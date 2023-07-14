Cafe Ole Meridian
Main Food Menu
Antojitos
Botanas Varias
A sampler of our most popular appetizers with mini tacos, cheese quesadillas, chipotle chicken wings, taquito bites and jalapeno poppers severd on a bed of nachos.
Buffalo Wings
Chicken wings in traditional buffalo sauce or chipotle barbecue sauce served with your choise of ranch or blue cheese
Cantina Tacos
Three flour tortilla tacos with chicken or carnitas, red onions, pico de gallo and Cotija cheese served with crema lime wedges and a fried jalapeno.
Changitas
Four flour tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, cream cheese and green chiles and served with habanero jelly.
Guacamole Dip
Made fresh throughout the day with avocados, tomatoes and spices. Served with homemade chips.
Jalapeno Poppers
Deep-fried poppers filled with cream cheeese and served with ranch dressing or habanero jelly.
Mini Chimichangas
Four flour tortillas stuffed with chicken and cheese and deep-fried.
Mini Street Tacos
Four mini tacos filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo and jalisco salsa.
Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips covered with refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo and your choice of beef, chicken or carnitas.
Quesadilla
A grilled flour tortilla with cheese, pico de gallo and your choice of chicken, bacon or mushroom.
Queso Dip
A cup of warm, creamy cheese dip served with homemade tortilla chips
Street Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips with your choice of chicken or carnitas covered in rich queso and topped with diced tomato, cilantro, green onion and fresh sliced jalapenos.
Taquito Bites
Your choice of beef or chicken rolled in corn tortillas with cheese and deep fried then topped with pico de gallo.
Tijuana Egg Roll
Crispy egg rolls filled with chicken, black beans, corn, peppers and cheese and served with our avocado dipping sauce.
Hamburguesas
Sopas Y Ensaladas
Mexican Ceasar Salad
Chicken breast on a bed of crisp romaine topped with Cotija cheese, tomato, olive, tortilla strips. Served with our delicious jalapeno viaigrette dressing.
Tostada Ole
A crisp corn tortiall layered with refried beans, romaine, grilled chicken, green onion, tomato, carrot, jicama and cheese. Served with our creamy avocado dressing.
Taco Salad
Grilled chicken, carnitas or ground beef on a bed of fresh lettuce in a crisp flour tortilla bowl with avocado, tomato, cheese and green onion.
Avocado Shrimp Salad
Fresh romaine tossed with grilled shrimp and avocado and topped with tomato, olive, cucumber and onion. Served with our creamy avocado dressing.
Fajita Salad
Your choice of chicken pork or portobello mushrooms on a bed of lettuce in a crisp flour bowl topped with fresh sliced avocado, tomato, olive, green onion, cheese and grilled fajita vegetables
Sopa Del Jefe (The Boss)
Flavorful broth with grilled chicken, avocado and whole pinto beans accompied by small portions of chopped radish, cilantro, tortilla strips and a spicy juapin sauce and served with a small cheese quesadilla
Tortilla Soup (Bowl)
Chicken simmered in our slightly spicy broth with fresh vegetables and topped with crisp tortilla strips, jack cheese, cilantro and diced avocado
Tortilla Soup (Cup)
Chicken simmered in our slightly spicy broth with fresh vegetables and topped with crisp tortilla strips, jack cheese, cilantro and diced avocado
Fiesta Bowls
Grilled chicken or carnitas layered with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, avocado and tortilla strips and topped with crema
Chimichangas
Chimichanga Mexicana
A chimi filled with grilled steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese topped with ranchero, tomatillo, and sour cream sauce
Chimichangas Ole
Two chimis filled with your choice of shredded beef or chicken and topped with Jack cheese.
La Bomba Chimichanga
Two chimis filled with your choice of shredded beef or chicken and cheese. Topped with your choice of our Chile Colorado or Chile Verde sauce.
Chimis De Pollo
Two chimis filled with chicken, cream cheese and green chiles. Topped with ranchero sauce, cheese and black olive and served with habanero jelly.
Chimichanga Del Mar
A large chimi filled with a creamy mixture of shrimp,crab, cream cheese and green chiles and fried a golden brown. Topped with ranchero and tomatilla sauce.
Tacos
Portobello Tacos
Marinated strips of portobello mushrooms grilled and served in warm tortillas. Topped with red onio, cilantro and Cotija cheese.
Tacos Tradicionales
Three soft corn tacos with your choice of shredded beef, ground beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo.
Paleo Tacos
Three lettuce leaf tacos filled with grilled chicken. Topped with pico de gallo and guacamole and served with grilled veggies.
Blue Corn Tacos
Three delicious blue corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken and cheese. Served with chioptle sauce and pico de gallo.
Gringo Tacos
Three ground beef, cheese, lettuce and tomoato tacos. Served in crunchy shells.
Shrimp Tacos
Three corn tortillas filled with grilled shimp and topped with pineapple salsa, cabbage, Cotija cheese and diced jalapeno. Served with chipotle tartar sauce.
Street Tacos
Three corn tortillas with your choice of carnitas or chicken served street-style with red onion, chopped cilantro, Cotija cheese and sliced avocado.
Baja Fish Tacos
Beer-Battered or grilled white fish served in three warm corn tortillas with melted cheese, shredded cabbage and pico de gallo. Served with chipotle tartar sauce.
Enchiladas
Enchilada En Crema
Two enchiladas stuffed with grilled chicken and cheese and topped with our cream sauce and pico de gallo.
Enchiladas Rancheras
Two Corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken and topped with our delicious ranchero sauce.
Enchiladas
Three delicious enchiladas, one shredded beef, one chicken and one cheese covered in cheese and topped with 3 different sauces.
Enchiladas Suizas
Two corn tortillas dipped in tomatillo sauce then stuffed with tender chicken. Topped with Jack cheese and avocado slices.
Enchiladas Entomatadas
Two enchiladas filled with Jack cheese and grilled chicken breast. Smothered in tomatillo cream sauce and topped with sliced jalapenos.
Enchiladas Aztecas
Three delicious enchiladas, shredded beef, chicken and cheese covered in cheese and topped with three different sauces.
Burritos
Burrito Ole
A large flour tortilla filled with ground beef, shredded beef or chicken and rolled with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Topped with enchilada sauce and melted cheese. HOT on the outside and COOL on the inside.
Burrito Especial
A large flour tortilla filled with seasoned shredded beef or chicken, beans and cheese. Topped with our ranchero sauce and garnished with sour cream dressing and green onions.
Veggie Burrito
A delicious mixture of rice, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, grilled veggies, sour cream and guacamole wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Topped with ranchero sauce, jack cheese and sliced olives.
Taco Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken, beans and cheese and coved with enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Topped with shredded lettuce , diced tomato, sliced olives and green onion.
Fajita Burrito
Our tasty mixture of marinated chicken or canitas, bell pepper, onion and mushroom grilled fajita-style and wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in ranchero sauce and melted cheese.
California Burrito
Chopped carne asada, french fries, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito Pacifico
A flour tortilla with real snow crab and shrimp topped with tomatillo and ranchero sauce, melted Jack cheese, sliced olives, sliced mushroom, sour cream sauce and a slice of avocado.
Panza Grande
For the hearty appetite! A double burrito, one made with chicken and fried to a golden brown and placed inside a soft flour shell with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream. Topped with your choice of chile colorado or chile verde sauce and cheese.
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas for One
Served with warm tortillas, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce.
Steak Fajitas for One
Served with warm tortillas, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce.
Carnitas Fajitas for One
Served with warm tortillas, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce.
Combo Fajitas for One
Served with warm tortillas, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce.
Portobello Fajitas for One
Served with warm tortillas, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce.
Shrimp Fajitas for One
Served with warm tortillas, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce.
Surf and Turf Fajitas for One
Served with warm tortillas, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce.
Chicken Fajitas for Two
Served with warm tortillas, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce.
Steak Fajitas for Two
Served with warm tortillas, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce.
Carnitas Fajitas for Two
Served with warm tortillas, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce.
Combo Fajitas for Two
Served with warm tortillas, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce.
Portobello Fajitas for Two
Served with warm tortillas, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce.
Shrimp Fajitas for Two
Served with warm tortillas, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce.
Surf and Turf Fajitas for Two
Served with warm tortillas, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce.
Fiesta Fajita Platter
A grande skillet with carnitas, seasoned chicken breast, steak and shrimp atop a fed of grilled vegetables. Served with warm tortillas, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and chipotle barbecue sauce.
Extra Fajita Set-up
Especiales De La Casa
Carne Asada
A flavorful charbroiled steak marinated in a blend of spices. Topped with caramelized onion and a deep fried jalapeno. Served with rice, pinto beans and a cheese enchilada.
Carnitas
An authentic classic. Slow oven-roasted pork served in the traditional style with warm tortillas, black beans and a tangy tomatillo salsa. Accompanied by shredded lettuce, diced tomato and a fresh lime wedge.
Chicken Flautas
Three crisp flour burritos stuffed with tender chicken and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Taquitos Rancheros
Four shredded beef or chicken taquitos fried golden brown and coved with ranchero sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Spicy Chicken Chipotle
A generous portion of chicken sauteed with a creamy chipotle sauce, fresh diced tomato and garlic. Served with a cheese enchilada, rice, black beans and warm tortillas.
Arroz Con Pollo En Crema
A flame-broiled chicken breast with Jalisco cream sauce atop a bed of Spanish rice with melted Jack cheese, diced tomato and green onion.
Small Arroz Con Pollo En Crema
A flame-broiled chicken breast with Jalisco cream sauce atop a bed of Spanish rice with melted Jack cheese, diced tomato and green onion.
Chile Relleno Platter
A roasted poblano pepper stuffed with Jack cheese and topped with our ranchero sauce. Served with a cheese enchilada, rice and pinto beans.
Fajita Quesadilla
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, bell pepper, onion and mushroom and your choice of fajita-style grilled chicken, carnitas or portobello mushrooms.
Camarones Vallarta
Grilled shrimp tossed in a sour cream sacue and topped with chopped mushroom and tomato. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp grilled in butter, lemon and garlic and topped with diced tomato, onion and cilantro. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.
Spicy Camarones A La Diabla
Shrimp tossed in our delicious homemade traditional sauce. Served with frijoles charros and warm tortillas.
Combinations
One Item Combination
You choose from combination plate burritos, chimis, enchiladas, tacos, tamales, tostados, or rellenos.
Two Item Combination
You choose from combination plate burritos, chimis, enchiladas, tacos, tamales, tostados, or rellenos.
Three Item Combination
You choose from combination plate burritos, chimis, enchiladas, tacos, tamales, tostados, or rellenos.
A La Carte
Sides
Side Small Sour Cream
Side Small Guacamole
Sub Steak
One Egg
Side 1/2 Rice 1/2 Beans
Side 4 Shrimp
Side 8 Shrimp
Side Beans
Side Cheese
Side Corn Tortillas
Side Flour Tortillas
Side Fries
Side Fry Peppers
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Jalapenos
Side Large Guacamole
Side Large Sour Cream
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Queso
Side Rice
Desserts
Deep Fried Ice Cream
A scoop of ice cream rolled in our honey laden flakes and flash fried.
Sopapillas
A traditional fried pastry.
Flan
A caramel custard.
Churros
A cinnamon and sugar topped fried pastry.
B-Day Ice Cream
A scoop of ice cream rolled in our honey laden flakes and flash fried.
Chips and Salsa
X-Small Bag Homemade Tortilla Chips (serves 1)
Our delicious homemade crunchy corn tortilla chips.
Medium Bag Homemade Tortilla Chips (serves 2 or 3)
Our delicious homemade crunchy corn tortilla chips.
1/2 Brown Bag Homemade Tortilla Chips (serves 6 to 8)
Our delicious homemade crunchy corn tortilla chips.
Full Brown Bag Homemade Tortilla Chips (serves 12-15)
Our delicious homemade crunchy corn tortilla chips.
3.5 ounce Salsa
Our delcious blend of tomato, onion, cilantro and spices for dipping.
8 ounce Salsa
Our delcious blend of tomato, onion, cilantro and spices for dipping.
16 ounce Salsa
Our delcious blend of tomato, onion, cilantro and spices for dipping.
32 ounce Salsa
Our delcious blend of tomato, onion, cilantro and spices for dipping.
80 ounces Salsa
Our delcious blend of tomato, onion, cilantro and spices for dipping.
Gallon Salsa
Our delcious blend of tomato, onion, cilantro and spices for dipping.