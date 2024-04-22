Cafe Madeline
Sandwich
- 1. Reuben Republic$13.99
Our Reuben features Boar's Head signature pastrami with Saurkraut and 1000 island dressing
- 2. Courthouse Club Sandwich$13.99
Turkey, Ham and Bacon combined with lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Mayo and deli mustard
- 3. The Free Bird$13.99
Everroast chicken, bacon, havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, pepperhouse gourmaise sauce
- 4. Superior Beef$13.99
Seasoned roast beef, horseradish cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, horseradish sauce
- 5. Supreme Heat$13.99
Boar's Head Chipotle chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomato and boars head chipotle Mayo
- 6. Maddie's Tuna Melt$13.99
House made tuna salad with cheddar chese and mayo
- 7. Victory Veggie$13.99
Boar's head garlic hummus, havarti cheese, avocado, cucumber, tomato, red pepper, arugula
- 8. The Patriot$13.99
Boar's Head Smokemaster black forest ham, salami, bacon, provolone cheese, red onion, tomato, pepperoncini, olive oil & red wine vinegar
- 9. Constitution Caprese$13.99
Boar's head fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto
- 10. BLT$12.99
Honey Smoked Bacon on top of Fresh lettuce and tomatos!