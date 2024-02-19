Cafe Nubia
Dinner (Only Available Wednesday - Sunday 4:15pm - 10pm)
Dinner Shareables (Only Available Wednesday - Sunday 4:15pm - 10pm)
- Calamari$14.00
Hand breaded squid and tentacles, pepperoncini lightly fried and served with savory tomato sauce
- Beef Suya$15.00
Grilled Nigeran Spiced beef served on a skewer
- Crispy Falafel (4)$10.00
Spiced chickpeas and sesame, lightly fried, humus, tahini sauce, cucumber
- Spinach Dip$12.00
Spinach and three cheeses baked together to melted cheesy perfection served with pita bred
- Nubia Wings (6)$13.00
Crispy fried chicken wings. Your choice of Suya or Buffalo
- Puff Puff (4)$6.00Out of stock
West African deep fried dough
- Meat Pie (2)$10.00Out of stock
Pie filling stuffed with beef, pork, potato and herbs
- Scotch Egg (2)$8.00Out of stock
Boiled egg wrapped in sausage meat, coated in bread crumbs and baked of deep fried.
- Mezza Plate$13.00
Hummus, Babaganoush, olives, dolmas, feta cheese, tabouli, warm pita bread
- Roasted Garlic Cauliflower$12.00Out of stock
Golden brown cauliflower, Tahini sauce
- Coriander Potatoes$13.00
Fried Nubia seasoning potatoes, fresh coriander leaves
- Samosa$12.00Out of stock
Two Fried pastries filled with a savoury vegetable filling including potatoes, onions, and peas.
- Asun with Yam & Plantain$15.00Out of stock
Roasted goat meat sautéed with vegetables and hot pepper. served with fried yam and plantain
- Gizzard Dodo$9.50Out of stock
Fried gizzards and fried plantains in a peppered sauce.
- Lamb Sliders$18.00
Feta, Dill, pickled red onion, lettuce
Dinner Salad (Only Available Wednesday - Sunday 4:15pm - 10pm)
Dinner Entree (Only Available Wednesday - Sunday 4:15pm - 10pm)
- Chicken Rotisiere$21.00Out of stock
Half chicken, roasted garlic, citrus mix, Nubia seasoning
- Kabbob Sampler$32.00
Sliced gyros, cucumber, tomator, onion, tzaziki sauce, warm pita bread
- Salmon Any Way$26.00
Your Choice Of Blackened Seasoning, African Spices or Mediterranean Spices
- Vegetarian Moussaka$18.50Out of stock
Chickpea, tomato, onion, jalapeno, garlic, choice of rice
- Cauliflower Steak$26.00Out of stock
Char steaked cauliflower, specially seasoned served with two sides
- Grilled Lamb Chops$38.00
Lamps chops, served over a bed of vegetables, your choice of side served with warm pita bread
- Suya Plate$24.00
Grilled tender beef on skewer, suya peanut seasoning, Nubia seasoning, onions, tomatoes.
- Grilled Fish$26.00Out of stock
Market Grilled white fish over sautee'd vegetables and a side of fried plantains
- Ribeye Steak & Frites$44.00
16 oz Ribeye steak cooked to your preference. Served with truffle fries or your choice of side
- Shish Kebab$24.50
Olive oil, lemon, garlic, and house seasoning. Served with fries
- Chicken Breast Shawarma$24.50
olive oil, lemon, garlic, and house seasoning. Served with fries
- Oxtail$39.00Out of stock
Stewed Oxtail slow cooked in African seasonings and spices and one side
- Mixed Grilled Platter$35.00Out of stock
Choice of two skewers. Comes with rice, grilled vegetables, fresh pita bread, and your choice of side.
Dinner Sides (Only Available Wednesday - Sunday 4:15pm - 10pm)
- Saffron Rice$7.00
Mediterreannan long grain rice seasoned with Safron
- Jollof Rice$8.00
West African dish made with long grain rice, tomatoes, chilies, onions and spices
- Smashed Greek Potatoes$7.00
Golden fried potatoes with a greek potatoes and green onions
- Grilled Asparagus & Tomatoes$8.50
Asparagus and tomatoes grilled to perfection
- Fries$7.00
Crispy lightly seasoned fries