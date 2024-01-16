Cafe Cappuccino - Downtown 100 N 6th St Ste 101
ALL DAY BREAKFAST
Omelettes
- Sausage & Cheddar Cheese Omelette$10.60
- Bacon & Cheddar Cheese Omelette$10.60
- Ham & Cheddar Cheese Omelette$9.85
- Cassie Omelette$12.95
Egg whites (5-6 egg whites), ham, cheddar cheese, tomato, and mushrooms
- Spin & MozzOmel$10.20
- Spin Bleu Chz& Tom Omel$10.55
- Bacon, Roma Tomato & Cheddar Cheese Omelette$11.95
- Sausage, Cheese & Jalapeño Omelette$11.95
- Veggie Omelette$9.10
Zucchini, squash, green and red bell pepper, and Swiss cheese
- Avocado, Sour Cream, & Mozzarella Cheese Omelette$9.85
- Mexican Omelette$11.95
Pico de gallo, ham, and velveeta cheese
- Taco Omelette$12.95
Sausage, hashbrowns, Cheddar cheese, refried beans, and sour cream
- Newman Omelette$11.95
Philly steak, American cheese, mushrooms and sour cream
- Chili, Cheddar Cheese & Onion Omelette$10.40
- Spicy Hot Link Sausage, Tomato & Cheddar Cheese Omelette$11.20
- Bacon Omelette$9.30
- Sausage Omelette$9.30
- Ham Omelette$9.30
- Spinach Omelette$8.90
- Cheese Omel$8.95
- Fajita omel$12.30
All About Eggs
Crepes
Pancakes
- Buttermilk Pancake$4.10+
- Banana Pecan Pancake$5.40+
- Apple Wheat Pancake$5.25+
- Gingerbread Pancake$4.75+
- Gingerbread Pecan Pancake$5.40+
- Blueberry Pancake$4.75+
- Strawberry Pancake$4.75+
- Mixed Berry and Nut Pancake$5.40+
- Pecan Pancake$4.75+
- Chocolate Chip Pancake$4.75+
- Chocolate Chip Pecan Pancake$5.40+
- Chocolate Chip Banana Pancake$5.40+
- Wheat Pancake$4.75+
- Sweet Potato Pancake$5.25+
- Bacon Pancake$4.95+
Belgian Waffles
- Traditional Belgian Waffle$5.25
- Gingerbread Belgian Waffle$6.55
- GB waffle$6.55
- Apple Wheat Belgian Waffle$7.00
- Strawberry Belgian Waffle$7.35
- Pecan Belgian Waffle$7.25
- Strawberry / Banana$7.35
- Banana Belgian Waffle$7.35
- Blueberry Belgian Waffle$7.00
- Caramel Apple Belgian Waffle$7.25
- Pineapple Belgian Waffle$6.55
French Toast
Cafe Specialties
Early Sandwiches
- BLT$7.35
Served with your choice of pasta, fruit or chips
- Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$5.55
Choice of meat, egg and cheese
- French Toastwich$7.35
Eggs, bacon and cheese sandwiched between traditional french toast
- Classic Grilled Cheese$4.90
American cheese with choice of bread
- Ham and Cheese Club$7.65
Served with your choice of pasta, fruit or chips
- The Grampy$5.95
Banana and peanut butter sandwich on your choice of toast, with a cup of fruit
Scrambles
Mexican Breakfast
- Migas$9.50
Eggs, pico, tortilla and Cheddar cheese with refried beans
- Breakfast Quesadilla$11.95
Choice of meat, egg, hash browns and cheese
- Burrito$6.85
Choice of meat, egg, hash browns and cheese
- Deluxe Burrito$7.85
Choice of meat, egg, hash browns, refried beans, sour cream and cheese
- Bobby's Rancheros$10.25
Two eggs, corn tortillas, refried beans, cheddar cheese, salsa, home fries
- Mexican Mash$11.95
Two eggs, home fries, chili, sausage, pico and pepper jack cheese with your choice of pancake or toast
Breakfast Tacos
Eggs Benedict
- Traditional Eggs Benedict$10.60
Two poached eggs over ham on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
- Crab Eggs Benedict$14.95
Two poached eggs over crab on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
- Pepper Jack Bacon Eggs Benedict$11.95
Two poached eggs over bacon on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce and pepperjack cheese
- Florentine Eggs Benedict$11.95
Two poached eggs over sautáed spinach and sliced tomatoes on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
Sides
- Three Eggs$8.55
- American Cheese (2)$1.25
- Avocado$3.80
- Bacon$3.80
3 pcs
- Banana Nut Bread
- Bananas (whole)$1.50
- BELL peppers$1.30
- Bleu Cheese$1.25
- Blueberries cup$3.25
- Caramel$0.95
- Cheddar$1.25
- Chili$2.95
- Chips
- Chocolate Chips$0.95
- Cinnamon
- Corn Beef Hash$3.95
- cream cheese$1.00
- cream cheese$1.00
- CUP of fruit$2.70
- Diced Tomato$1.25
- FAJITA beef$3.95
- FETA cheese$1.30
- GRAPES cup$2.95
- green bell$1.30
- grilled chicken$3.25
- guacamole$2.25
- Ham$3.95
- Hash Browns$2.80
- hollandaise sauce$2.95
- Home Fries$3.35
- Hot Links$3.95
2 pcs
- jalapenos$1.30
- LUNCH HAM$2.95
- LUNCH turkey$2.95
- MOZZ cheese$1.30
- One Egg$4.45
- onions$1.30
- peanut butter$0.95
- pecans$1.25
- Pepperjack Cheese$1.25
- Pickles (1)$0.35
- Pico De Gallo$1.25
- Pineapple$3.25
- Powdered Sugar
- Provolone Cheese$1.25
- red bell$1.30
- Refried Beans$1.95
- Sausage Links$3.95
3 pcs
- Sausage Patties$3.95
2 pcs
- Sour cream$1.25
- Spinach
- Strawberries$3.25
- Swiss Cheese$1.25
- Toast & Jelly$2.80
- Tomato Slices$1.25
- tomatoes diced$1.30
- Turkey Bacon$3.95
3 pcs
- Turkey Sausage$3.95
2 pcs
- Two Eggs$5.20
- walnuts$1.25
- Whipped Cream$1.30
- White Gravy$3.95
- Extra Plate (LARGE)$1.50
- Bowl Fruit$3.95
LUNCH
Sandwiches
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.70
Lettuce and tomato
- Mary's Panini$9.85
Ham, Swiss, bacon, tomato, mayo and spicy mustard
- Veggie Sandwich$7.20
Zucchini, yellow squash, red and green bell peppers, lettuce and tomatoes
- Grilled Ham and Swiss$9.40
- Grilled Pastrami and Swiss$9.40
- Homemade Tuna Salad$9.70
- Grilled Roast Beef and Swiss$9.40
- Grilled Turkey & American Sandwich$9.50
- Chicken Breast Panini$9.50
Lettuce, tomato and mayo
- California Turkey Sandwich$10.60
Turkey, cucumber, romaine, tomato and guacamole
- Homemade Egg Salad Sandwich$9.70
- Italian Panini$9.50
Ham, salami, onion, provolone, black olives, red and green bell peppers, Italian dressing
- Turkey Reuben Panini$9.50
Turkey, Swiss, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing
- Café Panini$9.50
Grilled ham and turkey with melted American cheese
- Classic Grilled Cheese$4.90
American cheese with choice of bread
- Santa Fe Chicken Club$10.60
Grilled chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard and homemade jalapeno relish
- Philly Steak & Cheese Panini$10.60
Served on a Sub Roll
- Café Ranch Burger$10.60
Onion bun, turkey burger, swiss cheese and ranch or bleu cheese dressing
- Turkey Mushroom & Swiss Burger$10.60
Turkey patty, grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese served on an onion bun
- Veggie Burger$9.85
Veggie patty served on an onion bun
Spuds
Quesadillas
- Beef Fajita Quesadilla$11.95
Beef or chicken, onions, red and green bell peppers
- Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$11.95
Beef or chicken, onions, red and green bell peppers
- Veggie Quesadilla$9.85
Zucchini, yellow squash, red and green bell peppers, and mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Veggie Quesadilla$11.85
Chicken, medley of zucchini, yellow squash, red and green bell peppers, and mozzarella cheese
- Spinach, Mozzarella, and Feta Quesadilla$12.95
- Triple Cheese Quesadilla$9.50
Cheddar, mozzarella and pepper-jack
Quiche
Wraps
- Greek Wrap$10.60
Grilled chicken, black olives, feta cheese, cucumber, tomato and Greek dressing
- Pepper Jack Club Wrap$10.60
Choice of ham, turkey or roast beef, lettuce and tomato on a cheddar jalapeno tortilla
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.60
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.60
- Chicken Salad Wrap$10.60
- Tuna Salad Wrap$10.60
- The Italian Wrap$10.60
Ham, salami, onion, provolone, black olives, red and green bell peppers
- Lettuce Wraps$10.60
Chicken and veggies sautéed in a ginger mango habanero sauce
Salads
- Café Cobb Salad$10.60
Iceburg, romaine, Cheddar, mozzarella, tomatoes, jalapeños, avocado and grilled chicken
- Chef Salad$10.60
Ham, turkey, eggs, black olives and Swiss cheese
- Greek Salad$9.50
Cucumber, onion, feta and black olives
- Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Salad$11.95
Chicken, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing
- Beef Fajita Salad$10.60
Beef or chicken, avocado, tomatoes, sour cream and cheddar cheese
- Chicken Fajita Salad$10.60
Beef or chicken, avocado, tomatoes, sour cream and cheddar cheese
- Spinach Salad$9.50
Egg, tomato, feta and bacon
- Pecan Spinach Salad$9.85
Spinach, pecans, tomatoes, apple slices, bleu cheese, and pita slices
- Pecan Spring Salad$10.60
Spring mix, pecans, bleu cheese, pita and apple slices
- Portabello Spinach Salad$10.60
Egg, tomato, feta and portabello mushrooms
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Iceberg, romaine with parmesan and topped with our homemade croutons
- Tuna Salad$9.85
Scoop on top of a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and mushrooms
- Egg Salad$9.50
Scoop on top of a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and mushrooms
- Chicken Salad$10.60
Scoop on top of a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and mushrooms
- Garden Salad$6.40
Small. Iceberg, romaine, mushrooms and tomatoes
- Garden Grilled Chicken Salad$9.30
Topped with grilled chicken
Lunch Combos
- Soup and Salad$11.95
Cup of soup and choice of salad
- Sampler$13.05
- ½ Sandwich, Soup or Salad, & Side$11.95
- ½ Sandwich & Salad$9.50
- The Scoop and Cup of Soup$9.50
SOUP CHOICE: SOUP OF THE DAY Monday - Cream of potato Tuesday - Cheddar Spinach Wednesday - Chicken Tortilla Thursday - Cream of Mushroom Friday and Saturday - Chef's Pick
Sides
Small Salad
- House Salad$6.75
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$7.50
- Caeser Salad$6.95
- Chicken Salad Salad$7.50
- Tuna Salad Salad$7.50
- Egg Salad Salad$7.50
- Grilled Chicken Caeser Salad$7.50
- Cafe Cobb Salad$7.50
- Greek Salad$6.95
- Spinach Salad$6.95
- Fajita Chicken Salad$7.50
- Fajita Beef Salad$7.50
- Pecan Spring Salad$6.95
- Portobello Spinach Salad$7.50
- Chef Salad$7.50
- Grilled Chicken Salad$6.95