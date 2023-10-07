Popular Items

SIDE TOFU SCRAMBLE

$6.25
I AM HUMBLE (GF)

I AM HUMBLE (GF)

$21.00

INDIAN CURRY BOWL with red lentil dal, roasted garnet yams, spinach, coconut mint chutney, spicy tomato jam, scallions, and your choice of brown rice, quinoa, or a mix.

I AM WELCOMING

I AM WELCOMING

$21.00

MEDITERRANEAN MEZZE SAMPLER with sesame falafels, chickpea hummus, walnut muhammara, cilantro coriander zhoug, kalamata olives, hazelnut dukkah, dill & grilled focaccia. Sub GF Toast +4.25 Sub Veg Crudité +3.50 Add 3 Falafels +6.00

JUICE CLEANSE

1 DAY JUICE CLEANSE

1 DAY JUICE CLEANSE

$45.00Out of stock

I AM GENUINE spinach, romaine, cucumber, lemon, mint I AM VITAL strawberry, apple, lemon, ginger, basil | Balances the Body’s PH I AM GIFTED beet, pineapple, grapefruit, ginger, lemon I AM WONDERFUL watermelon, hibiscus, strawberry, mint, lime I AM BRAVE 2 oz. antiviral immunity boost with lemon, turmeric, ginger, cayenne, oregano oil

LUNCH/DINNER

STARTERS

I AM ECLECTIC (GF)

I AM ECLECTIC (GF)

$17.75

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER crispy cauliflower, adobo buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, celery

I AM SHARING (GF)

I AM SHARING (GF)

$16.75

GRATITUDE NACHOS black beans, cashew nacho cheese, salsa verde, avocado, pico de gallo, spicy pepitas

I AM EXQUISITE (GF)

I AM EXQUISITE (GF)

$16.25

CRISPY-FRIED COCONUT CALAMARI spicy cocktail sauce, gremolata

I AM THRIVING (GF)

I AM THRIVING (GF)

$12.50

CHEF'S SOUP OF THE DAY

I AM TOGETHER (GF)

I AM TOGETHER (GF)

$14.00

CHIPS AND GUAC COMBO avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, red onion

I AM DELECTABLE-PLATE (GF)

I AM DELECTABLE-PLATE (GF)

$16.00

SPICED CORN RIBS salsa macha, ancho chile, peanut, almonds, pecans, sesame, crema ajo blanco, cilantro, lime

I AM NEXT-LEVEL

I AM NEXT-LEVEL

$16.00

WATERMELON POKE forbidden black rice, brown rice, yuzu cucumber pickle, wakame, avocado, sriracha mayo, sesame, pickled carrots, cilantro Add extra Watermelon Poke $6.25

SALADS

I AM CLEANSED (GF)

I AM CLEANSED (GF)

$19.50

PUMFU GREEK SALAD with pumpkin seed tofu, butter lettuce, hearts of palm, cherry tomatoes, persian cucumbers, spiced chickpeas, herbed hempseeds, kalamata olives & toasted maple seeds. In partnership with @elissagoodman.

I AM DAZZLING

I AM DAZZLING

$18.75

LITTLE GEM CAESAR SALAD with shiitake bacon, croutons, capers, brazil nut parmesan & dulse.

I AM PURE (GF)

I AM PURE (GF)

$17.50

KALE & SEA VEGETABLE SALAD with avocado, cucumber, carrots, nori, toasted tamari almonds & garlic tahini dressing.

I AM SENSATIONAL

I AM SENSATIONAL

$21.00

CRISPY SOBA SALAD with napa cabbage, chrysanthemum greens, mizuna, kumquat, sugar snap peas, yuzu cucumber pickles, wakame & roasted sesame dressing.

SANDWICHES + WRAPS

YO SOY FUERTE

YO SOY FUERTE

$20.75

GRATITUDE CRUNCHWRAP with mushroom carnitas, guacamole, pico de gallo, romaine, cashew nacho cheese and a corn tostada, all wrapped & pressed in a whole wheat tortilla.

I AM ENTHUSIASTIC

I AM ENTHUSIASTIC

$20.75

"CHICKEN-FRIED" MUSHROOM SANDWICH with oyster mushrooms, tomato, pickles, romaine, buffalo sauce & ranch dressing on vegan brioche with your choice of side.

I AM MAGICAL

I AM MAGICAL

$20.75

BLACK BEAN BURGER with cashew macadamia cheddar, tomato, onion, pickles & spicy ketchup on vegan brioche with your choice of side.

I AM GLORIOUS

I AM GLORIOUS

$19.75

BLACKENED TEMPEH CAESAR WRAP with coconut bacon, romaine, tomato, avocado, capers, cashew caesar dressing & brazil nut parmesan, wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla and served with your choice of side.

I AM ORIGINAL

I AM ORIGINAL

$19.75

SF MISSION BURRITO with mushroom carnitas, guacamole, cashew nacho cheese, black beans & brown rice, wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla and served with your choice of side.

I AM ACTIVATED

I AM ACTIVATED

$19.50

OPEN-FACE CURRIED CHICKPEA SALAD with arugula, shredded romaine, house-made cucumber pickles, avocado, pickled carrots, spicy tomato jam & dukkha on sesame levain, served with your choice of side.

PIZZA

I AM GIVING (ASPARAGUS & ARTICHOKE)

I AM GIVING (ASPARAGUS & ARTICHOKE)

$22.00

ASPARAGUS & ARTICHOKE PIZZA with almond burrata, housemade marinara & brazil nut parmesan.

I AM GIVING (MARGHERITA)

I AM GIVING (MARGHERITA)

$18.00

MARGHERITA PIZZA with heirloom cherry tomatoes, housemade marinara, basil hemp seed pesto, almond burrata & brazil nut parmesan.

I AM GIVING (HAWAIIAN)

I AM GIVING (HAWAIIAN)

$20.75

HAWAIIAN PIZZA with pineapple, housemade marinara, blackened tempeh, almond burrata, coconut bacon & brazil nut parmesan.

I AM GIVING (SAUSAGE & PEPPER)

I AM GIVING (SAUSAGE & PEPPER)

$22.00

CHI-RIZO SAUSAGE & PEPPER PIZZA with roasted red pepper, almond burrata, housemade marinara, arugula & brazil nut parmesan.

MAINS + BOWLS

I AM HUMBLE (GF)

I AM HUMBLE (GF)

$21.00

INDIAN CURRY BOWL with red lentil dal, roasted garnet yams, spinach, coconut mint chutney, spicy tomato jam, scallions, and your choice of brown rice, quinoa, or a mix.

I AM LOVING (GF)

I AM LOVING (GF)

$21.00

FORBIDDEN BLACK RICE BOWL with roasted garnet yams, brussels sprouts, maple sesame dressing, smashed avocado, quinoa, garlic tahini, pickled carrots & red onions, spicy fresno chile & cilantro.

I AM WHOLE (GF)

I AM WHOLE (GF)

$21.00

MACROBIOTIC BOWL with stewed adzuki beans, braised butternut squash, sautéed kale, sea palm, kim chee, garlic tahini sauce, black sesame seed gomasio, tamari almonds, sprouts, and your choice of brown rice, quinoa, or a mix.

YO SOY MUCHO (GF)

YO SOY MUCHO (GF)

$18.00

MEXICAN BOWL with black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cashew nacho cheese, chopped romaine, spicy seed mix, and your choice of brown rice, quinoa, or a mix.

I AM FORTIFIED (GF)

I AM FORTIFIED (GF)

$17.50

SAUTÉED VEGETABLE BOWL with market vegetables, garlic tahini, sprouts, and your choice of brown rice, quinoa, or a mix.

I AM GRATEFUL (GF)

I AM GRATEFUL (GF)

$10.00

GRATITUDE COMMUNITY BOWL with shredded kale, black beans, garlic tahini sauce, and your choice of brown rice, quinoa, or a mix.

I AM INSPIRED (GF)

I AM INSPIRED (GF)

$19.75

ASPARAGUS ARTICHOKE RISOTTO with basil hempseed pesto, parsley, mint, cashew ricotta, brazil nut parmesan & gremolata.

I AM WELCOMING

I AM WELCOMING

$21.00

MEDITERRANEAN MEZZE SAMPLER with sesame falafels, chickpea hummus, walnut muhammara, cilantro coriander zhoug, kalamata olives, hazelnut dukkah, dill & grilled focaccia. Sub GF Toast +4.25 Sub Veg Crudité +3.50 Add 3 Falafels +6.00

I AM BOUNTIFUL

I AM BOUNTIFUL

$22.00

SICILIAN PESTO PASTA with asparagus, arugula, cherry tomato confit, garlic levain crumb & gremolata.

I AM TRANSFORMED-PLATE (GF)

I AM TRANSFORMED-PLATE (GF)

$20.00

BAJA STYLE TACO PLATE with SeaCo Fÿsh, pineapple coleslaw, sriracha mayo, dulse flakes, microgreens and lime, with a side of green rice, black beans & pico de gallo.

I AM KANSHA

I AM KANSHA

$22.50

GRATITUDE JAPANESE BOWL with smoked tofu, asparagus, yuzu pickled cucumber, wakame, salt-cured mizuna, kumquat, brown rice, roasted sesame dressing & shaved scallions.

I AM VIVID (GF)

I AM VIVID (GF)

$17.75

ACAI SUPERFOOD BOWL with superfood granola, cashews, coconut, banana, berries, ginger syrup, and your choice of 2 toppings: incan berries, almond butter, cacao nibs, coconut yogurt, hemp seeds, goji berries, or raw honey.

SIDES

I AM COMFORTED

I AM COMFORTED

$10.50

roasted garnet yams-choice of dipping sauce: cashew nacho cheese or coconut mint chutney (Gluten Free)

SIDE FRENCH FRY

$6.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

SIDE TORTILLA CHIPS

$4.00

SIDE 2 OZ GUACAMOLE

$3.50

SIDE KIMCHI

$4.25

SIDE COCONUT BACON

$2.00

SIDE SHIITAKE BACON

$3.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$4.00

SIDE TOFU SCRAMBLE

$6.25

SIDE CHI FOODS CHORIZO

$6.25

SIDE BLACKENED TEMPEH

$6.25

SIDE CHICKEN FRIED MUSHROOM

$6.25

SIDE MUSHROOM CARNITAS

$6.25

SIDE BLACK BEAN BURGER

$6.25

SIDE SMOKED TOFU

$6.25

SIDE BLACK BEANS

$4.50

SIDE ADZUKI BEANS

$4.50

SIDE CURRIED RED LENTILS

$4.50

SIDE PUREED BLACK BEANS

$4.50

VEGAN BRIOCHE BUN

$3.00

GLUTEN FREE BUN

$4.25

SIDE OF TOAST

$3.00+

SIDE FOCACCIA

$4.00

SIDE WHOLE WHEAT TORTILLA

$2.00

SIDE CORN TORTILLA (1)

$0.50

SIDE GRAIN

$4.00

SIDE MIXED VEGETABLES

$4.50

SIDE KALE

$3.50

SIDE SPINACH

$3.50

SIDE BERRIES

$6.50

SIDE ALMOND BUTTER

$2.00

SIDE GRANOLA

$4.00

SIDE PUMFU TOFU

$6.25

SIDE WATERMELON POKE

$6.25

SIDE OF 3 FALAFELS

$6.00

KIDS

I AM PLAYFUL

I AM PLAYFUL

$7.50

KIDS BLACK BEAN & CHEESE QUESADILLA cashew macadamia cheddar, almond burrata, or cashew mozzarella with black beans in a whole wheat tortilla, served with guacamole

I AM CHEESY (GF)

I AM CHEESY (GF)

$8.00

KIDS MAC N CHEESE quinoa pasta shells, brazil nut parmesan, cashew ricotta* your choice of cashew mozzarella or cashew macadamia cheddar

I AM FUN (GF)

I AM FUN (GF)

$8.00

KIDS PASTA WITH MARINARA quinoa pasta shells, marinara sauce, cashew ricotta, brazil nut parmesan

I AM ADORABLE

I AM ADORABLE

$8.50

ALMOND BUTTER BANANA WRAP sliced bananas and almond butter wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla with roasted strawberry jam.

I AM REFRESHED

I AM REFRESHED

$8.50

Sparkling Lemonade sparkling water, agave, lemon, basil

MILK

MILK

$7.00

Choice of house made almond milk, house made hemp milk, or oat milk.

ORANGE JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$7.00
I AM JOLLY

I AM JOLLY

$8.50

KIDS CASHEW CHEESE & MARINARA PIZZA - Ancient grain crust, olive oil, marinara, cashew ricotta, cashew mozzarella, brazil nut parmesan

I AM CUTE (GF)

I AM CUTE (GF)

$8.00

PANCAKES (only available on Brunch Menu) Gluten-free buckwheat-flax pancakes with maple syrup, cashew whipped cream, fresh strawberries.

BEVERAGE MENU

JUICES

I AM WONDERFUL

I AM WONDERFUL

$13.50

watermelon, hibiscus, strawberry, mint, lime

I AM VITAL

I AM VITAL

$13.50

Strawberry, Lemon, Apple, Ginger, Basil

I AM GENUINE

I AM GENUINE

$13.50

spinach, romaine, cucumber, lemon, mint

I AM GIFTED

I AM GIFTED

$13.50

beet, pineapple, grapefruit, ginger, lemon

I AM BRAVE

I AM BRAVE

$6.50

2 oz. antiviral immunity boost with lemon, turmeric, ginger, cayenne, oregano oil

SMOOTHIES

I AM GLOWING

I AM GLOWING

$13.50

GREEN COLLAGEN SMOOTHIE banana, spinach, vegan collagen protein, almond butter, vanilla, cinnamon, maca

I AM MAGNIFICENT

I AM MAGNIFICENT

$13.50

BLACK SESAME DATE SHAKE black sesame, almond, banana, dates, vanilla cardamom, sea salt

I AM ILLUMINATED

I AM ILLUMINATED

$13.50

VITAMIN-C POWER SMOOTHIE orange juice, goji berries, young coconut, metabolic essential oil blend, pineapple, banana

I AM ENERGETIC

I AM ENERGETIC

$13.50

BLUE WAVE SMOOTHIE pineapple, banana, blue spirulina, dates, vanilla, sea moss gel, coconut milk

I AM GRACE

I AM GRACE

$12.50

COCONUT CREAM SMOOTHIE almond butter, young coconut, dates, vanilla, cinnamon, shredded coconut, chia seeds, hemp seeds

I AM STELLAR

I AM STELLAR

$13.50

BLUE COCONUT SMOOTHIE almond butter, young coconut, blue spirulina, dates, adrenal restore blend [ashwagandha, cordyceps, goji fruit, reishi], vanilla, shaved coconut, chia seeds, hemp seeds

COFFEE, TEAS & TONICS

I AM COURAGEOUS

I AM COURAGEOUS

$4.50

coffee

I AM AWAKE

I AM AWAKE

$4.00

espresso

I AM CAREFREE

I AM CAREFREE

$5.50

cappuccino

I AM LIGHT

I AM LIGHT

$5.75

café latte

I AM CURIOUS

I AM CURIOUS

$4.25

macchiato

I AM PRESENT

I AM PRESENT

$4.50

flat white

I AM MARVELOUS

I AM MARVELOUS

$6.00

mocha latté with cacao & raw honey

I AM ELEVATED

I AM ELEVATED

$8.75

espresso + fresh orange juice

I AM LOVE

I AM LOVE

$4.75

ELDERBERRY HIBISCUS ICED TEA

I AM SPLENDID

I AM SPLENDID

$4.50

CLASSIC BLACK ICED TEA

I AM UPLIFTED

I AM UPLIFTED

$7.50

Gratitude Arnold Palmer

I AM IMMORTAL

I AM IMMORTAL

$6.75

AYURVEDIC LATTÉ chaga, shilajit, reishi, he shou wu, raw hone

I AM COSMIC

I AM COSMIC

$7.25

ANTIOXIDANT SPIRULINA LATTE hempseed milk, blue spirulina, reishi, chaga, raw honey

I AM RESTORED

I AM RESTORED

$6.75

ADRENAL LATTÉ ashwaganda, pine pollen, cordyceps, maca, raw hone

I AM MYSTICAL

I AM MYSTICAL

$7.25

ADAPTOGENIC MAYAN HOT CHOCOLATE ashwaganda, cinnamon, goji, maca, cacao nib, dates, choice of milk

I AM VIBRANT

I AM VIBRANT

$6.75

MATCHA LATTÉ ceremonial grade matcha, raw honey

I AM CHARMED

I AM CHARMED

$6.75

CHAI LATTÉ

I AM COZY

I AM COZY

$6.50

IMMUNE-BOOSTING TEA lemon, ginger, raw honey, cayenne

I AM CALM

I AM CALM

$4.50

HOT TEA choice of rooibos, earl grey, peppermint, chamomile medley, or jasmine

I AM GOLDEN

I AM GOLDEN

$6.75

TURMERIC LATTÉ raw honey, black pepper

MOCKTAILS

I AM PEACHY

I AM PEACHY

$9.50

Tarragon Peach Julep

I AM REFRESHED

I AM REFRESHED

$8.50

Sparkling Lemonade sparkling water, agave, lemon, basil

I AM EFFERVESCENT

I AM EFFERVESCENT

$8.50

fresh ginger ale

N/A BEVERAGES

VINA

$4.00

Organic Prebiotic Soda with Plant-Fiber and Minerals

OLIPOP BOTANICAL SODA

OLIPOP BOTANICAL SODA

$4.00

12 OZ CAN A deliciously fizzy tonic that combines the benefits of prebiotics, plant fiber, and botanicals to support your microbiome and benefit digestive health.

SUPERFOOD & CO KEFIR SODA

SUPERFOOD & CO KEFIR SODA

$8.00

A probiotic cold-pressed juice cultured with water kefir, apple, ginger, lemon, black tea, hibiscus flower, lemongrass

GROUNDWORK COLD BREW

GROUNDWORK COLD BREW

$6.00
HARMLESS HARVEST COCONUT WATER

HARMLESS HARVEST COCONUT WATER

$6.50Out of stock

16 OZ BOTTLE Hydrating, Naturally occurring electrolytesGood source of potassium.

BETTER BOOCH KOMBUCHA

BETTER BOOCH KOMBUCHA

$5.00+

16 OZ Made with Premium Loose-Leaf Tea, No Added Juice, Syrups or Sweeteners, Billions of Probiotics for a Healthy Boost

VYBES

VYBES

$7.50+

Mind + Body Balance Magnesium and Hemp CBD Beverage

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1 LITER BOTTLE

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1 LITER BOTTLE

$4.00
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 750 ML BOTTLED WATER

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 750 ML BOTTLED WATER

$4.00

750 ML BOTTLE Mountain Valley Spring Water is pure premium natural water that flows right out of the heart of the Ouachita Mountains, USA .

SWEETS + BAKED GOODS

I AM DELIGHTED (GF)

I AM DELIGHTED (GF)

$4.50

ALMOND BUTTER SQUARE

I AM JOY (GF)

I AM JOY (GF)

$4.50

GRATITUDE ALMOND JOY

I AM SINCERE (GF)

I AM SINCERE (GF)

$4.50

WHITE CHOCOLATE PISTACHIO CARDAMOM TRUFFLE

I AM MIGHTY (GF)

I AM MIGHTY (GF)

$7.50

SUPERFOOD ENERGY BAR

I AM KIND (GF)

I AM KIND (GF)

$5.75

CRISPY QUINOA BAR

I AM AFFECTIONATE (GF)

I AM AFFECTIONATE (GF)

$5.75

WALNUT CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

I AM GENTLE (GF)

I AM GENTLE (GF)

$6.75Out of stock

BANANA BREAD

I AM SERENE (GF)

I AM SERENE (GF)

$6.75Out of stock

GRATITUDE CINNAMON ROLL

I AM BRIGHT (GF)

I AM BRIGHT (GF)

$6.75Out of stock

LEMON BLUEBERRY COFFEECAKE

I AM WHOLESOME (GF)

I AM WHOLESOME (GF)

$7.25

TUSCAN APPLE CAKE

I AM AWAKENING (GF)

I AM AWAKENING (GF)

$12.50

RAW KEY LIME PIE lime, avocado & coconut custard, pecan-date crust, cashew whipped cream

I AM ADORING (GF)

I AM ADORING (GF)

$12.50

GRATITUDE RAW TIRAMISU chocolate mousse, almond date cake, espresso, cashew whipped cream, raw cacao powder

I AM VIVACIOUS (GF)

I AM VIVACIOUS (GF)

$12.75

RAW STRAWBERRY MERINGUE PIE strawberries, irish sea moss, cashew whipped cream, cashew brazil nut, coconut crust

I AM DIVINE (GF)

I AM DIVINE (GF)

$13.00Out of stock

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE PARFAIT almond shortcake, marinated strawberries, cashew whipped cream

I AM UNIQUE

I AM UNIQUE

$13.00

CHOCO-FLAN espresso cashew flan, chocolate olive oil cake

I AM LOVELY (GF)

I AM LOVELY (GF)

$13.25Out of stock

SUMMER FRUIT CRISP with seasonal fruit topped with a gluten-free oatmeal crumble.

DRESSINGS + SAUCES

DRESSINGS + SAUCES

CHEESES

RETAIL

RETAIL BOOKS

LOVE IS SERVED COOKBOOK

LOVE IS SERVED COOKBOOK

$30.00

Bright, clean, and hip recipes to enchant vegans, vegetarians, and omnivores alike, from plant-based haven Café Gratitude. Now, with Love is Served, Seizan Dreux Ellis, executive chef at Café Gratitude, brings Gratitude-quality meals to your table and the soul and mission of the restaurant to your home.

GRACIAS MADRE COOKBOOK

GRACIAS MADRE COOKBOOK

$35.00

A MINDFUL OF MADNESS

$10.00Out of stock

THE RANCH AT LIVE OAKS

$38.00

ABOUNDING RIVER WORKBOOK

$29.95

KINDRED SPIRITS

$14.95Out of stock

SACRED COMMERCE

$14.95

SWEET GRATITUDE COOKBOOK

$24.95Out of stock

PLENTY OF TIME

$24.95Out of stock

MAY I BE FRANK

$16.95Out of stock

GOOD FOOD GRATITUDE

$34.95Out of stock

RETAIL FOOD

RETAIL I AM BOLD

RETAIL I AM BOLD

$7.00Out of stock

Maple Coconut Bacon Ingredients: Coconut chips*, Himalayan salt*, extra-virgin olive oil*, chipotle powder*, maple syrup* (*indicates organic) Net Weight 2.82 oz/ 80 gr Produced with love at Café Gratitude Arts District, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

RETAIL I AM SENSATIONAL

RETAIL I AM SENSATIONAL

$10.00Out of stock

Raw Teriyaki Almonds Ingredients: Sprouted Almonds*, date paste*, Wheat-free tamari soy sauce,* garlic,* ginger* (*indicates organic) Contains: Tree Nuts and Soy Net Weight 3.6oz/ 100gr Produced with love at Café Gratitude Arts District, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

RETAIL I AM FEARLESS

RETAIL I AM FEARLESS

$7.00Out of stock

Spicy Pepita Mix Ingredients: Pumpkin seeds*, sunflower seeds*, lime juice*, Himalayan salt*, chipotle powder*, cayenne,* chili powder* (*indicates organic) Net Weight 4.6 oz/ 130 gr Produced with love at Café Gratitude Arts District, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

RETAIL I AM COMPASSIONATE

RETAIL I AM COMPASSIONATE

$14.00Out of stock

Sprouted Flax Crackers

RETAIL I AM GENEROUS

RETAIL I AM GENEROUS

$14.00Out of stock

Sprouted Buckwheat Crackers

RETAIL I AM GREAT

RETAIL I AM GREAT

$14.00Out of stock

Superfood Granola Ingredients: Cashews*, goldenberries*, orange juice*, coconut nectar*, macadamias*, puffed quinoa*, cacao nibs*, vanilla water (vanilla bean extract*, organic glycerin, filtered water*), cinnamon*, maca*, salt*, orange zest* (*indicates organic) Contains Tree Nuts Net Weight 7 oz/200 gr Produced with love at Café Gratitude Arts District, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

RETAIL I AM PATIENT

RETAIL I AM PATIENT

$14.00Out of stock

Turmeric Chia Overnight Oats Blend Ingredients: Rolled oats*, chia seeds*, coconut sugar*, turmeric*, ginger,* cinnamon*, coconut chips*, goji berries* (*indicates organic) Net Weight: 10 oz/ 284 gr Produced with love at Café Gratitude Arts District, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

RETAIL I AM OPEN-HEARTED

RETAIL I AM OPEN-HEARTED

$14.00Out of stock

Gluten-Free Buckwheat Pancake Blend Makes 8 pancakes Ingredients: Gluten-free buckwheat flour*, gluten-free all-purpose flour *(organic brown rice flour*, organic potato starch*, organic tapioca flour,* organic evaporated cane sugar*, xanthan gum,* sea salt*), baking powder*, baking soda,* coconut sugar*(*indicates organic) Net Weight 14 oz/ 398 gr Packaged in a facility that also processes gluten products Produced with love at Café Gratitude Arts District, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

G&G I AM ZESTY LACTO FERMENTED HOT SAUCE

$14.00Out of stock
CG KIMCHEE

CG KIMCHEE

$9.00Out of stock

MOTHER IN LAW KIMCHEE

$9.00Out of stock
ORGANIC MEXICO GW (12oz bag)

ORGANIC MEXICO GW (12oz bag)

$18.00Out of stock

Mexico: Oaxaca - Las Flores Light Roast | Dark Chocolate and Cherry

I AM CRUNCHY

$8.00Out of stock

GRATITUDE MERCHANDISE

GRATITUDE HOODIE

GRATITUDE HOODIE

$75.00+Out of stock

Be grateful regardless of the circumstances.100% Organic cotton. Olive green, stone washed. Sizes: S, M, L, XL

GRATEFUL HAT

GRATEFUL HAT

$35.00Out of stock

Be grateful regardless of the circumstances. 5 panel unstructured hat. Made in Los Angeles. 100% Organic cotton. Olive green. One Size fits all.

GRATITUDE TOTE BAG

GRATITUDE TOTE BAG

$25.00
CG WATER BOTTLE

CG WATER BOTTLE

$28.00Out of stock

Café Gratitude's custom wide mouth bottle is made my Miir bottles featuring Thermo 3D® double wall vacuum insulation, the Wide Mouth Bottle keeps any beverage hot or cold for hours on end. 16 ounces

BRANDED RAMEKIN

$8.00Out of stock

ONLINE BUNDLE

$100.00Out of stock

CATERING

C BREAKFAST

C - VALUED

C - VALUED

$45.00

CHi-RIZO BREAKFAST BURRITOS with house tofu scramble, potato, avocado, black beans, almond burrata & tomatillo salsa fresca wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla. Serves 6.

C - POWERFUL

C - POWERFUL

$40.00

SUPERFOOD GRANOLA with crispy quinoa cashew granola, mixed berries, incan berries & coconut yogurt. Serves 6. (Gluten-free)

C - BONITA

C - BONITA

$50.00

BREAKFAST TACO PLATE with brown rice or quinoa, black beans, pico de gallo, cashew nacho cheese & corn tortillas. Serves 6. (Gluten-free)

C STARTERS

C - TOGETHER

C - TOGETHER

$35.00

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE. Serves 6. (Gluten-free)

C - COMPLETE

C - COMPLETE

$45.00

CRUDITÉ with seasonal market vegetable assortment and garlic tahini dip. Serves 6. (Gluten-free)

C SALADS

C - PURE

C - PURE

$50.00

ASIAN SHAVED KALE SALAD with avocado, cucumber, carrots, nori, toasted tamari almonds & garlic tahini dressing. Serves 6. (Gluten-free)

C - DAZZLING

C - DAZZLING

$50.00

LITTLE GEM CAESAR SALAD with shiitake bacon, croutons, capers, brazil nut parmesan, dulse & cashew caesar dressing. Serves 6.

C SANDWICHES & WRAPS

SF MISSION BURRITO mushroom carnitas, guacamole, cashew nacho cheese, black beans, brown rice, whole wheat tortilla
C - GLORIOUS

C - GLORIOUS

$50.00

BLACKENED TEMPEH CAESAR WRAP with coconut bacon, romaine, tomato, capers, avocado, cashew caesar dressing & brazil nut parmesan wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla. Serves 6.

C - MAGICAL

C - MAGICAL

$45.00

BLACK BEAN BURGERS with our housemade black bean patty, cashew macadamia cheddar, tomato, onion, pickles & ketchup on vegan brioche. 6 halves.

C - EXTRAORDINARY

C - EXTRAORDINARY

$35.00

GRATITUDE COCONUT BTLA with chipotle coconut bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce & spicy cashew aioli wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla. Serves 6.

C - ORIGINAL

C - ORIGINAL

$45.00

SF MISSION BURRITOS with mushroom carnitas, guacamole, cashew nacho cheese, pico de gallo, black beans & brown rice wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla. Serves 6.

C BOWLS + MAINS

C - HUMBLE

C - HUMBLE

$55.00

INDIAN CURRY BOWL with red lentil dal, roasted garnet yams, spinach, coconut mint chutney, spicy tomato jam, scallions, and your choice of brown rice, quinoa or a mix. Serves 6. (Gluten-free)

C - FORTIFIED

C - FORTIFIED

$60.00

SAUTÉED VEGETABLE BOWL with seasonal market vegetables, garlic tahini sauce, sprouts, and your choice of brown rice, quinoa or a mix. Serves 6. (Gluten-free)

C - GRATEFUL

C - GRATEFUL

$45.00

CAFÉ GRATITUDE COMMUNITY BOWL with shredded kale, black beans, garlic tahini sauce, and your choice of brown rice, quinoa or a mix. Serves 6. (Gluten-free)

C - WHOLE

C - WHOLE

$65.00

MACROBIOTIC BOWL with stewed adzuki beans, braised butternut squash, sautéed kale, sea palm, kimchee, garlic tahini, gomasio, tamari almonds, sprouts, and your choice of brown rice, quinoa or a mix. Serves 6. (Gluten-free)

C - MUCHO

C - MUCHO

$55.00

MEXICAN BOWL with black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, chopped romaine, cashew nacho cheese, spicy seed mix, and your choice of brown rice, quinoa or a mix. Serves 6. (Gluten-free)

C SIDES

C - COMFORTED

C - COMFORTED

$30.00

ROASTED GARNET YAMS with your choice of dipping sauce: cashew nacho cheese or coconut mint chutney. Serves 6. (Gluten-free)