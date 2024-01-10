Cafe La Maude 816 North 4th Street
FOOD
Signature Dishes
- Red Shakshuka$20.50
Sautéed onions & peppers braised w/tomato sauce, Lebanese sausage (beef), chickpeas, pesto, fingerling potatoes, Harissa Labneh, 2 sunny-side-up eggs & pita
- Green Shakshuka$20.50
Sautéed onions, peppers, green tomatoes, spinach, kale, green fava beans, sweet potatoes & fried cauliflower; carrot tahini sauce, toasted almonds, goat cheese, 2 eggs over easy & baguette
- Shawarma$22.50
Shaved filet of steak, Middle Eastern spices, pita, cherry tomatoes, avocado tartar spread, green rice, scrambled eggs, caramelized onion & sweet potato fries
- Petit Steak$22.50
2 sunny-side-up eggs, thinly sliced steak, potato hash, onions, green peppers, cream sauce, avocados, truffle oil & reduced balsamic vinaigrette
- Foul Moudamas$19.75
House-made hummus, marinated fava beans, scrambled eggs, chopped tomatoes, parsley & za’atar pita
- Mediterranean Platter$20.25
2 eggs, Labneh (strained yogurt), hummus, grilled halloumi, tomatoes, cucumbers, potatoes & za’atar pita
- N-Liberties$20.50
Hummus, jalapeños, Lebanese sausage, avocado, tomatoes, caramelized onions, fried eggs; house fries & fried cauliflower
- Saumon Fume$21.00
Smoked (raw) Salmon, avocado spread, mascarpone cream cheese, creme fraiche, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, capers & arugula on pumpernickel bread; sweet potato fries & 2 sunny side up eggs
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$20.50
Waffle stuffed w/fried chicken tenders, choice of ham or turkey bacon, Fontina, Emmental & cheese curd, brown butter syrup, scrambled eggs, cream sauce & side of fried potatoes
- Burrito$20.25
Grilled pita, melted cheddar cheese, jasmine poblano rice, black beans, scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado sauce, sour cream, Pico de Gallo & spicy green tomato salsa
- Brisket Huevos Rancheros$20.50
Flour tortillas stuffed w/pulled beef brisket, cheddar cheese; beans in a chunky tomato sauce, sour cream, potatoes, 2 sunny-side-up eggs, sweet pepper aioli, guacamole & crispy tortillas
- Simple Breakfast$17.50
2 eggs, 2 hash browns, 1 French toast or 1 Pancake & 2 sausage patties (chicken or pork) - Substitute Bacon for Sausage +$3.00
- Parisian Za'$20.50Out of stock
Pizza croissant, rolled ham & goat cheese, avocado, caramelized onions, jalapenos, truffle oil, (2) scrambled eggs ,sweet potato&arugula
Benedicts
Omelets
Sweets
- Baklawa Pancakes$19.75
Blueberry pancakes, pumpkin cream, baklawa crumble, bananas & pistachios, drizzled with rose syrup
- Berrylicious Pain Perdu$19.50
Stuffed brioche, with mascarpone cheese OR Nutella, crème Brûlée bananas, topped with warm berries & passion fruit sauce
- French Toast$13.50
Served with bananas & strawberries
- Grain Chaud$14.00
Oatmeal with crème Brûlée bananas, strawberries & walnuts
- Pancakes$13.50
- White Parfait$13.50
Greek yogurt, granola, strawberry, banana & honey
- Parfait Bleu$13.50
Lemon yogurt, agave, spirulina, chopped nuts, berries, kiwi, turmeric, flax seed & shaved coconut
- Tiramisu Pancakes$19.75
Chai pancakes layered with creme patissiere, kiwi, pineapple & strawberries drizzled with chocolate, creme anglaise, strawberry sauce & crumbled butter cookies
- Waffle$13.50
- 1/2 French Toast$6.75
- 1/2 Pancakes$6.75
- 1/2 Waffle$6.75
Salads
- Ananas$18.00
Arugula, caramelized pineapple, pesto, capers, avocado, tomato, onions, green beans, mango & grilled halloumi cheese, topped w/spicy lemon butter white wine sauce, sauteed shrimp & sweet potato fries
- Caesar$16.50
Romaine hearts, cherry tomatoes, za’atar grilled chicken, avocado, boiled eggs, shaved parmesan, tahini Caesar dressing & pita croutons
- À La Maude$16.25
Chopped kale, warm lentil, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, radishes, avocado, crispy garbanzo, shaved almonds & herbed lemon vinaigrette; side of baguette
- De Maison$17.00
Chopped fresh vegetables, feta, olives & grilled chicken topped with hummus, house dressing & pita
- Fruit Salad$12.00
Assorted seasonal fruits
- Side Salad$5.00
Sandwiches
- Le Fou Steak Sandwich$19.75
Shaved filet steak, Havarti, Gouda, sautéed onions, tomatoes & avocado; topped w/an over easy egg & French aioli on a Brioche roll; side of potatoes
- Poulet Roti$16.00
Marinated chicken, sautéed onions, tomatoes, avocado, pickles & roasted garlic aioli on French baguette; side of fried potatoes
- New Orleans Po’ Boy$18.95
Crusted cod & shrimp, roasted tomato & garlic aioli, cabbage, avocado & pickles on a potato roll; side of potatoes
- Fish Tacos (3)$18.00
Crusted cod, red cabbage coleslaw, sweet pepper aioli spread, green salsa and queso fresco on a flour tortilla; side of guacamole and chips
- Chicken Shawarma Club$17.25
Marinated chicken, garlic confit, pesto tahini kale coleslaw, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, onions, pickles & avocado served on whole grain toast; side of fried potatoes
- Bacon lettuce tomatoes$8.00
Sides
- **To-Go**
- **Don't Make**
- Two Eggs Any Style$4.00
- Turkey Bacon$6.00
- Applewood Smoked Pork Bacon$6.00
- Chicken Sausage$5.00
- Pork Sausage$5.00
- Lebanese Sausage$5.00
Beef sausage with spices
- Fried Cauliflower$5.00
- Fried Potatoes with Saffron Aioli$5.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
- House Fries$5.00
- Hashbrowns$5.00
- Farm Potatoes$5.00
- Rice - Plain$5.00
- Rice - Green$5.00
- Hummus Platter$12.00
- Guacamole & Chips$12.00
- Soup$6.00
Soup of the Day
- Ham$3.00
- Chicken$6.50
- Smoked Salmon$6.00
- Shrimp$7.00
- Steak$8.50
- Side Avocado$3.00
- Halloumi$4.00
- Manoushe$3.00
- Baguette$2.00
- Multi-grain Toast$1.00
- Pita$2.00
- Black Beans$2.50
- Red Beans$2.50
- Foul$4.00
- Sauce$1.00
- Fruit$3.00
- Nutella$1.50
- Mascarpone$1.50
- Labne$3.75
- Hummus$3.00
- Half deli hummus & pita$12.00
- goat cheese$2.50
- Feta$2.00
- Rolled ham and goat cheese$4.00