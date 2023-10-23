FOOD

SIGNATURE SANDWICHES

Tampa Style Cuban
$14.44

Tampa-influenced sandwich with authentic Cuban bread filled with roasted pork, salami, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard.

Miami Style Cuban
$14.44

A South Florida delight with Cuban bread roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles.

ALOHA CUBANO
$13.33
TRADICION EL REY-ROPA VIEJA SANDWICH
$15.55
COASTLINE CLUB
$14.44
THE JUNGLE KING
$14.44
pimento calienta
$12.22
cuban toast
$3.33

BOWLS

Build-A-Bowl
$9.99

BAKERY

MOMS CINNAMON ROLLS
$3.33
MINI LOAF PECAN BREAD
$3.33
MINI LOAF BLUEBERRY
$3.33
MINI LOAF BANANA NUT
$3.33
MOMS CINNAMON ROLL BREAD
$3.33

PLATOS Y BOWLS

LECHON RICO BOWL
$14.44
EL BOL DEL REY
$15.55
FLYING HAWAIIAN BOWL
$14.44

DRINKS

URBAN ELIXERS

Havana Classic Espresso
$2.22
Cortadito Bonito
$3.33
Toasted Coconut Cubano
$4.44
Café con Leche
$5.55

A CLASSIC RETREAT

Velvet Latte
$5.55
Mocha Indulgence
$5.55

Dive into opulence with our velvety blend of rich chocolate and bold espresso, crowned with fresh whipped cream and chocolate shaving

Balanced Cappuccino
$5.55
Bold Americano
$4.44

SIGNATURE CREATIONS

Café Bombon
$5.55
Cinnamon Roll Latte
$5.55
Golden Turmeric Latte
$5.55
Spiced Chai Latte
$5.55

BATIDOS

EL RAY DE BADTIDOS MOCA
$7.77

A royal offering a sumptuous experience with every sip, gloriously crowned with a mocha drizzle and semi-sweet chocolate shavings ingredients: Cuban espresso, chocolate ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, chocolate shavings.

MANDARIN CHERRY BLOSSOM BLISS
$7.77
BATIDO DE VANILLA SUAVE
$7.77

SODA, TEA, MILK,JUICE

MILK
$3.33
SODA
$3.33
TEA
$3.33
JUICE