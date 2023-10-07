POS & Online Ordering Menu

Appetizers

Fried Cheese

$13.95
Mediterranean Hummus

$13.95

Hummus topped with tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, pickled garlic, feta cheese and olive oil

Hummus

$6.95+

Garlic Dip

$6.95+
Grecian Sauce

$6.95+

Puréed cucumber, sour cream, and special sauce

Baba Ghanoush

$6.95+
Trio Dip

$13.95

Pick any 3 dips

VGL (6)

$11.95

6 pieces

Falafel - (6)

$11.95

6 pieces

Spinach Pie (2)

$10.95

2 pieces

Eggplant Moussaka

Eggplant Moussaka

$6.95+

Baked eggplant with sautéed vegetables

Kibbi (1)

$3.95

1 piece

Petra Pickles

$4.95

Feta & Olives

$6.50+

Zatar

$5.95

Soup & Salads

Adas-Lentils Soup

$4.95+

Fattoush Salad

$5.95+

Feta Salad

$4.95+

Sandwiches

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$13.95

With tzatziki sauce, lettuce and tomatoes

Gyro Sandwich

$13.95

With tzatziki sauce tomato, and onion

Combo Sandwich

$14.95
Petra Sandwich

$15.55

Large thin pita stuffed with chicken shawarma, house dip and homemade Arabic pickles, served with salad, fries, and house dip

Falafel Sandwich

$11.95

With tahini sauce, lettuce, and pickles

Kafta Sandwich

$14.95
Chicken Kabob Sandwich

$14.95

House Salads

Chicken Feta Salad

$14.95
Gyro Feta Salad

$14.95
Combo Feta Salad

$15.95
Chicken Fattoush Salad

$14.95
Gyro Fattoush Salad

$14.95
Combo Fattoush Salad

$15.95

Chicken Kabob Salad

$15.95

Falafel Salad

$13.95
Shrimp Salad

$17.95

Petra Super Salad

$12.95

Served with 3 pieces of dolma

Beef Kabob Salad

$19.95

Plates & Kabobs

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$16.95

Roasted chicken breast thinly sliced and marinated with garlic, olive oil & spices

Gyro Plate

$16.95

A blend of lamb and beef thinly sliced

Combo Plate

$17.95

Chicken and gyro

Chicken Kabob Plate

$17.95
Kafta Kabob Plate

$17.95
Shrimp Kabob Plate

$19.95

Combo Kabob Plate

$23.95

Combination of chicken, shrimp and kafta kabob

Falafel Plate

$15.95
Beef Kabob Plate

$19.95
Petra Mezza

$25.95+

Chicken and gyro, kibbi and dolma

House Specials

Lamb Shank

$21.95

Bone in lamb shank served over rice

Meat Moussaka Plate

$18.95
Petra Chicken

$19.95
Chicken Curry

$16.95

Burgers

The original

$14.95

Swiss

$14.95

Vegetarian Plate

$17.95

Choose 5, salad Included

Seafood & Pasta

Southern Style Fish

$23.95

Redfish topped with mushrooms, diced peppers and onions, your choice of lemon butter or creamy sauce

Shrimp Pasta

$18.95

Alfredo sauce with sun-dried tomatoes. Served with feta salad

Chicken Shawarma Pasta

$17.95

Alfredo sauce with sun-dried tomatoes served with feta salad

Gyro Pasta

$17.95

Alfredo sauce with sun-dried tomatoes served with feta salad

Combo Pasta

$18.95

Alfredo sauce with sun-dried tomatoes served with feta salad

Beef Kabob Pasta

$19.95

Shrimp Scampi

$19.95
Red Fish

$21.95

Topped with sautéed mushrooms served with rice, hummus and salad

Petra Seafood

$29.95

Grilled redfish / shrimp topped with roasted potatoes and sauteed tomatoes

Petra Fish

$17.95

Family Meals

Petra Package

$46.95+

Served with 2 choices of proteins, hummus, tzatziki, rice pilaf, salad and pita bread

Petra Super Package

$54.95+

Served with 2 choices of proteins, hummus, tzatziki, rice pilaf, salad, pita bread, dolma, falafel, Petra pickles and turnip

Kids Plates

Kids Chicken Shawarma

$8.95

With French fries or rice

Kids Gyro

$8.95

With French fries or rice

Kids Chicken Tender

$8.95

With French fries or rice

Kids Burger

$8.95

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.95
Tiramisu

$7.95
Baklava

$3.95

Flaky pastry with walnuts, simple syrup and pistachio

Ashta

$5.95

Phyllo dough with sweet pudding center

Turtle Cheese

$7.95

Shawarma & Gyro By Pound

Chicken Shawarma

$5.95+

Gyro

$5.95+

Sides

Pita

$0.95+

Side Salad

$3.95

French Fries

$3.95

Rice

$3.95

Side Grecian Sauce

$1.95

Side Garlic Dip

$1.95

Side Petra Sauce

$0.95

Side Tahini Sauce

$0.95

Side Chili Sauce

$1.95

Side of Olives

$1.95

Side of Dressing

$0.95

Side of Fattoush Dressing

$0.95

Side of Feta Cheese

$1.95

Side Onions

$0.95

Side Cucumbers

$1.95

Side Tomatoes

$1.95

Beverages

Arabic Coffee

$4.00

Beer

Bottle of Wine

$30.00

Community Coffee

$3.00

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Kid's Drink

$1.75

Lebanese Tea

$3.00

Mango Juice

$3.00

Quava Juice

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Water

Water Bottle

$3.00

Wine

Catering Menu

Chicken Feta Salad(Serve 10)

$120.00

Your choice of tray style or boxed lunch.

Gyro Feta Salad(Serve 10)

$120.00

Your choice of tray or boxed lunch.

Combo Feta Salad Chicken & Gyro (serve 10)

$130.00

Your choice of tray or boxed lunch. .

Gyro Plate(Serve 10)

$140.00

Your choice of tray or boxed lunch. Served with Rice, Hummus, and Feta Salad.

Chicken Plate(Serve 10)

$140.00

Your choice of tray or boxed lunch. Served with Rice, Hummus, and Feta Salad.

Combo Plate Chicken & Gyro (Serve 10)

$150.00

Your choice of tray or boxed lunch. Served with Rice, Hummus, and Feta Salad.

Chicken Kebab(Serve 10)

$150.00

Your choice of tray style or lunch boxed. Served with Rice, Hummus, and Feta Salad.

Kafta Kebab (Serve 10)

$150.00

Your choice of tray or boxed lunch. Served with Rice, Hummus, and Feta Salad.

Dip Tray

$40.00

Your selection of dips tray.