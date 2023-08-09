Cafe Kindred
Popular Items
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Fried egg and American cheese served with your choice of breakfast meat
Latte
Double shot of espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk with light foam
Turkey Avocado BLT
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado and mayo stacked onto a 7-grain toasted roll. A popular choice among our customers!
BREAKFAST
American Breakfast
2 eggs, cooked to your liking, served with potatoes, toast, and your choice of breakfast meat
Avocado Toast
Ciabatta bread, toasted and topped with fresh avocado, grilled cherry tomatoes, sea salt, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar. Egg included, suggested style is sunny side up
Corned Beef Hash
Corned beef hash, made in-house with slow-braised beef, potatoes, & onions, served with 2 eggs and toast.
Egg & Veg Scramble
Tomatoes, Onions, Spinach, & Cheddar Cheese mixed up into scrambled eggs. Comes with toast and potatoes.
Oatmeal
Oatmeal made dairy-free, with cinnamon sugar. Additional optional toppings available.
Pancakes
Served plain with butter and syrup, or add in fresh blueberries, chocolate chips, or fruity pebbles.
Yogurt & Granola Parfait
Greek yogurt with the addition of vanilla, served with blueberry compote, and homemade granola (contains nuts)
Biscuits & Gravy
Homemade biscuit toasted and served with 2 eggs, and smothered in sausage gravy
English Breakfast
A full hearty English-style breakfast. 2 eggs, served with bacon, sausage, toast, grilled tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, potatoes and Heinz English beans.
Brioche French Toast
Thick cut brioche dipped in a vanilla-cinnamon egg mixture, grilled to golden brown, and served with bacon, sausage and syrup.
Eggs Benedict
2 Poached eggs on english muffin with grilled ham and roasted tomatoes; served with potatoes.
Original Brunch Poutine
French fries topped with mozzarella, homemade sausage gravy, and a poached egg.
Chili 'n Tot Poutine
Tater tots covered in beef and bean chili, shredded sharp cheddar, and a sunny side egg
Baked Potato Poutine
Our homemade breakfast potatoes fried crispy, topped with ranch sour cream sauce, shredded sharp cheddar, cherry tomatoes, crumbled bacon and chives. Comes with a sunny side egg
Curry Poutine
French fries smothered in our homemade curry sauce, swiss cheese, and drizzled with a touch of honey. Topped with a sunny side egg.
LUNCH
Sandwiches
Bacon Cheeseburger
Fresh grilled patty with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and mayo, all on a brioche bun. Choose fries or side salad. Optional toppings available to choose from.
Chicken Salad
Freshly grilled, all white meat chicken breast, diced up and mixed with grapes, celery, mayo, and seasonings. Served with cucumbers and tomatoes. Order as a sandwich, or on mixed greens.
Caprese
Tuna Melt
Served open-faced on ciabatta with grilled tomatoes, lettuce, and cheddar cheese. Served with chips.
Reuben
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
Country-style ciabatta, stuffed with sharp cheddar and Montchevre crumbled goat cheese, grilled golden brown, and served with homemade tomato soup
Grilled Chicken Sandwich & Fries
Classic BLT
Salads
Grilled Chicken Caeser Salad
Crispy Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, shaved parmesan and Caesar dressing. Option to add grilled chicken, chicken salad, or tuna salad.
Mixed Greens & Beet Salad
Baby spinach & fresh roasted beets, topped with toasted walnuts, and crumbled goat cheese. Served with toasted ciabatta.
Cobb Salad
Soups/Sides
DRINK
Coffee & Tea
Brewed Coffee
French Press
An unfiltered way to enjoy your brew. With a more direct brewing process, the French Press provides a hearty cup of coffee with a bit of a "muddy" texture.
Hot Tea
Cold Brew
Colombian La Caturrita Vigilante beans, coarse ground, and slow brewed in cold water to remove bitterness.
Iced Tea
Irish Coffee
Cup Hot Water
Espresso Bar
Espresso, Double
Double shot of Vigilante's Tin Lizzie blended espresso bean pulled to perfection.
Macchiato
We serve a traditional macchiato; 2 ounces of espresso and just a light topping of steamed milk.
Americano
Double shot of espresso poured over hot water
Affogato
Double shot of espresso poured over a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Cortado
Nearly equal parts espresso and lightly steamed milk. Cooler in temperature. 5 ounce drink.
Cappuccino
Double shot of espresso with a heavier amount of foam. 8 ounce drink
Flat White
Double espresso with steamed milk. Similar to a latte, but less milk. 8 ounce drink
Café Mocha
A latte with the addition of a small amount of Belgian chocolate ganache.
Chai Latte
Slightly sweetened, mostly spicy goodness.
Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk flavored with our homemade Belgian chocolate ganache and just a touch of sugar.
Red Eye
Extra Shot
London Fog
Steamer
Cafe Au Lait
Bailey's Hot Cocoa
Espresso Fizz
Sodas & Juices
Alcohol
Syrah, Glass
Pinot Noir, Glass
Sauvignon Blanc, Glass
Chardonnay, Glass
Rose, Glass
Wine by the Bottle
Bottle of Champagne
Draft Beer, Port City IPA
Draft Beer, Egin. Pilsner
Draft Beer, Lager Mustang Sally
Draft Beer, Solace 2 Legit Wit
Liquor, Rail
Liquor, Premium
Liquor, Premium Upcharge
Hot Toddy
Lillet Spritz
21+ only
Lemonade Sprirz
21+ only!
Sbagliato
21+ only
Aperol Spritz
21+ only
Traditional Mimosa
Full Bottle Mimosa Kit
Bloody Mary
Bloody Shame
SIDES & ADD-ONS
Bacon, Side
Sausage, Side
Potatoes, Side
Side Fries
Side Tater Tots
Side Salad
Two Eggs, Side
Side Toast
Add Avocado
Cheese Add-On
Meat Add-On
Add Egg
Extra Veg
Add Flavor
Chips
Cheddar Chive Biscuit
Side Sausage Gravy
Side Curry Sauce
Side Chilli
Side Heinz English Beans
PASTRIES
Almond Bar
Freshly made in-house. Cookie crust base layer with almond frangipane on top.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Made in house, baked fresh daily.
Chocolate Croissant
Baked fresh every morning
Croissant
Light and flaky, proofed and baked fresh every morning.
Nutella Croissant
Freshly baked croissant stuffed with Nutella, served warm
Scone
Homemade and baked fresh every morning.
Muffin
Made fresh from scratch in house and baked daily. Blueberry.
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Soft sugar cookie topped with cinnamon sugar
Bag Of Shortbread
Your favorite little cookie that comes with your coffee in the café, is now available bagged by the dozen. Grab them for on the go!
Brownie Bites
Brownies made from scratch, in-house, and cut into convenient bite-sized pieces for a decadent on-the-go treat
Bag Of Biscotti
Homemade almond biscotti, bag of 2 cookies.
Granola
Homemade granola with nuts, honey, coconut, citrus, & oats. Just the right amount of sweet, with loads of crunch.
Banana Loaf
Lemon Poppy Loaf
Almond Croissant
Beignets
6 pieces per order. French style doughnuts fried golden then rolled in powdered sugar. Served with blueberry compote on the side.
Reese's
RETAIL
Apparel
Tee Shirt
The one Gary's wearing ;)
CK Logo Patch Mesh Cap
Snap back closure with white mesh backing.
Heavyweight Hoodie, Dark Grey
Soft, cozy, warm. Rep your favorite local coffee shop.
CK Sticker, 4"
4" flare for your notebooks, laptop, bike, whatever. Rep your fave local spot.
Racerback tank
Kid's Tee Shirt
Tote Bag
White Zip Hoodie
Women's Long Sleeve, Grey
Lightweight Black Hoodie
Knitted Pom Hat
Thick knit wool, with CK logo leather patch.
Leather Patch Ball Cap
3/4 sleeve Raglan Shirt
Newsie Cap
Can Coozie
Coffee & Coffee Gear
Coffee Mug
White ceramic, black trim, black handle
Travel Mug with Handle
Corkcicle brand. Cafe Kindred etched logo. Drinks stay hot for hours.
Hot/Cold Tumbler
Corkcicle Brand. Cafe Kindred etched logo. Drinks stay hot for hours. Fits in your car cup holder.
Whole Bean Coffee Bags, 12 oz.
12 ounces of whole bean Vigilante roasted coffees. We can grind upon request. Availability of beans changes frequently.
Reusable Stainless Steel Straws, Set of 2
Set of 2 stainless steel straws with cleaners, in a travel pouch