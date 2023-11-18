Cafe Patachou Stutz
Omelettes & Broken Yolks
- Broken Yolk$15.00
Choice of Bacon, Pork Sausage or Ham. 2 over-easy eggs with White Cheddar Cheese on choice of toast with house arugula salad.
- Avocado Broken Yolk$15.00
Eggs, White Cheddar, Avocado. 2 over-easy eggs on choice of toast with house arugula salad.
- The Hippie with a Benz$16.00
Spinach, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Feta. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
- The Omelette You Can't Refuse$16.00
Bacon, White Cheddar, Sour Cream, Potatoes. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
- The California Dreamer$16.00
Avocado, White Cheddar, Sour Cream Jalapeños. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
- The Overachiever$16.00
Bacon, White Cheddar, Sour Cream, Horseradish. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
- The McKenzie Omelette$16.00
Pork sausage, herbs, caramelized onions, goat cheese. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
- The Double Major$16.00
Old Major Chorizo, Avocado, White Cheddar, Salsa
Specialties
- Cuban Breakfast$15.00
Fried egg over seasoned black beans, rice, white cheddar, avocado, sour cream, spinach-jalapeno pesto. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
- Vegan Cuban Breakfast$14.00
Seasoned black beans and rice, cashew ricotta, avocado, chopped arugula, vegan spinach-jalapeno pesto. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
- Croissant French Toast$15.00
Powdered sugar, warmed syrup, candied pecans side of fruit.
- Waffle$13.00
Powdered sugar, warmed syrup, side of fruit.
- Gluten Free Waffle$13.00
Gluten free waffle topped with cinnamon sugar, side fruit
- Ora-King Salmon Bagel$19.00
Sustainable smoked salmon, cream cheese, dill, red onions, capers on an open face bagel. Topped with microgreens, radish, carrot, red onion, EVOO, and salt.
- Public Greens Power Bowl$14.00
Quinoa, brown rice, power seed blend, sauteed kale, roasted carrots, sweet potatoes, scallions, roasted mushrooms. Choice of Avocado or Egg
- Vegan Omelette$14.00
Garbanzo Flour "crepe", hummus, black beans, cashew ricotta, arugula, avocado, salsa, vegan spinach-jalapeño pesto.
- Avocado Toast$13.00
Artisan sourdough, avocado, EVOO, maldon salt, and cracked pepper. Served with microgreen salad, golden beets, carrot, red onion , EVOO, and salt. add an egg +2
- Avo Toast w/EGG$15.00
Artisan sourdough, avocado, microgreen salad, golden beets, carrot, red onion, EVOO, and salt.
- Patawich$10.00
English muffin, sausage, hard fried egg, Swiss cheese, pesto mayo. No side
- Ricotta Scrambled Eggs$14.00
Artisan sourdough, chili oil, Pecorino, chili flake, chives
Breakfast Bowls
- Yogurt Granola Berries$8.00
Vanilla yogurt, berries, Patachou Granola
- Fresh Fruit$5.00
Mixture of pineapple, strawberries and blueberries
- Yogurt & Berries$7.00
Vanilla yogurt, strawberries and blueberries
- Oatmeal$7.00
Rolled oats with a side of whole milk & brown sugar
- Granola Berries and Milk$7.00
Patachou granola & fresh berries with a side of whole milk
Soup & Salads
- 1/2 Salad & Soup$16.00
Your choice cup of soup and half of a salad. All to-go salads are tossed in dressing unless specified.
- Tomato Artichoke Soup$6.00+
- Turkey Chili$6.00+
Gluten Free
- Matzo Ball Soup - Friday Only$6.00+
Only Available on Fridays
- Chopped Cobb$16.00
All to-go salads now come tossed in dressing unless specified. Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.
- Green Goddess Salad$16.00
All to-go salads now come tossed in dressing unless specified. Avocado, hard-boiled egg, bacon, chopped tomatoes, apples, poached chicken, leaf lettuce, green goddess dressing
- Sweet Potato Salad$16.00
All to-go salads now come tossed in dressing unless specified. Arugula, roasted sweet potato, Michigan cherries, marinated feta, pumpkin seeds, balsamic vinaigrette
- Salmon Spinach Salad$20.00
All to-go salads now come tossed in dressing unless specified. Seared 6oz salmon filet, spinach, strawberries, red onion, sugared pecans, crumbled feta, avocado, strawberry vinaigrette
- Chicken Salad Patachou$15.00
Chicken, celery, bacon, mayo. Served on bed of arugula, with fresh berries, banana and a chocolate muffin. Egg or Tuna may be substituted.
- 1/2 Cobb$11.00
All to-go salads are tossed in dressing unless specified. Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.
- 1/2 Goddess$11.00
All to-go salads are tossed in dressing unless specified. Avocado, hard-boiled egg, bacon, chopped tomatoes, apples, poached chicken, leaf lettuce, green goddess dressing
- 1/2 Sweet Potato Salad$11.00
All to-go salads are tossed in dressing unless specified. Arugula, roasted sweet potato, Michigan cherries, marinated feta, pumpkin seeds, balsamic vinaigrette
Sandwiches (POP)
- 1/2 Sandwich & Soup$16.00
Choice cup of soup and choice of half of a sandwich. Served with chips.
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$16.00
White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$16.00
Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon, toasted bread. Served with chips.
- Egg Salad Sandwich$15.00
Eggs, mayo, salt, cracked pepper, toasted bread. Served with chips.
- BLT Patachou$16.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh mozzarella, red onions, Dijonnaise, toasted bread. Served with chips.
- Turkey Club$17.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato herbed cream cheese, lettuce, mayo. Served with chips.
- Waffled Grilled Cheese$14.00
Southern-style waffled grilled cheese, sourdough, cheddar cheese (a bit of sugar)
- Phat Rabbit Sandwich$15.00
Avocado, spinach, tomato, red onion, cashew ricotta, watercress microgreens, vegan pesto, toasted multigrain. Vegan
- Cheeseburger & Frites$17.00
Blackhawk Farms American Wagyu, white cheddar, dijonnaise, lettuce, brioche bun. Served with frites.
- 1/2 Chicken Salad$11.00
White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.
- 1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.00
Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon, toasted bread. Served with chips.
- 1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich$11.00
Eggs, mayo, salt, cracked pepper, toasted bread. Served with chips.
- 1/2 BLT Patachou$11.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh mozzarella, red onions, Dijonnaise, toasted bread. Served with chips.
- 1/2 Turkey Club$11.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato herbed cream cheese, lettuce, mayo. Served with chips.
- 1/2 Phat Rabbit$11.00
- West Coast Wrap$16.00
Spinach, sweet potato, avocado, tomato, vegan pesto, vegan ranch.
- East Coast Wrap$17.00
Roasted chicken, bacon, spinach, avocado, tomato, vegan ranch, vegan pesto.
Online A La Carte Items
- Side of Toast$5.00
2 pieces of Sourdough or Whole Wheat Bread, toasted and buttered.
- Side of Bacon$5.00
- 1 Egg$2.00
- Side Chicken Sausage$5.00
2 links
- Pork Sausage Patties$5.00
2 each
- Smoked Salmon Side$6.00
Side of Ora King smoked salmon
- Side Ham$5.00
Nueske's smoked ham
- Half Avocado$2.00
- Side Chips$3.00
- Side Potatoes$5.00
Bakery
- Toast$5.00
2 pieces of Sourdough or Whole Wheat Bread, toasted and buttered.
- 1 Piece Toast$2.50
- Croissant$5.00
- Bagel$4.00
Plain or everything
- English Muffin$4.00
- Quick Bread$5.00
- Gluten Free Brownie$6.00
The best gluten-free brownie in the world.
- Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.00
- Mini Muffin (Vegan Chocolate)$3.00
- Cinnamon Sugar Scone$5.00
- Flourless Chocolate Pistachio Cookies$6.00
3 gluten free chocolate pistachio cookies
- Vegan Cider Donut$5.00
Vegan
Drinks
Patachou Provisions - Bulk Patachou Favorites
- Pride Shirt$35.00
- Chicken Salad - 1lb$18.00
1 pound of Cafe Patachou Chicken Salad. White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo.
- Tuna Salad - 1lb$18.00
1 pound of Patachou Tuna Salad. Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon.
- Egg Salad - 1lb$17.00
1 pound of Patachou Egg Salad. Eggs, Mayo, Sea Salt, Cracked Pepper.
- Turkey Chili$9.00+
Gluten Free
- Tomato Artichoke Soup$8.00+
Creamy Tomato Artichoke Soup. Pint or Quart Size
- Matzo Ball Soup - Available Fridays Only$8.00+
Pint & Quart sizes
- Patachou Granola - 1lb$15.00
1lb packages of our Housemade Granola. Cherries, Almonds, Raisins, Toasted Oats.
- Patachou Vegan Granola - 1lb$15.00
Rolled oats, pumpkin seeds, quinoa, rice flour, cinnamon, maple sugar, vanilla extract, sea salt. Gluten Free & Vegan
- Coffee - Patachou House Blend 12oz$14.00
12oz of whole bean Patachou House Blend coffee.
- Coffee - Highlander Grog 12oz$14.00
12oz of whole bean Patachou Highlander Grog coffee.
- Coffee - Blueberry Crumble 12oz$14.00
12oz of whole bean Patachou Blueberry Crumble coffee.
- Patachou Sourdough Bread - Loaf$11.00
Mild Sourdough sandwich bread, sliced
- Whole Wheat Bread - Loaf$11.00
Patachou Whole Wheat sandwich bread, sliced
- Gluten Free Bread Loaf$16.00
- Multigrain Bread - Loaf$16.00
- Patachou Cinnamon Sugar$8.00
8oz of Patachou's Signature Cinnamon Sugar Blend.
- Spinach Jalapeno Pesto$8.00
Patachou's Spinach Jalapeno Pesto, 8 ounces. **Contains Almonds**
- Holiday Gift Box$65.00
Comes with 12oz bag coffee, 1lb bag of Patachou granola, Patachou cinnamon sugar, Patachou coffee mug & gluten free brownie. No substitutions.