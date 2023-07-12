Food

Small plates

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$12.00

Breaded Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano tomato, grana padano cheese

Truffle fries

Truffle fries

$10.00

Hand cut fries, grana padano cheese, parsley, sea salt

Plain Fries

$8.00

Garlic Buffalo parm wings

$16.00

Blue cheese crumble, and dressing

Chili honey wings

$16.00

Calabrian chili, honey, cucumber ranch

Sicilian Wings

$16.00
Oh my sweet ricotta

Oh my sweet ricotta

$14.00

Whipped ricotta, Calabrian chili infused honey, crispy Italian bread

Arancini

$12.00

2 Meatballs

$8.00

Salads

Caesar

Caesar

$12.00

House Caesar dressing, Romain lettuce, homemade roasted garlic croutons, Grana padano cheese, Topped with Anchovies

Burrata Caprese

Burrata Caprese

$15.00

Fresh tomato, baby arugula, balsamic, EVOO

Meatball salad

Meatball salad

$14.00

Romaine, tomato, onion, red wine vinegar, EVOO, Meatballs, ricotta cheese

House Salad

$10.00

10th street salad

$16.00

Pizza

American boy

$18.00

whole milk mozzarella, San Marzano tomato, oregano

Margherita

$20.00

San Marzano Tomato, fresh Fior di Latte Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Basil, EVOO

The Maggs

The Maggs

$20.00

The best of both the plain and margherita San Marzano tomato, whole milk mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo

PROV Pie

$20.00

Aged sharp Provolone, San Marzano tomato, oregano, Pecorino Romano, Upside-down

Bianco Pizza

$20.00

Whole milk mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, oregano, evoo

South Philly Pizzaz Pizza

South Philly Pizzaz Pizza

$22.00

Cooper sharp, fresh tomato, banana peppers, oregano

Mamma Leuzzi’s Pie

$26.00

Whole Milk Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto crudo, balsamic, EVOO

The Nonni (square)

The Nonni (square)

$32.00

Limited quantities made daily. Our square pie, 16*16 serving 16 slices. Fresh mozzarella, whole milk mozzarella, whole milk mozzarella, San Marzano tomato, grana padano cheese, basil, evoo

Plain Stromboli

$20.00

Hot Honey Pepperoni Stromboli

$24.00

Cheesesteak Stromboli

$28.00

Blush Prov Pie

$20.00

Cheesesteak Pizza

$28.00

Macaroni

Gorgonzola, cream, baby spinach

Carm’s Parm

$20.00

your choice of chicken, meatball, or eggplant, Parmesan style over rigatoni pomodoro

Ralphie Ravioli

$20.00

Drunken’ Rigatoni

$20.00

San Marzano tomato, cream, stateside vodka, basil, Romano cheese

Ariani's Craving

$22.00

Orecchiette “little ear pasta” hot Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, cannellini beans, EVOO

Crab Mac n’ cheese

$24.00

Homemade pasta, every cheese in the house, crabmeat, toasted breadcrumbs

Gnocchi my NiNi

Gnocchi my NiNi

$20.00

Sandwiches

Choice of chicken, meatball, or eggplant parm, grana padano cheese, basil, evoo
Italiano

Italiano

$16.00

Chicken cutlet, broccoli rabe, sharp provolone, long hot or roasted peppers

Yo Cugine

$16.00

dry cured meats, sharp provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, red wine vinegar, EVOO

Parmigiano Sandwich

$14.00

your choice of chicken, meatball, or eggplant, parmesan style, San Marzano tomato, basil

Don Cheech’s steak

Don Cheech’s steak

$16.00

Sliced ribeye, with or without onions, Cooper sharp or sharp provolone

Giardino

$14.00

Crispy eggplant, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, baby arugula, balsamic, evoo

Joeys hot honey

$18.00

Buffalo chicken cheesesteak

$16.00

Cooper sharp, fried onion, blue cheese dressing

Chicken Cheesesteak

$16.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken & Fries

$12.00

Kids Linguini & Meatball

$12.00

Kids Rigatoni & Butter

$12.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Drink

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Cherry pepsi

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sweet tea

$4.00

Unsweetened Tea

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Aqua Panna (Tall Bottle)

$6.00

Aqua Panna To Go

$4.00

coffee

$4.00

decaf coffee

$4.00

espresso

$5.00

double espresso

$6.00

Capuccino

$8.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Aranciata (Orange)

$4.00

Limonata (Lemon)

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$10.00

Ny cheese cake

$10.00

Cannoli Cake

$10.00

Peanut Butter Explosion

$10.00

Kids Gelato

$6.00

limoncello cake

$10.00