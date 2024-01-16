Cafe Root Cellar 35 Suttles Rd, Pittsboro, NC 27312
Dinner
Appetizers
- Sister Sera's Yeast Rolls
8 pillowy soft and warm yeast rolls with Root Cellar honey butter and flaky Maldon salt SF, NF$5.95
- Nashville Hot Chicken Bites
Crispy fried chicken thigh bites, fried pickles, Nashville hot sauce, served with a side of house-made ranch NF, GF$11.95
- PBO Charcuterie
Great app for sharing! Cured meats, cheeses, house-made cauliflower pickles, nuts, ginger peach relish, and crostinis SF, EF$20.95
- Boiled Peanuts
Johnson County, N.C. peanuts with Heartsong peppers,spices and garlic GF, DF, SF, EF, V$4.95
Salads
- Half Smoked Caesar
Half size of Chef Sera's twist on a classic with crispy romaine, local tomatoes, toasted Panko, Parmesan crumble and smoked Caesar dressing GF, NF ADD: Crab Cake $15 or Fried Catfish $8$5.95
- Smoked Caesar
Chef Sera's twist on a classic with crispy romaine, local tomatoes, toasted Panko, Parmesan crumble and smoked Caesar dressing GF, NF ADD: Crab Cake $15 or Fried Catfish $8$10.95
- Tomato Mozzarella Salad
Lyon's Farm tomatoes and grilled peaches, burrata, Root Cellar basil, balsamic and olive oil SF, EG, GF$10.95
Entrees
- Crab Cake
Seared crab cake over seasonal salad of pea and sunflower shoots, grilled Lyon's Farm peaches, grilled corn, radishes, tomatoes, and pickled onions with a charred citrus aioli GF, NF, DF$25.95
- Eggplant Cutlet
Smoky grilled and crispy fried eggplant cutlet over whipped lemon ricotta and topped with artichoke, olive, red onion, pea shoots and roasted plum tomato salad. *Contains sesame seeds GF, NF$21.95
- Seared Pork Porterhouse
Seared pork chop with prosciutto cream sauce, cheesy squash casserole and sauteed greens GF, SF, EF$23.95
- Cornmeal-Crusted Catfish$21.95
- Pork Belly
Crispy Chinese 5-spice pork belly over watermelon salad tossed with ginger garlic, chilies, Thai basil, lime juice and mint$21.95
- Pesto Tortellini
House-made pesto, cheese tortellini, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, roasted Roma tomatoes and Parmesan SF$21.95
Burgers/Sandwiches
- Chef's Smashburger
Best Burger in PBO! *Choice of Sterling Silver double stacked beef burger or veggie burger, pickles, grilled onions, green leaf, tomato, cheddar, RC special sauce, on a toasted brioche roll, served with garlic fries *gluten free buns available, NF$18.95
- Side of Fries$8.95
- Shrimp Sandwich
Crispy fried shrimp, Cajun remoulade, lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted sub roll, served with garlic fries *GF buns available DF, NF, SF$18.95
Kids' Menu
Desserts
Cookies
Cheesecake
Drinks
NA Beverages
Canned Bubbles
Canned Beer & Cider
- Blue Norther Wild Blackberry Hard Seltzer$6.00
- Carolina Brewing Company Hop Roar West Coast Style India Pale Ale$6.00
- Julian Hard Cider Harvest Apple Crisp & Dry$6.00
- Mason Jar Sunset Peach Tea Shandy$6.00
- Starpoint Brewing Ball Don't Lie Kellerbier Lager$6.00
- Starpoint Brewing Surfin' Buddha West Coast India Pale Ale$6.00
- Sycamore Mountain Candy India Pale Ale$6.00
- Weeping Willow Wit Belgian Style Wit Ale$6.00
Draft Beer
Wine
- Glass of Wine$8.00
- Sangria
Served over ice$8.00
- Thirsty Thursday Wine Special
Mark Stone Wines$10.00
- Benziger Chardonnay (White)
Bottle$26.00
- Pinot Grigio delle Venezie (White)
Bottle$26.00
- Chateau Gabaron Sauv Blanc (White)
Bottle$26.00
- La Meridiana, Lugana Turbiana (White)
Bottle$26.00
- Lambrusco Bianco (White)
Bottle$26.00
- Eroica (Riesling)
Bottle$26.00
- Stellar Organics (Rose)
Bottle$26.00
- Alta Vista Malbec Vive (Red)
Bottle$26.00
- Carmel Road Pinot Noir (Red)
Bottle$26.00
- Columbia Crest Cab. Sav.
Bottle$26.00
- Villa di Corlo Lambrusco Grasparossa (Bubble Red)
Bottle$26.00
- Tortoise Creek Zinfandel
Bottle$26.00
Cocktails
Champagne/Sparkling Wine
Market
Market Merchandise
- Root Cellar Syrups$8.00
- Potato Chips$4.99
- Dried Fruit Chips$7.00
- Root Cellar Honey (5.6 oz)
Honey from our own Root Cellar beehives!$5.99
- Root Cellar Honey (1 lb.)
Honey from our own Root Cellar beehives!$8.99
- Tidewater Grain Co. Gold Rice
Grains from sustainable, family farm in Oriental, NC.$14.99
- Root Cellar Jams$8.00