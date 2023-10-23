Coffee and Tea

Espresso
$2.25

Espresso

Latte
$4.50+

Espresso,milk

Specialty Latte (honey fig, honey lavender, Salted Bourbon Maple, Miso Caramel)
$5.25+
Drip Coffee
$3.00+

Coffee

Cold Brew
$4.25+

Iced coffee

Cortado
$4.00
Americano
$2.50+

Espresso, water

Cappuccino
$4.25

Espresso, milk

Cafe Mocha
$5.00+

Espresso, chocolate, milk

Cafe au Lait
$3.75+
Espresso Tonic
$4.50
Hot Tea
$2.75+

Rishi Teas:

Lady Grey Latte
$5.00+

Earl Grey Tea, milk of choice

Matcha Latte
$5.00+

Matcha, Milk of choice

Golden Latte
$5.00+

Turmeric Richi, choice of milk

Chocolate Champignon Latte
$5.25+

Rizze Mushroom, milk of choice, espresso

Masala Chai Latte
$5.00+
Chaga Chai Latte
$5.00
Dirty Chai
$6.00
Hot Chocolate
$4.50+

Chocolate powder choice of milk

Vanilla Steamer
$2.50
Pear Cardamom Latte
$5.50
Iced Tea
$3.00

Breakfast Food

Croissant
$3.75

Plain

Chocolate Croissant
$4.50

Chocolate, Chocolate Glaze, Curls

Ham and Cheese Croissant
$4.75

Ham an Cheese

Almond Croissant
$4.75

Almond Frangipane, Sliced Almonds

Scone - Blueberry
$3.75

Seasonal

Quiche du Jour - Vegetable
$7.00

Egg and veggies

Quiche du Jour- Meat
$7.00

Egg and meat

Granola, Fruit and Yogurt
$8.00

Greek yogurt, granola, berries

Scone - Cinnamon Sugar
$3.75
Petit Dejuner
$8.00

Croissant, butter, jam, hard boiled egg

Stevedore Baguette
$7.00
Stevedore Boule
$9.00

Tartines, Sandwiches & Salad

Jambon Beurre baguette
$13.50

Iberico ham and salted butter baguette with gruyere (contains dairy, gluten)

Croissant Jambon
$13.50
Caprese
$12.00

Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Pesto

The Ploughman
$15.00

Bread, firm cow cheese, butter, salami

Smoked Salmon Tartine
$15.00

herb cream cheese, smoked salmon, pickled red onion

Avocado Tartine
$13.50

Avocado, radish, pickled shallots, chives

Pear and ProsciuttoTartine
$13.50

Pear, goat cheese, prosciutto, aged balsamic (contains dairy and gluten)

Chips
$3.00
Salad - greens, red onion, shaved cucumber, sunflower seeds
$9.00

Canned Beverages & Smoothies

Bottled Water
$2.50
Heywell Sparkling Water
$3.50
Lemonade
$4.00
DRAM Sparkling Water
$3.25
Krumkake Butter Pecan Cream Soda
$3.00
New Creation Soda
$3.00
Root 42 Old Fashioned Root Beer
$3.00
Split Banana Cream Soda
$3.00
Hopscotch Ginger Ale
$3.00
Siren Shrub
$5.50
Fermensch Kombucha
$7.50
Pecan Milk
$6.25
Emile Vergiois
$8.00
Rare brew tea
$7.50
Bartlett Pear Nectar
$6.00
Gamay Pink Grape Juice
$6.00
Passion Fruit Nectar
$6.00
Chocolate Pecan Milk
$6.25
Fruit Smoothie - Pineapple
$7.50
Fruit Smoothie- Pear Peach
$7.50
Fruit Smoothie - Strawberry
$7.50
Iced Tea - lavender earl grey with mint
$3.75
Ginger Kombucha - Walker Brothers
$5.00

Charcuterie

Charcuterie for 2
$24.00
Charcuterie for 4
$48.00

Desserts

Lemon Bar/Brownie
$4.00

Pate sucree, raspberry jam, frangipane, almonds

Apple/Pear Tart
$8.00
Creme Brûlée
$8.00

Croissant bread pudding - flavor to change

Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.75

Milk & Dark Chocolate Chunks, Maldon Salt

Chocolate Mousse
$8.00

Cinnamon Sugar Cookie, Cream Cheese Frosting

Dessert du Jour
$8.00

Carrot Cake, Cream Cheese Frosting, Buttercream

Fresh Fruit Tart
$8.00

Seasonal fruit, cream,

Cheesecake
$8.00

Lemon curd, meringue