Food

Lunch Antipasti

Insalata Tritata

$13.00

Fennel, romaine, red onion, radish, roasted red pepper, olive, artichoke heart, cucumber, pecorino abruzzese, soppressata, house pepperoncini vinaigrette

Pecorino & Honey

$6.00

Wedges of pecorino abruzzese drizzled with honey, served with crostini

Housemade Rosemary Focaccia

$5.00

Light & fluffy focaccia made right here at Cafe Campli

Insalata Misti

$5.00

Side salad of arugula, red onion, peperoncini, tomatoes, house vinaigrette (v)

Insalata Zucca

$12.00

Roasted butternut squash, goat cheese, toasted pepitas & walnuts, dried cranberries, lightly-breaded chicken, arugula, house vinaigrette

Quaglia Insalata

$12.00

Zuppa

$8.00

Lunch Panini

Prosciutto

$13.00

Prosciutto di Parma aged 24-months, pecorino abruzzese, pepperoncini, & garlic-infused e.v.o.o. on toasted ciabatta

Hot Soppressata

$13.00

Hot Soppressata, sliced mozzarella, stewed tomato jam, & arugula on toasted ciabatta

Mortadella

$12.00

Pistachio-studded mortadella, aged provolone, olive- artichoke tapenade, garlic-infused e.v.o.o. on toasted house-made focaccia

Abbuffata

$14.00

Hot soppressata, pistachio-studded mortadella, garlic confit aioli, stewed tomato jam, aged provolone, & arugula on toasted ciabatta

Verdura

$14.00

Roasted mushrooms & eggplant, stewed tomato jam, garlic confit aioli, sliced mozzarella, & arugula, served hot on toasted ciabattaa

Giulio Cesare

$13.00

Prosciutto di Parma aged 24-months, aged provolone, arugula, & balsamic glaze on toasted ciabatta

Panino Aldo

$13.00

Pistachio-studded mortadella, stracciatella cheese, & chopped pistachios, on house-made focaccia (n)

Fusa di Tonno

$14.00

Tuna salad, roasted cherry tomatoes, melted cheddar, & arugula served warm on house-made thin focaccia

Pollo Romesco

$14.00

Lightly-breaded & pan-seared chicken, romesco sauce (red pepper), olive-artichoke tapenade, & melted mozzarella served hot on toasted ciabatta

Manzo Rosmarino

$15.00

Lunch Pasta

Sunday Gravy

$16.00

Rigatoni, oxtail & sausage ragu, parmesan

Alla Lanterna

$15.00

Lemon-butter spaghetti alla chitarra, roasted garlic, cauliflower & garbanzo puree, anchovy breadcrumbs, parmesan

Bambini

$6.00

Dessert

Gelato

$5.00

from Italy. Will be prepared upon arrival.

Affogato

$7.00

Choice of gelato with 2 shots of espresso. Will be prepared upon arrival.

Cannoli

$5.00

A shell of fried pastry dough stuffed with our house-made filling of ricotta, mascarpone, & orange zest.

Bomboloni

$4.00

A soft, fluffy fried Italian doughnut filled with hazelnut-chocolate cream. Topped with powdered sugar.

Limoncello Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Drinks

Espresso

Caffe

$3.00

Double shot of espresso. Prepared upon arrival.

Macchiato

$3.25

Double espresso marked with foamed milk. Prepared upon arrival.

Cortado

$3.25

Double shot of espresso with equal parts steamed milk. Prepared upon arrival.

Cappuccino

$3.50

Double shot of espresso with about 4oz steamed milk and foam. Prepared upon arrival.

Caffe Latte

$4.00

Double shot of espresso with about 6oz steamed milk and a little milk foam. Prepared upon arrival.

Caffe Lungo

$3.50

Double shot of espresso with hot water. Prepared upon arrival.

Marocchino

$3.25

Double shot of espresso layered with cocoa powder and milk foam. Prepared upon arrival.

Moka Messicano

$4.50

Mexican hot chocolate with a double shot of espresso. Prepared upon arrival.

Hot Tea

$3.50

Soda/Water

Galvanina Italian Soda

$5.00

Organic Italian soda

Stappi Bitter Aperitivo Soda

$3.00

Coca-Cola

$4.00

Acqua Filette Frizzante

$4.00

Spindrift Sparkling Soda Water

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.50