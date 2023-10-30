Cafe Kopi - Gies 515 E Gregory Dr
Featured Items
Brews
Cold Brews
Bulk Brews
Frozen Drinks
Teas + Juices
house-brewed black iced tea mixed with equal parts fresh lemonade
carbonated water with your choice of flavor
a cream soda made with your choice of flavor
Pastries
Food
Breakfast
Bacon, egg, and cheese on your choice of bagel or English muffin
Chipotle cream cheese, tomato, onion, and a fried egg on your choice of bagel or English muffin
Goat cheese, spinach, onion, tomato, and a fried egg on your choice of bagel or English muffin
Smoked salmon, egg, cream cheese, and onion on your choice of bagel or English muffin
Smoked salmon, egg, cream cheese, tomato, and onion on your choice of bagel or English muffin
Bacon, egg, pepperjack, and chipotle sauce on your choice of bagel or English muffin
Bacon, cheddar, and a fried egg on your choice of bagel or English muffin
Cheddar, spinach, tomato, and a fried egg on your choice of bagel or English muffin
Lunch
Focaccia with tomato, mozzarella, and basil