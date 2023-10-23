Cafe Mi Amor 2032 Central Avenue
FOOD
SIGNATURE SANDWICHES
Tampa Style Cuban
$14.44
Tampa-influenced sandwich with authentic Cuban bread filled with roasted pork, salami, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard.
Miami Style Cuban
$14.44
A South Florida delight with Cuban bread roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles.
ALOHA CUBANO
$13.33
TRADICION EL REY-ROPA VIEJA SANDWICH
$15.55
COASTLINE CLUB
$14.44
THE JUNGLE KING
$14.44
pimento calienta
$12.22
cuban toast
$3.33
BOWLS
BAKERY
DRINKS
URBAN ELIXERS
A CLASSIC RETREAT
SIGNATURE CREATIONS
BATIDOS
EL RAY DE BADTIDOS MOCA
$7.77
A royal offering a sumptuous experience with every sip, gloriously crowned with a mocha drizzle and semi-sweet chocolate shavings ingredients: Cuban espresso, chocolate ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, chocolate shavings.
MANDARIN CHERRY BLOSSOM BLISS
$7.77
BATIDO DE VANILLA SUAVE
$7.77
Cafe Mi Amor Location and Ordering Hours
(501) 359-3685
Open now • Closes at 6PM