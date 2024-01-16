Café Pierrot Andover
Bakery
Breads & Rolls
- Country French Loaf$3.95
Our sourdough Country French bread loaf.
- Multigrain Loaf$4.95
Multi-grain bread loaf topped with multi-grain seeds.
- Rye Bread Loaf (Seeds)$3.95
Rye bread loaf topped with rye seeds.
- Rye Bread Loaf (No Seeds)$3.95
Rye bread loaf with no seed topping.
- Semolina Loaf$3.95
Semolina bread loaf topped with sesame seeds.
- Baguette Loaf$3.95
Our French baguette loaf.
- Challah Loaf$5.95
Traditional challah bread loaf.
- Dinner Rolls (1 Dz.)$6.00
One dozen plain dinner rolls.
Pastries
Cookies: Large
- Large Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.97
- Large Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.97
- Large Oatmeal White Choc Craisin Cookie$2.97
- Large Peanut Butter Cookie$2.97
- Large Rainbow Sprinkle Cookie$1.97
- Large Raspberry Linzer Tart Cookie$3.97
Buttery almond shortbread cookie with a thin layer of raspberry preserves.
- Large Gluten Free Double Chocolate Cookie$2.97
Gluten free.
Macarons
- Vanilla Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Red Velvet Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Raspberry Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Strawberry Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Lemon Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Mint Chocolate Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Birthday Cake Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Blueberry Cheesecake Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Nutella Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Chocolate Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Mocha Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Spiced Chai Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Easter Printed Macaron$2.50
- Mango Macaron (GF)$2.10
Pound Cakes & Loaves
Dessert
7” Signature Cakes
- Charlotte Cecile Cake (7”)$45.00
Three layers of vanilla cake with a layer of vanilla mousse and chocolate mousse wrapped in lady fingers and topped with chocolate curls. (Serves 10-12 people)
- Gianduja Cake (7”)$45.00
A decadent layer of chocolate cake and a layer of milk chocolate hazelnut mousse filling enrobed in chocolate ganache. (Serves 10-12 people)
- Raspberry Ribbon Cake (7”)$45.00
Layers of vanilla cake with raspberry preserves and a layer of raspberry mouse topped with a raspberry glaze. (Serves 10-12 people)
- Triple Chocolate Cake (7”)$45.00
Three layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse filling, iced with chocolate buttercream and topped with chocolate blossoms. (Serves 10-12 people)
- Le Jardin Cake (7”)$45.00
Three layers of vanilla sponge cake with chocolate mousse, iced with vanilla buttercream and decorated with buttercream flowers (seasonal colors). (Serves 10-12 people)
- Cheesecake (7”)$32.00
Our dense New York style cheesecake with a graham cracker crumb base. (Serves 10-12 people)
- Bailey's Cheesecake (7")$35.00
Bailey's Irish cream flavored cheesecake with chocolate crumb crust
- Easter Bunny Jardin Cake (7")$50.00
Vanillla cake filled with chocolate mousse iced in butter cream, decorated for Easter.
- Vintage Lemon Raspberry Cake (7")$50.00
Vanilla cake with layers of raspberry preserves & lemon mousse, iced in lemon buttercream
- Easter Egg Carrot Cake (7")$55.00
Carrot cake filled with cream cheese, iced in butercream with a vintage design topped with Easter cadbury eggs.
- Strawberries & Cream Cake (7")$45.00
Layers of vanilla sponge cake with vanilla mousse and fresh strawberries iced with vanilla buttercream. (Serves 10-12 people)
Cake Bars & Slices
- Carrot Cake Bar$4.97
Layers of carrot cake and cream cheese icing.
- Cheesecake Brownie Bar$4.97
A layer of our NY-style cheesecake and a layer of our chocolate fudge brownie, covered entirely in dipped chocolate
- Italian Rainbow Cookie Bar$4.97
Layers of moist almond cake and a thin layer of raspberry preserves, covered in dipped dark chocolate ganache.
- Lemon Raspberry Bar$4.97
Layers of vanilla cake and raspberry preserves with lemon mousse.
- Tiramisu Bar$4.97
Layers of coffee-soaked vanilla cake with vanilla mousse filling.
- Chocolate Lava Cake$3.97
Chocolate sponge lava cake filled with hardened chocolate ganache. Meant to be served warm once ganache filling is melted - even better when served with ice cream!
Cupcakes
- Vanilla Sprinkle Cupcake$1.97
Vanilla cupcake iced with vanilla buttercream.
- Chocolate Sprinkle Cupcake$1.97
Chocolate cupcake iced with vanilla buttercream.
- Jardin Cupcake$3.57
Vanilla cupcake filled with chocolate mousse, iced with vanilla buttercream. Colors will vary.
- Lemon Drop Cupcake$3.57
lemon cupcake filled with lemon curd, iced with lemon buttercream.
- Strawberries & Cream Cupcake$3.57
Vanilla cupcake filled with strawberry mousse, iced with swirled strawberry and vanilla buttercream.
- Triple Chocolate Cupcake$3.57
Chocolate cupcake filled with chocolate mousse and iced with chocolate buttercream
- Gluten Free Vanilla Cupcake$3.97
Gluten free vanilla cupcake iced with vanilla buttercream.
- Gluten Free Chocolate Cupcake$3.97
Gluten free chocolate cupcake iced with vanilla buttercream.
- Robin's Egg Cupcake$3.57
Vanilla cupcake filled with chocolate mousse, iced with vanilla buttercream, topped with chocolate eggs
- Easter Bunny Cupcake$3.57
vanilla cupcake filled with chocolate mousse, iced with vanilla buttercream and topped with a dark chocolate bunny
- Carrot Cake Cupcake$3.57
With cream cheese icing
Tarts
- Fresh Mixed Fruit Tart$25.00
Our buttery hazelnut crust filled with baked almond cream and topped with a mix of fresh fruit.
- Apple Crumb Tart$20.00
Our buttery hazelnut crust baked with apples and cinnamon, finished with a crumb topping.
- Apricot Almond Tart$20.00
Our buttery hazelnut crust filled with baked almond cream and topped with apricots and toasted almonds.
- Lemon Meringue Tart$20.00
Our sugar cookie crust filled with a lemon curd and topped with toasted meringue.
- Fresh Mixed Fruit Tartlette$6.50
Our buttery hazelnut crust filled with baked almond cream and topped with a mix of fresh fruit.
- Apple Crumb Tartlette$6.00
Our buttery hazelnut crust baked with apples and cinnamon, finished with a crumb topping.
- Apricot Almond Tartlette$6.00
Our buttery hazelnut crust filled with baked almond cream and topped with apricots and toasted almonds.
- Lemon Meringue Tartlette$6.00
Our sugar cookie crust filled with a lemon curd and topped with toasted meringue.
Eclairs, Cannoli, Brownies
- Cannoli (Plain Shell)$2.97
Cannoli cream filled in a plain cannoli shell.
- Cannoli (Chocolate Dipped Shell)$3.50
Cannoli cream and chocolate chips filled in a cannoli shell dipped in chocolate.
- Éclair - Vanilla Mousse$2.97
Classic French pastry filled with vanilla mousse.
- Brownie - Chocolate Fudge$3.67
Chocolate fudge brownie.
- Brownie - German Chocolate$3.67
German chocolate fudge brownie.
- Gluten Free Fudge Brownie$5.97
Gluten free chocolate fudge brownie.
- Éclair - Pistachio$3.50
Classic French pastry filled with pistachio mousse.
- Éclair - Strawberry$3.50
- Mini Cannolis (1 Dozen)$25.00
Beverages
Tea
- Hot Tea (Choice of Flavor)$2.75+
- Iced Tea (Unsweetened)$3.45+
Fresh brewed unsweetened black tea
- Iced Arnold Palmer$3.75+
1/2 fresh brewed iced tea + 1/2 lemonade
- Iced Green Tea$3.45+
Fresh brewed iced green tea
- Iced Green Tea & Lemonade$3.75+
1/2 iced green tea + 1/2 lemonade
- Iced Raspberry Tea$3.75+
- London Fog Latte (Hot)$4.45+
Earl grey tea steamed with whole milk & flavored with vanilla syrup
Espresso Drinks
- Americano$2.95+
double shot of espresso with hot water | large size includes three shots of espresso
- Espresso$2.45+
single or double shot of espresso
- Cappuccino$3.95+
espresso with extra frothy steamed whole milk, topped with cinnamon
- Macchiatto$3.95+
steamed whole milk with espresso poured over top
- Latte$3.95+
espresso with steamed milk
- Caramel Macchiatto$4.55+
Lattes
- Matcha Latte$4.55+
matcha mixed with steamed milk
- Irish Cream Latte$4.55+
- Raspberry White Chocolate Mocha Latte$4.75+
raspberry syrup and white chocolate mocha sauce with espresso and steamed milk
- Crème Brûlée Latte$4.55+
caramel & vanilla flavored syrups with espresso and steamed milk
- Salted Caramel Latte$4.45+
salted caramel flavored syrup with espresso and steamed milk
- Nutella Latte$4.55+
Chocolate & hazelnut flavored syrups with espresso and steamed milk
- Mocha Latte$4.55+
chocolate mocha sauce with espresso and steamed milk
- Vanilla Latte$4.45+
vanilla flavored syrup with espresso and steamed milk
- White Chocolate Mocha Latte$4.55+
white chocolate mocha sauce with espresso and steamed milk
- Spring Berry Latte$4.55+
white chocolate and raspberry syrup with espresso and steamed milk
Chai Lattes
Shaken Espresso
Hot Chocolate
Lemonade
Milk & Juice
Soda & Water
Quiche/Pot Pies (cold)
Whole Quiche/Pot Pies
Easter
Cupcakes
Cookies
Easter Cakes
Easter Babka
- Cheese Babka$11.97
Traditional Polish coffee cake made with an enriched sweet dough with a mesmerizing swirl of cheese
- Chocolate Babka$11.97
Traditional Polish coffee cake made with an enriched sweet dough with a mesmerizing swirl of chocolate
- Cinnamon Babka$11.97
Traditional Polish coffee cake: made with an enriched sweet dough with a mesmerizing swirl of cinnamon.