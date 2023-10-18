Cafe Campli 4801 Harford Road
Food
Lunch Antipasti
Insalata Tritata
Fennel, romaine, red onion, radish, roasted red pepper, olive, artichoke heart, cucumber, pecorino abruzzese, soppressata, house pepperoncini vinaigrette
Pecorino & Honey
Wedges of pecorino abruzzese drizzled with honey, served with crostini
Housemade Rosemary Focaccia
Light & fluffy focaccia made right here at Cafe Campli
Insalata Misti
Side salad of arugula, red onion, peperoncini, tomatoes, house vinaigrette (v)
Insalata Zucca
Roasted butternut squash, goat cheese, toasted pepitas & walnuts, dried cranberries, lightly-breaded chicken, arugula, house vinaigrette
Quaglia Insalata
Zuppa
Lunch Panini
Prosciutto
Prosciutto di Parma aged 24-months, pecorino abruzzese, pepperoncini, & garlic-infused e.v.o.o. on toasted ciabatta
Hot Soppressata
Hot Soppressata, sliced mozzarella, stewed tomato jam, & arugula on toasted ciabatta
Mortadella
Pistachio-studded mortadella, aged provolone, olive- artichoke tapenade, garlic-infused e.v.o.o. on toasted house-made focaccia
Abbuffata
Hot soppressata, pistachio-studded mortadella, garlic confit aioli, stewed tomato jam, aged provolone, & arugula on toasted ciabatta
Verdura
Roasted mushrooms & eggplant, stewed tomato jam, garlic confit aioli, sliced mozzarella, & arugula, served hot on toasted ciabattaa
Giulio Cesare
Prosciutto di Parma aged 24-months, aged provolone, arugula, & balsamic glaze on toasted ciabatta
Panino Aldo
Pistachio-studded mortadella, stracciatella cheese, & chopped pistachios, on house-made focaccia (n)
Fusa di Tonno
Tuna salad, roasted cherry tomatoes, melted cheddar, & arugula served warm on house-made thin focaccia
Pollo Romesco
Lightly-breaded & pan-seared chicken, romesco sauce (red pepper), olive-artichoke tapenade, & melted mozzarella served hot on toasted ciabatta
Manzo Rosmarino
Lunch Pasta
Dessert
Gelato
from Italy. Will be prepared upon arrival.
Affogato
Choice of gelato with 2 shots of espresso. Will be prepared upon arrival.
Cannoli
A shell of fried pastry dough stuffed with our house-made filling of ricotta, mascarpone, & orange zest.
Bomboloni
A soft, fluffy fried Italian doughnut filled with hazelnut-chocolate cream. Topped with powdered sugar.
Limoncello Cake
Drinks
Espresso
Caffe
Double shot of espresso. Prepared upon arrival.
Macchiato
Double espresso marked with foamed milk. Prepared upon arrival.
Cortado
Double shot of espresso with equal parts steamed milk. Prepared upon arrival.
Cappuccino
Double shot of espresso with about 4oz steamed milk and foam. Prepared upon arrival.
Caffe Latte
Double shot of espresso with about 6oz steamed milk and a little milk foam. Prepared upon arrival.
Caffe Lungo
Double shot of espresso with hot water. Prepared upon arrival.
Marocchino
Double shot of espresso layered with cocoa powder and milk foam. Prepared upon arrival.
Moka Messicano
Mexican hot chocolate with a double shot of espresso. Prepared upon arrival.