DRINKS

Canned Beer

4 Noses Bout Damn Time IPA

$6.00

Assertive tropical and citrus aromas hold up a crisp, bitter backbone.

Blue Moon

$6.00

Cider

$6.00

Semi Dry Cider w/ Hint of Tartness

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Dry Dock Apricot Blonde

$6.00

A misty golden blonde ale fermented with shiploads of fruit. A crisp, clean finish and just enough apricot.

Elevation Pilsner

$6.00

Elevations 8 Sec. Kolsch

$6.00

German style, crisp ale

Epic Stout

$7.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Hints of Chocolate, nut, caramel and coffee

First Cast IPA

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Dark Irish Stout

Holidaily

$6.00

Mic Ultra

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

N/A BEER

$6.00

New England Style IPA

Seltzer

$6.00

Hard Seltzer; Lemon, Mango, Watermelon, Tangerine

Son of a Baptist

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Strawberry Sky

$6.00

Telluride Tempture IPA

$7.00

American Styled IPA

Tivoli Hefe

$7.00

White Rascal

$6.00

Unfiltered Belgian White Ale

Draft Beer

Avalanche

$7.00

Rotating Draft

$7.00

Cocktails

$4 Double Charge

$4.00

Nightly Cocktail Special

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Aperol, prosecco, soda water and an orange slice

Apple Whiskey Mule

$11.00

Aviation

$12.00

Gin, Maraschino Liqueur, Crème de Violette, and Lemon Juice

B-52

$12.00

Colorado Bloody

$10.00

Elevate Vodka, w/ pickle, pepperoncini, olive and lime

Elderflower Spritz

$13.00

Grand Margarita

$12.00

Herradura Tequila, Splash of Citrus, Dash of Agave and a Grand Mariner Topper

Hot Toddy

$10.00

House Margarita

$10.00

Campo Bravo Tequila, Splash of Citrus, Dash of Agave, and a Lime

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Rye, Sweet Vermouth, Benedictine and Bitters

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Elevate Vodka, Lime Juice and Ginger Beer

Negroni

$11.00

Gin, Campari, and Sweet Vermouth

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Bourbon, Angostura Bitters and Simple Syrup. Garnished with a Cherry and Orange Peel.

Paloma

$10.00

Tequila, Lime Juice and Grapefruit Juice

Strawberry Gin Fizz

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Vodka, Kahlua, and Cream

Glass Red

Bellacosa Cabernet

$14.00

Canyon Road

$8.00

Medium-bodied wine with rich and flavorful hints of ripe raspberry and a velvety smooth finish. Canyon Road Winery is located in the town of Geyserville in the Alexander Valley AVA

Carboy

$14.00

Dreaming Tree

$10.00

Estancia Cabernet

$12.00

Lavish, silky tannins mid-palate, complemented with black currant, vanilla, and dark chocolate flavors and a nice lingering finish

La Crema Pinot Noir

$13.00

Bright. Juicy. Lingering. Extended time on the vine creates an unrestrained flavor profile of bright rich flavors.

La Linda Malbec

$10.00

An authentic Argentine wine that thrives in Mendoza’s high altitudes, our Alamos Argentinian Malbec wine blends the deeply concentrated plum flavors of the country’s signature variety–Malbec–with small portions of Syrah and Bonarda to add dark cherry and blackberry flavors. Well-integrated hints of brown spice and vanilla contribute layers of complexity.

Mulled Wine

$12.00

Glass White

Canyon Road Chardonnay

$8.00

Medium-bodied wine with notes of crisp apple and ripe citrus fruit with a hint of cinnamon spice. Canyon Road Winery is located in the town of Geyserville in the Alexander Valley AVA.

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Medium-bodied wine has hints of green apple, citrus, white peach and floral blossom. Crisp and leaves a refreshing and revitalizing finish on your palate. Canyon Road Winery is located in the town of Geyserville in the Alexander Valley AVA.

Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Light to medium-bodied wine with hints of ripe citrus, melon, and a refreshing crisp finish. Canyon Road Winery is located in the town of Geyserville in the Alexander Valley AVA.

The Crossings Sauv Blanc

$12.00

A fresh, juicy wine with vibrant acidity and plenty of weight and length on the palate. Ripe, tropical fruit flavor with passion fruit, melon, and grapefruit.

The Calling Chardonnay

$13.00

Fleurs De Prairie Rose

$11.00

Champagne

Prosecco

$9.00

NA Beverages

Mocktail

$5.00

Lavender Lemonade

$5.00

Mountain Punch

$5.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.50

SF Red Bull

$4.50

Zing Zang

$5.00

Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

New Years Eve

Champagne Bottle

$17.00

Late Night Food

Sammies

Ham & Cheese

$6.50Out of stock

Turkey & Cheese

$6.50Out of stock

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$6.50Out of stock