Cafe Square One 1225 Walnut St
Food
Breakfast
- Classic Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
Scrambled Eggs with American cheese on brioche bun (add breakfast meat with extra charge)
- Sunrise Sammies$11.00
Applewood smoked Bacon, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, hash brown on brioche bun
- Eggstravaganza$12.00
Over Easy eggs, cheddar, applewood bacon, avocado, tomato, arugula, spicy aioli on brioche bun.
- Eggspanola$11.00
Over easy eggs, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, hashbrown, spicy aioli on brioce bun
- Brekkie Banh mi$10.00
Spicy maple pork sausage, over easy egg, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon, jalapeno, cilantro, spicy aioli on brioche bun
- Jerzy Roll$10.00
Taylor ham (pork roll), over easy eggs, american cheese, arugula, pickled onion, spicy aioli on brioche
- Eggceptional$10.00
HOUSEMADE SPICY PORK SAUSAGE WITH SCRAMBLED EGG, CHEDDAR CHIPOTLE KETCHUP ON BRIOCHE BUN
- Choripan$11.00
Spicy pork chorizo, pickled jalapeno, avocado, cheddar cheese, over easy egg, spicy aioli on brioche bun
- Eggtastic$11.00
applewood smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, spicy cream cheese, pickled jalapeno, hot honey, on choice of bagel
- Eggiesaurus$11.00
spicy maple pork sausage, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, hash brown, spicy aioli on brioche bun
- Hammy sando$10.00
Smoked ham, scrambled eggs, cheese, spicy carolina mustard on croissant
- Diablo$10.00Out of stock
Bacon jam (contain onion), scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeno, spicy aioli on brioche bun
- Eggsplisit$11.00
CREAM CHEESE, APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON, AVOCADO, TOMATOES & FRIED EGG ON CHOICE OF TOASTED BAGEL
- Green Goddess$10.00
Scrambled Eggs, Housemade Basil Pesto ( Nuts Free), cheese, arugula on brioche bun
- Incredible Lox$13.00
Nova Lox , Cream Cheese, Fried Egg, Tomato, Avocado On Your Choice Of Bagel Or Philly Muffin
- Swedish Fish$12.00
SMOKED SALMON, CREAM CHEESE SPREAD, TOMATO, RED ONION,CUCUMBER & CAPERS & YOUR CHOICE OF BAGEL
- Bagelicious$10.00
CHIVE SCALLION SCHMEAR, WITH AVOCADO, TOMATO, ONION, CUCUMBER & ALFALFA SPROUT ON YOUR CHOICE OF BAGEL
- Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Farm fresh Scrambled Eggs, melted cheese, spinach, tomatoes, onion, hash-brown on Plain tortilla (add Breakfast Meat +2)
Panini
- Spicy Philly Panini$11.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, cheese, spinach, chipotle aioli on ciabatta (spicy)
- California Chicken Panini$11.00
Bacon, spinach, tomato, avocado, grilled chicken, honey mustard on ciabatta
- Chicken Pesto Panini$11.00
House made Basil Pesto (Nut Free ) !!!!, grilled chicken, cheese, roasted red peppers & spinach on ciabatta
- Fiery BBQ Panini$11.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheese, arugula, pickled onion, pickled jalapeno, chipotle bbq ranch on ciabatta
- The Gobbler Panini$11.00
low sodium turkey breast, bacon, cheese, avocado, roasted red pepper, russian dressing on ciabatta
- Hot Chick$11.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheese, spicy pickled cucumber, arugula, pickled onion, pickled jalapeno, buffallo ranch on ciabatta
- Spicy Chicken Salad Panini$11.00
home made chicken salad, bacon, spinach tomato, chipotle aioli on ciabatta
- Hot Italian panini$11.00
Ham, genoa salami, prosciutto, cheese, hot banana peppers, roasted red peppers, arugula, pickled red onion, chipotle aioli on ciabatta (spicy)
- Tuna Melt$10.00
Homemade tuna salad with tomato & cheese on ciabatta
- Toastie panini$11.00
Grilled four cheese with applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado on ciabatta
- Cubano$11.00
pulled pork, smoked ham, spicy cucumber pickled, cheese, spicy carolina mustard
- Bello Panini$11.00
Pressed Sandwich On Ciabatta, House Marinated Portobello, Mozzarella, Greens, Roasted Red Pepper & Housemade Basil Pesto ( Nut Free !!!) “Vegetarian “
- Veggie Delight Panini$11.00
Hummus Spread, With Greens, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Avocado, Carrot, Red Cabbage, Sprouts On Ciabatta Bread (Vegan) !!!
- Capresse Panini$11.00
Pressed Sandwich, With Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Avocado, Greens & House Made Basil Pesto (Nut Free) “Vegetarian”
- Veggie Melt Panini$11.00
Pressed Sandwich On Ciabatta, Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Cucumbers,Sprouts, Roasted Peppers, Avocado, Cheese & Housemade Basil Pesto (Nut Free !!) “ Vegetarian”
Toast
- Famous avocado toast$13.00
Smashed avocado on sourdough toast, lemon juice, salt, pepper, cherry tomato, red chili flakes, truffle oil, crumble feta and topped with sunny egg
- Truffle pesto toast$13.00
marinated portobello mushroom with garlic and cheese on toasted sourdough, topped with lemon dressed arugula, red chili flakes, salt, peppers, cherry tomato, truffle oil and topped with pesto egg
- Plain Bagel$2.50
- Everything Bagel$2.50
- Sesame Bagel$2.50
- Multigrain Toast$2.50
- Sourdough Toast$2.50
Banh Mi
- Spicy pork banh mi$13.00
Korean spicy pork, spicy aioli, over easy egg, kimchi and with all the fixing ( house pickled carrot, daikon, cucumber, jalapeno & cilantro ) on shortie
- Beef bulgogi banh mi$13.00
Korean marinated beef Bulgogi, spicy aioli, over easy egg, kimchi and with all the fixing ( house pickled carrot, daikon, cucumber, jalapeno &cilantro ) on shortie
- Tofu Banh Mi$13.00
Soy Marinated Tofu, Greens, Jalapeno, Cucumber, Cilantro, Pickled Carrot And Daikon And Vegenaise (Vegan) !!!! On shortie roll
Salad
- Protein Bowl$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Green, Boiled Egg, Fresh Mozzarella, Avocado, Almond, Glazed Pecan, Craisins With Homemade Golden Honey Dressing
- Southwest Salad$13.50
Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Carrot, Corn, Black Bean, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Tortilla Strips, Southwest Ranch Dressing
- Kale Caesar$13.00
Mixed curly kale, Romaine, cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, lemon, parmesan crisp, creamy caesar
- Pear Salad$13.50
Mixed Greens, Bosc Pear, Feta Cheese, Craisins, Glazed Pecan, All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast With Homemade Golden Honey Dressing
- Healthy Tuna Salad$13.50
Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Chunk Tuna, Chickpeas, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Capers With Lemon & Oil Dressing 9.5
- Apple Salad$13.50
Fuji Apple, Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Craisins, Glazed Pecan, Feta Cheese, Raspberry Sesame
- Kale Berry$14.00
Mixed curly kale, Romaine, grilled chicken, Assorted fresh Berries, craisins, chopped almonds, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
- Cobb Salad$14.00
Crisp Romaine, Tomato, Bacon, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Boiled Egg, Feta Cheese With Your Choice Favorite Dressing
- Chicken Caesar Salad$13.00
All Natural Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Egg, Parmaesan Cheese, Croutons, With Caesar Dressing
- Oriental Chicken Salad$13.00
Mandarin Orange, Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Cucumber, Carrot, Red Cabbage, Chopped Almond,Topped With Crispy Chow Mein With Sesame Ginger Dressing
- Tofu Salad$14.00
Romaine, Tomato, Onions, Carrots, Cucumbers, Red Cabbage, Avocado, Sprouts And Tofu With Spicy Peanut Dressing (Vegan)
- Greek Salad$13.50
Crisp Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Chickpeas, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, All Natural Grilled Chicken Served With Greek Vinaigrette
- Mango Chicken Salad$14.00
Romaine, Tomato. Onion, Carrot, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Fresh Mango, Roasted Peanut, Grilled Chicken With Chili Lime Vinaigrette
- Spicy Buffalo Salad$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, tomato, onion, carrot, corn, pickled celery, Avocado,Cheddar, grilled chicken, buffalo ranch, crispy jalapeno
- Shawarma Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken, Mixed green, cherry tomatoes, onion, cucumber, pickled jalapeno, chickpeas, pita chips, & lemony tzatziki
- Antipasi Salad$14.00Out of stock
Salami, Romaine, cherry tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, shredded parmesan, croutons, lemon Vinaigrette
Wrap
- Spicy Chicken Shawarma wrap$13.00
romaine, tomato, onion, pickled jalapeno, cucumber, avocado,lemon tzatziki sauce
- Tex Mex Chicken Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken, cheddar, romaine, tomato, pico de gallo, corn, black bean, avocado, tex mex ranch on flour tortilla
- Tuna Salad Wrap$13.00
Tuna Salad, romaine, Tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olive, hot banana peppers, chipotle aioli on flour tortilla
- Mediterranean Chicken Wrap$13.00
natural Grilled chicken, romaine, hummus, roasted red peppers, tomato, cucumber, avocado, pickled onion, kalamata olives feta cheese on flour tortilla
- Bulgogi Wrap$13.00
Korean soy marinated beef, romaine, pickled carrot and daikon, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro, spicy aioli on flour tortilla
- Spicy Pork Wrap$13.00
Korean sweet & spicy marinated pork, romaine, pickled carrot and daikon, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro, spicy aioli on flour tortilla
- Tofuyaki Wrap$13.00
Soy marinated tofu, romaine, pickled carrot and daikon, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro spicy aioli on flour tortilla
- Chipotle Chicken Wrap$13.00
All Natural Grilled Chicken, With Romaine, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado & Chipotle Aioli On Plain Tortilla
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.50
All Natural Grilled Chicken, Parmaesan Cheese, Boiled Egg, Romaine, Caesar Dressings On Flour Totilla
- Buffallo Ranch Wrap$13.00
all natural Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, spicy cucumber pickled on flour tortilla
- BBQ chicken wrap$13.00
all natural Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, hot banana peppers, crispy jalapeno & chipotle BBQ ranch on flour tortilla
- Garden Veggie Wrap$12.00
Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Avocado, Carrot, Red Cabbage, Sprouts, Roasted Pepper & Hummus Spread On Flour Tortilla (Vegan) !!!
- Turkey Hummus Wrap$13.00
Low Sodium Turkey Breast, Roasted Pepper Hummus, Cheese, Romaine, Tomato & Avocado On Plain Tortilla
- Oriental Chicken Wrap$13.00
All Natural Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Carrot, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Mandarin Orange, Chopped Almond, With Sesame Ginger
Oats & Yogurt
- Old Fashioned Oatmeal$8.50
Old Fashioned Oats With Banana, Chopped Almond, Assorted Fresh Berries And Local Honey ( Made Fresh To Order) Please Order Ahead !!! Recomended !!!
- Maple almond granola bowl$9.75
Low fat organic Vanilla Yogurt , with banana, maple almond granola & topped wish fresh assorted berries
- Berry Overnight oats$9.75
overnight oats made with almond milk, chia seeds, pure maple syrup, topped with banana and assorted fresh berries
Misc Food
Beverage
Coffee
- House Drip Coffee$2.50+
- Cafe Au Lait$3.50+
- Espresso Only$2.75
- Americano$3.75+
- Red Eye$4.00+
- Latte$4.00
- Cappuccino$4.00
- Mocha$4.50
- White Mocha$4.50
- Vietnamese Iced coffee$4.50+Out of stock
Coffee with chicory and mixed with condense milk
- Ice Coffee / Kyoto drip$4.50+
Kyoto-style slow drip coffee is made by letting water slowly, drop by drop, drip over coffee grounds
- Caramel Latte Machiato$4.50
- Nutella Latte$4.75
- Spiced Maple latte$4.75
- Caramel Brûlée latte$4.50
- Honeysuckle latte$4.50
- Salted Caramel Toffee Latte$4.50
- Rose Latte$4.50
- Lavender Latte$4.50
- Brown Sugar Latte$4.00
- Candy Cane Latte$5.50
A candy cane latte is a festive holiday coffee with espresso, steamed milk, peppermint, and white chocolate. Served hot, topped with whipped cream and crushed candy cane, it's a unique, delicious, and indulgent drink perfect for the season. Some versions may include extras like chocolate syrup for an extra treat. Enjoy the refreshing taste of the holidays in a comforting cup of candy cane latte.
- Hot Caramel Cider$5.50Out of stock
Hot caramel cider: a comforting blend of apple cider and rich caramel flavors. The sweet caramel complements the crisp apple cider for a unique and delicious drink, perfect for colder months. Topped with whipped cream and cinnamon sticks, it's a sweet and satisfying way to embrace the flavors of fall and winter.
- Ginger Bread Latte$5.50
Gingerbread latte: a festive espresso drink with steamed milk, gingerbread, and cinnamon flavors. Served hot, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon. It's a comforting and festive way to savor the holiday season in a warm cup of coffee.
- Maple Smores Latte$5.50
Maple S'mores Latte: A sweet and indulgent coffee blend with espresso, steamed milk, maple syrup, and toasted marshmallow flavors. Served hot, topped with graham cracker crumbs, and a chocolate sauce drizzle. The bold espresso, rich maple sweetness, and creamy toasted marshmallow combine for a unique and delicious drink—a decadent way to savor the classic campfire treat in a warm cup of coffee.
- Peppermint Mocha$5.50
Peppermint Mocha: A festive coffee delight featuring espresso, steamed milk, and the perfect blend of peppermint and chocolate. It's a refreshing and indulgent way to savor the holiday season in a warm and comforting cup.
Teas
- Hot Tea$2.50+
- Iced Tea$3.00+
- Honey Ginger$4.50
Korean ginger tea has a warm character, so it helps blood circulation and keeps your hands and feet warm. It also helps stop coughing and clears mucus.
- Honey Citron Yuzu$4.50
Korean Citron tea is an herbal tea that is made from a citrus fruit called citron, which is a fragrant fruit. The tea is not only good in taste, but also has many nutritional benefits.”
- Honey lemon$4.50
Korean Honey lemon tea is a body cleanser. This tea helps in removing all the toxins from the body. And serves as a digestive aid by providing an overall calming effect on the stomach.
- Royal Lavender Tea Latte$3.50
- London Fog Latte$3.50
- Rose Oolong$4.50
Comfort tea latte with hind Floral taste and sweetness
- Mint Bliss$4.50
his hot drink is Refreshing & creamy with the cool crisp tang of mint of every sip
- Brown Sugar Milk Tea$4.50
Creamy black tea with hint brown sugar
- Hongkong Milk Tea$4.50
blended tea latte mixed with condensed milk
Elixir
- Spiced Chai Latte$4.50
(our homemade chai is bold spiciness of ginger and strong spice)
- Matcha Latte$4.50
(Matcha has a bright, vegetal, and slightly bitter taste, with notes of sweetness and umami.)
- Houjicha latte$5.50
(HOUJICHA has a naturally sweet taste and smoky flavor with distinct notes of cocoa)
- Golden Turmeric Latte$5.00
(Great warming drink, the mixture turmeric and ginger with hint of sweetness)
- Beet Root Latte$5.00
(Vibrant pink latte with delicious sweet ginger taste & nutty flavor)
- Dulce de Leche Latte$4.50
Smoothies
- Super Strawberry$6.00
Strawberry, Banana, Orange Juice, Organic French Vanilla Yogurt
- Berrylicious$6.25
Almond Milk, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana Low Fat Yogurt
- Incredible Hulk$6.00
Mango, Pineapple, Orange Juice, Spinach
- Tropical Bliss$6.00
Strawberry, Pineapple, Mango, Orange Juice
- Glowing Green$6.00
Spinach, Pineapple, Green Apple, Orange Juice
- Energy Booster$6.75
Almond Milk, Spinach, Chia Seeds, Strawberies, Banana And Blueberries
- Mango Madness$6.00
Mango. Pineapple, organic yogurt, orange juice
- Super Green$7.25
Almond Milk, Spinach, Avocadoes, Matcha Powder, Chia Seeds And Honey
- Detox Green$6.75
Almond Milk, Banana, Pineapple,Chia Seed And Spinach
- Chunky Monkey$7.00
a refreshing and energizing beverage made with cold brew coffee, creamy peanut butter, ripe bananas, rich chocolate, and smooth almond milk. The combination of these ingredients creates a deliciously nutty and chocolatey flavor with a subtle coffee kick. It's perfect for those who want a tasty and satisfying drink that also provides a boost of energy.
- Tropikale$6.00
Our Tropikale smoothie is a delicious blend of kale, mango, pineapple, banana, and almond milk. The combination of sweet and tangy tropical fruits with the earthy flavor of kale creates a refreshing and energizing drink that will leave you feeling satisfied and nourished. Perfect for a morning pick-me-up or a post-workout treat, this smoothie is a healthy and tasty choice for any occasion.
- Pineapple Cooler$6.00
Mango, Pineapple, Orange Juice, Lime , Cucumber, Mint Leaves
- Mean Green$7.50
Mean Green is a delicious and healthy smoothie made with almond milk, banana, avocado, hemp seed, and spinach. This creamy and nutrient-packed drink is perfect for breakfast or as a post-workout treat. The combination of fresh greens and creamy avocado makes for a satisfying and refreshing taste, while the banana and almond milk add a touch of sweetness. With the added protein from the hemp seed, this smoothie is sure to keep you energized and satisfied throughout the day.
- Magic Blue$8.00
Magic Blue is a delicious smoothie made with blueberries, bananas, rolled oats, almond milk, and protein powder. This combination creates a perfect balance of sweetness and nutrition, making it a great choice for breakfast or a mid-day snack. The blueberries provide a burst of antioxidants while the rolled oats and protein powder help keep you full and energized throughout the day.
- Very Berry$7.50
The Verry Berry smoothie is a delicious blend of fresh strawberries, blueberries, and bananas, combined with creamy almond milk, almond butter, and nutrient-packed hemp seed. This healthy and satisfying smoothie is the perfect choice for breakfast or as a mid-day snack.
- Chocolate Explosion$8.00
Indulge in the rich and creamy Chocolate Explosion smoothie. Made with almond milk and almond butter, this smoothie is a delicious blend of chocolate and chocolate protein powder, perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth while providing a healthy boost of protein. This smoothie is a must-try for chocolate lovers.