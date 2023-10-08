Cafe Lucille 306 Main St
Food
Blue Plates: Breakfast
Signature Sandwiches: Lunch
Gyro
Shaved lamb on pita bread with tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers.
Ace of Clubs
Mayo, creole mustard, turkey, ham, "big foot" bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion on your choice of white or wheat bread, croissant, or lettuce wrap.
Turkey Guac
Garlic aioli, guac, fresh strawberries, turkey, gouda, bacon, tomato on your choice of white or wheat bread, croissant, or lettuce wrap.
Crown Julis
Roast beef, ham, turkey, pepper jack, cheddar, gouda, spicy tomato jam, horseradish sauce on your choice of white or wheat bread, croissant, or lettuce wrap.
Fouke Monster
"Big foot" bacon, tomato, lettuce, garlic aioli on your choice of white or wheat bread, croissant, or lettuce wrap.
The Ross
White bread, turkey, cranberry, stuffing, potato aioli, gravy-soaked bread, pepper jack cheese.
Autumn Harvest Chicken Salad
Chicken breast, celery, golden & red delicious apples, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, candied pecans in a roasted garlic dijonaise on your choice of white or wheat bread, croissant, or lettuce wrap.
Everyday Staples: Lunch
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato on your choice of white or wheat bread, croissant, or lettuce wrap.
PB & J
Peanut butter and grape jelly on your choice of white or wheat bread, croissant, or lettuce wrap.
The Classic
Your choice of ham, turkey, or roast beef with your choice of cheddar, pepper jack, or swiss with mayo or mustard on your choice of white or wheat bread, croissant, or lettuce wrap.
Grilled Cheese
American cheese grilled to perfection on your choice of white or wheat bread.
Sides/ Bites/ Additions: Breakfast
Bacon
Bowl of Fruit
Cinnamon Apples
Fresh apples sauteed in a cinnamon-sugar butter sauce.
Croissant
Cup of Fruit
Seasonal
Eggs
Your choice of scrambles, fried, or poached.
English Muffin
Hashbrowns
Wheat Toast
Your choice of brioche, white, or wheat.
White Toast
Artisan Toast: Breakfast
Salads/ Quinoa Bowls: Lunch
Downtowner
Tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, roasted corn, avocado, bacon, boiled egg, mixed cheese, chopped ham and turkey, housemade ranch on your choice of a bed of mixed greens or quinoa and microgreens.
Greek
Cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, olive tapenade, feta, Greek spice mix, oil & vinegar, tzatziki sauce on your choice of a bed of mixed greens or quinoa and microgreens (add gyro meat).
Honeybee
Tomatoes, roasted corn, "big foot" bacon, blueberries, croutons, marinated chicken, almond crunch, housemade honey mustard on your choice of a bed of mixed greens or quinoa and microgreens.
Moroccan
Spicy tomato jam, carrots, cucumbers, red bell peppers, watermelon radish, goat cheese, Moroccan spiced grilled shrimp, harissa ranch on your choice of a bed of mixed greens or quinoa and microgreens.
Thai Peanut
Carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, red bell peppers, mangos, peanuts, marinated chicken, Thai chili sauce & peanut sauce on your choice of a bed of mixed greens or quinoa and microgreens.
Tuscan
Sun dried tomatoes, burrata, cucumbers, carrots, garlic sauteed artichokes, toasted pine nuts, house Italian on your choice of a bed of mixed greens or quinoa and microgreens.
Soups: Lunch
Sides: Lunch
Cold Case
Apple Balsamic Burrata
Served with seasonal fruit.
Bourbon Pecan Sticky Bun
Housemade sticky buns with fluffy dough filled with cinnamon, sugar and pecans topped with a bourbon caramel sauce.
Cake Push Pops
Assorted
Chia Pudding
Assorted
Ham & Swiss Croissant
Hummus
Served with veggies & pita bread.
Mini Muffins
Assorted
Mini Tarts
Assorted
Pan au Chocolate
Housemade chocolate croissant.
Pop Tarts
Assorted
Strawberries & Prosciutto
Kiddos: Lunch
Avery's Favorite
Your choice of ham, turkey ,or roast beef with your choice of cheddar, swiss, or pepper jack served on your choice of white or wheat bread, croissant, or lettuce wrap with a side of fruit or chips.
PB & J
Served with chips or fruit cup.
Hummus
Served with pretzels.
Lucille
Fresh strawberries and bananas with Nutella.
Drinks
N/A Bev
Frozen Drinks
Catering
Toast/ Crepe: Breakfast Catering
Avocado
Fresh avocado, tajin, Pico de Gallo, and ranch.
Bananas Foster
Croque Monsieur
Traditional French hot sandwich served on toasted brioche, filled with ham, swiss , and Bechamel.
Lucille
Fresh strawberries and bananas with Nutella.
Tuscan
Creamy burrata, fresh crack black pepper, tomatoes, pesto, and toasted pine nuts.