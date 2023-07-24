Cafe Sunfish
Popular Items
Italian
Loaded with salami, ham, and provolone cheese. Topped with muffuletta, red onion, tomato, mayo, mustard, on a French roll
Garden
Mixed greens, cucumber, baby tomato, red onion, served with a side of our house balsamic dressing
Classic Caesar
Romaine, shaved parmesan, house made croutons, served with a side of caesar dressing
BREAKFAST
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
Bacon & Egg Sandwich
Two eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, on toasted English muffin
Turkey, Egg & Pesto Sandwich
Egg, turkey, pepper jack, pesto, tomato, micro greens, on a toasted english muffin
Avo & Egg Sandwich
Egg, avocado, baby tomato, micro greens, on toasted wheat bread
Breakfast Special
Sausage & Egg
Two Eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese, on a toasted English muffin
BREAKFAST BAGELS & TOASTS
Classic Bagel
Choice of plain or everything bagel, toasted with cream cheese
Lox Bagel
Lox, capers, red onion, cucumber, cream cheese, on choice of toasted bagel
Classic avocado Toast
avocado, egg, tomato, micro greens, served on toasted sourdough
Rainbow toast
house beet root butter, avocado, red onion, micro greens, served on toasted sourdough
BREAKFAST BURRITOS
BREAKFAST BAKED GOODS
LUNCH
LUNCH SANDWICHES
Classic Turkey
House sriracha mayo, mustard, Turkey, avocado, romaine, tomato, provolone, on sourdough
Pesto Chicken Panini
Tuna Sammy
Tuna, tomato, red onion, micro greens, mustard, Served on a toasted everything bagel
Sesame salmon
Teriyaki salmon filet, house sesame slaw, house sriracha aioli, on toasted ciabatta bread
Veggie
Goat cheese, cucumber, arugula, avocado, house beet root hummus, served on rye bread
Johnnys Pastrami
Pastrami, provolone, mayo, mustard, on French roll
Frenchie
Swiss cheese melted on a thick layer of roast beef pressed on a French roll. Served with our house au jus.
Smokin Tom
Pepper jack cheese melted on top a tick layer of turkey, topped with tomato, jalapeño, romaine lettuce, with sriracha aioli and mustard pressed on sourdough
Sunfish BLT
Bacon, romaine, tomato, avocado, mayo, on sourdough
Italian
Loaded with salami, ham, and provolone cheese. Topped with muffuletta, red onion, tomato, mayo, mustard, on a French roll
Bahn Mi Chicken
Chicken breast, cucumber, jalapeño, carrot, red onion, cilantro, sesame teriyaki, served on a French roll
G.O.A.T
Roast beef, melted goat cheese, sweet potato chips, radish, micro greens, served on a toasted everything bagel
Straight Cheezin
Cheddar, swiss, pepper jack, pressed on ciabatta bread
Hot Chick
Chicken breast, pepper jack, mayo, mustard and jalapeño, pressed on ciabatta bread. Topped with romaine and avocado
Custom Sandwich
Cali Cheesesteak
A tick layer of beef and provolone cheese, topped with roasted red peppers, onion and a house chipotle aioli. Pressed on a French roll.
Ruben
Pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 island, pressed on rye bread
LUNCH PITAS & WRAPS
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken breast, romaine, shaved Parmesan, caesar dressing, served on a wheat tortilla
Rainbow Wrap
House beet root hummus, carrots, cucumber, arugula, avocado, red onion, sweet potato, micro greens, tzatziki, served on a whole wheat tortilla
Chicken Burrito Wrap
Chicken breast, brown rice, black bean, pepper jack, roasted red peppers, onion, corn, arugula, cilantro, served on a whole wheat tortilla with a side of our house salsa
Chicken Pita
Chicken breast, tzatziki, cucumber, red onion, baby tomato, mixed greens, feta, served on a warm pita bread
Pita Quesadilla
black beans, pepper jack, avocado, arugula, served on warm pita bread with a side of our house salsa
LUNCH BOWLS
Summer Solstice
Rice pilaf, house beet root hummus, tzatziki, chickpea, cucumber, baby tomato, red onion, radish, feta, arugula, side lemon garlic dressing
Buddah Bowl
Quinoa, brown rice, sweet potato, red beets, baby tomato, radish, red onion, kale, arugula, avocado, served with a side of our house cilantro lime dressing
Burrito Bowl
Brown rice, avocado, arugula black beans, corn, cilantro, shredded cheese, served with a side of our house made salsa
Teryaki Bowl
Brown rice, edamame, avocado, seaweed salad, green onion, radish, sesame slaw, served with a side of our house teriyaki sauce
LUNCH SALADS
Cobb
Mixed greens, carrots, baby tomato, cucumber, avocado, radish, edamame, corn, bacon, hard egg, blue cheese crumble, served with side ranch dressing
Garden
Mixed greens, cucumber, baby tomato, red onion, served with a side of our house balsamic dressing
Sunfish Salad
Quinoa, arugula, kale, beets, red onion, goat cheese, served with a side of our house balsamic dressing
Classic Caesar
Romaine, shaved parmesan, house made croutons, served with a side of caesar dressing
Kale Caesar
Chopped kale, shaved parmesan, house made croutons, served with a side of caesar dressing
The Athena
Mixed greens, red onion, baby tomato, olives, cucumber and feta cheese. Served with a side of our house lemon garlic dressing
LUNCH SIDES
COMBO
COFFEE & DRINKS
COFFEE
DRINKS
Canned soda
Bottled Soda
Kombucha
Red bull
Iced Tea
Juice
Small bottled water
Carlsbad water
Coconut water
La Croix
Topo Chico
Small Perrier
Large San Pellegrino
Small San Pelligrino
OLIPOP
Monster
Hop Water
Liquid Death
Celsius
Bottle Root Beer
Horitos
Mexican Coke
KIDS
LUNCH
GRILLED CHEESE
Cheddar & Provolone pressed on sourdough Choice of fruit or potato salad on the side
KIDS TURKEY
Mayo, mustard, turkey, provolone, tomato, & romaine on sourdough Choice of fruit or potato salad on the side
KIDS CHEDDAR AND BEEF PANINI
Roast beef, mayo, and Cheddar cheese pressed on ciabatta bread Choice of fruit or potato salad on the side
CHICKEN QUESDILLA
Chicken & Cheddar cheese served on wheat totrilla Choice of fruit or potato salad on the side
KIDS BAGEL
Plain bagel, beet root hummus, avocado