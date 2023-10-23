Cafe Taureau
Coffee and Tea
Espresso
Espresso,milk
Coffee
Iced coffee
Espresso, water
Espresso, milk
Espresso, chocolate, milk
Rishi Teas:
Earl Grey Tea, milk of choice
Matcha, Milk of choice
Turmeric Richi, choice of milk
Rizze Mushroom, milk of choice, espresso
Chocolate powder choice of milk
Breakfast Food
Plain
Chocolate, Chocolate Glaze, Curls
Ham an Cheese
Almond Frangipane, Sliced Almonds
Seasonal
Egg and veggies
Egg and meat
Greek yogurt, granola, berries
Croissant, butter, jam, hard boiled egg
Tartines, Sandwiches & Salad
Iberico ham and salted butter baguette with gruyere (contains dairy, gluten)
Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Pesto
Bread, firm cow cheese, butter, salami
herb cream cheese, smoked salmon, pickled red onion
Avocado, radish, pickled shallots, chives
Pear, goat cheese, prosciutto, aged balsamic (contains dairy and gluten)
Canned Beverages & Smoothies
Desserts
Pate sucree, raspberry jam, frangipane, almonds
Croissant bread pudding - flavor to change
Milk & Dark Chocolate Chunks, Maldon Salt
Cinnamon Sugar Cookie, Cream Cheese Frosting
Carrot Cake, Cream Cheese Frosting, Buttercream
Seasonal fruit, cream,
Lemon curd, meringue