Soups
SHAMBALA SPECIALTIES (Comes with white rice )
- Chicken & Broccoli$13.99
- Beef & Broccoli$15.00
- Chicken & Mushroom$14.25
- Sweet & Sour Chicken$14.00
- Beef Mushroom$16.75
- Beef & Eggplant$16.75
- Beef Curry$16.75
- Chicken Curry$14.75
- Lamb Curry$17.50
- Beef Chilli$15.75
- Chicken Chilli$14.75
- Beef Phingsha(glass noodle with beef)$16.75
- Chicken Phingsha(Glass noodle)$14.75
- Beef Zucchini$16.75
- Shambala Special (Momo/Soup/Salad)$15.75
- Shrimp Dinner$17.50
- Shrimp Spinach$17.50
- Shrimp Phing(Glass Noodle)$17.50
Vegetarian Dishes( Comes with white rice )
- Tofu Veg Curry$12.50
- Mixed Vegetable$12.50
- EggPlant and Mushroom$14.00
- Sweet & Sour Tofu Veg$12.50
- Tofu Spinach Curry$12.50
- Spicy Potatoes$12.50
- Spicy Tofu$12.50
- Tofu Veg Phing( Glass noodle)$12.75
- Broccoli &Cauliflower Saute$12.50
- Eggplant Saute$13.00
- Spinach Hot Garlic$12.50
- Sweet & Sour Mushroom & Cauliflower$12.75
- Potatoes & Spinach$12.50
- Spinach Mushroom$13.50
- Potato Phing(Glass noodle )$12.50
- SHAMBALA VEG PLATE$14.85
MOMO( Dumplings)
Fried Rice
Noodle
Chowmein
Soup Noodle
Tea Pots
