2x points now for loyalty members
Cafe Petra Baton Rogue 7673 Perkins Rd Suite A-1
POS & Online Ordering Menu
Appetizers
Fried Cheese
Mediterranean Hummus
Hummus topped with tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, pickled garlic, feta cheese and olive oil
Hummus
Garlic Dip
Tzatziki Sauce
Puréed cucumber, sour cream, and special sauce
Baba Ghanoush
Trio Dip
Pick any 3 dips
Dolma (6)
6 pieces
Falafel - (6)
6 pieces
Spaniko Pita (2)
2 pieces
Eggplant Moussaka
Baked eggplant with sautéed vegetables
Okra Moussaka
Kibbi (1)
1 piece
Turnip Pickles
Petra Pickles
Feta & Olives
Sandwiches
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
With tzatziki sauce, lettuce and tomatoes
Gyro Sandwich
With tzatziki sauce tomato, and onion
Combo Sandwich
Petra Sandwich
Large thin pita stuffed with chicken shawarma, house dip and homemade Arabic pickles, served with salad, fries, and house dip
Falafel Sandwich
With tahini sauce, lettuce, and pickles
Kafta Sandwich
Chicken Kabob Sandwich
Souvlaki Sandwich
Burgers
House Salads
Plates & Kabobs
Chicken Shawarma Plate
Roasted chicken breast thinly sliced and marinated with garlic, olive oil & spices
Gyro Plate
A blend of lamb and beef thinly sliced
Combo Plate
Chicken and gyro
Chicken Kabob Plate
Kafta Kabob Plate
Shrimp Kabob Plate
Combo Kabob Plate
Combination of chicken, shrimp and kafta kabob
Falafel Plate
Beef Kabob Plate
Petra Mezza
Chicken and gyro, kibbi and dolma
House Specials
Vegetarian Plate
Seafood & Pasta
Southern Style Fish
Redfish topped with mushrooms, diced peppers and onions, your choice of lemon butter or creamy sauce
Shrimp Pasta
Alfredo sauce with sun-dried tomatoes. Served with feta salad
Chicken Shawarma Pasta
Alfredo sauce with sun-dried tomatoes served with feta salad
Gyro Pasta
Alfredo sauce with sun-dried tomatoes served with feta salad
Combo Pasta
Alfredo sauce with sun-dried tomatoes served with feta salad
Shrimp Scampi
Red Fish
Topped with sautéed mushrooms served with rice, hummus and salad
Petra Seafood
Grilled redfish / shrimp topped with roasted potatoes and sauteed tomatoes
Family Meals
Kids Plates
Desserts
Shawarma & Gyro By Pound
Add-Ons
Catering Menu
Chicken Feta Salad(Serve 10)
Your choice of tray style or boxed lunch.
Gyro Feta Salad(Serve 10)
Your choice of tray or boxed lunch.
Combo Feta Salad Chicken & Gyro (serve 10)
Your choice of tray or boxed lunch. .
Gyro Plate(Serve 10)
Your choice of tray or boxed lunch. Served with Rice, Hummus, and Feta Salad.
Chicken Plate(Serve 10)
Your choice of tray or boxed lunch. Served with Rice, Hummus, and Feta Salad.
Combo Plate Chicken & Gyro (Serve 10)
Your choice of tray or boxed lunch. Served with Rice, Hummus, and Feta Salad.
Chicken Kebab(Serve 10)
Your choice of tray style or lunch boxed. Served with Rice, Hummus, and Feta Salad.
Kafta Kebab (Serve 10)
Your choice of tray or boxed lunch. Served with Rice, Hummus, and Feta Salad.
Dip Tray
Your selection of dips tray.