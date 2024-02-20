Cafe Ceres Wakpada Wakpada
PASTRIES & SNACKS
PASTRIES
- CLASSIC CROISSANT$5.25Out of stock
Laminated pastry. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs.
- CHOCOLATE CROISSANT$5.75Out of stock
Chocolate filled croissant. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, soy.
- PISTACHIO CROISSANT$5.75Out of stock
Pistachio filled croissant. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, soy.
- CINNAMON BUN$5.75Out of stock
Flaky pastry with a cinnamon coriander filling, rum raisins, and a rum raisin glaze. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, cooked alcohol.
- MONKEY BREAD$5.25Out of stock
- SEASONAL SCONE$5.75Out of stock
Scone with blueberries & apricot. Contains: wheat, dairy.
- STRAWBERRY LEMON SCONE (GF)$5.75Out of stock
Cornmeal base, layered with roasted strawberries, and brushed with cream and turbinado sugar. Contains: dairy
- SEASONAL MUFFIN$5.75Out of stock
Pumpkin rye muffin with a maple glaze and candied pepitas Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, seeds
- BANANA BREAD$5.25Out of stock
Denser, tea cake banana bread, topped with an oat streusel. Contains: gluten, dairy, eggs
- COFFEE CAKE$6.00Out of stock
- CHOCOLATE CHIP TAHINI COOKIE$10.00
Made with tahini, a heavy hand of brown sugar, and whole wheat flour to give it a richer flavor. Contains: gluten, dairy, eggs, sesame
- ZEPHYR RYE COOKIE$10.00
Dark chocolate rye cookie made with caramelized white chocolate. Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs, soy
- COWBOY COOKIE (GF)$10.00
Gluten free cookie made with coconut, pecans, milk chocolate, and rum raisins. Contains: dairy, eggs, tree nuts.
- SEASONAL DANISH$5.75Out of stock
Danish with a cream cheese filling, topped with pear and yuzu curd. Finished with pecans and dukkah spice Contains: dairy, wheat, eggs.
GRAB N GO FOOD
- PROSCIUTTO & BASIL CROISSANT$13.00
Honey za'atar croissant sandwich with basil, tomato, prosciutto, and thin layer of mayonnaise. Contains: wheat, seeds, allium, eggs, dairy.
- GRANOLA$10.50
- HAM & GRUYERE BAGUETTE$12.00Out of stock
- TURKEY & CHEDDAR BAGUETTE$12.00Out of stock
- CUCUMBER & RED PEPPER BAGUETTE$10.00Out of stock
CERES LITE FOOD
GRAB AND GO
- BLT SANDWICH$12.00Out of stock
Muesli bread, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Maldon sea salt Contains: gluten, pork, dairy, nightshade
- BACON, EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH$10.00Out of stock
Bacon, scrambled egg, American cheese, on an english muffin Contains: gluten, egg, pork
ESPRESSO
SIGNATURE
- SPICED VANILLA LATTE$5.75+
Vanilla, saigon cinnamon, clove, nutmeg.
- DULCE DE LECHE LATTE$5.75+
Latte with syrup made from caramelized sweetened condensed milk.
- RAS EL HANOUT LATTE$5.75+
Date sweetened syrup with, coriander, cumin, ginger, black pepper.
- DUKKAH LATTE$5.75+
Sweet syrup with savory spices such as sumac, coriander, cumin, thyme, black sesame.
- CAROB MOCHA$5.75+
Carob powder & valrhona cocoa powder combine to make a bittersweet, rich mocha
- SALTED MAPLE LATTE*$5.75+
- MATCHA LATTE*$5.75+
- CHAI LATTE*$5.25+
Blank tea, cardamom, ginger, coriander, orange peel
- LAVENDER LONDON FOG$5.25+
Earl gray, vanilla, homemade simple syrup
TRADITIONAL
COFFEE
DRIP
TURKISH
OTHER
TEA
- ENGLISH BREAKFAST$3.75+
High caffeine, black tea, with strong red undertones
- HIBISCUS ROOIBOS$3.75+
This refreshing tea is fully decaf. Hot or Iced.
- JASMINE GREEN$3.75+
This green tea has low levels of caffeine. Hot or Iced.
- TROPICAL COCONUT OOLONG$3.75+
This Oolong teas has low levels of caffeine. hot or Iced
- TAMARIND MAGHREB MINT$4.25+
A beverage inspired by Turkish mint tea, combined with a tamarind, fennel, and turmeric syrup.
- MAGHREB MINT$3.75+
Mint tea with hints of cardamom, ginger, and spices
- TURMERIC GINGER$3.75+
Ginger root, turmeric root, licorice root, lemongrass, orange peel, lemon peel, orange and lemon essential oils
- EARL GREY$3.75+
Black tea, bergamot oil. Medium caffeine.
SPARKLING/SODA
- 3LECHE - Miele$4.25
Locally fermented beverage with raw honey, dandelion roots, sarsaparilla, and birch.
- 3LECHE - Pompelmo$4.25
Locally fermented drink with grapefruit, rhubarb root, bitter orange, and chamomile.
- 3LECHE - Zenzero$4.25
Locally fermented drink with pineapple, yerba mate and eucalyptus.
- SAN PELLAGRINO$2.50
The classic bubbly water. 16oz.
- POPPI - Strawberry Lemon$4.00
Sparkling, prebiotic drink
- POPPI - Raspberry Rose$4.00
Sparkling, prebiotic drink
- POPPI - Orange$4.00
Sparkling, prebiotic drink
- POPPI - Ginger Lime$4.00
Sparkling, prebiotic drink
- JARRITOS - Tamarind$2.50
- BOYLAN - Ginger Ale$3.50
- BOYLAN - Raspberry Seltzer$3.50
- Simply Lemonade$3.50
- Orange Juice$3.50