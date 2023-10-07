Cafe Gratitude Larchmont
Popular Items
SIDE TOFU SCRAMBLE
JUICE CLEANSE
1 DAY JUICE CLEANSE
I AM GENUINE spinach, romaine, cucumber, lemon, mint I AM VITAL strawberry, apple, lemon, ginger, basil | Balances the Body’s PH I AM GIFTED beet, pineapple, grapefruit, ginger, lemon I AM WONDERFUL watermelon, hibiscus, strawberry, mint, lime I AM BRAVE 2 oz. antiviral immunity boost with lemon, turmeric, ginger, cayenne, oregano oil
LUNCH/DINNER
STARTERS
I AM ECLECTIC (GF)
BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER crispy cauliflower, adobo buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, celery
I AM SHARING (GF)
GRATITUDE NACHOS black beans, cashew nacho cheese, salsa verde, avocado, pico de gallo, spicy pepitas
I AM EXQUISITE (GF)
CRISPY-FRIED COCONUT CALAMARI spicy cocktail sauce, gremolata
I AM THRIVING (GF)
CHEF'S SOUP OF THE DAY
I AM TOGETHER (GF)
CHIPS AND GUAC COMBO avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, red onion
I AM DELECTABLE-PLATE (GF)
SPICED CORN RIBS salsa macha, ancho chile, peanut, almonds, pecans, sesame, crema ajo blanco, cilantro, lime
I AM NEXT-LEVEL
WATERMELON POKE forbidden black rice, brown rice, yuzu cucumber pickle, wakame, avocado, sriracha mayo, sesame, pickled carrots, cilantro Add extra Watermelon Poke $6.25
SALADS
I AM CLEANSED (GF)
PUMFU GREEK SALAD with pumpkin seed tofu, butter lettuce, hearts of palm, cherry tomatoes, persian cucumbers, spiced chickpeas, herbed hempseeds, kalamata olives & toasted maple seeds. In partnership with @elissagoodman.
I AM DAZZLING
LITTLE GEM CAESAR SALAD with shiitake bacon, croutons, capers, brazil nut parmesan & dulse.
I AM PURE (GF)
KALE & SEA VEGETABLE SALAD with avocado, cucumber, carrots, nori, toasted tamari almonds & garlic tahini dressing.
I AM SENSATIONAL
CRISPY SOBA SALAD with napa cabbage, chrysanthemum greens, mizuna, kumquat, sugar snap peas, yuzu cucumber pickles, wakame & roasted sesame dressing.
SANDWICHES + WRAPS
YO SOY FUERTE
GRATITUDE CRUNCHWRAP with mushroom carnitas, guacamole, pico de gallo, romaine, cashew nacho cheese and a corn tostada, all wrapped & pressed in a whole wheat tortilla.
I AM ENTHUSIASTIC
"CHICKEN-FRIED" MUSHROOM SANDWICH with oyster mushrooms, tomato, pickles, romaine, buffalo sauce & ranch dressing on vegan brioche with your choice of side.
I AM MAGICAL
BLACK BEAN BURGER with cashew macadamia cheddar, tomato, onion, pickles & spicy ketchup on vegan brioche with your choice of side.
I AM GLORIOUS
BLACKENED TEMPEH CAESAR WRAP with coconut bacon, romaine, tomato, avocado, capers, cashew caesar dressing & brazil nut parmesan, wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla and served with your choice of side.
I AM ORIGINAL
SF MISSION BURRITO with mushroom carnitas, guacamole, cashew nacho cheese, black beans & brown rice, wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla and served with your choice of side.
I AM ACTIVATED
OPEN-FACE CURRIED CHICKPEA SALAD with arugula, shredded romaine, house-made cucumber pickles, avocado, pickled carrots, spicy tomato jam & dukkha on sesame levain, served with your choice of side.
PIZZA
I AM GIVING (ASPARAGUS & ARTICHOKE)
ASPARAGUS & ARTICHOKE PIZZA with almond burrata, housemade marinara & brazil nut parmesan.
I AM GIVING (MARGHERITA)
MARGHERITA PIZZA with heirloom cherry tomatoes, housemade marinara, basil hemp seed pesto, almond burrata & brazil nut parmesan.
I AM GIVING (HAWAIIAN)
HAWAIIAN PIZZA with pineapple, housemade marinara, blackened tempeh, almond burrata, coconut bacon & brazil nut parmesan.
I AM GIVING (SAUSAGE & PEPPER)
CHI-RIZO SAUSAGE & PEPPER PIZZA with roasted red pepper, almond burrata, housemade marinara, arugula & brazil nut parmesan.
MAINS + BOWLS
I AM LOVING (GF)
FORBIDDEN BLACK RICE BOWL with roasted garnet yams, brussels sprouts, maple sesame dressing, smashed avocado, quinoa, garlic tahini, pickled carrots & red onions, spicy fresno chile & cilantro.
I AM WHOLE (GF)
MACROBIOTIC BOWL with stewed adzuki beans, braised butternut squash, sautéed kale, sea palm, kim chee, garlic tahini sauce, black sesame seed gomasio, tamari almonds, sprouts, and your choice of brown rice, quinoa, or a mix.
YO SOY MUCHO (GF)
MEXICAN BOWL with black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cashew nacho cheese, chopped romaine, spicy seed mix, and your choice of brown rice, quinoa, or a mix.
I AM FORTIFIED (GF)
SAUTÉED VEGETABLE BOWL with market vegetables, garlic tahini, sprouts, and your choice of brown rice, quinoa, or a mix.
I AM GRATEFUL (GF)
GRATITUDE COMMUNITY BOWL with shredded kale, black beans, garlic tahini sauce, and your choice of brown rice, quinoa, or a mix.
I AM INSPIRED (GF)
ASPARAGUS ARTICHOKE RISOTTO with basil hempseed pesto, parsley, mint, cashew ricotta, brazil nut parmesan & gremolata.
I AM BOUNTIFUL
SICILIAN PESTO PASTA with asparagus, arugula, cherry tomato confit, garlic levain crumb & gremolata.
I AM TRANSFORMED-PLATE (GF)
BAJA STYLE TACO PLATE with SeaCo Fÿsh, pineapple coleslaw, sriracha mayo, dulse flakes, microgreens and lime, with a side of green rice, black beans & pico de gallo.
I AM KANSHA
GRATITUDE JAPANESE BOWL with smoked tofu, asparagus, yuzu pickled cucumber, wakame, salt-cured mizuna, kumquat, brown rice, roasted sesame dressing & shaved scallions.
I AM VIVID (GF)
ACAI SUPERFOOD BOWL with superfood granola, cashews, coconut, banana, berries, ginger syrup, and your choice of 2 toppings: incan berries, almond butter, cacao nibs, coconut yogurt, hemp seeds, goji berries, or raw honey.
SIDES
I AM COMFORTED
roasted garnet yams-choice of dipping sauce: cashew nacho cheese or coconut mint chutney (Gluten Free)
SIDE FRENCH FRY
SIDE SALAD
SIDE TORTILLA CHIPS
SIDE 2 OZ GUACAMOLE
SIDE KIMCHI
SIDE COCONUT BACON
SIDE SHIITAKE BACON
SIDE AVOCADO
SIDE TOFU SCRAMBLE
SIDE CHI FOODS CHORIZO
SIDE BLACKENED TEMPEH
SIDE CHICKEN FRIED MUSHROOM
SIDE MUSHROOM CARNITAS
SIDE BLACK BEAN BURGER
SIDE SMOKED TOFU
SIDE BLACK BEANS
SIDE ADZUKI BEANS
SIDE CURRIED RED LENTILS
SIDE PUREED BLACK BEANS
VEGAN BRIOCHE BUN
GLUTEN FREE BUN
SIDE OF TOAST
SIDE FOCACCIA
SIDE WHOLE WHEAT TORTILLA
SIDE CORN TORTILLA (1)
SIDE GRAIN
SIDE MIXED VEGETABLES
SIDE KALE
SIDE SPINACH
SIDE BERRIES
SIDE ALMOND BUTTER
SIDE GRANOLA
SIDE PUMFU TOFU
SIDE WATERMELON POKE
SIDE OF 3 FALAFELS
KIDS
I AM PLAYFUL
KIDS BLACK BEAN & CHEESE QUESADILLA cashew macadamia cheddar, almond burrata, or cashew mozzarella with black beans in a whole wheat tortilla, served with guacamole
I AM CHEESY (GF)
KIDS MAC N CHEESE quinoa pasta shells, brazil nut parmesan, cashew ricotta* your choice of cashew mozzarella or cashew macadamia cheddar
I AM FUN (GF)
KIDS PASTA WITH MARINARA quinoa pasta shells, marinara sauce, cashew ricotta, brazil nut parmesan
I AM ADORABLE
ALMOND BUTTER BANANA WRAP sliced bananas and almond butter wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla with roasted strawberry jam.
I AM REFRESHED
Sparkling Lemonade sparkling water, agave, lemon, basil
MILK
Choice of house made almond milk, house made hemp milk, or oat milk.
ORANGE JUICE
I AM JOLLY
KIDS CASHEW CHEESE & MARINARA PIZZA - Ancient grain crust, olive oil, marinara, cashew ricotta, cashew mozzarella, brazil nut parmesan
I AM CUTE (GF)
PANCAKES (only available on Brunch Menu) Gluten-free buckwheat-flax pancakes with maple syrup, cashew whipped cream, fresh strawberries.
BEVERAGE MENU
JUICES
I AM WONDERFUL
watermelon, hibiscus, strawberry, mint, lime
I AM VITAL
Strawberry, Lemon, Apple, Ginger, Basil
I AM GENUINE
spinach, romaine, cucumber, lemon, mint
I AM GIFTED
beet, pineapple, grapefruit, ginger, lemon
I AM BRAVE
2 oz. antiviral immunity boost with lemon, turmeric, ginger, cayenne, oregano oil
SMOOTHIES
I AM GLOWING
GREEN COLLAGEN SMOOTHIE banana, spinach, vegan collagen protein, almond butter, vanilla, cinnamon, maca
I AM MAGNIFICENT
BLACK SESAME DATE SHAKE black sesame, almond, banana, dates, vanilla cardamom, sea salt
I AM ILLUMINATED
VITAMIN-C POWER SMOOTHIE orange juice, goji berries, young coconut, metabolic essential oil blend, pineapple, banana
I AM ENERGETIC
BLUE WAVE SMOOTHIE pineapple, banana, blue spirulina, dates, vanilla, sea moss gel, coconut milk
I AM GRACE
COCONUT CREAM SMOOTHIE almond butter, young coconut, dates, vanilla, cinnamon, shredded coconut, chia seeds, hemp seeds
I AM STELLAR
BLUE COCONUT SMOOTHIE almond butter, young coconut, blue spirulina, dates, adrenal restore blend [ashwagandha, cordyceps, goji fruit, reishi], vanilla, shaved coconut, chia seeds, hemp seeds
COFFEE, TEAS & TONICS
I AM COURAGEOUS
coffee
I AM AWAKE
espresso
I AM CAREFREE
cappuccino
I AM LIGHT
café latte
I AM CURIOUS
macchiato
I AM PRESENT
flat white
I AM MARVELOUS
mocha latté with cacao & raw honey
I AM ELEVATED
espresso + fresh orange juice
I AM LOVE
ELDERBERRY HIBISCUS ICED TEA
I AM SPLENDID
CLASSIC BLACK ICED TEA
I AM UPLIFTED
Gratitude Arnold Palmer
I AM IMMORTAL
AYURVEDIC LATTÉ chaga, shilajit, reishi, he shou wu, raw hone
I AM COSMIC
ANTIOXIDANT SPIRULINA LATTE hempseed milk, blue spirulina, reishi, chaga, raw honey
I AM RESTORED
ADRENAL LATTÉ ashwaganda, pine pollen, cordyceps, maca, raw hone
I AM MYSTICAL
ADAPTOGENIC MAYAN HOT CHOCOLATE ashwaganda, cinnamon, goji, maca, cacao nib, dates, choice of milk
I AM VIBRANT
MATCHA LATTÉ ceremonial grade matcha, raw honey
I AM CHARMED
CHAI LATTÉ
I AM COZY
IMMUNE-BOOSTING TEA lemon, ginger, raw honey, cayenne
I AM CALM
HOT TEA choice of rooibos, earl grey, peppermint, chamomile medley, or jasmine
I AM GOLDEN
TURMERIC LATTÉ raw honey, black pepper
MOCKTAILS
N/A BEVERAGES
VINA
Organic Prebiotic Soda with Plant-Fiber and Minerals
OLIPOP BOTANICAL SODA
12 OZ CAN A deliciously fizzy tonic that combines the benefits of prebiotics, plant fiber, and botanicals to support your microbiome and benefit digestive health.
SUPERFOOD & CO KEFIR SODA
A probiotic cold-pressed juice cultured with water kefir, apple, ginger, lemon, black tea, hibiscus flower, lemongrass
GROUNDWORK COLD BREW
HARMLESS HARVEST COCONUT WATER
16 OZ BOTTLE Hydrating, Naturally occurring electrolytesGood source of potassium.
BETTER BOOCH KOMBUCHA
16 OZ Made with Premium Loose-Leaf Tea, No Added Juice, Syrups or Sweeteners, Billions of Probiotics for a Healthy Boost
VYBES
Mind + Body Balance Magnesium and Hemp CBD Beverage
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1 LITER BOTTLE
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 750 ML BOTTLED WATER
750 ML BOTTLE Mountain Valley Spring Water is pure premium natural water that flows right out of the heart of the Ouachita Mountains, USA .
SWEETS + BAKED GOODS
I AM DELIGHTED (GF)
ALMOND BUTTER SQUARE
I AM JOY (GF)
GRATITUDE ALMOND JOY
I AM SINCERE (GF)
WHITE CHOCOLATE PISTACHIO CARDAMOM TRUFFLE
I AM MIGHTY (GF)
SUPERFOOD ENERGY BAR
I AM KIND (GF)
CRISPY QUINOA BAR
I AM AFFECTIONATE (GF)
WALNUT CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE
I AM GENTLE (GF)
BANANA BREAD
I AM SERENE (GF)
GRATITUDE CINNAMON ROLL
I AM BRIGHT (GF)
LEMON BLUEBERRY COFFEECAKE
I AM WHOLESOME (GF)
TUSCAN APPLE CAKE
I AM AWAKENING (GF)
RAW KEY LIME PIE lime, avocado & coconut custard, pecan-date crust, cashew whipped cream
I AM ADORING (GF)
GRATITUDE RAW TIRAMISU chocolate mousse, almond date cake, espresso, cashew whipped cream, raw cacao powder
I AM VIVACIOUS (GF)
RAW STRAWBERRY MERINGUE PIE strawberries, irish sea moss, cashew whipped cream, cashew brazil nut, coconut crust
I AM DIVINE (GF)
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE PARFAIT almond shortcake, marinated strawberries, cashew whipped cream
I AM UNIQUE
CHOCO-FLAN espresso cashew flan, chocolate olive oil cake
I AM LOVELY (GF)
SUMMER FRUIT CRISP with seasonal fruit topped with a gluten-free oatmeal crumble.
DRESSINGS + SAUCES
RETAIL
RETAIL BOOKS
LOVE IS SERVED COOKBOOK
Bright, clean, and hip recipes to enchant vegans, vegetarians, and omnivores alike, from plant-based haven Café Gratitude. Now, with Love is Served, Seizan Dreux Ellis, executive chef at Café Gratitude, brings Gratitude-quality meals to your table and the soul and mission of the restaurant to your home.
GRACIAS MADRE COOKBOOK
A MINDFUL OF MADNESS
THE RANCH AT LIVE OAKS
ABOUNDING RIVER WORKBOOK
KINDRED SPIRITS
SACRED COMMERCE
SWEET GRATITUDE COOKBOOK
PLENTY OF TIME
MAY I BE FRANK
GOOD FOOD GRATITUDE
RETAIL FOOD
RETAIL I AM BOLD
Maple Coconut Bacon Ingredients: Coconut chips*, Himalayan salt*, extra-virgin olive oil*, chipotle powder*, maple syrup* (*indicates organic) Net Weight 2.82 oz/ 80 gr Produced with love at Café Gratitude Arts District, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
RETAIL I AM SENSATIONAL
Raw Teriyaki Almonds Ingredients: Sprouted Almonds*, date paste*, Wheat-free tamari soy sauce,* garlic,* ginger* (*indicates organic) Contains: Tree Nuts and Soy Net Weight 3.6oz/ 100gr Produced with love at Café Gratitude Arts District, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
RETAIL I AM FEARLESS
Spicy Pepita Mix Ingredients: Pumpkin seeds*, sunflower seeds*, lime juice*, Himalayan salt*, chipotle powder*, cayenne,* chili powder* (*indicates organic) Net Weight 4.6 oz/ 130 gr Produced with love at Café Gratitude Arts District, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
RETAIL I AM COMPASSIONATE
Sprouted Flax Crackers
RETAIL I AM GENEROUS
Sprouted Buckwheat Crackers
RETAIL I AM GREAT
Superfood Granola Ingredients: Cashews*, goldenberries*, orange juice*, coconut nectar*, macadamias*, puffed quinoa*, cacao nibs*, vanilla water (vanilla bean extract*, organic glycerin, filtered water*), cinnamon*, maca*, salt*, orange zest* (*indicates organic) Contains Tree Nuts Net Weight 7 oz/200 gr Produced with love at Café Gratitude Arts District, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
RETAIL I AM PATIENT
Turmeric Chia Overnight Oats Blend Ingredients: Rolled oats*, chia seeds*, coconut sugar*, turmeric*, ginger,* cinnamon*, coconut chips*, goji berries* (*indicates organic) Net Weight: 10 oz/ 284 gr Produced with love at Café Gratitude Arts District, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
RETAIL I AM OPEN-HEARTED
Gluten-Free Buckwheat Pancake Blend Makes 8 pancakes Ingredients: Gluten-free buckwheat flour*, gluten-free all-purpose flour *(organic brown rice flour*, organic potato starch*, organic tapioca flour,* organic evaporated cane sugar*, xanthan gum,* sea salt*), baking powder*, baking soda,* coconut sugar*(*indicates organic) Net Weight 14 oz/ 398 gr Packaged in a facility that also processes gluten products Produced with love at Café Gratitude Arts District, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
G&G I AM ZESTY LACTO FERMENTED HOT SAUCE
CG KIMCHEE
MOTHER IN LAW KIMCHEE
ORGANIC MEXICO GW (12oz bag)
Mexico: Oaxaca - Las Flores Light Roast | Dark Chocolate and Cherry
I AM CRUNCHY
GRATITUDE MERCHANDISE
GRATITUDE HOODIE
Be grateful regardless of the circumstances.100% Organic cotton. Olive green, stone washed. Sizes: S, M, L, XL
GRATEFUL HAT
Be grateful regardless of the circumstances. 5 panel unstructured hat. Made in Los Angeles. 100% Organic cotton. Olive green. One Size fits all.
GRATITUDE TOTE BAG
CG WATER BOTTLE
Café Gratitude's custom wide mouth bottle is made my Miir bottles featuring Thermo 3D® double wall vacuum insulation, the Wide Mouth Bottle keeps any beverage hot or cold for hours on end. 16 ounces
BRANDED RAMEKIN
ONLINE BUNDLE
CATERING
C BREAKFAST
C - VALUED
CHi-RIZO BREAKFAST BURRITOS with house tofu scramble, potato, avocado, black beans, almond burrata & tomatillo salsa fresca wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla. Serves 6.
C - POWERFUL
SUPERFOOD GRANOLA with crispy quinoa cashew granola, mixed berries, incan berries & coconut yogurt. Serves 6. (Gluten-free)
C - BONITA
BREAKFAST TACO PLATE with brown rice or quinoa, black beans, pico de gallo, cashew nacho cheese & corn tortillas. Serves 6. (Gluten-free)
C STARTERS
C SALADS
C SANDWICHES & WRAPS
C - GLORIOUS
BLACKENED TEMPEH CAESAR WRAP with coconut bacon, romaine, tomato, capers, avocado, cashew caesar dressing & brazil nut parmesan wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla. Serves 6.
C - MAGICAL
BLACK BEAN BURGERS with our housemade black bean patty, cashew macadamia cheddar, tomato, onion, pickles & ketchup on vegan brioche. 6 halves.
C - EXTRAORDINARY
GRATITUDE COCONUT BTLA with chipotle coconut bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce & spicy cashew aioli wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla. Serves 6.
C - ORIGINAL
SF MISSION BURRITOS with mushroom carnitas, guacamole, cashew nacho cheese, pico de gallo, black beans & brown rice wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla. Serves 6.
C BOWLS + MAINS
C - HUMBLE
INDIAN CURRY BOWL with red lentil dal, roasted garnet yams, spinach, coconut mint chutney, spicy tomato jam, scallions, and your choice of brown rice, quinoa or a mix. Serves 6. (Gluten-free)
C - FORTIFIED
SAUTÉED VEGETABLE BOWL with seasonal market vegetables, garlic tahini sauce, sprouts, and your choice of brown rice, quinoa or a mix. Serves 6. (Gluten-free)
C - GRATEFUL
CAFÉ GRATITUDE COMMUNITY BOWL with shredded kale, black beans, garlic tahini sauce, and your choice of brown rice, quinoa or a mix. Serves 6. (Gluten-free)
C - WHOLE
MACROBIOTIC BOWL with stewed adzuki beans, braised butternut squash, sautéed kale, sea palm, kimchee, garlic tahini, gomasio, tamari almonds, sprouts, and your choice of brown rice, quinoa or a mix. Serves 6. (Gluten-free)
C - MUCHO
MEXICAN BOWL with black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, chopped romaine, cashew nacho cheese, spicy seed mix, and your choice of brown rice, quinoa or a mix. Serves 6. (Gluten-free)