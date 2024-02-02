Cafe Sarafornia
To Go Menu
Breakfast
- Corned Beef Hash$17.50
Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Bell Peppers, Potatoes, any Style Eggs
- Chicken Fried Steak$17.50
House Made Gravy, Eggs any Style
- Vegetarian Hash$16.95
Roasted Vegetables, Spinach, Goat Cheese, & Pesto any Style Eggs
- Two Egg Breakfast with Hash Browns and Toast$11.00
- Biscuit & Gravy with Two Eggs$12.50
- Brannan Benedict$16.50
with house made red eye gravy, bacon, and fresh avocado with poached eggs
- Create your Omelette or Scrambler$9.00
Bacon, Ham, Pork Sausage, Vegetarian Sausage, Italian Sausage, Chicken Apple Sausage, Chorizo Sausage, Salmon, Add $ 1.50 each item Cheddar, Goat, Feta, Jack, Swiss, or Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Green Chilies, Salsa, Sun-Dried Tomato, Green onion, Broccoli, Tomato, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Spinach, or Sour Cream.
- Wildcat Scrambler$16.95
Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Spinach & Cheese
- Luis Burrito$13.50
Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Avocado & Salsa
- Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Egg Breakfast Sandwich$15.25
- Sarafornia Muffin Sandwich$11.00
Scrambled Eggs and Cheddar Cheese on an English Muffin
- Bagel & Lox Breakfast Sandwich$17.00
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Capers, Pickled Onion & Tomatoes
- The Best Huevos Rancheros in Napa Valley$17.25
Flour or Corn Tortilla, Eggs, Black Beans, Salsa, Avocado, Cheese & Sour Cream
- 2-2-2 Breakfast$14.00
2 Eggs, 2 Slices of Bacon, and 2 Pancakes or French Toast
- Mini Breakfast$12.00
1 Egg, 1 Slice of Bacon, and 1 Pancake, French Toast, or half waffle
- French Toast or Honey Oat Bran Pancakes$7.00+
Add Fruit $2
- Belgian Waffle$7.00+
- Kids Meal$12.00
1 Pancake, 1 Egg, 1 Bacon & Juice
- Oatmeal$7.00+
- Fresh Fruit Cup$9.00+
- Breakfast Sausages$7.00
- Corned Beef Hash$9.00
- Ham$7.00
- Bacon$6.00+
- One Egg$3.50
- Hash Browns$4.50
- Biscuits & Gravy$8.00
- Toast$2.50
- Gluten Free Toast$3.00
- Bagel & Cream Cheese$6.00
Lunch
- Chicken Tenders and French Fries$12.50
- Quesadilla$8.00+
Choice of cheese, onion, peppers Double
- French Fries$8.00
- Garlic Fries$8.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
- Onion Rings$8.00
- Homemade Soup of The Day$7.00+
- Bombay Chicken Salad$12.00+Out of stock
Curried Chicken, Mango Chutney & Sliced Apple
- Sarafornia Chicken Salad$12.50+
Chicken, Apples, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts &, Pumpkin Seeds
- Sarafornia Cobb Salad$17.00
Bacon, Turkey, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Hard Boiled Eggs, Potatoes, and Crumbled Bleu Cheese
- Caesar Salad$9.00+
Whole leaf with Asiago Cheese
- Ahi Tuna Salad$13.00+
Greens, Potatoes, Olives, Tomato, Capers & Hard boiled Egg
- Jalisco Club Wrap$15.00
Jalisco: Flour Tortilla,Chicken, Bacon,Cheddar Cheese & Avocado
- Bombay Curried Chicken$15.00Out of stock
Mango Chutney, & Apple
- Club House$15.00
Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce & Swiss Cheese
- BLT$14.00
- Avocado BLT$16.00
- Sarafornia Chicken Sandwich$15.75
Bacon, Goat Cheese, Avocado, Tomato & lettuce
- The Classic Burger$14.50
What you expect in a Great burger!!!
- Ahi Fish Burger$16.00
Pineapple Cole Slaw
- Homemade Black Bean Burger$14.50
Vegetarian Burger
- Rueben Classic$15.00
- Tuna Melt$14.95Out of stock
On a Telera Role with Cheddar Cheese and Avocado
- Combination Plates Mix & Match$13.50
- Daily Pasta Dishes$15.00Out of stock
Blue Cheese Chicken and Mushroom or Vegetarian with Marinara Sauce
- Kids Meals$11.50
Drinks
Coffee, Tea, Hot Cocoa
Cold
Juice
Espresso Bar
Starters
Salads
