The Lobby Bar
DRINKS
Canned Beer
4 Noses Bout Damn Time IPA
Assertive tropical and citrus aromas hold up a crisp, bitter backbone.
Blue Moon
Cider
Semi Dry Cider w/ Hint of Tartness
Coors Banquet
Coors Light
Corona
Dry Dock Apricot Blonde
A misty golden blonde ale fermented with shiploads of fruit. A crisp, clean finish and just enough apricot.
Elevation Pilsner
Elevations 8 Sec. Kolsch
German style, crisp ale
Epic Stout
Fat Tire
Hints of Chocolate, nut, caramel and coffee
First Cast IPA
Guinness
Dark Irish Stout
Holidaily
Mic Ultra
Miller Light
N/A BEER
New England Style IPA
Seltzer
Hard Seltzer; Lemon, Mango, Watermelon, Tangerine
Son of a Baptist
Stella
Strawberry Sky
Telluride Tempture IPA
American Styled IPA
Tivoli Hefe
White Rascal
Unfiltered Belgian White Ale
Draft Beer
Cocktails
$4 Double Charge
Nightly Cocktail Special
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, prosecco, soda water and an orange slice
Apple Whiskey Mule
Aviation
Gin, Maraschino Liqueur, Crème de Violette, and Lemon Juice
B-52
Colorado Bloody
Elevate Vodka, w/ pickle, pepperoncini, olive and lime
Elderflower Spritz
Grand Margarita
Herradura Tequila, Splash of Citrus, Dash of Agave and a Grand Mariner Topper
Hot Toddy
House Margarita
Campo Bravo Tequila, Splash of Citrus, Dash of Agave, and a Lime
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Rye, Sweet Vermouth, Benedictine and Bitters
Moscow Mule
Elevate Vodka, Lime Juice and Ginger Beer
Negroni
Gin, Campari, and Sweet Vermouth
Old Fashioned
Bourbon, Angostura Bitters and Simple Syrup. Garnished with a Cherry and Orange Peel.
Paloma
Tequila, Lime Juice and Grapefruit Juice
Strawberry Gin Fizz
White Russian
Vodka, Kahlua, and Cream
Glass Red
Bellacosa Cabernet
Canyon Road
Medium-bodied wine with rich and flavorful hints of ripe raspberry and a velvety smooth finish. Canyon Road Winery is located in the town of Geyserville in the Alexander Valley AVA
Carboy
Dreaming Tree
Estancia Cabernet
Lavish, silky tannins mid-palate, complemented with black currant, vanilla, and dark chocolate flavors and a nice lingering finish
La Crema Pinot Noir
Bright. Juicy. Lingering. Extended time on the vine creates an unrestrained flavor profile of bright rich flavors.
La Linda Malbec
An authentic Argentine wine that thrives in Mendoza’s high altitudes, our Alamos Argentinian Malbec wine blends the deeply concentrated plum flavors of the country’s signature variety–Malbec–with small portions of Syrah and Bonarda to add dark cherry and blackberry flavors. Well-integrated hints of brown spice and vanilla contribute layers of complexity.
Mulled Wine
Glass White
Canyon Road Chardonnay
Medium-bodied wine with notes of crisp apple and ripe citrus fruit with a hint of cinnamon spice. Canyon Road Winery is located in the town of Geyserville in the Alexander Valley AVA.
Canyon Road Pinot Grigio
Medium-bodied wine has hints of green apple, citrus, white peach and floral blossom. Crisp and leaves a refreshing and revitalizing finish on your palate. Canyon Road Winery is located in the town of Geyserville in the Alexander Valley AVA.
Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc
Light to medium-bodied wine with hints of ripe citrus, melon, and a refreshing crisp finish. Canyon Road Winery is located in the town of Geyserville in the Alexander Valley AVA.
The Crossings Sauv Blanc
A fresh, juicy wine with vibrant acidity and plenty of weight and length on the palate. Ripe, tropical fruit flavor with passion fruit, melon, and grapefruit.