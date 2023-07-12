Cafe Carmela 2
Food
Small plates
Fried Mozzarella
Breaded Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano tomato, grana padano cheese
Truffle fries
Hand cut fries, grana padano cheese, parsley, sea salt
Plain Fries
Garlic Buffalo parm wings
Blue cheese crumble, and dressing
Chili honey wings
Calabrian chili, honey, cucumber ranch
Sicilian Wings
Oh my sweet ricotta
Whipped ricotta, Calabrian chili infused honey, crispy Italian bread
Arancini
2 Meatballs
Salads
Caesar
House Caesar dressing, Romain lettuce, homemade roasted garlic croutons, Grana padano cheese, Topped with Anchovies
Burrata Caprese
Fresh tomato, baby arugula, balsamic, EVOO
Meatball salad
Romaine, tomato, onion, red wine vinegar, EVOO, Meatballs, ricotta cheese
House Salad
10th street salad
Pizza
American boy
whole milk mozzarella, San Marzano tomato, oregano
Margherita
San Marzano Tomato, fresh Fior di Latte Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Basil, EVOO
The Maggs
The best of both the plain and margherita San Marzano tomato, whole milk mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo
PROV Pie
Aged sharp Provolone, San Marzano tomato, oregano, Pecorino Romano, Upside-down
Bianco Pizza
Whole milk mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, oregano, evoo
South Philly Pizzaz Pizza
Cooper sharp, fresh tomato, banana peppers, oregano
Mamma Leuzzi’s Pie
Whole Milk Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto crudo, balsamic, EVOO
The Nonni (square)
Limited quantities made daily. Our square pie, 16*16 serving 16 slices. Fresh mozzarella, whole milk mozzarella, whole milk mozzarella, San Marzano tomato, grana padano cheese, basil, evoo
Plain Stromboli
Hot Honey Pepperoni Stromboli
Cheesesteak Stromboli
Blush Prov Pie
Cheesesteak Pizza
Macaroni
Carm’s Parm
your choice of chicken, meatball, or eggplant, Parmesan style over rigatoni pomodoro
Ralphie Ravioli
Drunken’ Rigatoni
San Marzano tomato, cream, stateside vodka, basil, Romano cheese
Ariani's Craving
Orecchiette “little ear pasta” hot Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, cannellini beans, EVOO
Crab Mac n’ cheese
Homemade pasta, every cheese in the house, crabmeat, toasted breadcrumbs
Gnocchi my NiNi
Sandwiches
Italiano
Chicken cutlet, broccoli rabe, sharp provolone, long hot or roasted peppers
Yo Cugine
dry cured meats, sharp provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, red wine vinegar, EVOO
Parmigiano Sandwich
your choice of chicken, meatball, or eggplant, parmesan style, San Marzano tomato, basil
Don Cheech’s steak
Sliced ribeye, with or without onions, Cooper sharp or sharp provolone
Giardino
Crispy eggplant, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, baby arugula, balsamic, evoo
Joeys hot honey
Buffalo chicken cheesesteak
Cooper sharp, fried onion, blue cheese dressing