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns and fresh fruit.

Blue Plate Breakfast

$14.00

Two eggs (any style), hash browns, toast and fresh fruit, with your choice of bacon or sausage.

Chicken Fried Rib-Eye & Eggs

$22.00

With sausage gravy, two fried eggs and a buttermilk biscuit, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.

Migas

$14.00

Eggs scrambled with crispy corn tortilla strips and pico de gallo, topped with queso, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.

New Orleans Style BBQ Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Gulf shrimp sautéed with andouille sausage and spicy New Orleans style BBQ sauce over cheddar-jalapeño grits, topped with two poached eggs and cornmeal fried okra.

Benedicts

Biscuit & Gravy Benedict

$16.00

Warm, fresh biscuit topped with country sausage, poached eggs and sausage gravy, served with tater tots and fresh fruit.

Classic Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Toasted English muffin with Canadian bacon, poached eggs and hollandaise, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.

Eggs Benedict Arnold

$21.00

Sautéed blue crab cakes topped with poached eggs and Cajun shrimp & crawfish brandy cream sauce, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.

Maine Lobster Benedict

$22.00

Toasted English muffin with Maine lobster, poached eggs and hollandaise, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$19.00

Toasted English muffin with Atlantic salmon, poached eggs, hollandaise and capers, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.

Surf & Turf Benedict

$23.00

Toasted English muffin with grilled beef tenderloin, lump blue crab, poached eggs and hollandaise, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.

Beef Tenderloin Benedict

$22.00

Toasted English muffin with grilled beef tenderloin, poached eggs and hollandaise, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.

Eggs Florentine

$15.00

Grilled portabella with creamed spinach, topped with poached eggs and sun-dried tomato butter sauce, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.

Omelets

Cajun Shrimp & Crawfish Omelet

$19.00

Cheese omelet topped with Cajun shrimp & crawfish brandy cream sauce, served with tater tots and fresh fruit.

Egg White Omelet

$14.00

Smoked tomato, spinach, and goat cheese; served with hash browns and fresh fruit.

Ham, Mushroom & Swiss Omelet

$14.00

Served with hash browns & fresh fruit.

Maine Lobster & Asparagus Omelet

$22.00

Filled with Maine lobster, asparagus, cheddar & jack cheese, topped with hollandaise, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.

Veggie Omelet

$13.00

Onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomato, fresh jalapenos, and cheddar cheese, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.

Brunch Sides & Kids

Kid Eggs & Bacon

$8.00

Scrambled eggs & bacon, with tater tots, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Kid French Toast

$8.00

French toast, with tater tots, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Kid Migas

$8.00

Scrambled eggs, corn tortilla strips, and queso, served with tater tots, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Bananas Foster Toast

$7.00

Side Berries & Cream Toast

$7.00

Side Biscuit

$2.50

Side Biscuit & Gravy

$3.50

Side Cap'n Crunch Toast

$7.00

Side Cheddar-Jalapeno Grits

$3.50

Side Egg

$2.00

Side English Muffin

$2.50

Side French Toast

$4.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Side Ham

$3.00

Side Hash Browns

$3.50

Side Sausage

$3.50

Side Tater Tots

$3.50

Side Wheat Toast

$3.00

Side White Toast

$3.00

MOTHER'S DAY BUFFET

ADULT

$49.95Out of stock

CHILD

$17.95Out of stock

DRINKS

COCKTAILS

Frozen Rita

$10.00
Riptide

$12.00

Island Spice

$12.00

White Lightning

$14.00

Yacht Club

$48.00

Dark & Stormy

$14.00

Pepe's Paloma

$12.00
Pusser's Painkiller

$11.00

Double Secret Sangria

$10.00

Cocktail Feature

$12.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Spring Mule

$12.00

Mojito

$13.00

Z Gran Margarita

$16.00

Blue Agave

$9.00+

White Lightning Event

$9.00

Summertime Margarita

$14.00

Mojito

$10.00

Maker's Smash

$12.00

Pomegranate Margarita

$16.00Out of stock

Goodnight Blue

$16.00

Cucumber Martini

$16.00

Texas Lemon Drop

$14.00

Manhattan

$18.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Pimm's Cup

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Red Headed Stranger

$13.00

Satin Doll

$14.00

Rye Old Fashion

$14.00

Diamante Ranch Water

$15.00

Tequila Old Fashion

$15.00

Spatini

$15.00

Electric Lemonade

$15.00
Red Headed Stranger

$9.00

GiddyUp Mary

$12.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Passion Mimosa

$5.00

Champagne Germain

$10.00

Grand Champ

$10.00

Kir Royale

$8.00

Paula's Poinsettia

$10.00

Ruby Red Cocktail

$10.00

Texan 75

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Apple Pie Martini

$15.00

Banana Cream Pie Martini

$15.00

Key Lime pie Martini

$15.00

Raspberry Truffle Martini

$15.00

WINE

GL Bouvet Rose

$12.00

GL Le Contesse

$13.00

GL Veuve Ambal

$16.00

BTL Jeio Rose

$56.00

BTL Bouvet Rose

$48.00

BTL Veuve Ambal

$64.00

BTL Bocelli

$48.00

BTL Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc

$54.00

BTL Mumm Napa

$64.00

BTL Schramsberg "Mirabelle

$72.00

BTL Banfi "Cuvee Rose"

$78.00

BTL Schramsberg Brut Blanc des Blanc

$85.00

BTL Piper-Heidsieck

$95.00

BTL J. Cuvee

$100.00

BTL Charles Bel Insp 1818

$104.00

BTL Delamotte Blanc de Blanc

$135.00

BTL Geoffroy Expression

$148.00

BTL Perrier-Jouet

$158.00

BTL Henriot, Brut

$160.00

BTL Henriot Blanc

$210.00

BTL Perrier-Jouet "Belle Epoque"

$350.00

GL La Fete DU Rose

$16.00

GL Daou

$18.00

BT La Fete DU Rose

$64.00

BT DAOU Rose

$64.00

BT Bieler

$40.00

BT Bonny Doon

$48.00

BT Argyle Winery

$60.00

BT Sanford Rose

$54.00

BTL Domaine Delaporte

$78.00

BTL Chateau Minuty "281"

$125.00

BT Miraval

$52.00

BT Clos Pegase Rose

$45.00

GL Benvolio PG

$9.00

GL Pierre Sparr Pinot Blanc

$11.00Out of stock

GL J. Pinot Gris

$12.00

GL Pazo De Bruxas

$13.00

GL Kettmeir Pinot Blanc

$15.00

GL La Fete Du Blanc

$16.00

GL Liquid Light Sauv Blanc

$10.00

GL Chateau de Fontenille Entre

$12.00

GL Craggy Range Sauv Blanc

$16.00

GL Chateau St Michelle Chard

$9.00

GL Domaine de Bernier Chard

$10.00

GL Fall Creek Chard

$12.00

GL Diora Chard

$13.00

GL Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$16.00

BT Benvolio PG

$36.00

BT Pierre Sparr Pinot Blanc

$44.00

BT J Vineyards Pinot Gris

$48.00

BT Pazo de Bruxas Albarino

$52.00

BT Kettmeir Pinot Bianco

$60.00

BT La Fete Du Blanc

$64.00

BT Huhues B Picpoul

$44.00

BT Pieropan Soave

$46.00

BT Stadt Krems Gruner Veltliner

$50.00

BT Ca Maiol Trebbiano

$52.00

BT Michelle Chiarlo di Gavi

$56.00

BT Castello di Neive Arneis

$64.00

BT Weingut Franz Keller

$76.00

BT Suavia Monte Carbonare

$88.00

BT Liquid Light

$40.00

BT Ch. Fontenille SB

$40.00

BT Craggy Range SB

$64.00

BT Emmolo

$44.00

BT Kundle

$48.00

BT Clos Pegase SB

$45.00

BT Attens

$50.00

BT Matanzas Creek SB

$60.00

BT Smith Story

$68.00

BT Twomey SB

$84.00

BT Cakebread SB

$92.00

BT Chateau St Michelle Mimi

$36.00

BT Domaine de Bernier Chard

$40.00

BT Fall Creek Chard

$48.00

BT Diora Chard

$52.00

BT Sonoma-Cutrer Chard

$64.00

BT Vasse Felix Chard

$56.00

BT De Forville

$60.00

BT Pazt & Hall

$72.00

BT Albert Bichot Chablis

$76.00

BT Prisoner Chard

$97.00

BT Matanzas Creek Chard

$100.00

BT Cakebread Chard

$115.00

BT Domaine Serene Chard

$150.00

BT Far Niente Chard

$171.00

GL Carmel Road PN

$10.00

GL Boen PN

$14.00

GL Argyle PN

$16.00

GL Souleil Rouge

$11.00Out of stock

GL Z Brown Blend

$12.00

GL Pessimist

$17.00

GL Walking Fool

$17.00

GL Terra D Oro Zin

$11.00Out of stock

GL Earthquake Zin

$12.00

GL J Lohr PS

$14.00Out of stock

GL Luca Malbec

$16.00

Gl Vigneti Del Sol Montepulciano

$12.00

GL Famille Perrin

$13.00

GL Ch. Fontenille Merlot

$14.00

GL Ca Viola Barbera

$15.00

GL Becker

$9.00

GL Robert Hall

$13.00

GL L Martini Cab

$15.00

GL Franciscan Cab

$16.00

GL Prisoner Cab

$32.00

BT Carmel Road PN

$40.00

BT Boen PN

$52.00

BT Argyle PN

$54.00

BT Domaine Riefle PN

$68.00

BT Walt PN

$72.00

BT Calera PN

$84.00

BT Belle Glos "Las Alturas" PN

$90.00

BT Michel Briday Bourgogne PN

$92.00

BT Prisoner PN

$110.00

BT Frank Family PN

$115.00

BT Domaine Tollot-Beaut

$120.00

BT Willa Kenzie Estate PN

$132.00

BT Souleil Rouge

$44.00

BT Z Alexander Brown

$48.00

BT Daou Pessimist

$68.00

BT Walking Fool

$68.00

BT Illusion

$48.00

BT Ghostrunner

$55.00

BT Fall Creek GSM

$66.00

BT Daou Bodyguard

$80.00

BT Bootleg Prequel

$95.00

BT Bootleg Napa red blend

$105.00

BT Prisoner red blend

$115.00

BT Paraduxx

$115.00

BT Burgess "Topography"

$120.00

BT Alpha Omega

$120.00

BT Domaine De La Jan

$125.00

BT BV Tapestry

$140.00

BT Darioush "Caravan"

$145.00

BT Terre d'oro Montervina

$42.00

BT Earthquake ZIn

$48.00

BT JLohr Sirah

$56.00

BT Luca "Paraje Altamira"

$64.00

BT Lamadrid Malbec

$48.00

BT Fabre Mont

$52.00

BT J. Bouchon Pais

$52.00

BT Chateau Ste M indian wells

$60.00

BT Neyers Zin

$60.00

BT Trefethen "Eschol"

$60.00

BT Garage

$65.00

BT Trefethen Merlot

$72.00

BT Fess Parker Syrah

$76.00

BT Concha Y Toro

$90.00

BT Durigutti Malbec

$94.00

BT Segesio Zin

$100.00

BT Duckhorn

$105.00

BT Orin Swift 8 yrs desert

$115.00

BT Turley Zin

$125.00

BT Quivira "Black Boar"

$136.00

BT Vigneti Del Sole Montepulciano

$50.00

BT Famile Perrin Cotes du Rhone

$52.00

BT Chateau de Fontenille Bordeaux

$56.00

BT Ca Viola Barbera

$60.00

BT Lafage Bastide

$56.00

BT Dom de la Noblaie Cab Franc

$66.00

BT Argiano Roso Mint

$72.00

BT CHateau Haut Malbec

$84.00

BT Sant Alfonso Chianta

$96.00

BT Damilamo Lec

$100.00

BT M. Chapoutier Petite Roche

$103.00

BT Cesari Amarone

$115.00

BT Les Sinards Cheteauneuf de Pape Rouge

$120.00

BT Remo Farina Amarone

$120.00

BT Antinori "Badia a Passignano" Chianti

$125.00

BT Becker

$36.00

BT Robert Hall Cab

$52.00

BT Lois M Martini Cab

$60.00

BT Franciscan Cab

$64.00

BT Prisoner Cab

$125.00

BT Vasse Felix Filius Cab

$56.00

BT J Bouchon

$60.00

BT Nine Hats Cab

$64.00

BT Annabella

$68.00

BT Oberon Cab

$75.00

BT Casarena "Owens Vineyards" Cab

$78.00

BT Clos Du Val Cab

$95.00

BT BV Napa Cab

$96.00

BT St Supery

$105.00

BT Clos Pegase Cab

$105.00

BT Stonestreet Cab

$120.00

BT Bella

$125.00

BT Inglenook Cab

$125.00

BT Daou Reserve Cab

$135.00

BT Simi Cab Landslide

$145.00

BT Sequoia Grove Cab

$148.00

BT Twomey Cellars Merlot

$154.00

BT Merry Edwards PN

$160.00

BT Frank Family Cab

$164.00

BT Chateau Le Puy

$165.00

BT Caymus Cab

$168.00

BT B R Cohn "Olive Hill Estate"

$170.00

BT Flora Springs "Trilogy"

$172.00

BT Bertani Amarone

$175.00

BT Col Solare

$175.00

BT Burgess "Hillside Vineyards"

$176.00

BT Shafer

$180.00

BT Jordan

$182.00

BT Concha y Toro "Don Melchor" Cab

$190.00

BT MT Brave Cab

$190.00

BT Ziata "Meteor Vineyards" Cab

$190.00

BT Krupp Brothers "The Doctor"

$195.00

Bt Wayfarer PN

$200.00

BT Joseph Phelps

$200.00

BT Casa Lapostolle Blend

$205.00

BT Chateau Leoville las

$225.00

BT Etude Cab

$260.00

BT Stags Leap "The Leap"

$260.00

BT Burgess Cellars Reserve Cab

$285.00

BT Tenuta Guado al Tasso

$295.00

BT Daou "Soul of the Lion"

$300.00

BT Palmaz Cab

$305.00

BT Caymus "Special Selection" Cab

$345.00

BT Penfolds "Grange"

$975.00

BEER

BTL Bud Light

$6.00

BTL Coors Light

$6.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$7.00

BTL Modelo

$7.00

BTL Shiner Bock

$7.00

BTL Heinken 0.0

$6.00

CAN Hop Rodeo IPA

$8.00

CAN Texas Kolsch

$8.00

Kona Gold

$8.00

Yuengling Porter

$7.00

CAN Texas Porter

$8.00

Sam Adams Summer

$8.00

NA BEV

Apple Juice

$4.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Diet DP

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Fiji .5 liter

$7.50

Fiji 1 liter

$10.00

Ginger Ale

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Hot Tea

$4.25

Iced Tea

$3.50

Jarritos

$4.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$4.00

OJ

$4.50

Panna 500mL

$4.75

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.50

Pellegrino 1L.

$10.50

Pellegrino 500mL

$7.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Red Bull

$6.50

Red Bull SF

$6.50

Root Beer

$4.50

Sprite

$3.50

Topo Chico

$5.00

Virgin Mary

$6.50

Virgin Mojito

$6.50

RETAIL

Chef Ben's Spice

$7.99
Spice Sampler

$34.95

Dinner Rolls

$6.00
Uncle Troop's Spice

$7.99
Cedar Plank 2pk

$11.99

Whole Key Lime Pie

$19.00

Made with real Key limes and buttery pecan and graham cracker crust. Ready to serve, great for all occasions.

Angry Gator Spice

$7.99
Captain Pete's Spice

$7.99
Steve Marlin's Spice

$7.99
Salmon Pack

$17.99
Gourmet Sampler Pack

$40.95