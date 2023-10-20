Cafe Istanbul 326 South Beverly Drive
Cold Appetizers
Smooth medley of crushed chickpeas, garlic, lemon, and tahini
Fire roasted eggplant, delicately mixed with Yogurt, Garlic, Lemon Juice.
Hearty walnut and roasted red pepper spread with Garlic and Olive Oil.
Imported feta cheese, kalamata olives, garnished with tomato and cucumber slices.
Thick and creamy yogurt mixed with dill, garlic and mint.
Thick and creamy yogurt with garlic, chopped cucumber & mint.
Thick cream, a clean flavor made by straining yogurt.
5 different cold appetizers Hummus, Baba Ghannouj, Feta, Jajik, Labne.
Hot Appetizers
Cooked with a mix of Red Lentils, potatoes, carrots, sautéed onions and herbs.
Rice soup with a touch of mint and yogurt.
Five falafel patties, served with hummus, tomato, mixed greens, wild cucumber pickles, tahini sauce and pita bread.
Smooth medley of crushed chickpeas, garlic, lemon, and tahini topped with a choice of doner meat
A mixture of rice, finely diced tomato, parsley, onion, bell pepper rolled in grape leaves
Simmered fava beans and flavored with garlic, lemon juice, tahini and olive oil served with pita bread.
Your choice of extra lean ground beef with herbs or assorted mozzarella and feta cheese with parsley, folded in imported filo dough and fried.
Fried whole eggplant stuffed with extra lean ground beef mixed with onion, tomato, garlic, bell peppers and lemon juice. Served with jajik sauce and pita bread.
Wild catch shrimps Sautéed with butter, tomato sauce, garlic, herbs and topped with chopped parsley served with pita bread and garlic sauce.
Fresh ground beef mixed with cracked wheat, spices, pine nuts and onions stuffed with ground beef.
Fried whole eggplant, stuffed with onion, tomato, bell pepper, garlic and slowly baked in the oven, served with jajik sauce and with pita bread.
Fillo dough filled with parsley, herbs, feta and mozzarella cheese.
Small dumplings stuffed with seasoned ground beef, covered in irresistible minty-garlic yogurt sauce and topped with freshly made on fire butter and pepper paste
Salads
Anatolian shepherd's salad of tomato, parsley, cucumber, green bell peppers and green onion in an olive oil and lemon sauce.
Chopped fresh parsley mixed with bulgur (crushed wheat), chopped green onion, tomato, dry mint, spices, extra virgin olive oil and fresh lemon juice.
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, green onion, parsley, radish, bell pepper, dry mint, sumac (sour berry), toasted pita croutons tossed with our pomegranate dressing.
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, bell peppers, kalamata olives and feta cheese, topped with lemon herb dressing.
Entrees
Your choice of marintated thinly sliced Beef & Lamb or Chicken Breast & Thigh Doner
Skewered cubes of marinated, charbroiled chicken tenders, served with side of garlic sauce.
Freshly fried seasoned chicken wings served with garlic sauce and french fries.
Skewered cubes of marinated filet mignon charbroiled and served with side of tahini sauce
Skewered of extra lean ground beef and lamb, spices are charbroiled and served a side of tahini sauce
Your choice of Beef Döner or Chicken Döner meat placed over cubed bread and topped with our freshly made Iskender sauce and hot melted butter then served with yogurt
Your choice of Beef Döner or Chicken Döner rolled in lavash bread with onion, bell peppers, and melted cheese topped with our freshly made Iskender sauce and hot melted butter, then served with yogurt.
Shepherd style braised cubed beef, sautéed with onion, garlic, tomato, bell pepper, herbs, and topped with melted cheese.
Succulent baby lamb chops of four marinated and charbroiled over an open flame.
Tilapia filet sautéed with lemon, veggies and spices, topped with tahini sauce.
Spaghetti pasta with tomato-based Mediterranean salsa, topped with your choice of meat
Wild catch shrimps marinated in olive oil, lemon, and herbs charbroiled to perfection
A feast of hummus, baba ghannouj, tabouleh, two falafel patties, and two grape leaves.
Istanbul's Specials
Two skewers of Adana Kebab separately rolled in lavash bread topped with our freshly made Iskender sauce and a side of yogurt.
Combination of Chicken Kebab, Beef Kebab, and Adana Kebab served with a side of garlic sauce and tahini sauce.
Marinated and charbroiled chicken thighs, served with side of garlic sauce.
Grilled marinated whole gilt-head (cupra) fish served with choban salad and grilled veggies.
Oven cooked lamb shoulder with special seasoned basmati rice served with jajik and Istanbul's spicy sauce. Only available on a specific day of the week.
Bamyas and cubed beef, sautéed with onion, garlic, tomato, bell pepper, herbs, and served with rice (pilaf). Only available on a specific day of the week.
Oven cooked organic cornish chicken with special seasoned basmati rice served with jajik and Istanbul's spicy sauce. Only available on a specific day of the week.
Bowls
Your choice of Beef Döner or Chicken Döner topped with veggies sautéed in iskender sauce served with rice pilaf and side of garlic sauce (For Chicken) or tahini sauce (For Beef).
Thinly sliced beef & lamb gyro topped with veggies sautéed in Iskender sauce served with rice pilaf and side of tahini sauce.
Wild catch shrimps with butter, garlic sauce, herbs sautéed in Iskender sauce and topped with chopped parsley served over rice with side of garlic sauce.
Wraps & Burgers
Fresh Adana beef patty with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ketchup, mayonnaise, pickles, and cheese served with french fries.
Your choice of meat rolled in lavash, with tomato, onion, pickles and iskender sauce served with a side of french fries.
Your choice of meat rolled in a pita, with tomato, mixed greens, wild cucumber pickles and garlic/tahini sauce served with a side of french fries
Your choice of meat rolled in pita, with garlic sauce, french fires, pickles and tomato served with a side of french fries.
Fried falafel patties rolled in pita bread with tomato, parsley, red onions, wild cucumber pickles, mixed greens and tahini sauce (sesame seed paste) served with a side of French Fries.
Briefly cooked seasoned beef & lamb rolled in a gyro bread with tomatoes, red onions, mixed greens, pickles and jajik sauce served with a side of french Fries.
Breakfast
Your choice of scrambled eggs cooked with suck or pastrami.
Traditional Turkish omelette cooked with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and topped with mozzarella cheese.
Spread of our Istanbul's hummus topped with traditional scrambled eggs and melted butter.
Traditional scrambled eggs cooked with mozzarella cheese.
A combo platter served with Black And Green Olives, Labne, Jam, Honey, Kaymak, One Slice Of Feta, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, And Cucumbers.
Pastry with unleavened flour filled with cheese and parsley, or cheese and suck a turkish pastry with unleavened flour made of leaves of yufka dough that are lightly brushed with butter and filled with your choice of suck or cheese/parsley.
Plain turkish bagel with sesame seeds and traditional loop shaped bread topped with sesame seeds served with honey and Kaymak (Breakfast Cream).
Oven baked layers of soaked up phyllo sheets sheets filled with feta cheese and topped with parsley.