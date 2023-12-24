Cafe Katja
TAKE OUT
TAKE OUT MENU
- Pretzel$5.00
Oven fresh with Liptauer, Butter & Mustard
- Frittatensuppe$11.00
chicken consomme', crepe noodles
- Gulaschsoup$12.00Out of stock
- Roasted Butternut Squash Soup$11.00
sour cream, toasted pumpkinseed oil
- Pickle Plate$8.00
Homemade
- Homemade Liverwurst$14.00
Pickles, Red Onion Jam and Rye Bread
- Aufschnitt$23.00
Austrian Charcuterie, Liverwurst, Liptauer, Pickles & Rye Bread
- Red Cabbage Salad$13.00
apples, walnuts & lingonberry dressing
- Beet Salad$13.00
Goat Cheese, Caraway seeds & Pumpkinseed Oil
- Kale Caesar$15.00Out of stock
- Wiener Schnitzel$31.00
Parsley Potatoes, Lingonberry & Small Salad
- Beef Gulasch$28.00
served with buttered Spätzle
- Emmentaler Sausage$19.00
Savoy Cabbage, Quark Dumplings & peppercorn sauce
- Austrian Meatballs$23.00
Mashed potatoes, roasted root vegetables and white peppercorn sauce
- Spring Spatzle$19.00
Shiitake Mushrooms, Squash, Cabbage & Parmesan
- Homemade Bratwurst$19.00
Sauerkraut & Fried Fingerling Potatoes
- Fried Chicken$19.00
Mashed potatoes & slaw
- Seared Salmon$27.00
Wilted Kale, Fingerling Potatoes & Green Garlic sauce
- Katja's Ruben$20.00
Porkbelly, Savoy Cabbage & Swiss Cheese melted together
- Burger$17.00
Caramelized Onions & Gruyere on Toasted Brioche
- Jaeger Schnitzel$31.00
spaetzle, small salad, wild mushroom sauce
SIDE DISHES
DESSERT MENU
DRINK MENU
- Veltins Can 0.5l$5.00
- Radeberger Can 0.5l$6.00Out of stock
- Schofferhofer Can 0.5l$6.00Out of stock
- Omission Bottle$6.00
Gluten free Beer
- Claustahler Bottle$6.00
Alkoholfrei Bier
- Almdudler$3.50
Austrian Soda 0.3l can
- Gerolsteiner$3.00
- Ginger Beer$4.00
Thomas Henry
- Tonic Water$4.00
Thomas Henry
- Coca Cola$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Ginger Ale$2.50
- Seltzer$2.50
- Riesling Schmidt Btl$28.00
citrusy lip-smacker, dry and lively
- Veltins 4 pack$14.00
- Radeberger 6 pack$24.00Out of stock
- Schofferhofer 4 pack$18.00