Cafe Latte
Daily Menu
Soups
Salads
- Cafe Special Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, Cheddar cheese, & croutons. Served with choice of bread roll
- Chicken Caesar Pasta$8.00+
- Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
- Fruit$4.00+
- Greek Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, artichokes, Feta cheese, Greek olives, pepperoncini, & croutons
- Latte Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, house made Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, artichokes, Greek olives, tomatoes, & croutons
- Summer Salsa Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, Cheddar cheese, green onions, sour cream, Roma tomatoes, black bean spread, guacamole, and a side of salsa. Served with a side of yellow corn chips and your choice of bread
- Tossed Salad$6.00+
- Tostada Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, chili, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, sour cream, green onions, salsa, & tortilla chips. All salads and soup come with bread roll
- Traditional Caesar Salad$7.00+
- Wild Apricot Cashew Salad$8.00+
- Tuna Cheddar Spinach Salad$8.00+
- Smoked Turkey Jarasberg Salad$8.00+
- Broccoli Craisin Salad$8.00+
Daily Samplers
Sandwiches
- Albacore Tuna Sandwich$8.00+
Our housemade tuna salad on your choice of bread with choice of veggies
- Baked Ham Sandwich$8.00+
Served on your choice of bread with choice of toppings and side
- Baked Turkey Sandwich$8.00+
Served on your choice of bread with choice of toppings and side
- Chicken Spinach Spread Sandwich$8.00+
- Egg Salad Sandwich$8.00+
- Ham and Sonoma Basil Sandwich$9.00+
Roasted ham & sonoma basil spread with your choice of veggies
- Peanut Butter & Jelly$4.50
Served on your choice of bread with choice of side
- Sonoma Basil Spread Sandwich$9.00+
Our housemade Sonoma basil cream cheese spread made with sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil, and red onion, and your choice of veggies
- Turkey Pistachio Pesto Sandwich$9.00+
Roasted turkey, pesto, with your choice of veggies
- Vegetarian Sandwich$8.00+
Your choice of one of our spreads and any of our veggies. This item does not contain meat
- Turkey Guacamole Sandwich$9.00+
Smoked turkey and guacamole with your choice of veggies
- Smoked Turkey Sandwich$8.00+
Served on your choice of bread with choice of toppings and side
Spreads
Rolls
Pizza
Pizzas
- Alfredo Bacon Breakfast Pizza$15.00
Housemade Alfredo sauce topped with potatoes, egg, bacon, spinach, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- Alfredo Roasted Vegetable Pizza$13.00
Alfredo sauce, potatoes, roasted red peppers, Cheddar, and mozzarella
- Barbecue Chicken Potato Pizza$14.00
Barbecue sauce, potatoes, chicken, red onions, and mozzarella
- Cheese Pizza - Build Your Own$10.00
Marinara sauce and mozzarella. Add toppings to Build-Your-Own
- Chicken Bacon Alfredo Pizza$14.00
Alfredo sauce, chicken, spinach, bacon, red onions, and mozzarella
- Chicken Pesto Pizza$14.00
Pistachio pesto, chicken, roasted red peppers, Feta, and mozzarella
- French Onion Pizza$13.00
Caramelized onions, roasted garlic, blue cheese or feta and Mozzarella
- Greek Pizza$13.00
Basil vinaigrette, Roma tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, feta, mozzarella. Topped with fresh arugula and a balsamic glaze
- Italian Sausage & Mushroom Pizza$14.00
Marinara sauce, sausage, mushrooms and mozzarella
- Italian Sausage & Roasted Peppers Pizza$15.00
Marinara sauce, sausage, roasted red peppers, green olives, and mozzarella
- Margherita Pizza$11.00
Marinara sauce, Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil
- Mediterranean Pizza$13.00
Marinara sauce, artichokes, Kalamata olives, Feta, and mozzarella
- Nacho Chicken Pizza$15.00
Sour cream, house-made salsa, Roma tomatoes, chicken, red onions, blue corn tortillas, pepperoncini, Cheddar, and mozzarella
- Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
Marinara sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella
- Pesto Pizza$13.00
Pistachio pesto, Roma tomatoes, Kalamata olives, and mozzarella
- Pesto Sausage Breakfast Pizza$15.00
Potatoes, sausage, egg, roasted peppers, mozzarella, and Cheddar
- Thai Peanut Chicken Pizza$15.00
Spicy peanut sauce, chicken, carrots, red onions, mozzarella, red cabbage, and Sriracha
- Vegetarian Pizza$13.00
Marinara sauce, spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, garlic, and mozzarella
- Pizza Crust$3.00