Cafe Tropical NRO
Drinks ☕️
Coffee ☕️
- 8 oz CAPPUCCINO$4.50
- Double Espresso$3.50
Strong Cuban Style Dark Roast with sweet flavor and a bold body
- Cortadito$4.00
Double Shot Of Our Own Cuban Style Espresso, Tropical. Topped With Steamed Milk. 8oz
- Cafe Helado$5.00+
Our Own Cuban Style Espresso, Tropical. Served With Sweetened Condensed Milk Over Ice.
- Café con Leche$4.50+
Double Shot Of Our Own Cuban Style Espresso, Tropical, With Steamed Milk.
- Americano$3.50+
Our Cuban Style Espresso, Tropical, Diluted With Filtered Water. Same Strength But A Different Flavor.
- Cold Brew$4.00+
Our 24 Hour Cold Brew Is Bloomed With Warm Water & Is Made With Our Dark Roast Coffee. Expect A Bold Body With Flavors Of Chocolate.
- Drip$3.50+
Our Brazilian Dark Roast Is Slow Roasted In Small Batches With Tasting Notes Of Chocolate, Raisin, & Caramel.
- Decaf Americano$3.50+
Our Cuban Style Decaf Espresso Diluted With Filtered Water.
- Decaf Café Con Leche$3.50+
Double Shot Of Our Own Cuban Style Decaf Espresso With Steamed Milk
- Drip$20.00
Fair Trade Organic Coffee With Notes Of Almond & Chocolate, A Heavy Body With A Sweet Finish. Best For Drip Coffee.
- Espresso$20.00
Fair Trade Organic Coffee With Notes Of Chocolate & Caramel, Dark Roast Beans Best Used For Espresso.
Juice 🍊
Beverages 🥤
Pastries 🥐
Traditional Cuban Pastelitos
Savory Options
- Beef Pastelito$4.00
Pastry Dough Filled With Spiced Ground Beef. Finished With Sweet Syrup & A Sprinkle Of Sea Salt
- Carrot Pastelito$4.00
Pastry Dough Filled With A Spiced Shredded Carrot Mixture. Finished With Sweet Syrup & A Sprinkle Of Sea Salt - Vegetarian
- Chicken Pastellito$4.00
Pastry Dough Filled With A Spiced Shredded Chicken Mixture. Finished With Sweet Syrup & A Sprinkle Of Sea Salt