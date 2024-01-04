2x points now for loyalty members
Cafe Petra - Missouri City 9050 Highway 6 Ste#120
Beverages
Appetizers
- Fried Cheese$13.95
- Mediterranean Hummus$12.95
Hummus topped with tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, pickled garlic, feta cheese and olive oil
- Hummus$6.95+
- Garlic Dip$6.95+
- Tzatziki Sauce$6.95+
Puréed cucumber, sour cream, and special sauce
- Baba Ghanoush$6.95+
- Trio Dip$14.95
Pick any 3 dips
- Dolma (6)$11.95
6 pieces
- Falafel - (6)$11.95
6 pieces
- Spaniko Pita (2)$11.95
2 pieces
- Eggplant Moussaka$11.95
Baked eggplant with sautéed vegetables
- Okra Moussaka$11.95
- Fried Cauliflower$11.95
- Kibbi (1)$5.45
1 piece
- Turnip Pickles$6.95+
- Petra Pickles$6.95+
- Feta & Olives$6.95+
Sandwiches
- Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$14.95
With tzatziki sauce, lettuce and tomatoes
- Gyro Sandwich$14.95
With tzatziki sauce tomato, and onion
- Combo Sandwich$15.95
- Petra Sandwich$16.95
Large thin pita stuffed with chicken shawarma, house dip and homemade Arabic pickles, served with salad, fries, and house dip
- Falafel Sandwich$14.95
With tahini sauce, lettuce, and pickles
- Kafta Sandwich$15.95
- Chicken Kabob Sandwich$15.95
House Salads
Plates & Kabobs
- Chicken Shawarma Plate$15.95
Roasted chicken breast thinly sliced and marinated with garlic, olive oil & spices
- Gyro Plate$15.95
A blend of lamb and beef thinly sliced
- Combo Plate$17.95
Chicken and gyro
- Chicken Kabob Plate$17.95
- Beef Kabob Plate$22.95
- Kafta Kabob Plate$17.95
- Shrimp Kabob Plate$18.95
- Combo Kabob Plate$23.95
Combination of chicken, shrimp and kafta kabob
- Falafel Plate$16.95
- Petra Mezza$22.95+
Chicken and gyro, kibbi and dolma
House Specialties
Vegetarian Plate
Seafood & Pasta
- Chicken Shawarma Pasta$17.95
Alfredo sauce with sun-dried tomatoes served with feta salad
- Gyro Pasta$17.95
Alfredo sauce with sun-dried tomatoes served with feta salad
- Combo Pasta$18.95
Alfredo sauce with sun-dried tomatoes served with feta salad
- Shrimp Pasta$18.95
Alfredo sauce with sun-dried tomatoes. Served with feta salad
- Shrimp Scampi$18.95
- Southern Style Fish$23.95
Redfish topped with mushrooms, diced peppers and onions, your choice of lemon butter or creamy sauce
- Red Fish$21.95
Topped with sautéed mushrooms served with rice, hummus and salad
- Petra Seafood$29.95
Grilled redfish / shrimp topped with roasted potatoes and sauteed tomatoes
Family Meals
Kids Plates
Desserts
Add-Ons
Catering Menu
- Chicken Feta Salad(Serve 10)$130.00
Your choice of tray style or boxed lunch.
- Gyro Feta Salad(Serve 10)$130.00
Your choice of tray or boxed lunch.
- Combo Feta Salad Chicken & Gyro (serve 10)$140.00
Your choice of tray or boxed lunch. .
- Gyro Plate(Serve 10)$150.00
Your choice of tray or boxed lunch. Served with Rice, Hummus, and Feta Salad.
- Chicken Plate(Serve 10)$150.00
Your choice of tray or boxed lunch. Served with Rice, Hummus, and Feta Salad.
- Combo Plate Chicken & Gyro (Serve 10)$160.00
Your choice of tray or boxed lunch. Served with Rice, Hummus, and Feta Salad.
- Chicken Kebab(Serve 10)$170.00
Your choice of tray style or lunch boxed. Served with Rice, Hummus, and Feta Salad.
- Kafta Kebab (Serve 10)$170.00
Your choice of tray or boxed lunch. Served with Rice, Hummus, and Feta Salad.
- Dip Tray$50.00
Your selection of dips tray.
- Falafel (25 pcs)$40.00