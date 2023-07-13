Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito

$19.00

Breakfast Plate

$18.00

Nic's Favorite Omelette

$17.00

NEW MENU

Breakfast

Granola

$12.00

Oatmeal

$12.00

Bagel & Schmear

$18.00

Ricotta Toast

$12.00

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Smoked Salmon Toast

$20.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$18.00

Breakfast Plate

$18.00

Shakshuka

$19.00

Steak & Eggs

$22.00

Chicken N Waffle

$19.00

Cinnamon French Toast

$17.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$17.00

Chilaquiles

$18.00

Nic's Favorite Omelette

$17.00

405 Omellette

$17.00

Build your Omelette

$18.00

Breakfast Burrito

$19.00

Crispy Pototoes

$11.00

Breakfast Flat bread

$20.00

lemon Blue pancake

$17.00

Green Tea pancakes

$19.00

Tres Leches French Toast

$18.00

Housemade Crepes

Two Eggs and Spinach Crepe

$14.00

Berries & Cream Crepe

$10.00

Nutella & Banana Crepe

$10.00

Lunch

Cup Of Soup

$4.50

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

French Fries

$7.50

Hummus

$9.00

BBQ Chicken Salad

$19.00

Falafel Salad

$18.00

Greek Salad

$18.00

Goat Cheese Salad

$18.00

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Veggie Rice Bowl

$17.00

Steak Rice Bowl

$21.00

Tuna Tartine

$16.00

Veggie Panini

$18.00

Steak Sandwich

$21.00

Pesto Chicken Panini

$18.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Cheese Burger

$18.00

empanada

$4.50

Sweet Potatoes fries

$8.50

Ravioli

$23.00

Vegan Pasta

$22.00

burrata flat bread

$19.00

wild Mushroom F bread

$22.00

Shaved Brussels Salad

$17.00

Grilled Chicken sandwich

$19.00

wild salmon

$23.00

Skirt steak

$24.00

carne Asada fries

$16.00

KIDS

kids French Toast

$11.00

kids chocolate chip Pancake

$11.00

kids Grilled Cheese

$11.00

kids PBJ Sandwich

$11.00

Kids Bruger

$11.00

Just a side of.....

side eggs

$4.00

side of avocado

$2.75

side of toast

$2.00

side of bacon

$5.00

side of sausage

$5.00

side of potatoes

$4.50

side of chicken breast

$12.00

side of fruit

$4.75

Catering events

Sandwich for 12

$180.00

TURKEY CHILI FOR 8

$75.00

TURKEY CHILI FOR 12

$110.00

Empanadas 12

$40.00

Sandwich for 8

$130.00

DRINKS

Espresso Drinks

Cortado

$3.25

Cubano

$3.50

French Press

$7.00

Single Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$3.75

Single Macchiato

$4.25

Double Macchiato

$5.00

small regular Capuccino

$5.00

small regular Café Latte

$5.00

small regular Dulce de Leche Latte

$5.50

Small (r) Americano

$4.50

small regular Spanish Latte

$5.50

Small regular Solar Latte

$5.75

small Lavender

$6.25

large Capuccino

$6.00

large Café Latte

$6.00

large Solar Latte

$6.50

large Spaish Latte

$6.50

large Dulce de Leche Latte

$6.50

large Americano

$5.25

Large Lavender Latte

$7.00

Ice Blended Drinks

Small Coffee Blended

$5.25

Large Coffee Blended

$5.75

Small Solar Blended

$5.25

Large Solar Blended

$6.00

Small Chocolate Chip

$5.25

Large Chocolate Chip

$5.75

Small Strawberry Banana

$5.25

Large Strawberry Banana

$5.75

Small Orange Vanilla

$5.25

Large Orange Vanilla

$5.75

Small Apple Cinnamon

$5.25

Large Apple Cinnamon

$5.75

Fridge Drinks

Perrier

$3.55

Bottled Soda

$4.00

Canned Soda

$3.00

Boss Water

$5.00

Fiji Water

$4.00

kids Apple Juice

$3.50

Boss water

$4.00

Guarana

$4.00

Cold Pressed Juices

Orange Juice

$5.50

Cold Pressed Juice Jar

$10.00

Medium Lemonade

$3.50

Large Lemonade

$4.00

On Tap

Medium Cold Brew

$5.75

Large Cold Brew

$6.75

Medium Kombucha

$6.25

Large Kombucha

$7.25

Empty Growler

$15.00

Full Growler

$22.00

Growler Refill

$12.00

Coffee, Tea, and More

French Press (one size)

$8.50

Hot Tea (one size)

$5.00

Medium Iced Tea

$4.75

Large Iced Tea

$5.25

16 oz milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate ball

$5.00

Cup of ice (only charge if customer is NOT purchasing something else)

$0.23

12 OZ regular House Coffee

$2.75

12 OZ regular Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

12 OZ regular Hot Chocolate

$4.00

12 OZ regular Hot Vanilla

$4.00

12 OZ regular Chai Latte

$4.79

12 OZ regular Green Tea Latte

$5.00

16 OZ large House Coffee

$2.90

16 OZ large Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

16 OZ large Hot Chocolate

$5.00

16 OZ large Hot Vanilla

$5.00

16 OZ large Chai Latte

$5.75

16 OZ large Green Tea Latte

$6.00

Brewed Coffee/ Iced Tea/ Lemonade REFILL

REFILL

$1.00

SMOOTHIES

small Acai berries smoothie

$6.50

large Acai berries smoothie

$7.50

small all berries

$6.50

large all berries

$7.50

small dragon fruit

$6.50

large dragon fruit

$7.50

small matcha smoothie

$6.50

large matcha smoothie

$7.50

small spiralina smoothie

$6.50

large spiraling smoothie

$7.50

16OZ small SOLAR GRANOLA BREAKFAST SMOOTHIE

$6.50

24OZ large SOLAR GRANOLA BREAKFAST SMOOTHIE

$7.50

16OZ small GREEN TEA 2.0

$6.50

24OZ large GREEN TEA 2.0

$7.50

Date Smoothie 24oz

$7.50

Date Smoothie 16 oz

$7.00

Specials

Weekly Specials

sausage breakfast

$16.00

California Dreaming

$14.00

Classic burrito breakfast

$16.00

Breakfast Burger

$16.00

Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Brunch Specials

Eggs Benedict

$18.00

Eggs Florentine

$18.00

lemon Blueberries Pancake

$15.00

English Muffins Slider

$18.00

English salmon, poached egg

pastrami breakfast sandwich

$19.00

Filming Charges

March 2020 shoot

$470.00

Falafel Waffle Special

Vegan Falafel Waffle (lunch)

$18.00

Vegetarian Falafel Waffle (breakfast)

$18.00

Ice Cream /Acai

Ice Cream

Soft serve Cone or cup

$3.00

Acai Bowl

Quad Berry Bowl

$10.00

Green matcha bowl

$10.00

Dragon fruit

$10.00

Spirulina blue bowl

$10.00