Café Pierrot - Sparta 19 Sparta Avenue
Beverages
Coffee
Tea
Flavored Lattes
- Vanilla Latte$4.95
- Caramel Latte$4.95
- Mocha Latte$4.95
- Coconut Caramel Latte$4.95
- Crème Brulee Latte$4.95
- Irish Cream Latte$4.95
- Nutella Latte$4.95
- Peppermint Mocha Latte$4.95
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$4.95
- White Pumpkin Mocha$4.95
- Love-a-Latte$4.95
- Spring Berry Latte$4.95
- Lavendar Vanilla Latte$4.95
- Iced Toasted Almond Latte w/ White Chocolate Cold Foam$5.95
- Hazelnut Latte$4.95
Shaken Espresso
Milk & Juice
Soda & Water
Hot Chocolate
Bakery
Breads & Rolls
- Country French Loaf$3.95
Our sourdough Country French bread loaf.
- Multigrain Loaf$4.95
Multi-grain bread loaf topped with multi-grain seeds.
- Baguette Loaf$3.95
Our French baguette loaf.
- Semolina Loaf$3.95
Semolina bread loaf topped with sesame seeds.
- Rye Bread Loaf (Seeds)$3.95
Rye bread loaf topped with rye seeds.
- Rye Bread Loaf (No Seeds)$3.95
Rye bread loaf with no seed topping.
- Challah Loaf$5.95
Traditional challah bread loaf.
Pastries
- Almond Croissant$3.75
- Apple Danish$3.75
- Apple Turnover$3.75
- Apricot Danish$3.75
- Cheese Danish$3.75
- Cherry Danish$3.75
- Cinnamon Bun (Single)$3.75
- Cinnamon Bun (Box of 6)$19.75
- Croissant (Plain)$3.75
- Croissant (Chocolate)$3.75
- Croissant (Raspberry Cheese)$3.75
- Crumb Cake$3.25
- Muffin (Pumpkin)$3.75
- Scone (Pumpkin)$3.75
- Scone (raisin)$3.75
- Scone (Cranberry White Chocolate)$3.75
Cookies: Fondant
- Holiday Dog Ornament Cookie$4.95
- Holiday Cat Ornament Cookie$4.95
- Thanksgiving Pumpkin Fondant Cookie$4.95
Individually wrapped fondant design cookie.
- Turkey on Pie Fondant Cookie$4.95
Individually wrapped fondant design cookie.
- Football Turkey Fondant Cookie$4.95
- Cool Turkey Fondant Cookie$4.95
- Gnome Pumpkin Fondant Cookie$4.95
- Paint Your Own Turkey Pilgrim Cookie$4.95
- Paint Your Own Turkey on Pie Cookie$4.95
- Paint Your Own Pilgrim Cookie$4.95
- Paint Your Own HOLIDAY$4.95
Cookies: Large
- Large Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.97
- Large Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.97Out of stock
- Large Oatmeal White Choc Craisin Cookie$2.97
- Large Peanut Butter Cookie$2.97
- Large Rainbow Sprinkle Cookie$1.97Out of stock
- Large Raspberry Linzer Tart Cookie$3.97Out of stock
Buttery almond shortbread cookie with a thin layer of raspberry preserves.
- Large Gluten Free Double Chocolate Cookie$2.97Out of stock
Gluten free.
Cookies: Mini Bags
Cookies: Trays
Macarons
- Birthday Cake Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Blueberry Cheesecake Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Chocolate Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Lemon Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Mocha Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Nutella Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Red Velvet Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Strawberry Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Vanilla Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Caramel Apple Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Pumpkin Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Maple Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Maple Macaron (Printed)$2.50
Pound Cakes & Loaves
Doughnuts
Dessert
6" In-Store Cakes
- Funfetti Cake$45.00
Layers of funfetti cake with vanilla buttercream filling, iced with vanilla buttercream and rainbow sprinkles. (Serves 10-12 people)
- Le Jardin Cake$45.00
Layers of vanilla sponge cake with chocolate mousse, iced with vanilla buttercream
- Strawberries & Cream Cake$45.00
Layers of vanilla sponge cake with strawberry mousse filling, iced with vanilla buttercream. (Serves 10-12 people)
- Triple Chocolate Cake$45.00
Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse filling, iced with chocolate buttercream. (Serves 10-12 people)
- Cheesecake (Plain)$32.00
Our dense New York style cheesecake with a graham cracker crumb base. (Serves 10-12 people)
- Cheesecake (Pumpkin)$37.00
Seasonal pumpkin-flavored New York style cheesecake with a graham cracker crumb base. (Serves 10-12 people)
- Pumpkin Spice Cake$45.00
Layers of pumpkin spice cake filled with cream cheese icing and finished with a vanilla buttercream icing. (Serves 10-12 people)
Cake Bars & Slices
- Carrot Cake Bar$4.97
Layers of carrot cake and cream cheese icing.
- Cheesecake Brownie Bar$4.97
A layer of our NY-style cheesecake and a layer of our chocolate fudge brownie, covered entirely in dipped chocolate
- Italian Rainbow Cookie Bar$4.97
Layers of moist almond cake and a thin layer of raspberry preserves, covered in dipped dark chocolate ganache.
- Lemon Raspberry Bar$4.97
Layers of vanilla cake and raspberry preserves with lemon mousse.
- Tiramisu Bar$4.97
Layers of coffee-soaked vanilla cake with vanilla mousse filling.
- Cheesecake (Plain) Slice$6.95
Our signature NY-style cheesecake, by the slice!
- Chocolate Lava Cake$3.97
Chocolate sponge lava cake filled with hardened chocolate ganache. Meant to be served warm once ganache filling is melted - even better when served with ice cream!
- Slice of the Day$3.97
Call to confirm the flavor of the day!
- Pumpkin Cheesecake Slice$6.95
Our signature NY-style cheesecake, by the slice!
Cupcakes
- Vanilla Sprinkle Cupcake$1.97
Vanilla cupcake iced with vanilla buttercream.
- Chocolate Sprinkle Cupcake$1.97
Chocolate cupcake iced with vanilla buttercream.
- Pumpkin Cupcake$3.57
Pumpkin spice cupcake topped with cream cheese icing.
- Jardin Cupcake$3.57
Vanilla cupcake filled with chocolate mousse, iced with vanilla buttercream. Colors will vary.
- Lemon Drop Cupcake$3.57
Vanilla cupcake filled with lemon curd, iced with lemon buttercream.
- Strawberries & Cream Cupcake$3.57
Vanilla cupcake filled with strawberry mousse, iced with swirled strawberry and vanilla buttercream.
- Triple Chocolate Cupcake$3.57
Chocolate cupcake filled with chocolate mousse and iced with chocolate buttercream
- Gluten Free Vanilla Cupcake$3.97
Gluten free vanilla cupcake iced with vanilla buttercream.
- Gluten Free Chocolate Cupcake$3.97
Gluten free chocolate cupcake iced with vanilla buttercream.
- Turkey Cupcake (single)$4.95
Tarts
- Fresh Mixed Fruit Tart$25.00
Our buttery hazelnut crust filled with baked almond cream and topped with a mix of fresh fruit.
- Apple Crumb Tart$20.00
Our buttery hazelnut crust baked with apples and cinnamon, finished with a crumb topping.
- Apricot Almond Tart$20.00
Our buttery hazelnut crust filled with baked almond cream and topped with apricots and toasted almonds.
- Lemon Meringue Tart$20.00
Our sugar cookie crust filled with a lemon curd and topped with toasted meringue.
- Fresh Mixed Fruit Tartlette$6.50
Our buttery hazelnut crust filled with baked almond cream and topped with a mix of fresh fruit.
- Apple Crumb Tartlette$6.00
Our buttery hazelnut crust baked with apples and cinnamon, finished with a crumb topping.
- Apricot Almond Tartlette$6.00
Our buttery hazelnut crust filled with baked almond cream and topped with apricots and toasted almonds.
- Lemon Meringue Tartlette$6.00
Our sugar cookie crust filled with a lemon curd and topped with toasted meringue.
Eclairs, Cannoli, Brownies
- Cannoli (Plain Shell)$2.97
Cannoli cream and chocolate chips filled in a plain cannoli shell.
- Cannoli (Chocolate Dipped Shell)$2.97
Cannoli cream and chocolate chips filled in a cannoli shell dipped in chocolate.
- Éclair - Vanilla Mousse$2.97
Classic French pastry filled with vanilla mousse.
- Éclair - Cinnamon Roll$3.50
Classic French pastry filled with cinnamon roll flavored mousse.
- Éclair - Caramel Apple Mousse$3.50
Classic French pastry filled with caramel apple mousse.
- Brownie - Chocolate Fudge$3.67
Chocolate fudge brownie
- Brownie - German Chocolate$3.67
German chocolate fudge brownie.
- Gluten Free Fudge Brownie$5.97
Gluten free chocolate fudge brownie.
- Chocolate Caramel Apple$6.95Out of stock
Chocolate and caramel covered apple.
Candles
Quiche (cold)
Whole Quiche
Quiche Slices (no sides)
Prepared Salads
- Lemon Dill Chicken Salad (GF)$9.30+
House recipe lemon dill chicken salad. Gluten Free. (Available in: cup, pint, or quart)
- Tuna Salad (GF)$7.32+
White albacore tuna salad. Gluten Free. (Available in: cup, pint, or quart)
- Mediterranean Pasta Salad$2.41+
Tri-color rotini with artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, and black olives. (Available in: cup, pint, or quart)
- Potato Salad (GF)$2.87+
Red bliss potato salad. Gluten Free. (Available in: cup, pint, or quart)
- Tabbouleh Quinoa Salad (GF)$3.21+
Quinoa, tomatoes, cucumbers, mint, chopped parsley tossed in a lime vinaigrette. Gluten Free. (Available in: cup, pint, or quart)
Thanksgiving
Bakery
- Cranberry Compote (Pint)$10.00
Pint of deliciously tart & sweet cranberry compote. Gluten Free.
- Mini Cannolis (1 Dozen)$25.00
Platter of 1 dozen mini cannolis.
- Thanksgiving Vanilla Sprinkle Cupcake$2.97
Vanilla cupcake iced with vanilla buttercream.
- Turkey Cupcake (single)$4.95
- Turkey Cupcakes (6 pack)$29.70
Pack of 6 specialty turkey shaped buttercream icing (3 vanilla, 3 chocolate)
- Turkey Pull-Apart Cupcake Cake$35.00
Turkey shaped pull-apart cupcake cake - mix of vanilla and chocolate cupcakes. Serves 8 people.
- Apple Pie$20.00
9
- Apple Crumb Pie$20.00
9
- Pumpkin Pie$20.00
9
- Cherry Pie$20.00
9
- Chocolate Pecan Pie$35.00
9
- Gluten Free Apple Pie$35.00
9
- Gluten Free Pumpkin Pie$35.00
9