FOOD

Appetizers

Mixed Veggie Pakoras

$7.95

(Vegan) Fresh Vegetables (pesticide-free spinach, cauliflower,potatoes & red onions) dipped in chick pea flour and fried

Onion Pakoras

$7.95

(Vegan) Thinly sliced onion dipped in mildly spiced chick pea flour and fried

Chicken Pakoras

$7.95

Boneless white chicken slices dipped in chick pea flour and fried

Vegetable Samosas

$9.95

Homemade pastry stuffed with seasoned potatoes and green peas (2 pieces)

Lamb Samosas

$10.95

Homemade pastry stuffed with minced lamb and green peas (2 pieces)

Paneer Pakora

$10.95

Homemade cheese stuffed with tangy mint and cilantro sauce

Prawn Pakora

$11.95

Prawns marinated and dipped in chick pea flour and served with tangy mint and cilantro sauce

Fish Pakora

$11.95

Fish marinated and dipped in chick pea flour and served with tangy mint and cilantro sauce

Gobi Florets Manchurian (House Special)

$12.95

Cauliflower fried in a sweet, tangy & slightly spicy manchurian Sauce with vinegar, ginger & garlic.

Vegetable Momos

$9.95

Momos is a traditional street food of Nepal. It's made with finely chopped vegetables wrapped in a thin sheet and then steamed.

Chicken Momos

$10.95

8oz Tamarind Sauce

$6.95

8oz Mint Sauce

$6.95

Spinach Pakoras

$7.95

Tofu Pakoras

$7.95

Tofu cubes Crispy fried in Chickpea flour batter

Soups and Salads

Lentil Soup

$6.95

Mildly spiced pureed organic lentil soup

Hot & Sour Chicken Soup

$8.95

Mildly spiced chicken soup

Green Salad

$8.95

Organic mixed greens and fresh spinach, cucumbers, carrots, peas & tomatoes served with ranch, thousand island, or homemade dressing.

Indian Breads

Naan

$3.50

Leavened bread baked in a clay pit over charcoal

Garlic Naan

$4.95

Naan topped with fresh garlic and cilantro

Kabuli Naan

$4.95

Naan stuffed with cashews, chopped marischino cherries, anise, coconut flakes and raisins.

Onion Naan

$4.95

Naan stuffed with diced red onions and spices

Paneer Naan

$4.95

Naan stuffed with homemade organic cheese and spices

Keema Naan

$4.95

Naan stuffed with spiced ground lamb

Pesto Naan

$5.00

Naan topped with basil (pesto)

Chapati

$3.95

Oven-baked bread (wheat flour)(Vegan)

Paratha

$4.99

Flakey layered oven-baked Indian bread (wheat flour) (Vegan)

Aloo Paratha

$4.95

Gluten Free Naan

$5.00

Naan made from rice and chick pea flour.

Gluten Free Garlic Naan

$5.95

Naan made from rice and chick pea flour topped with fresh garlic and cilantro

Gluten Free Pesto Naan

$6.95

Gluten Free Pesto Garlic Naan

$6.95

Naan made from rice and chick pea flour topped with fresh garlic and basil (pesto)

Vegetarian Curries

Saag Paneer

$16.95

Fresh pesticide-free spinach cooked with organic paneer

Navrattan Korma

$16.95

Mixed vegetables cooked in our masala sauce, with organic paneer, nuts & raisins

Aloo Gobi

$16.95

Fresh organic cauliflower cooked with potatoes and organic spices

Aloo Bengan

$16.95

Fresh Japanese baby eggplant and potatoes cooked with sliced onions, and organic spices

Paneer Tikka Masala

$16.95

Homemade organic cheese cubes cooked in masala sauce with organic spices

Bengan Bhartha

$16.95

Eggplant delicacy cooked with a blend of organic spices.

Dal Makhani

$16.95

Organic whole lentils cooked with organic spices

Saag Aloo

$16.95

Fresh pesticide-free spinach cooked with potatoes

Channa Masala

$16.95

Organic chick-peas cooked with fresh tomatoes, herbs and organic spices

Dal Tarka

$16.95

Organic chana dal (yellow lentils) cooked with tomatoes, onion, ginger, and spices

Dal Palak

$16.95

Organic Chana Dal (yellow lentils) cooked with tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic, fresh organic spinach leaves and spices.

Malai Kofta

$16.95

Combination of organic cheese, potatoes, nuts, raisins, blended with organic spices

Vegetable Coconut Curry

$16.95

Vegetables cooked with garlic, ginger, tomatoes, organic spices and coconut milk

Mushroom Masala

$16.95

Mushrooms cooked with garlic, ginger,tomatoes,organic spices and coconut milk

Vegetable Tikka Masala

$16.95

Mixed veggie

$16.95

Mushroom & Tofu curry

$15.95

Chicken Curries

Chicken Tikka Masala

$18.95

Chicken cooked in mild creamy masala sauce and organic spices

Butter Chicken

$18.95

Tandoori Boneless chicken in a thick buttery gravy (Dark meat only)

Chicken Vindaloo

$18.95

Chicken cooked with potatoes, chilli, and verjus (non-fermented grape juice)

Chicken Curry

$18.95

House special tradional Punjabi curry

Chicken Coconut Curry

$18.95

Chicken cooked with coconut milk, ginger, garlic, organic spices and a touch of basil

Chicken Saag

$18.95

Chicken Korma

$18.95

Kadhai Chicken

$18.95

Chicken breast cooked in an onion-tomato sauce and sautéed with sliced onions and bell peppers.

Chicken Chilli

$18.95

Prawn Curries

Prawn Saag

$19.95

Prawns cooked in a creamy pesticide-free spinach

Prawn Curry

$19.95

Prawns cooked in a tomato-onion gravy

Prawn Vindaloo

$19.95

Prawns cooked with spiced potatoes and Verjus (non-fermented grape juice)

Tandoori Prawn Masala

$19.95

Prawns cooked with mild creamy masala sauce

Prawn Coconut Curry

$19.95

Prawns cooked in coconut milk, ginger, garlic, organic spices and a touch of basil

Kadahi Prawns

$19.95

Prawns cooked with tomatoes, onion, bellpepper, ginger and garlic

Prawn Korma

$19.95

Fish Curries

Fish Saag

$19.95

Prawns cooked in a creamy pesticide-free spinach

Fish Curry

$19.95

Prawns cooked in a tomato-onion gravy

Fish Vindaloo

$19.95

Prawns cooked with spiced potatoes and Verjus (non-fermented grape juice)

Salmon Coconut Curry

$20.95

Prawns cooked in coconut milk, ginger, garlic, organic spices and a touch of basil

Kadahi Fish

$19.95

Prawns cooked with tomatoes, onion, bellpepper, ginger and garlic

Fish Tikka Masala

$19.95

Salmon cooked in mild masala sauce

Lamb Curries

Rogan Josh (Lamb Curry)

$20.95

Lamb cooked in a tomato-onion gravy and organic spices

Lamb Saag

$20.95

Lamb cooked with pesticide-free spinach

Lamb Tikka Masala

$20.95

Lamb cooked in creamy masala sauce and organic spices

Kadahi Lamb

$20.95

Lamb cooked with tomatoes, onion, bellpepper, ginger and garlic

Lamb Vindaloo

$20.95

Lamb cooked with potatoes, chilli and Verjus (non-fermented grape juice)

Lamb Coconut Curry

$20.95

Lamb cooked in coconut milk, ginger, garlic, organic spices and a touch of basil

Lamb Korma

$20.95

Tandoori Specialties

Tandoori Chicken (Half)

$15.95

Two whole chicken legs, marinated in yogurt and organic spices

Tandoori Chicken (Full)

$23.95

Minced Chicken with cilantro, cumin, mint and pomegranate seeds pressed on skewer and roasted.

Chicken Tikka Kabab

$17.95

Boneless breast pieces marinated and roasted with organic spices

Chicken Harabhara

$18.95

Tandoori Prawns

$18.95

Jumbo prawns marinated in ginger, garlic and roasted.

Lamb Seekh Kabab

$22.95

Fresh lean ground lamb, with cilantro, cumin, mint and pommegranate seed pressed on skewers & roasted

Tandoori Salmon

$21.95

Salmon marinated in ginger, garlic & roasted

Tandoori Mixed Grill

$28.95

Assorted tandoori specialties

Lamb Chops

$29.95

Marinated rack of lamb with organic spices Verjus (non-fermented grape Jucie)

Side Dishes

Basmati White Rice

$3.95

Non-GMO indian basmati rice

Eco-Friendly Basmati Brown Rice

$4.50

Non-GMO indian basmati rice

Papadum

$2.95

Two thin baked lentil wafers

Pickle (Achar)

$2.95

Pickled mango

Mango Chutney

$3.95
Raita

$3.95

Homemade yogurt with carrot, tomato, cilantro, mint, cucumber & organic spices

Indian Salad

$2.95

Includes red onion, cucumber, lemon and green chili.

steamed Vegetables

$5.50

Biryani Entrees

Vegetarian Biryani

$16.95

Basmati rice, zucchini, cauliflower, carrot, broccoli, turnip, bellpepper, onion, green peas, cashews, raisins, & organic spices

Chicken Biryani

$18.95

Chicken cooked with basmati rice, zucchini, cauliflower, carrot, broccoli, turnip, bellpepper, onion, green peas, cashews, raisins, & organic spices

Lamb Biryani

$21.95

Lamb cooked with basmati rice, zucchini, cauliflower, carrot, broccoli, turnip, bellpepper, onion, green peas, cashews, raisins, & organic spices

Prawn Biryani

$21.95

Prawns cooked with basmati rice, zucchini, cauliflower, carrot, broccoli, turnip, bellpepper, onion, green peas, cashews, raisins, & organic spices

Indian Desserts

Kheer

$5.95

Traditional chilled rice pudding made with milk, and flavored with green cardamon, saffron, rose water

Gulab Jamun

$5.95

Indian style donut whole served with hot honey syrup

Kulfi

$5.95

Traditional saffron flavored Indian ice cream enriched with pistachio, almonds & green cardamon

Coconut Mango Kulfi (Vegan)

$5.95

Special Board

Spinach Pakora

$7.95

Eggplant Pakora

$7.95

Fish Chilli

$15.95

BEVERAGES

NA Beverages

Coke Can

$2.95

Diet Coke Can

$2.95

7up Can

$2.95

Sprite Can

$2.95

Herbal Tea

$4.95

Black Tea

$4.95

Green Tea

$4.95

Masala Chai

$4.00

Traditional Indian tea with organic spices and milk

Marin Kombucha (16oz)

$5.95

Mango Lassi

$6.95

Homemade yogurt drink with fresh mango

Organic Lemonade

$5.95

Fentimans Rose Lemonade

$6.95

Fentimans Ginger Beer

$5.95

Abita Root Beer

$5.95

S. Pellegrino Mineral Water

$2.95

Hot Water With Lemon

BEER

Microbrew

Ballast Point Sculpin IPA

$6.95

Barrel House, Mango IPA

$6.95

Fort Point-KSA- Kolsch Style Ale

$6.95

Offshoot- Escape- IPA

$7.95

Almanac-Love Hazy IPA

$7.95

East Brother-BO Pils

$7.95

Weekend Vibes American IPA

$7.95

Salty Crew Blonde Ale

$6.95

Eel River IPA

$6.95

Organic Beer

Eel River IPA

$6.95

Uinta Baba Black Lager

$6.95

Non-Alcoholic Beer

Barrel Brothers, Hazy IPA

$7.95

Gluten Free Beer

Buck Wild - Hazy IPA

$6.95

Buck Wild - Kolsch

$6.95

Buck Wild - West Coast IPA

$6.95

Highly recommended gluten free beer.

Indian Beer

Taj Mahal 11oz

$6.95
BIRA WHITE 12oz

$6.95

Ale brewed with Coriander and Orange peel.

Kingfisher Lager Beer 12oz

$6.95

Taj Mahal 22oz

$9.95

Flying Horse 22oz

$9.95

WINE

Whites and Rosé

BTL - Bonterra Rosé

$45.00

BTL-Bonterra, Organic Chard

$45.00

BTL-Laird, Pinot Grigio

$45.00

BTL-Navarro, Gewurztraminer

$45.00

BTL-Navarro, Sauv Blanc

$45.00

GL Merlot

$10.95

BTL Merlot

$45.00

Red Wine

BTL-Bonterra, Organic Cab Sauv

$45.00

BTL-Bonterra, Organic Merlot

$45.00

BTL-Bonterra, Organic Pinot Noir

$45.00

Tiffin

Tiffin Options

Two Tier - Existing

Hit this button if you already have a two tier tiffin and want us to pack your food in a two tier tiffin. Bring the old one with you while picking up your food at the restaurant.

Three Tier - Existing

Hit this button if you already have a three tier tiffin and want us to pack your food in a three tier tiffin. Bring the old one with you while picking up your food at the restaurant.

Four Tier - Existing

Hit this button if you already have a four tier tiffin and want us to pack your food in a four tier tiffin. Bring the old one with you while picking up your food at the restaurant.

Five Tier - Existing

Hit this button if you already have a five tier tiffin and want us to pack your food in a five tier tiffin. Bring the old one with you while picking up your food at the restaurant.

Six Tier - Existing

Hit this button if you already have a six tier tiffin and want us to pack your food in a six tier tiffin. Bring the old one with you while picking up your food at the restaurant.

Two Tier - New

$12.95

Three Tier - New

$15.95

Four Tier - New

$19.95

Five Tier- New

$25.95

Six Tier - New

$29.95