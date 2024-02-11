Authentic worldly cuisine along with mouthwatering classic dishes, re-imagined.
Cafe Glace
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Crazy Fries$16.00
Beef Mortadella, Beef Hot Dog, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Tomato, Parsley, Cheese, Special Sauce
- Special Fries$13.00
Oven basked Fries topped with Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese and Beef Mortadella
- Special Chips & Cheese$11.00
Potato Chips topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Beef Mortadella
- Fries$8.00
Oven baked Fries
- Chips & Cheese$8.00
Potato Chips topped with Mozzarella Cheese
- Persian Tacos$12.00
Two Tacos with choice of Beef Hot Dog, Ground Beef or Chicken. Topped with Tomatoes, Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese, Parsley, Hot Sauce, and our Special Sauce
- Veggie Samosa$7.50
Veggie Samosa w/Side Salad. Oven baked Veggie Samosa with potatoes, Corn, Bell peppers, and Onions
Soups & Salads
- Ash Reshteh
Persian Vegetable & Noodle Soup. Fresh Greens, Beans, Lentils, Persian noodles topped with Fried Onion and Kashk
- Ash Anar
Pomegranate Soup. Pomegranate based soup, fresh Vegetables, Beets, Plams, and Rice
- Barley Soup
Barley Soup. Barley, Carrots, Mushroom and Parsley
- House Salad$12.00
House Salad. Lettuce, Tomatoes, Corn, Mushrooms, Parsley and choice of dressing
- Greek Salad$13.00
Greek Salad. Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives, Onions, Parsley, Feta Cheese with Lemon Juice and Olive Oil dressing
- Tuna Salad$14.00
Tuna Salad. Tuna, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Corn, Onions, Parsley and choice of dressing
Persian Pizzas 7"
- Pizza Combo$20.00
Any 7" Pizza, Chips & Cheese, Can Drink
- Mix Pizza 7"$15.00
Mix Pizza. Beef Mortadella, Beef Hot Dog, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Seasoned with Oregano
- Beef & Mushroom Pizza 7"$15.00
Beef & Mushroom Pizza. Seasoned Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese, Garnished with Parsley
- Beef Tongue Pizza 7"$15.00
Beef Tongue Pizza. Stacked Beef Tongue, Mushrooms, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese on a base of Ranch Sauce, Garnished with Parsley
- Chicken Pizza 7"$15.00
Chicken Pizza. Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Seasoned with Oregano
- Chicken Ranch Pizza 7"$14.00
Chicken Ranch Pizza. Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese on a base of Ranch Sauce, Garnished with Oregano
- Hot Dog Pizza 7"$14.00
Hot Dog Pizza. Topped with Beef Hot Dog and Mozzarella Cheese
- Pepperoni Pizza 7"$14.00
Pepperoni Pizza. Loads of Beef Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese
- Gyro Pizza 7"$15.00
Gyro Pizza. Beef Gyro Slices, Mushrooms, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese on a base of Ranch Sauce, Garnished with Parsley
- Veggie Pizza 7"$14.00
Veggie Pizza. Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Seasoned with Oregano
- Spinach Pizza 7"$14.00
Spinach Pizza. Organic Spinach, Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Ranch Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
- Mushroom Pizza 7"$14.00
Mushroom Pizza. Organic Mushrooms and Mozzarella Cheese
- Cheese Pizza 7"$11.00
Cheese Pizza. Mozzarella Cheese
Persian Pizzas 12"
- Mix Pizza 12"$28.00
Mix Pizza. Beef Mortadella, Beef Hot Dog, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Seasoned with Oregano
- Beef & Mushroom Pizza 12"$28.00
Beef & Mushroom Pizza. Seasoned Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese, Garnished with Parsley
- Beef Tongue Pizza 12"$28.00
Beef Tongue Pizza. Stacked Beef Tongue, Mushrooms, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese on a base of Ranch Sauce, Garnished with Parsley
- Chicken Pizza 12"$28.00
Chicken Pizza. Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Seasoned with Oregano
- Chicken Ranch Pizza 12"$27.00
Chicken Ranch Pizza. Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese on a base of Ranch Sauce, Garnished with Oregano
- Hot Dog Pizza 12"$23.00
Hot Dog Pizza. Topped with Beef Hot Dog and Mozzarella Cheese
- Pepperoni Pizza 12"$23.00
Pepperoni Pizza. Loads of Beef Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese
- Gyro Pizza 12"$28.00
Gyro Pizza. Beef Gyro Slices, Mushrooms, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese on a base of Ranch Sauce, Garnished with Parsley
- Veggie Pizza 12"$26.00
Veggie Pizza. Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Seasoned with Oregano
- Spinach Pizza 12"$26.00
Spinach Pizza. Organic Spinach, Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Ranch Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
- Mushroom Pizza 12"$23.00
Mushroom Pizza. Organic Mushrooms and Mozzarella Cheese
- Cheese Pizza 12"$18.00
Cheese Pizza. Mozzarella Cheese
Persian Pizzas 16"
- Mix Pizza 16"$38.00
Mix Pizza. Beef Mortadella, Beef Hot Dog, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Seasoned with Oregano
- Beef & Mushroom Pizza 16"$38.00
Beef & Mushroom Pizza. Seasoned Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese, Garnished with Parsley
- Beef Tongue Pizza 16"$38.00
Beef Tongue Pizza. Stacked Beef Tongue, Mushrooms, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese on a base of Ranch Sauce, Garnished with Parsley
- Chicken Pizza 16"$38.00
Chicken Pizza. Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Seasoned with Oregano
- Chicken Ranch Pizza 16"$37.00
Chicken Ranch Pizza. Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese on a base of Ranch Sauce, Garnished with Oregano
- Hot Dog Pizza 16"$34.00
Hot Dog Pizza. Topped with Beef Hot Dog and Mozzarella Cheese
- Pepperoni Pizza 16"$34.00
Pepperoni Pizza. Loads of Beef Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese
- Gyro Pizza 16"$38.00
Gyro Pizza. Beef Gyro Slices, Mushrooms, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese on a base of Ranch Sauce, Garnished with Parsley
- Veggie Pizza 16"$36.00
Veggie Pizza. Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Seasoned with Oregano
- Spinach Pizza 16"$36.00
- Mushroom Pizza 16"$34.00
Mushroom Pizza. Organic Mushrooms and Mozzarella Cheese
- Cheese Pizza 16"$26.00
Cheese Pizza. Mozzarella Cheese
Vegan Pizza 10"
Sandwiches
- Sandwich Combo$20.00
Sandwich Combo. Any Sandwich (Special Sandwich Excluded), Chips and Cheese, Can Drink
- Special Sandwich$18.00
Special Sandwich. Grilled Beef Hot Dog & Beef Mortadella topped with Mushrooms and Mozzarella Cheese with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Parsley, Potato Sticks, Mayo and our Special Sauce
- Beef Tongue Sandwich$18.00
Beef Tongue Sandwich. Oven Based Beef Tongue topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Parsley and Ranch Sauce
- Roast Beef Sandwich$17.00
Roast Beef Sandwich. Roast Beef topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Parsley, Mayo and BBQ Sauce
- Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Chicken Sandwich. Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Parsley, Mayo and Pesto Sauce
- Persian Hot Dog Sandwich$16.00
Hot Dog Sandwich. Grilled Beef Hot Dog topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Parsley, Mayo and our Special Sauce
- Bandari Sandwich$17.00
Bandari Sandwich. Beef Hot Dog in Spicy Sauce topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions and Parsley
- Beef Mortadella Sandwich$17.00
Beef Mortadella Sandwich. Beef Mortadella Roast topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Parsley and Mayo
- Gyro Sandwich$17.50
Gyro Sandwich. Beef Gyro Slices topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Parsley and Ranch Dressing
- Kookoo Sabzi Sandwich$17.50
Kookoo Sabzi Sandwich. Seasoned Veggie Patty (includes Walnuts) topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Parsley and Ranch Dressings
- Olivieh Sandwich$15.00
Olivieh Sandwich. Persian Style Egg and Potato Salad topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Parsley and Mayo
- Veggie Sandwich$12.50
Veggie Sandwich. Lettuce, Spinach, Corn, Green Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Cheese, Le
Juices & Drinks
- Fresh Juices$7.00
Fresh Juices include: Orange, Carrot, Cantaloupe, Watermelon, Pomegranate squeezed fresh to order!
- Bottle Drinks$4.00
- Can Drinks$3.00
- Water Bottle$2.00
- Sharbat$6.50
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Mint Tea$4.00
- Coffee$4.00
- Turkish Coffee$4.50
- Cappauccino$4.50
- Hot Chocolate$4.50
- Ice Tea$4.00
- Ice Coffee$4.00
- Ice Latte$4.00
Snacks
- Lavashak$9.50
Sour Fruit Roll Up
- Aloo Jangali$9.50
Sour Jungle Plum
- Torshak$9.50
Mixed Sour Berries
- Zoghal Akhteh$9.50
Sour Cornel Berries
- Sour Plum$9.50
Sour Plums
- Torshaab$10.00
Mixed Sour Berry Juice
- Abbzereshk$9.50
Barberry Juice - A Natural Anti-Oxidant!!!
- Sour Majoon$13.00
Torshab on Steroids - Super Sour!!!
Desserts
- Majoon Shake$13.00
Power Shake - includes: Mixed Nuts, Banana, Dates & Honey, Drizzled with Chocolate Syrup. Pre or Post Workout Must Have!!!
- Cafe Glace$8.50
Our Signature Drink!!! Cafe Latte, Vanilla Ice Cream & Whipped Cream, Drizzled with Chocolate Syrup
- Chocolate Glace$8.50
Cafe Latte, Chocolate Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Drizzled with Chocolate Syrup
- Havij Bastani$11.50
Fresh Carrot Juice and Plain Saffron Ice Cream
- Talebi Bastani$11.50
Fresh Cantaloupe juice and Vanilla Ice Cream
- Milk Shakes$8.00
Fresh Milk Shakes. Flavors include: Chocolate, Vanilla, Banana, Strawberry, Mango & Pinapple
- Ice Cream
Persian Ice Cream Flavors: Saffron & Rose, or Saffron & Rose infused with Pistachio Nuts Other Flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla, Coffee, Strawberry
- Faloudeh
Faloudeh (Iced Persian Rice Noodles)
- Faloudeh Bastani (Makhloot)
Faloudeh (Iced Persian Rice Noodles) topped with any of our Ice Cream Flavors
- Turkish Baklava$5.00
Fresh Turkish Baklava - a must have!!!
- Bamieh$2.50
Traditional Persian Pastry - Infused with Rose Water Syrup
- Zulebiah$3.50
Traditional Persian Pastry - Infused with Rose Water Syrup
- Cream Puff$4.00
Traditional Persian Pastry made with rich cream
- Roulette$4.00
Traditional Persian Pastry made with rich cream
Breakfast Menu **Available 9AM-Noon Only**
Breakfast **9AM-Noon Only**
- Persian Breakfast$15.00
Persian Breakfast. Sarshir, Honey, Feta Cheese, Tahini, Butter, Seasonal Jam, and Halvah. (Comes with Bread)
- Omelettes$15.00
- Shakshuka$20.00
Eggs, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Onion, Spices (Comes with Bread)
- Egg Plate$15.00
Three Eggs, (Scrambled or Sunny Side Up) (Comes with Hashbrown, Bread and Tea)
- Belgian Waffles$6.00
Two Waffles (Comes with Maple Syrup)
- Breakfast Combo #1$20.00
Choice of any Omelette, One Waffle and Tea
- Family Combo$30.00
Persian Breakfast and Shakshuka
- Bread Basket$4.00
- Sarshir & Asal$11.00
Sarshir and Asal (Comes with bread)