Skip to Main content
Cafe Services 211 - Baupost Group
Pickup
ASAP
from
10 St. James Ave, Suite 1700
0
Your order
Same-day orders must be placed by 1:00 p.m. for 2:00 p.m. pickup.
More
Cafe Services 211 - Baupost Group
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
10 St. James Ave, Suite 1700, Boston, MA 02116
Soup of the Day
Soup of the Day
Three Bean & Barley (V)
Please come up to the dining room and grab a nice hot soup to go!
Cafe Services 211 - Baupost Group Location and Ordering Hours
(617) 357-4248
10 St. James Ave, Suite 1700, Boston, MA 02116
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 11:15AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement