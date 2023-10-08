Food

Blue Plates: Breakfast

Chilaquiles

$10.00

tortilla chips, salsa, shredded pepper jack, scrambled eggs, avocado, tajin sour crema, cilantro.

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.00

Housemade biscuits served with your choice of Sawmill, Cream, or Chocolate gravy

Breakfast Casserole

Blue Plates: Lunch

Beef Bourguignon

Cajun Lasagna

Chicken Fried Rice

Duck & Dumplings

Duck Enchiladas

Signature Sandwiches: Lunch

Gyro

$17.00

Shaved lamb on pita bread with tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers.

Ace of Clubs

$14.00

Mayo, creole mustard, turkey, ham, "big foot" bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion on your choice of white or wheat bread, croissant, or lettuce wrap.

Turkey Guac

$14.00

Garlic aioli, guac, fresh strawberries, turkey, gouda, bacon, tomato on your choice of white or wheat bread, croissant, or lettuce wrap.

Crown Julis

$15.00

Roast beef, ham, turkey, pepper jack, cheddar, gouda, spicy tomato jam, horseradish sauce on your choice of white or wheat bread, croissant, or lettuce wrap.

Fouke Monster

$12.00Out of stock

"Big foot" bacon, tomato, lettuce, garlic aioli on your choice of white or wheat bread, croissant, or lettuce wrap.

The Ross

$15.00

White bread, turkey, cranberry, stuffing, potato aioli, gravy-soaked bread, pepper jack cheese.

Autumn Harvest Chicken Salad

$14.00

Chicken breast, celery, golden & red delicious apples, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, candied pecans in a roasted garlic dijonaise on your choice of white or wheat bread, croissant, or lettuce wrap.

Everyday Staples: Lunch

BLT

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato on your choice of white or wheat bread, croissant, or lettuce wrap.

PB & J

$8.00

Peanut butter and grape jelly on your choice of white or wheat bread, croissant, or lettuce wrap.

The Classic

$9.00

Your choice of ham, turkey, or roast beef with your choice of cheddar, pepper jack, or swiss with mayo or mustard on your choice of white or wheat bread, croissant, or lettuce wrap.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

American cheese grilled to perfection on your choice of white or wheat bread.

Sides/ Bites/ Additions: Breakfast

Bacon

$4.75Out of stock

Bowl of Fruit

$8.00

Cinnamon Apples

$3.25

Fresh apples sauteed in a cinnamon-sugar butter sauce.

Croissant

$5.50

Cup of Fruit

$4.00

Seasonal

Eggs

$6.00

Your choice of scrambles, fried, or poached.

English Muffin

$2.75

Hashbrowns

$3.00Out of stock

Wheat Toast

$2.50Out of stock

Your choice of brioche, white, or wheat.

White Toast

$2.50

Artisan Toast: Breakfast

Avocado

$7.00

Fresh avocado, tajin, Pico de Gallo, and ranch.

Bananas Foster

$6.50

Croque Monsieur

$6.25

Traditional French hot sandwich served on toasted brioche, filled with ham, swiss , and Bechamel.

Tuscan

$8.25

Creamy burrata, fresh crack black pepper, tomatoes, pesto, and toasted pine nuts.

Salads/ Quinoa Bowls: Lunch

Downtowner

$14.00

Tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, roasted corn, avocado, bacon, boiled egg, mixed cheese, chopped ham and turkey, housemade ranch on your choice of a bed of mixed greens or quinoa and microgreens.

Greek

$12.00

Cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, olive tapenade, feta, Greek spice mix, oil & vinegar, tzatziki sauce on your choice of a bed of mixed greens or quinoa and microgreens (add gyro meat).

Honeybee

$14.00

Tomatoes, roasted corn, "big foot" bacon, blueberries, croutons, marinated chicken, almond crunch, housemade honey mustard on your choice of a bed of mixed greens or quinoa and microgreens.

Moroccan

$17.00

Spicy tomato jam, carrots, cucumbers, red bell peppers, watermelon radish, goat cheese, Moroccan spiced grilled shrimp, harissa ranch on your choice of a bed of mixed greens or quinoa and microgreens.

Thai Peanut

$14.00

Carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, red bell peppers, mangos, peanuts, marinated chicken, Thai chili sauce & peanut sauce on your choice of a bed of mixed greens or quinoa and microgreens.

Tuscan

$16.00

Sun dried tomatoes, burrata, cucumbers, carrots, garlic sauteed artichokes, toasted pine nuts, house Italian on your choice of a bed of mixed greens or quinoa and microgreens.

Soups: Lunch

Soups

Sides: Lunch

Lays Chips

$1.50

Assorted

Flavored Chips

$3.50

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.00

Fresh seasonal fruit.

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$8.00

House Pasta Salad

$5.75

Cucumber Salad

$5.50

Garden Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, croutons & your choice of dressing.

Kid Breakfast

Fun Toast

$4.50

Kid Egg Bite & Bacon

$6.25

Kid Fruit Bowl

$8.00

Mixed Berry Pop Tart

$3.75

Cold Case

Apple Balsamic Burrata

Served with seasonal fruit.

Bourbon Pecan Sticky Bun

$7.50

Housemade sticky buns with fluffy dough filled with cinnamon, sugar and pecans topped with a bourbon caramel sauce.

Cake Push Pops

Assorted

Chia Pudding

$5.00

Assorted

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$7.50

Hummus

$7.00Out of stock

Served with veggies & pita bread.

Mini Muffins

$6.00

Assorted

Mini Tarts

$2.00

Assorted

Pan au Chocolate

$6.50

Housemade chocolate croissant.

Pop Tarts

$3.75

Assorted

Strawberries & Prosciutto

$10.00

Kiddos: Lunch

Avery's Favorite

$9.00

Your choice of ham, turkey ,or roast beef with your choice of cheddar, swiss, or pepper jack served on your choice of white or wheat bread, croissant, or lettuce wrap with a side of fruit or chips.

PB & J

$8.00

Served with chips or fruit cup.

Hummus

$9.00Out of stock

Served with pretzels.

Lucille

$6.25

Fresh strawberries and bananas with Nutella.

Drinks

N/A Bev

Apple Juice

$3.50+

Aqua Panna

$3.75

Cappuccino

$6.00+

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50+

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Earl Grey Hot Tea

$3.00

Espresso

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50+

Milk

$3.00+

Orange Juice

$3.50+

Perrier 16oz

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.50+

Virgin Mary

$5.75+

Water

White Cranberry Juice

$3.50+

Soda/ Tea

$3.00+

Frozen Drinks

Caribbean Cooler

$8.00Out of stock

Mango-rita

$8.00Out of stock

Peachy Keen

$8.00Out of stock

Strawberry-colada

$8.00

Catering

Toast/ Crepe: Breakfast Catering

Blue Plates: Breakfast Catering

Blue Plates: Lunch Catering

Charcutier: Lunch Catering

American

French

Greek

Italian

Desserts: Lunch Catering

Assorted Dessert Pops

Assorted Tarts

Continental: Breakfast Catering

Continental Eggs

Your choice of scrambles, fried, or poached.

Continental Bacon

Continental Biscuits & Gravy

$2.00

Housemade biscuits served with your choice of Sawmill, Cream, or Chocolate gravy

Continental Toast

$6.00

Your choice of brioche, white, or wheat.

Continental Skillet Potatoes

$6.00

Pastry Tray: Breakfast Catering

Sweet Pastry Tray

Savory Pastry Tray

Half & Half Pastry Tray

Sandwich Trays: Lunch Catering

Medium Tray

Large Tray

Soup & Salad: Lunch Catering

Mix & Match: Soup & Salad: Catering

Boxed Lunches: Lunch Catering

Classic Box

Premium Box