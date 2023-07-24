Popular Items

Italian

$13.00

Loaded with salami, ham, and provolone cheese. Topped with muffuletta, red onion, tomato, mayo, mustard, on a French roll

Garden

$10.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, baby tomato, red onion, served with a side of our house balsamic dressing

Classic Caesar

$10.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan, house made croutons, served with a side of caesar dressing

BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$7.33

Two eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, on toasted English muffin

Turkey, Egg & Pesto Sandwich

$9.50

Egg, turkey, pepper jack, pesto, tomato, micro greens, on a toasted english muffin

Avo & Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Egg, avocado, baby tomato, micro greens, on toasted wheat bread

Breakfast Special

$8.00

Sausage & Egg

$7.33

Two Eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese, on a toasted English muffin

BREAKFAST BAGELS & TOASTS

Classic Bagel

$4.00

Choice of plain or everything bagel, toasted with cream cheese

Lox Bagel

$13.00Out of stock

Lox, capers, red onion, cucumber, cream cheese, on choice of toasted bagel

Classic avocado Toast

$6.50

avocado, egg, tomato, micro greens, served on toasted sourdough

Rainbow toast

$6.50

house beet root butter, avocado, red onion, micro greens, served on toasted sourdough

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

Barrel Burrito

$10.00

Egg, bacon, cheddar, potato, served in a flour tortilla with a side of our house made salsa

Swell Burrito

$11.00

Egg white, black beans, pepper jack, sweet potato, arugula, avocado, served in a whole wheat tortilla and a side of our house made salsa

BREAKFAST BAKED GOODS

Blueberry muffin

$4.50Out of stock

House brownie

$2.50

Sunfish Cookie

$1.75

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

LUNCH

LUNCH SANDWICHES

Chicken breast, pesto, baby tomato, provolone, shaved parmesan, balsamic reduction pressed on ciabatta bread

Classic Turkey

$11.45

House sriracha mayo, mustard, Turkey, avocado, romaine, tomato, provolone, on sourdough

Pesto Chicken Panini

$12.00

Tuna Sammy

$11.00

Tuna, tomato, red onion, micro greens, mustard, Served on a toasted everything bagel

Sesame salmon

$12.00

Teriyaki salmon filet, house sesame slaw, house sriracha aioli, on toasted ciabatta bread

Veggie

$10.00

Goat cheese, cucumber, arugula, avocado, house beet root hummus, served on rye bread

Johnnys Pastrami

$12.00

Pastrami, provolone, mayo, mustard, on French roll

Frenchie

$12.00

Swiss cheese melted on a thick layer of roast beef pressed on a French roll. Served with our house au jus.

Smokin Tom

$11.00

Pepper jack cheese melted on top a tick layer of turkey, topped with tomato, jalapeño, romaine lettuce, with sriracha aioli and mustard pressed on sourdough

Sunfish BLT

$10.00

Bacon, romaine, tomato, avocado, mayo, on sourdough

Bahn Mi Chicken

$13.00

Chicken breast, cucumber, jalapeño, carrot, red onion, cilantro, sesame teriyaki, served on a French roll

G.O.A.T

$11.00

Roast beef, melted goat cheese, sweet potato chips, radish, micro greens, served on a toasted everything bagel

Straight Cheezin

$9.00

Cheddar, swiss, pepper jack, pressed on ciabatta bread

Hot Chick

$12.00

Chicken breast, pepper jack, mayo, mustard and jalapeño, pressed on ciabatta bread. Topped with romaine and avocado

Custom Sandwich

$10.00

Cali Cheesesteak

$12.00

A tick layer of beef and provolone cheese, topped with roasted red peppers, onion and a house chipotle aioli. Pressed on a French roll.

Ruben

$11.00

Pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 island, pressed on rye bread

LUNCH PITAS & WRAPS

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Chicken breast, romaine, shaved Parmesan, caesar dressing, served on a wheat tortilla

Rainbow Wrap

$11.00

House beet root hummus, carrots, cucumber, arugula, avocado, red onion, sweet potato, micro greens, tzatziki, served on a whole wheat tortilla

Chicken Burrito Wrap

$12.00

Chicken breast, brown rice, black bean, pepper jack, roasted red peppers, onion, corn, arugula, cilantro, served on a whole wheat tortilla with a side of our house salsa

Chicken Pita

$10.00

Chicken breast, tzatziki, cucumber, red onion, baby tomato, mixed greens, feta, served on a warm pita bread

Pita Quesadilla

$10.00

black beans, pepper jack, avocado, arugula, served on warm pita bread with a side of our house salsa

LUNCH BOWLS

Summer Solstice

$10.50

Rice pilaf, house beet root hummus, tzatziki, chickpea, cucumber, baby tomato, red onion, radish, feta, arugula, side lemon garlic dressing

Buddah Bowl

$11.00

Quinoa, brown rice, sweet potato, red beets, baby tomato, radish, red onion, kale, arugula, avocado, served with a side of our house cilantro lime dressing

Burrito Bowl

$10.00

Brown rice, avocado, arugula black beans, corn, cilantro, shredded cheese, served with a side of our house made salsa

Teryaki Bowl

$10.50

Brown rice, edamame, avocado, seaweed salad, green onion, radish, sesame slaw, served with a side of our house teriyaki sauce

LUNCH SALADS

Cobb

$12.50

Mixed greens, carrots, baby tomato, cucumber, avocado, radish, edamame, corn, bacon, hard egg, blue cheese crumble, served with side ranch dressing

Garden

$10.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, baby tomato, red onion, served with a side of our house balsamic dressing

Sunfish Salad

$11.00

Quinoa, arugula, kale, beets, red onion, goat cheese, served with a side of our house balsamic dressing

Classic Caesar

$10.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan, house made croutons, served with a side of caesar dressing

Kale Caesar

$10.00Out of stock

Chopped kale, shaved parmesan, house made croutons, served with a side of caesar dressing

The Athena

$11.00

Mixed greens, red onion, baby tomato, olives, cucumber and feta cheese. Served with a side of our house lemon garlic dressing

LUNCH SIDES

Side Garden

$3.50

Side Caesar

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Bag of chips

$2.75

Cup of Soup

$3.00Out of stock

Bowl of soup

$5.00

COMBO

Make any sandwich a combo! Choose from a side salad, potato salad, soup, or chips and your choice of drink

DELIVERY FEE

$5.00

COMBO CHIPS

$4.50

COMBO CAESAR SALAD

$4.50

COMBO GARDEN

$4.50

COMBO SOUP

$4.50Out of stock

COMBO POTATO SALAD

$4.50

COMBO DRINK UPGRADE

$1.50

COFFEE & DRINKS

COFFEE

Latte

$4.00

Americano

$3.00

Ice Blended Latte

$6.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Ristretto Espresso

$2.00

Doppio Espresso

$3.00

DRINKS

Canned soda

$2.00

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Kombucha

$3.99

Red bull

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.25

Juice

$2.50

Small bottled water

$1.50

Carlsbad water

$3.00

Coconut water

$3.00

La Croix

$1.75

Topo Chico

$3.00

Small Perrier

$3.00

Large San Pellegrino

$4.00

Small San Pelligrino

$2.50

OLIPOP

$3.00

Monster

$3.75

Hop Water

$3.00

Liquid Death

$2.25

Celsius

$3.00

Bottle Root Beer

$2.50

Horitos

$1.75

Mexican Coke

$4.00

SMOOTHIE & ACAI

The Purps Acai Bowl

$10.00

The Main Squeeze

$8.00

The Sunfish

$8.00

PB&C

$8.00

SPECIALS

Cold Brew Latte

$7.00

PB + J Smoothie

$8.00

Red Bull Soda

$6.00

KIDS

LUNCH

GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

Cheddar & Provolone pressed on sourdough Choice of fruit or potato salad on the side

KIDS TURKEY

$10.00

Mayo, mustard, turkey, provolone, tomato, & romaine on sourdough Choice of fruit or potato salad on the side

KIDS CHEDDAR AND BEEF PANINI

$10.00

Roast beef, mayo, and Cheddar cheese pressed on ciabatta bread Choice of fruit or potato salad on the side

CHICKEN QUESDILLA

$10.00

Chicken & Cheddar cheese served on wheat totrilla Choice of fruit or potato salad on the side

KIDS BAGEL

$10.00

Plain bagel, beet root hummus, avocado