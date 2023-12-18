Cafe de Pho Thai 225 W Riverside Dr
Sake
- Sho Chiku Bai$12.00
- Gekkeikan Black Gold$15.00
- Bulzai Manotsuru Ginjo$19.00
- Gokai Junmai$12.00
- Sho Chiku Bai Junmai (1500)$52.00
- Wakatake Junmai Daijingo (1800)$145.00
- Moonstone Coconut Lemongrass Nigori (750)$49.00
- Pure Dusk Junmai Daijingo (720ml)$63.00
- Sho Chiku Bai Kimoto Junmai$19.00
- Sho Chiku Bai Junmai Daijingo$20.00
- Mio Sparkling Sake$18.00
- Pure Snow Nigori (Craft)$25.00
- Pure Dusk Junmai Daijingo (Craft)$22.00
- Demon Slayer Junmai Ginjo$32.00
- Hana Pineapple Sake$18.00
- Hana White Peach Sake$18.00
- Moonstone Coconut-Lemongrass Nigori (Craft)$17.00
- Purple Haze$16.00
- Samurai$15.00
- Purple Empress$12.00
- Lavender Lemonade$14.00
- Sake Bomber$9.00
Beer
Drinks
- Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Mr. Pibb$3.50
- Fanta Orange$3.50
- Thai Iced Tea$4.50
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$3.50
- Vietnamese Coffee Hot$4.50
- Vietnamese Iced Coffee$4.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Pouchong Oolong Tea$7.00
- Darjeeling Green Tea$4.50
- Jasmine Tea$4.50
- Indian Spiced Black Tea$4.50
- Ginger Tea$4.50
- Bottled Water$2.50
- Pomegranate Hibiscus Tea$4.50
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Blooming Tea$7.00
- Passion Fruit Popping Boba Tea$6.00
- Crystal Boba Thai Tea$6.00
Specials
Apps/Salads
- Chicken Dumplings$11.99
Ground chicken, masala spices, dough, tomato chutney, chili oil.
- Crab & Cheese Wontons$11.99
Dough, surimi, cream cheese, green onion, homemade wonton sauce.
- Crispy Spring Rolls$10.99
Eggrolls with rice noodles, shitake, black fungus, cabbage, carrots, sweet and sour chili sauce.
- Edamame$6.99
Edamame, salt, sriracha aioli
- Gyoza$9.99
Deep fried chicken dumplings, homemade black soy dipping sauce.
- Onigiri$7.99
Sushi rice, choice of surimi or homemade salmon bake, nori, furikake, sriracha aioli, green onion, radish
- Shrimp Tempura$9.99
Breaded shrimp, furikake, homemade mentsuyu sauce
- Takoyaki$9.99
Octopus dough balls, sriracha aioli, homemade mentsuyu sauce, furikake, sesame seeds, green onion.
- Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls$10.99
Rice paper, carrots, cucumber, bean sprouts, cilantro, mint, rice noodles, lettuce mix, homemade peanut sauce. Choice of shrimp, tofu or veggies.
- Thai Salad$13.99
House marinated beef, lettuce mix, red onion, spring onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, mint, cilantro, sweet and spicy lime dressing.
- Papaya Salad$12.99
Green papaya, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, peanuts, mint, cilantro, shrimp, lettuce mix, sweet and spicy lime dressing.
Soups
- Beef Pho$13.99
Thin sliced beef eye-round steak, rice noodles, onion, spring onion, Thai basil, bean sprouts, jalapeno, lime, homemade beef broth
- Beef and Brisket Pho$15.99
Beef eye-round steak, hand cut beef brisket, rice noodles, onion, spring onion, Thai basil, bean sprouts, Jalapeno, lime, cilantro, homemade beef broth
- Chicken Pho$12.99
Chicken breast meat, rice noodles, onion, spring onion, Thai basil, bean sprouts, Jalapeno, lime, cilantro, homemade chicken broth
- Vegetable and Tofu Pho$12.99
Mixed vegetables, tofu, rice noodles, onion, spring onion, Thai basil, bean sprouts, Jalapeno, lime, cilantro, homemade chicken broth
- Tom Yum Koong$14.99
Lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, galangal, shrimp, mushrooms, onions, spring onions, tomatoes, homemade spicy chili broth
- Tom Kha Gai$11.99
Coconut milk, galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, chicken, mushrooms, onion, green onion, tomatoes, cilantro
- Tonkotsu Ramen$16.99
Thin egg noodles, Tonkotsu broth, Chashu pork belly, fish cake, bean sprouts, hard boiled egg, green onion
Entrees
- Garlic Pepper$15.99
Choice of protein or veggies, garlic, black pepper, cilantro, sweet and sour chili sauce, cucumber
- Stir Fried Basil$15.99
Choice of protein or veggies, bell pepper, onion, bamboo shoots, bok choy, Thai basil paste
- Ginger Chicken$14.99
Chicken, ginger, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, spring onion
- Cashew Chicken$17.99
Chicken, cashew nuts, onion, baby corn, green onion, bell pepper
- Sweet and Sour Shrimp$18.99
Breaded shrimp, onion, bell pepper, pineapple, green onion
- Sesame Chicken$15.99
Breaded chicken, broccoli, green onion, homemade sesame sauce, sesame
Rice/Noodles
- Pineapple Fried Rice$19.99
Thai Jasmine or brown rice, shrimp, chicken, cashew nuts, egg, pineapple, onion, green onion
- Thai Fried Rice$15.99
Choice of protein or veggies, Thai Jasmine or brown rice, onion, bok choy, egg, tomato
- Egg Fried Rice$10.99
Thai Jasmine or brown rice, egg
- Buddha Bowl$16.99
Brown fried rice, tofu, egg, cucumber, tomatoes, bean sprouts, carrots, avocado, edamame, radish, choice of peanut sauce, sweet and sour dressing, or sriracha aioli
- Sushi Bowl$16.99
Sushi rice, homemade spicy salmon bake, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, nori, green onion, furikake, sriracha aioli.
- Pad Thai$16.99
Choice of protein or veggies, rice noodles, egg, red onion, green onion, bean sprouts, homemade Pad Thai sauce, lime, peanuts
- Vietnamese Noodle Bowl$15.99
Choice of protein, lettuce mix, cucumbers, carrots, bean sprouts, green onion, hot rice noodles, crispy roll, peanuts
- Drunken Noodles$16.99
Choice of protein or veggies, wide rice noodles, onion, bok choy, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, Thai basil paste
- Pad See-ew$15.99
Choice of protein or veggies, wide egg noodles, egg, bok choy
- South Asian Chow Mein$15.99
Tofu, thin rice noodles, carrot, onion, broccoli, cilantro, green onion
Curries
- Red Curry$15.99
Choice of protein or veggies, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, onion, paprika, Thai chili, Thai basil paste, red coconut curry sauce
- Green Curry$15.99
Choice of protein or veggies, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, onion, Thai basil paste, green coconut curry sauce
- Yellow Curry$15.99
Choice of protein or veggies, onion, potatoes, turmeric, yellow coconut curry sauce
- Panang Curry$15.99
Choice of protein or veggies, broccoli, peanut, kaffir lime, Panang coconut curry sauce
- Massaman Curry$15.99
Choice of protein or veggies, potato, onion, peanuts, Massaman coconut curry sauce
- Japanese Katsu Curry$16.99
Breaded chicken, onion, potato, carrots, Japanese curry sauce
Desserts
Extras
- Side Jasmine Rice$2.99
- Chili Lime Sauce$1.99
- Side Curry Sauce$5.99+
- Side Pho Broth$6.99+
- Peanut Sauce$1.99
- Sweet and Sour Sauce$1.99
- Wonton Sauce$1.99
- Gyoza Sauce$1.99
- Salt and Pepper Chicken$10.99
- Side Steamed Veggies$8.99
- Side Noodles
- Side Brown Rice$2.99
- Side Sushi Rice$3.99
- Extra Pho Condiments$2.99
- Chili OIl$1.99