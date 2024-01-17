Café Rosé Brooklyn
FOOD
Appetizer
- Roasted Couliflower$12.00
- Tuna Tartare Tacos$16.00
- Garlic Knots (6pcs)$3.00
- Mac & cheese balls (3pcs)$12.95
3 pcs of delicious man & cheese balls
- Fried Ravioli$12.95
5 pcs of fried ravioli with side of marinara sauce
- 3 Falafel Balls$2.00
- Macho Nachos$17.95
Nachos Topped With Melted Cheese, Sour Cream. Guacamole, Tomatoe and Chopped Jalapeno
- Avocado Toast$13.95
Tomatoe, Radish, Pickled Red onion on whole wheat sour dough
- Stuffed Baked potatoe$14.95
- Baked Potato plain$9.95
- Falafel Platter$12.95
6pcs falafel, hummus, israeli salad, pickles and pita
Side
- Mix Fries$7.50
- Cheese fries$8.95
french fries topped with cheese
- Rice$4.95
- Cajun fries$6.95
crispy spicy fries
- Hand Cut Reg Fries$6.95
crispy fries
- Onion Rings$6.95
12pcs onion rings
- Mozzarella sticks$11.95
6pcs of cheesy sticks
- Truffle fries$7.95
- Sauted Vegtables$9.95
- Garlic Parmesan Fries$7.95
- Israeli Salad$5.00
Salads
- Caesar Salad$15.95
Romaine, croutonds, parm. cheese with side of ceasar sauce
- Greek Salad$16.95
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, peppers, red onion, black olives, feta and za’atar with side of lemon oil
- Volcano Salad$16.95
Mesclun, tomato, bean sprouts, croutons, feta, za’atar, fried sweet potato shavings with side of balsamic vinaigrette
- Lolli Salad$16.95
Arugula, cucumber, Avocado, Radish, Carrots, Tomato, Mango, Pomegranate, Sunflower seeds with lemon oil
- Kale Caesar Salad$15.95
Kale topped with croutons, Spiced chickpeas, carrots, Parmesan cheese and caesar Dressing
- COBB Salad$16.95
Romaine, cucumber, tomato, croutons, feta cheese, shredded mozzarella, sunflower seeds, onion, boiled egg, caesar dressing
- Tuscan tuna salad$16.95
baby arugula, cucumber, radish, tomato, carrots with caesar dressing
- create your own$11.00
- Beat The Goat$17.00
Arugula, candied walnut, goat cheese with balsamic dressing
- Mediterranean Quinoa Salad$17.00
Quinoa, parsley, cilantro, mint, red onion, pine nuts, roasted pistachio with honey balsamic dressing
Sandwiches/Paninis
- Pesto Avocado$14.95
Avocado, sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, pesto sauce on whole wheat sour dogh
- Mozzarella Melt$12.95
Roasted tomato with pesto dressing on open face sour dough
- Fresh Mutz$15.95
Fresh Mozzarella, arugula, basil, roasted tomatoes, with pesto mayo on baguette
- cheese burger (Copy)$18.95
veggie burger topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, mozzarella cheese and thousand island sauce.
- Santorini$15.95
feta, tomato, fresh mozzarella, avocado, pesto dressing on white baguette
- Philly cheese$18.95
impossible burger, sautéed onion, sautéed pepper, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese on baguette
- Tuna melt$17.95
Tuna with cheddar cheese on whole wheat sour dough
- The tuna$16.95
baby arugula, apple, tomato, pickles on baguette
- Veggie burger wrap$15.00
avocado, kale, tomato, cucumber with honey mustard
- The Big Goat$16.95
Goat cheese, avocado, olives with truffle oil on a sourdough
- Ranch Veggie Burger Wrap$15.95
avocado, spinach, cucumber, cherry tomato, American cheese with ranch dressing
- The Sabich$16.00
hard boiled eggs, roasted eggplant, pickles, tomato topped with Amba tahini
- create your sandwich$13.99
Pizza
- Vodka slice$5.00
- Grandma slice$5.00
- spinach Artichoke slice$5.00
- White Slice$5.00
- Pizza Special$31.95
- Calzone$8.99
- 9'' Personal Veggie Pie$12.99
- 9'' Personal Reg Pie$10.99
- Vegetable slice$4.25
- Reg Slice$3.50
- 18'' Half reg Half Vegetables$23.50
- 18'' Vegtable Pie$26.00
- 18'' Reg Pie$22.00
- Grandma Pie$35.00
- Spinach Artichoke Pie$35.00
- Vodka Pie$35.00
- Jalapeno Slice$4.25
- Upsidedown Slice$5.00
- Everything Bagel Slice$5.00
Pasta
- Penne Rosé/Vodka$17.95
our specialty vodka sauce
- Cheese Ravioli$19.95
- Basil Fettuccine$19.00
- Pasta Fresca$17.95
marinara, Ricotta and fresh mozzarella
- Fettuccine Alfredo$18.00
- Spicy Rigatoni$17.00
in a spicy rose sauce with parmesan
- House made Gnocchi$21.00
- Truffle Mushroom Ravioli$22.00
- Truffle mac & cheese$18.00
- Plain pasta$16.99
- Baked Zitti$16.99
DRINKS
Hot Beverages
- Espresso Shot$3.00
- Large Tea$3.50
- Medium Tea$3.00
- Large Cappuccino$5.50
- Medium Cappuccino$5.00
- Large Coffee$3.50
- Medium Coffee$3.00
- Medium Ginger Lemon Honey$5.50
- Medium Latte$5.00
- Large Latte$5.50
- Large Ginger Lemon Honey$6.00
- Medium Fresh Nana Tea$3.50
- Large Fresh Nana Tea$4.00
- Medium Hot Coco$5.00
- Large Hot Coco$5.50
- Medium Latte$5.00
- Large Latte$5.50
- Carmal Machiato$5.50
Drinks
Smoothies
- Magic school bus$8.00+
watermelon, pineapple, bananas with orange juice
- Toot banana$8.00+
Strawberry, banana with whole milk
- Pina colada$8.00+
Pineapple, banana with coconut milk
- Tropical$8.00+
Pineapple, watermelon, mint with coconut milk
- The green hulk$8.00+
Kale, spinach, banana, pineapple, mango, ginger, lemon, dates, with coconut milk
- PB+J$8.00+
Strawberry, banana, peanut butter with almond milk
- Mango tango$8.00+
Mango, passion fruit with water
- The Israeli shake$8.00+
2 shots of espresso, raw tahini, date, banana, honey, cinnamon with oat milk