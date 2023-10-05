Popular Items

Feta Salad

$4.95+

Appetizers

Fried Cheese

$12.95
Mediterranean Hummus

$11.95

Hummus topped with tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, pickled garlic, feta cheese and olive oil

Hummus

$5.99+

Garlic Dip

$5.99+
Tzatziki Sauce

$5.99+

Puréed cucumber, sour cream, and special sauce

Baba Ghanoush

$5.99+
Trio Dip

$13.95

Pick any 3 dips

Dolma (6)

$8.95

6 pieces

Falafel - (6)

$8.95

6 pieces

Spaniko Pita (2)

$8.95

2 pieces

Eggplant Moussaka

$8.95

Baked eggplant with sautéed vegetables

Okra Moussaka

$8.95
Kibbi (1)

$4.45

1 piece

Turnip Pickles

$5.99+

Petra Pickles

$5.99+

Feta & Olives

$5.99+

Salads

Fattoush Salad

$4.95+

Feta Salad

$4.95+

Sandwiches

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$11.95

With tzatziki sauce, lettuce and tomatoes

Gyro Sandwich

$11.95

With tzatziki sauce tomato, and onion

Combo Sandwich

$12.95
Petra Sandwich

$13.95

Large thin pita stuffed with chicken shawarma, house dip and homemade Arabic pickles, served with salad, fries, and house dip

Falafel Sandwich

$10.95

With tahini sauce, lettuce, and pickles

Kafta Sandwich

$12.95
Chicken Kabob Sandwich

$12.95

Souvlaki Sandwich

$13.95

Burgers

Original

$10.95

Swiss

$11.95

House Salads

Chicken Feta Salad

$11.95
Gyro Feta Salad

$11.95
Combo Feta Salad

$12.95
Chicken Fattoush Salad

$11.95
Gyro Fattoush Salad

$11.95
Combo Fattoush Salad

$12.95

Chicken Kabob Salad

$13.95

Falafel Salad

$11.95
Shrimp Salad

$16.95

Petra Super Salad

$10.95

Served with 3 pieces of dolma

Plates & Kabobs

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$13.95

Roasted chicken breast thinly sliced and marinated with garlic, olive oil & spices

Gyro Plate

$13.95

A blend of lamb and beef thinly sliced

Combo Plate

$14.95

Chicken and gyro

Chicken Kabob Plate

$14.95
Kafta Kabob Plate

$14.95
Shrimp Kabob Plate

$16.95

Combo Kabob Plate

$24.95

Combination of chicken, shrimp and kafta kabob

Falafel Plate

$12.95
Beef Kabob Plate

$17.95
Petra Mezza

$19.95+

Chicken and gyro, kibbi and dolma

House Specials

Lamb Shank

$17.95

Bone in lamb shank served over rice

Meat Moussaka Plate

$14.95
Petra Chicken

$14.95
Chicken Curry

$14.95

Vegetarian Plate

$15.95

Choose 5, salad Included

Seafood & Pasta

Southern Style Fish

$22.95

Redfish topped with mushrooms, diced peppers and onions, your choice of lemon butter or creamy sauce

Shrimp Pasta

$16.95

Alfredo sauce with sun-dried tomatoes. Served with feta salad

Chicken Shawarma Pasta

$13.95

Alfredo sauce with sun-dried tomatoes served with feta salad

Gyro Pasta

$13.95

Alfredo sauce with sun-dried tomatoes served with feta salad

Combo Pasta

$14.95

Alfredo sauce with sun-dried tomatoes served with feta salad

Shrimp Scampi

$16.95
Red Fish

$17.95

Topped with sautéed mushrooms served with rice, hummus and salad

Petra Seafood

$29.95

Grilled redfish / shrimp topped with roasted potatoes and sauteed tomatoes

Family Meals

Petra Package

$44.95+

Served with 2 choices of proteins, hummus, tzatziki, rice pilaf, salad and pita bread

Petra Super Package

$49.95+

Served with 2 choices of proteins, hummus, tzatziki, rice pilaf, salad, pita bread, dolma, falafel, Petra pickles and turnip

Kids Plates

Kids Chicken Shawarma

$8.95

With French fries or rice

Kids Gyro

$8.95

With French fries or rice

Kids Chicken Tender

$8.95

With French fries or rice

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.95
Tiramisu

$5.95
Baklava

$3.95

Flaky pastry with walnuts, simple syrup and pistachio

Ashta

$4.95

Phyllo dough with sweet pudding center

Turtle Cheese Cake

$6.95

Shawarma & Gyro By Pound

Chicken Shawarma

$4.95+

Gyro

$4.95+

Add-Ons

Pita

$0.95+

Small Salad

$5.95

French Fries

$2.95

Rice

$2.95

Side Tzaziki Sauce

$1.95

Side Garlic Dip

$1.50

Side Petra Sauce

$0.85

Side Tahini Sauce

$0.85

Side Chili Sauce

$0.85

Side of Olives

$1.50

Side of house Dressing

$0.50

Side of Fattoush Dressing

$0.50

side of feta cheese

$1.50

Online ordering drinks

Beverages

Lebanese Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Coke Products

$3.00

Turkish Coffee

$3.00

Fresh Mango Juice

$3.00

No refills

Fresh Guava Juice

$3.00

No refills

Catering Menu

Chicken Feta Salad(Serve 10)

$120.00

Your choice of tray style or boxed lunch.

Gyro Feta Salad(Serve 10)

$120.00

Your choice of tray or boxed lunch.

Combo Feta Salad Chicken & Gyro (serve 10)

$130.00

Your choice of tray or boxed lunch. .

Gyro Plate(Serve 10)

$140.00

Your choice of tray or boxed lunch. Served with Rice, Hummus, and Feta Salad.

Chicken Plate(Serve 10)

$140.00

Your choice of tray or boxed lunch. Served with Rice, Hummus, and Feta Salad.

Combo Plate Chicken & Gyro (Serve 10)

$150.00

Your choice of tray or boxed lunch. Served with Rice, Hummus, and Feta Salad.

Chicken Kebab(Serve 10)

$150.00

Your choice of tray style or lunch boxed. Served with Rice, Hummus, and Feta Salad.

Kafta Kebab (Serve 10)

$150.00

Your choice of tray or boxed lunch. Served with Rice, Hummus, and Feta Salad.

Dip Tray

$40.00

Your selection of dips tray.