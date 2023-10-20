Cold Appetizers

Hummus
$16.00

Smooth medley of crushed chickpeas, garlic, lemon, and tahini

Baba Ghannouj
$16.00

Fire roasted eggplant, delicately mixed with Yogurt, Garlic, Lemon Juice.

Muhammara
$16.00

Hearty walnut and roasted red pepper spread with Garlic and Olive Oil.

Feta Plate
$17.00

Imported feta cheese, kalamata olives, garnished with tomato and cucumber slices.

Haydari
$15.00

Thick and creamy yogurt mixed with dill, garlic and mint.

Jajik
$15.00

Thick and creamy yogurt with garlic, chopped cucumber & mint.

Labne
$15.00

Thick cream, a clean flavor made by straining yogurt.

Combo Appetizer Plate
$25.00

5 different cold appetizers Hummus, Baba Ghannouj, Feta, Jajik, Labne.

Hot Appetizers

Lentil Soup
$10.00

Cooked with a mix of Red Lentils, potatoes, carrots, sautéed onions and herbs.

Yayla (Highland Meadow) Soup
$10.00

Rice soup with a touch of mint and yogurt.

Falafel
$21.00

Five falafel patties, served with hummus, tomato, mixed greens, wild cucumber pickles, tahini sauce and pita bread.

Hummus with Doner
$19.00

Smooth medley of crushed chickpeas, garlic, lemon, and tahini topped with a choice of doner meat

Vegetarian Grape Leaves
$17.00

A mixture of rice, finely diced tomato, parsley, onion, bell pepper rolled in grape leaves

Foul M'Damas
$20.00

Simmered fava beans and flavored with garlic, lemon juice, tahini and olive oil served with pita bread.

Samboosah
$16.00

Your choice of extra lean ground beef with herbs or assorted mozzarella and feta cheese with parsley, folded in imported filo dough and fried.

Karniyarik (Mussakah)
$23.00

Fried whole eggplant stuffed with extra lean ground beef mixed with onion, tomato, garlic, bell peppers and lemon juice. Served with jajik sauce and pita bread.

Chim Chim Shrimp
$24.00

Wild catch shrimps Sautéed with butter, tomato sauce, garlic, herbs and topped with chopped parsley served with pita bread and garlic sauce.

Icli Kofte (Fried Kibbeh)
$17.00

Fresh ground beef mixed with cracked wheat, spices, pine nuts and onions stuffed with ground beef.

Imam Bayildi
$19.00

Fried whole eggplant, stuffed with onion, tomato, bell pepper, garlic and slowly baked in the oven, served with jajik sauce and with pita bread.

Cigar Borek
$17.00

Fillo dough filled with parsley, herbs, feta and mozzarella cheese.

Manti
$24.00

Small dumplings stuffed with seasoned ground beef, covered in irresistible minty-garlic yogurt sauce and topped with freshly made on fire butter and pepper paste

French Fries
$8.00

Salads

Choban Salad
$16.00

Anatolian shepherd's salad of tomato, parsley, cucumber, green bell peppers and green onion in an olive oil and lemon sauce.

Tabouleh
$16.00

Chopped fresh parsley mixed with bulgur (crushed wheat), chopped green onion, tomato, dry mint, spices, extra virgin olive oil and fresh lemon juice.

Fattoush Salad
$16.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, green onion, parsley, radish, bell pepper, dry mint, sumac (sour berry), toasted pita croutons tossed with our pomegranate dressing.

Greek Salad
$17.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, bell peppers, kalamata olives and feta cheese, topped with lemon herb dressing.

Entrees

Doner Plate
$26.00

Your choice of marintated thinly sliced Beef & Lamb or Chicken Breast & Thigh Doner

Chicken Kebab Plate
$24.00

Skewered cubes of marinated, charbroiled chicken tenders, served with side of garlic sauce.

Fried Chicken Wings
$25.00

Freshly fried seasoned chicken wings served with garlic sauce and french fries.

Beef Kebab Plate
$30.00

Skewered cubes of marinated filet mignon charbroiled and served with side of tahini sauce

Adana Kebab Plate
$25.00

Skewered of extra lean ground beef and lamb, spices are charbroiled and served a side of tahini sauce

Iskender Kebab
$30.00

Your choice of Beef Döner or Chicken Döner meat placed over cubed bread and topped with our freshly made Iskender sauce and hot melted butter then served with yogurt

Doner Beyti
$31.00

Your choice of Beef Döner or Chicken Döner rolled in lavash bread with onion, bell peppers, and melted cheese topped with our freshly made Iskender sauce and hot melted butter, then served with yogurt.

Choban Kavurma (Tajin)
$28.00

Shepherd style braised cubed beef, sautéed with onion, garlic, tomato, bell pepper, herbs, and topped with melted cheese.

Lamb Chops
$33.00

Succulent baby lamb chops of four marinated and charbroiled over an open flame.

Tilapia Fish
$27.00

Tilapia filet sautéed with lemon, veggies and spices, topped with tahini sauce.

Mediterranean Pasta
$28.00

Spaghetti pasta with tomato-based Mediterranean salsa, topped with your choice of meat

Shrimp Kebab Plate
$32.00

Wild catch shrimps marinated in olive oil, lemon, and herbs charbroiled to perfection

Vegeterian Combo
$22.00

A feast of hummus, baba ghannouj, tabouleh, two falafel patties, and two grape leaves.

Istanbul's Specials

Istanbul's Beyti Kebab
$31.00

Two skewers of Adana Kebab separately rolled in lavash bread topped with our freshly made Iskender sauce and a side of yogurt.

Istanbul's Combo Kebab Plate
$33.00

Combination of Chicken Kebab, Beef Kebab, and Adana Kebab served with a side of garlic sauce and tahini sauce.

Istanbul's Chicken Thigh Plate
$26.00

Marinated and charbroiled chicken thighs, served with side of garlic sauce.

Grilled Gilt-Head Bream
$36.00

Grilled marinated whole gilt-head (cupra) fish served with choban salad and grilled veggies.

Lamb Kapse
$35.00

Oven cooked lamb shoulder with special seasoned basmati rice served with jajik and Istanbul's spicy sauce. Only available on a specific day of the week.

Bamya (Okra)
$23.00

Bamyas and cubed beef, sautéed with onion, garlic, tomato, bell pepper, herbs, and served with rice (pilaf). Only available on a specific day of the week.

Cornish Chicken Kapse
$30.00

Oven cooked organic cornish chicken with special seasoned basmati rice served with jajik and Istanbul's spicy sauce. Only available on a specific day of the week.

Bowls

Doner Bowl
$16.00

Your choice of Beef Döner or Chicken Döner topped with veggies sautéed in iskender sauce served with rice pilaf and side of garlic sauce (For Chicken) or tahini sauce (For Beef).

Gyro Bowl
$16.00

Thinly sliced beef & lamb gyro topped with veggies sautéed in Iskender sauce served with rice pilaf and side of tahini sauce.

Chim Chim Shrimp Bowl
$16.00

Wild catch shrimps with butter, garlic sauce, herbs sautéed in Iskender sauce and topped with chopped parsley served over rice with side of garlic sauce.

Wraps & Burgers

Istanbul's Burger
$18.00

Fresh Adana beef patty with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ketchup, mayonnaise, pickles, and cheese served with french fries.

Turkish Wrap
$16.00

Your choice of meat rolled in lavash, with tomato, onion, pickles and iskender sauce served with a side of french fries.

Classic Wrap
$15.00

Your choice of meat rolled in a pita, with tomato, mixed greens, wild cucumber pickles and garlic/tahini sauce served with a side of french fries

Middle Eastern Wrap
$15.00

Your choice of meat rolled in pita, with garlic sauce, french fires, pickles and tomato served with a side of french fries.

Falafel Wrap
$14.00

Fried falafel patties rolled in pita bread with tomato, parsley, red onions, wild cucumber pickles, mixed greens and tahini sauce (sesame seed paste) served with a side of French Fries.

Gyro Wrap
$15.00

Briefly cooked seasoned beef & lamb rolled in a gyro bread with tomatoes, red onions, mixed greens, pickles and jajik sauce served with a side of french Fries.

Breakfast

Sucuk or Pastrami Omelette
$18.00

Your choice of scrambled eggs cooked with suck or pastrami.

Menemen (Shaksuka)
$18.00

Traditional Turkish omelette cooked with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and topped with mozzarella cheese.

Hummus Omelette
$20.00

Spread of our Istanbul's hummus topped with traditional scrambled eggs and melted butter.

Cheese Omelette
$18.00

Traditional scrambled eggs cooked with mozzarella cheese.

Serpme Kahvalti (Traditional Turkish Breakfast)
$23.00

A combo platter served with Black And Green Olives, Labne, Jam, Honey, Kaymak, One Slice Of Feta, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, And Cucumbers.

Gozleme
$19.00

Pastry with unleavened flour filled with cheese and parsley, or cheese and suck a turkish pastry with unleavened flour made of leaves of yufka dough that are lightly brushed with butter and filled with your choice of suck or cheese/parsley.

Simit & Acma
$18.00

Plain turkish bagel with sesame seeds and traditional loop shaped bread topped with sesame seeds served with honey and Kaymak (Breakfast Cream).

Su Borek
$21.00

Oven baked layers of soaked up phyllo sheets sheets filled with feta cheese and topped with parsley.

Desserts

Baklava
$9.00

Thin crispy layers of filo dough filled with fine chopped pistachio, topped with syrup.

Sekerpare
$10.00

Coconut & almond semolina cake topped with almond and syrup.

Kunefe
$17.00

Baked kadaif filled with cheese, topped with pistachios and syrup.

Side Orders

Rice Pilav
$8.00
House Salad
$9.00
Garlic Sauce
$4.00
Tahini Sauce
$4.00
Pita Bread
$2.00
Turkish Baguette Bread
$2.00
Single Grilled Jalapeño
$2.00
Side Kaymak/Honey
$4.00

Cold Beverages

Coca-Cola
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Orange Fanta
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Beypazari Mineral Water
$4.00
Uludag Gazoz
$6.00
Vimto
$6.00
Arnold Palmer
$5.00
Perrier
$6.00
San Pellegrino 1L
$11.00
Aquapanna 500ml
$4.00
Aquapanna 1L
$6.00

Hot Beverages

Turkish Coffee
$5.00
Turkish Coffee Latte
$5.00
Arabic Coffee
$5.00
Turkish Tea
$2.00
Karak Tea
$6.00
Organic Herbal Teas
$6.00
To-Go Turkish Coffee
$8.00
To-Go Turkish Tea
$4.00
To-Go Turkish Coffee Latte
$8.00

Non-Alcoholic Fresh Cocktails

Ayran (Yogurt Drink)
$5.00
Mint Lemonade
$8.00
Orange Juice
$10.00
Carrot Juice
$12.00
Berry Fruit Mix Juice
$12.00

Retail

Mehmet Efendi Turkish Coffee 500g
$25.00

Mehmet Efendi Turkish Coffee 500g

Turkish Delight 400g
$25.00

Turkish Delight 400g