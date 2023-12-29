Café Parisien Stanford Hospital
BAKERY
French Bread
- Baguette$6.25
Hand folded baguette dough, bake to crisp golden crust.
- 9-Grain Baguette$6.25
Hand folded baguette dough, 9 whole grains, bake to crisp golden crust.
- Pesto Bread$8.20
Fresh baked pizza dough topped with basil pesto and a four cheese blend
- Italiano Bread$8.20
Fresh baked pizza dough topped with sauce, a four cheese blend, fresh basil and grated Parmesan cheese.
- Jalapeño Bread$8.20
Fresh baked pizza dough topped with pizza sauce, cheddar cheese and jalapeños.
- Butter Pad$0.25
Dry Pastry
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$8.50
A freshly baked croissant with ham rolled inside and topped with Swiss cheese.
- Bacon Quiche$7.70
Bacon, eggs, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, four cheeses and herbs baked in a delicate pie crust.
- Banana Nut Bread Slice$5.75
- Pumpkin Bread Slice$5.75
- Blueberry Pound Cake Slice$5.75
Blueberry pound cake slice infused with fresh blueberries and topped with a sugar glaze.
- Spinach & Cheese Croissant$8.20
A freshly baked croissant hand rolled with spinach and cream cheese, and topped with Swiss cheese.
- Vegetarian Quiche$7.20
A freshly baked pie crust filled with egg, cream, spinach, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes and topped with cheddar cheese.
- Lemon Olive Cake$5.75
- Blueberry Scone$5.75
Fresh blueberries baked in quick bread dough.
- Orange Raisin Scone$5.75
Raisins and orange zest infused in fresh baked quick bread.
- Apple Turnover$5.95
- Morning Roll$3.95
- Palmier$5.50
A flaky, multilayered puff pastry sprinkled with sugar and baked until sugar has caramelized.
- Butter Croissant$5.75
A freshly baked, buttery and flaky crescent-shaped roll.
- Almond Croissant$5.95
Butter croissant dough filled with almond paste and topped with powdered sugar and slivered almonds.
- Chocolate Croissant$5.95
Butter croissant filled with dark chocolate.
- Apple Danish$5.95
Croissant dough topped with cream cheese and sliced apples.
- Blueberry Danish$5.95
Freshly baked croissant dough topped with cream cheese and blueberries.
- Strawberry Danish$5.95
Croissant dough topped with cream cheese and strawberries.
- Pain Aux Raisin$5.95
Croissant dough infused with cinnamon, raisins and topped with an apricot glaze.
- Pain Aux Pecan$5.95
Croissant dough with cinnamon, pecans and topped with an apricot glaze.
- Cinnamon Twist$5.75
Croissant dough baked with cinnamon and sugar.
- Cheese Danish$5.95
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.25
Cookie dough with chocolate chips.
- Raspberry Walnut Cookie$4.75
Shortbread cookie with raisins, walnuts and raspberry jam.
- Cookie Bag$6.75
- Sugar Brioche Roll$5.75
A soft, slightly sweet bread made with eggs and butter topped with sugar and baked until golden brown.
Cream Pastry
- Chocolate Eclairs$6.95
A light pastry dough filled with chocolate Bavarian Cream and topped with chocolate ganache.
- Fresh Fruit Tart 4"$8.95
Fresh mango, strawberry, kiwi, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries with custard in a freshly baked tart shell.
- Romanoff - Strawberry$9.50
Strawberry mousse, strawberry puree, fresh strawberries, topped with whipped cream and a fresh strawberry.
- NY Cheesecake Slice$7.95
Cheese cake, butter crumb crust.
- Chocolate Roule Slice$8.95
Chocolate mousse, white chocolate mousse, chocolate chiffon cake, rolled and cover with chocolate ganache, decorated with an edible garnish.
- Petit Choux$5.50
A light pastry dough filled with vanilla Bavarian Cream and topped with chocolate ganache.
- Black Forest Cake$9.25
Two layers of chocolate chiffon cake, one layer of sweet cherries and whipped cream, covered in whipped cream and chocolate shavings, topped with a Maraschino cherry.
- Chocolate Supreme$8.75
Two layers of Framboise infused chocolate chiffon cake, two layers of chocolate mousse, topped with raspberry puree and chocolate ganache.
- Lemon Olive Oil Cake$5.75
- Mango Mousse$8.75
Two layers of mango infused champagne white chiffon cake, two layers of mango mousse, topped with fresh mango slices and apricot glaze.
- Princess Cake$8.75
Four layers of champagne white chiffon cake, three layers of custard and raspberry puree, topped with whipped cream, covered in light green marzipan, decorated with a whipped cream rose.
- Strawberry Shortcake$8.75
Two layers of champagne infused white chiffon cake, two layers of fresh strawberries and whipped cream, decorated with whipped cream icing and fresh strawberries.
- Tiramisu$8.75
One layer of Italian espresso & Myers rum infused lady fingers, one layer of chocolate chiffon cake, two layers of blended Mascarpone, cream, sugar and Myers rum, decorated with cocoa powder and chocolate.
- Carrot Cake 3"$8.95
Two layers of carrot cake and two layers of cream cheese frosting decorated with a marzipan carrot.
- Chocolate Mousse 3"$8.95
A layer of chocolate mousse, a layer of white chocolate mousse, on a layer of chocolate chiffon cake, garnished with a whipped cream floret and a fresh raspberry.
- Cookies & Cream 3"$8.95
Two layers of champagne infused chocolate sponge cake, two layers of whipped cream & crumbled Oreo cookie, decorated with whipped cream and an Oreo cookie
- Raspberry Creme Brulee 3"$8.95
A layer of chocolate chiffon cake, a layer of chocolate mousse, a layer of raspberry mousse, a crem brulee center, topped with raspberry jam, decorated white chocolate.
- Lychee$7.95
Freshly slice apple on a layer of almond cream and custard on a freshly baked tart shell, with an apricot glaze.
- Key Lime Tart 4"$7.95
Key Lime mousse on a freshly baked tart shell.
- Cherry Tart 4"$7.95
Mixed berries on a layer of almond cream and custard on a freshly baked tart shell, with an apricot glaze.
- Peach Tart 4"$7.95
Sliced peaches on a layer of almond cream and custard on a freshly baked tart shell, with an apricot glaze.
- Pear Tart 4"$7.95
Freshly slice pear on a layer of almond cream and custard on a freshly baked tart shell, with an apricot glaze.
- Pecan Tart 4"$7.95
Pecans on a layer of almond cream and custard on a freshly baked tart shell, with an apricot glaze.
- Pumpkin Tart 4"$7.95
Pumpkin filling on a freshly baked tart shell.
- Apple Tart 4"$7.95
- Pecan Tart$7.95
- Pumpkin Tart$7.95
- Macaron$4.25
Almond flour cookies filled with flavored ganache.
Cafe
Sandwich
- Ham & Swiss Parisian$12.00
Ham and Swiss cheese with butter on a freshly baked baguette.
- Turkey Parisian$12.00
Turkey and Swiss cheese with butter on a baguette.
- Pastrami Parisian$12.00
Turkey pastrami and Swiss cheese with mustard on baguette.
- Cheese Parisian$12.00
Swiss cheese with butter on a baguette.
- 9-Grain Ham & Swiss Parisian$12.50
Ham and Swiss cheese with butter on a 9-grain baguette.
- Salami Parisian$13.00
Italian Salami, Swiss cheese, fresh spinach and balsamic vinaigrette on a 9-grain baguette.
- Greek$13.00
Fresh spinach, roasted tomatoes, Kalamata olive tapenade and Feta cheese on a 9-grain baguette.
- Margarita$13.00
Fresh Mozzarella, roasted tomatoes and balsamic vinaigrette on a Panini roll.
- Tuscan$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, roasted tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella with balsamic vinaigrette on a Panini roll.
- Florentine$13.00
Grilled chicken, roasted tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella with pesto on Panini roll.
- Chips$3.50
- Breakfast Croissant Sandwich$9.50
Egg, ham, Swiss cheese, spinach and roasted tomatoes on a croissant.
Salad
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Hearts of romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, freshly baked croutons, with a homemade Caesar dressing
- Chinese Chicken Salad$15.00
A blend of shredded cabbage and lettuce, chicken breast, wontons, sliced mandarins, pickled ginger and sesame seeds with sesame vinaigrette dressing.
- Warm Goat Cheese Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, Dijon vinaigrette, baguette crostini with warm goat cheese and bacon, topped with chopped walnuts
- Primavera Salad$13.00
Spring Mix with Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Gorgonzola Cheese and Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
Soup
Combos
Specialty Items
- Vegetarian Quiche$7.25
A freshly baked pie crust filled with egg, cream, spinach, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes and topped with cheddar cheese.
- Vegetarian Quiche 7"$32.50
Bacon, eggs, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, four cheeses and herbs baked in a delicate 7" pie crust. Order in a day in advance.
- Bacon Quiche 7"$37.50
Bacon, eggs, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, four cheeses and herbs baked in a delicate 7' pie crust. Order a day in advance.