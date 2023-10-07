Cafe Lotus
FOOD
Appetizers
Mixed Veggie Pakoras
(Vegan) Fresh Vegetables (pesticide-free spinach, cauliflower,potatoes & red onions) dipped in chick pea flour and fried
Onion Pakoras
(Vegan) Thinly sliced onion dipped in mildly spiced chick pea flour and fried
Chicken Pakoras
Boneless white chicken slices dipped in chick pea flour and fried
Vegetable Samosas
Homemade pastry stuffed with seasoned potatoes and green peas (2 pieces)
Lamb Samosas
Homemade pastry stuffed with minced lamb and green peas (2 pieces)
Paneer Pakora
Homemade cheese stuffed with tangy mint and cilantro sauce
Prawn Pakora
Prawns marinated and dipped in chick pea flour and served with tangy mint and cilantro sauce
Fish Pakora
Fish marinated and dipped in chick pea flour and served with tangy mint and cilantro sauce
Gobi Florets Manchurian (House Special)
Cauliflower fried in a sweet, tangy & slightly spicy manchurian Sauce with vinegar, ginger & garlic.
Vegetable Momos
Momos is a traditional street food of Nepal. It's made with finely chopped vegetables wrapped in a thin sheet and then steamed.
Chicken Momos
8oz Tamarind Sauce
8oz Mint Sauce
Spinach Pakoras
Tofu Pakoras
Tofu cubes Crispy fried in Chickpea flour batter
Soups and Salads
Indian Breads
Naan
Leavened bread baked in a clay pit over charcoal
Garlic Naan
Naan topped with fresh garlic and cilantro
Kabuli Naan
Naan stuffed with cashews, chopped marischino cherries, anise, coconut flakes and raisins.
Onion Naan
Naan stuffed with diced red onions and spices
Paneer Naan
Naan stuffed with homemade organic cheese and spices
Keema Naan
Naan stuffed with spiced ground lamb
Pesto Naan
Naan topped with basil (pesto)
Chapati
Oven-baked bread (wheat flour)(Vegan)
Paratha
Flakey layered oven-baked Indian bread (wheat flour) (Vegan)
Aloo Paratha
Gluten Free Naan
Naan made from rice and chick pea flour.
Gluten Free Garlic Naan
Naan made from rice and chick pea flour topped with fresh garlic and cilantro
Gluten Free Pesto Naan
Gluten Free Pesto Garlic Naan
Naan made from rice and chick pea flour topped with fresh garlic and basil (pesto)
Vegetarian Curries
Saag Paneer
Fresh pesticide-free spinach cooked with organic paneer
Navrattan Korma
Mixed vegetables cooked in our masala sauce, with organic paneer, nuts & raisins
Aloo Gobi
Fresh organic cauliflower cooked with potatoes and organic spices
Aloo Bengan
Fresh Japanese baby eggplant and potatoes cooked with sliced onions, and organic spices
Paneer Tikka Masala
Homemade organic cheese cubes cooked in masala sauce with organic spices
Bengan Bhartha
Eggplant delicacy cooked with a blend of organic spices.
Dal Makhani
Organic whole lentils cooked with organic spices
Saag Aloo
Fresh pesticide-free spinach cooked with potatoes
Channa Masala
Organic chick-peas cooked with fresh tomatoes, herbs and organic spices
Dal Tarka
Organic chana dal (yellow lentils) cooked with tomatoes, onion, ginger, and spices
Dal Palak
Organic Chana Dal (yellow lentils) cooked with tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic, fresh organic spinach leaves and spices.
Malai Kofta
Combination of organic cheese, potatoes, nuts, raisins, blended with organic spices
Vegetable Coconut Curry
Vegetables cooked with garlic, ginger, tomatoes, organic spices and coconut milk
Mushroom Masala
Mushrooms cooked with garlic, ginger,tomatoes,organic spices and coconut milk
Vegetable Tikka Masala
Mixed veggie
Mushroom & Tofu curry
Chicken Curries
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken cooked in mild creamy masala sauce and organic spices
Butter Chicken
Tandoori Boneless chicken in a thick buttery gravy (Dark meat only)
Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken cooked with potatoes, chilli, and verjus (non-fermented grape juice)
Chicken Curry
House special tradional Punjabi curry
Chicken Coconut Curry
Chicken cooked with coconut milk, ginger, garlic, organic spices and a touch of basil
Chicken Saag
Chicken Korma
Kadhai Chicken
Chicken breast cooked in an onion-tomato sauce and sautéed with sliced onions and bell peppers.
Chicken Chilli
Prawn Curries
Prawn Saag
Prawns cooked in a creamy pesticide-free spinach
Prawn Curry
Prawns cooked in a tomato-onion gravy
Prawn Vindaloo
Prawns cooked with spiced potatoes and Verjus (non-fermented grape juice)
Tandoori Prawn Masala
Prawns cooked with mild creamy masala sauce
Prawn Coconut Curry
Prawns cooked in coconut milk, ginger, garlic, organic spices and a touch of basil
Kadahi Prawns
Prawns cooked with tomatoes, onion, bellpepper, ginger and garlic
Prawn Korma
Fish Curries
Fish Saag
Prawns cooked in a creamy pesticide-free spinach
Fish Curry
Prawns cooked in a tomato-onion gravy
Fish Vindaloo
Prawns cooked with spiced potatoes and Verjus (non-fermented grape juice)
Salmon Coconut Curry
Prawns cooked in coconut milk, ginger, garlic, organic spices and a touch of basil
Kadahi Fish
Prawns cooked with tomatoes, onion, bellpepper, ginger and garlic
Fish Tikka Masala
Salmon cooked in mild masala sauce
Lamb Curries
Rogan Josh (Lamb Curry)
Lamb cooked in a tomato-onion gravy and organic spices
Lamb Saag
Lamb cooked with pesticide-free spinach
Lamb Tikka Masala
Lamb cooked in creamy masala sauce and organic spices
Kadahi Lamb
Lamb cooked with tomatoes, onion, bellpepper, ginger and garlic
Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb cooked with potatoes, chilli and Verjus (non-fermented grape juice)
Lamb Coconut Curry
Lamb cooked in coconut milk, ginger, garlic, organic spices and a touch of basil
Lamb Korma
Tandoori Specialties
Tandoori Chicken (Half)
Two whole chicken legs, marinated in yogurt and organic spices
Tandoori Chicken (Full)
Minced Chicken with cilantro, cumin, mint and pomegranate seeds pressed on skewer and roasted.
Chicken Tikka Kabab
Boneless breast pieces marinated and roasted with organic spices
Chicken Harabhara
Tandoori Prawns
Jumbo prawns marinated in ginger, garlic and roasted.
Lamb Seekh Kabab
Fresh lean ground lamb, with cilantro, cumin, mint and pommegranate seed pressed on skewers & roasted
Tandoori Salmon
Salmon marinated in ginger, garlic & roasted
Tandoori Mixed Grill
Assorted tandoori specialties
Lamb Chops
Marinated rack of lamb with organic spices Verjus (non-fermented grape Jucie)
Side Dishes
Basmati White Rice
Non-GMO indian basmati rice
Eco-Friendly Basmati Brown Rice
Non-GMO indian basmati rice
Papadum
Two thin baked lentil wafers
Pickle (Achar)
Pickled mango
Mango Chutney
Raita
Homemade yogurt with carrot, tomato, cilantro, mint, cucumber & organic spices
Indian Salad
Includes red onion, cucumber, lemon and green chili.
Free rice
steamed Vegetables
Biryani Entrees
Vegetarian Biryani
Basmati rice, zucchini, cauliflower, carrot, broccoli, turnip, bellpepper, onion, green peas, cashews, raisins, & organic spices
Chicken Biryani
Chicken cooked with basmati rice, zucchini, cauliflower, carrot, broccoli, turnip, bellpepper, onion, green peas, cashews, raisins, & organic spices
Lamb Biryani
Lamb cooked with basmati rice, zucchini, cauliflower, carrot, broccoli, turnip, bellpepper, onion, green peas, cashews, raisins, & organic spices
Prawn Biryani
Prawns cooked with basmati rice, zucchini, cauliflower, carrot, broccoli, turnip, bellpepper, onion, green peas, cashews, raisins, & organic spices
Indian Desserts
Kheer
Traditional chilled rice pudding made with milk, and flavored with green cardamon, saffron, rose water
Gulab Jamun
Indian style donut whole served with hot honey syrup
Kulfi
Traditional saffron flavored Indian ice cream enriched with pistachio, almonds & green cardamon
Coconut Mango Kulfi (Vegan)
Special Board
BEVERAGES
NA Beverages
Coke Can
Diet Coke Can
7up Can
Sprite Can
Herbal Tea
Black Tea
Green Tea
Masala Chai
Traditional Indian tea with organic spices and milk
Marin Kombucha (16oz)
Mango Lassi
Homemade yogurt drink with fresh mango
Organic Lemonade
Fentimans Rose Lemonade
Fentimans Ginger Beer
Abita Root Beer
S. Pellegrino Mineral Water
Hot Water With Lemon
BEER
Microbrew
Organic Beer
Non-Alcoholic Beer
Gluten Free Beer
Indian Beer
WINE
Whites and Rosé
Red Wine
Tiffin
Tiffin Options
Two Tier - Existing
Hit this button if you already have a two tier tiffin and want us to pack your food in a two tier tiffin. Bring the old one with you while picking up your food at the restaurant.
Three Tier - Existing
Hit this button if you already have a three tier tiffin and want us to pack your food in a three tier tiffin. Bring the old one with you while picking up your food at the restaurant.
Four Tier - Existing
Hit this button if you already have a four tier tiffin and want us to pack your food in a four tier tiffin. Bring the old one with you while picking up your food at the restaurant.
Five Tier - Existing
Hit this button if you already have a five tier tiffin and want us to pack your food in a five tier tiffin. Bring the old one with you while picking up your food at the restaurant.
Six Tier - Existing
Hit this button if you already have a six tier tiffin and want us to pack your food in a six tier tiffin. Bring the old one with you while picking up your food at the restaurant.