Cafe Dimona 607 s Washington st
Food Menu
Shareables
- Sauce Plate
Aylon’s signature fresh-baked Israeli bread
- Matbuha$8.00
Fried eggplant drizzled with Israel’s best tahini, olive oil, fresh herbs.
- Israeli Salad$8.00
Roasted peppers puréed with garlic and spices to a colorful delicious dip
- Crispy Hand Cut Fries$10.00
Made fresh daily the right way. cooked garbanzo beans, Israel’s best tahini, lemon juice, garlic, spices, topped with freshly chopped cilantro .
- Eggplant Tahini$12.00
Entrees
- Lamb Kebab$26.00
2 skewers, Lamb and 100% grass fed beef mixed with yellow onions, Mediterranean spices, freshly chopped cilantro and parsley, bread crumbs, olive oil. On the grill.
- Falafel$18.00
8 falafel balls. Homemade delicious recipe, a mix of cooked garbanzo beans, chopped garlic, fresh herbs and lemon juice, fried in oil until golden and crispy on the outside, perfect on the inside.
- Schnitzel$22.00
marinated in our secret batter for 24 hours, bread crumbs and fried to a delightful crisp and always mouthwarting bites. 2 lemon slices
- Hummus$14.00
- Charred Cauliflower$14.00
Specials
Freshly Baked
- Aylon's Pita$4.00
3 falafel balls, Homemade delicious recipe, a mix of cooked garbanzo beans, chopped garlic, fresh herbs and lemon juice, fried in oil until golden and crispy on the outside, perfect on the inside.
- Challah Bread$9.00
hand cut potatoes deep fried to golden and crispy. Served with harissa ketchup
Specialty Sauces
- Shug$3.00
Spicy green hot sauce made from green chili peppers, cilantro, parsley, and aromatic seasonings.
- Tahini$3.00
A signature Israeli classic creamy sauce made from toasted sesame purée, water, freshly squeezed lemon juice, salt, freshly chopped cilantro and parsley.
- Lemon Kavush$3.00
Special Moroccan preserved lemons full tangy mouth watering flavors. preserved in salt, mint leaves and Mediterranean spices, olive oil.
- Amba$3.00
Tasty Mango sauce smooth and tart with lemon juice, Mediterranean spices