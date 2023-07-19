Cafe USA
Breakfast
Breakfast Sides
1 Bacon
1 Biscuit
1 Biscuit & Gravy
1 Ham Strip
1 Link
1 Pc Toast
1 Sausage
1 Turkey Bacon
1/2 Ham Steak
2 Biscuit & Gravy
2 Biscuits
2 sausage patties
3 Bacon Strips
3 Ham Strips
3 Sausage Links
3 Turkey Bacon Strips
Avocado
Fresh Fruit
Fresh Fruit Bowl
Full Ham Steak
Grits & Toast
Gritz
Hash Browns
Home Fries
Jalapenos
Large Gravy
Large Oatmeal
Oatmeal
Oatmeal & Toast
one egg
Sliced Tomatoes
Small Gravy
Toast & Jelly
Two eggs
Cafe Classics
Breakfast Sandwich
2 pieces of Texas toast filled with 2 eggs and your choice of meat with American cheese. Served with hash browns and silver dollar cakes
Cafe Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, onion, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and your choice of meat. Served with hash browns and silver dollar cakes
Biscuit Sandwich
A fluffy biscuit filled with an egg, ,cheese, and your choice of meat, served with hash browns.
Hash Brown Bowl
Hash browns tossed with corned beef, sauteed tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, jalapenos, and cheddar cheese, and topped with 2 eggs. Served with silver dollar pancakes.
Country Debris
Drinks
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Mt. Dew
Diet Mt. Dew
Mug Root Beer
Orange Crush
Starry
Big Red
Brisk Raspberry Tea
Tropicana Lemonade
Tea
Coffee
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
V-8
Water
Bottled Water
Small Mocha Frap
Strawberry Dr. Pepper
Gatorade
Omelets
Cheese Omelet
Stuffed with cheddar or pepper jack cheese.
All Meat Omelet
Stuffed with bacon, ham, sausage & cheddar cheese.
Star Spangled Omelet
Sauteed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, ham, bacon, sausage, & cheddar cheese
Philly Style Omelet
Philly beef steak or grilled chicken with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese
Western Omelet
Filled with ha, bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, & cheddar cheese
Veggie Omelet
Filled with onions, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers, & mozzarella cheese
Spanish Omelet
Bacon & Cheese Omelet
Sausage & Cheese Omelet
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Seniors Breakfast
Sr. Two Egg Breakfast
2 Eggs, hash browns, 2 bacon strips or 1 sausage patty, and choice of one piece of toast or one biscuit & gravy
Sr. Pork Chop Breakfast
Grilled or fried pork chop served with 2 eggs, hash browns, and toast or one biscuit & gravy.
Sr. Cheese Omelet
2 egg omelet served with hash browns, and toast or biscuit & gravy. ADD ANY VEGGIE 0.59 EA. ADD ANY MEAT 0.99 EA
Sr. French Toast
2 points of Texas toast served with 2 eggs, hash browns, and 2 bacon strips or 1 sausage.
Sr. Meat Omelet
2 egg omelet stuffed with bacon, ham, sausage & cheese. Served with hash browns, and toast & jelly or one biscuit & gravy
Sr. Veggie Omelet
2 egg omelet stuffed with spinach, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese. Served with hash browns, and toast & jelly or one biscuit & gravy.
Senior Country Debris
2 open face biscuits topped with hash browns, covered in country gravy, chopped bacon & sausage, topped with 2 eggs and served with silver dollar cakes
Waffles, French Toast, & Pancakes
1 Pancake
Fluffy Buttermilk pancake, served with butter and warm syrup
1 Pc French Toast
1x1x1
1 Pancake, 2 eggs, 1 bacon strip, and your choice of 1 sausage patty or link & hash browns.
2 Pc French Toast
2x2x2
2 Pancakes, 2 eggs, 2 bacon strips, and your choice of 2 sausage patties or links & hash browns
Belgian Waffle
A crisp golden waffle
French Toast
6 points dipped in cinnamon custard and grilled to a golden brown, topped with powdered sugar, served with a side of syrup
French Toast Combo
6 points dipped in cinnamon custard and grilled to a golden brown, served with 2 eggs, 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage patties or links & hash browns
Full Stack
A Full Stack of our buttermilk pancakes served with butter and warm syrup
Short Stack
2 Fluffy Buttermilk pancakes, served with butter and warm syrup
Waffle Platter
A crisp golden waffle with 2 eggs, 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage patties or links, & hash browns
Baby Cakes
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
Chili Cheese Fries or Tater Tots
Covered in chili, cheese, onions, & bacon crumbles
Fried Mushroom
Dipped in buttermilk and seasoned flour, served with ranch
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Eight per order. Served with a side of our zesty marinara
Fried Jalapeno Caps
Dipped in Buttermilk and seasoned flour. Served with ranch
Fried Pickle Chips
Dipped in buttermilk and seasoned flour, served with ranch
Build Your Own
Pick any 4 of our starters. Served with marinara or ranch.
Salads & Soup
House Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg, olives, red onion & cheese
Tuna Salad
Fresh-made tuna salad on a bed of lettuce, with tomatoes, cheese, olives, & red onion
Classic Chef Salad
Sliced ham and turkey on a bed of lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, a hardboiled egg, and topped with cheddar cheese
Chicken Salad
Grilled or fried chicken breast served on a bed of lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, a hardboiled egg, and topped with cheddar cheese.
Taco Salad
Tortilla chips covered with chili and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, olives & cheddar cheese with sour cream and salsa on the side
Cheese and Avocado Salad
Fresh lettuce topped with sliced avocado, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, olives & a hard-boiled egg.
Soup of the Day
Our Homemade soups
Bowl of Beans
Bowl of beans with cornbread.
Bean Meal
Bowl of beans with cornbread and home fries
House Chili
Bowl of chili served with cheese and onions
Frito Chili Pie
Fritos covers in our house chili, cheddar cheese, & onions
Beans & Cornbread
Sandwich Board
Ultimate Ruben
Corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut topped with 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye
Pride of Philly
Your choice of steak or chicken with grilled onions, mushrooms, and green peppers, topped with cheese
The First Lady
Sliced smoked turkey, avocado, tomato, Swiss Cheese, and mayo on toasted wheat bread
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Fresh-made tuna salad on grilled oat nut bread, with lettuce, tomatoes, & red onion
Buffalo Crispy Chicken
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, drizzled in ranch served on a toasted bun with pickles.
The Liberty Bell
Thinly sliced smoked ham with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted wheat bread.
BLT Supreme
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled wheat bread
America's Best Club
Turkey, ham, bacon, American & Swiss cheese, piled high on grilled potato bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Presidential Favorite
Grilled chicken with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo served on a grilled bun.
Monte Cristo
Turkey, ham, two cheeses, battered and lightly fried. Served with powdered sugar and strawberry jam or honey.
Specials & Pasta
Classic Alfredo
Penne pasta with broccoli covered in our freshly made alfredo sauce with choice of chicken or shrimp. Served with garlic toast
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Served with home-style meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and garlic toast.
4-way Spaghetti
Spaghetti topped with chili, beans, onions, and cheddar cheese. Served with garlic toast.
Chicken Monterey
Grilled Chicken breast covered with sauteed mushrooms, onions, spinach, and cherry tomatoes. Topped with bacon & mozzarella cheese.
Open face Bicentennial
Roast beef piled high on Texas toast served with mashed potatoes and smothered with brown gravy.
Chicken and Waffle
Hand breaded chicken strips piled on a golden waffle served with warm syrup and powdered sugar on the side
Ultimate Stir Fry
Marinated chicken, sauteed with stir-fried veggies, served over rice with garlic toast and teriyaki glaze.
Chicken & Biscuit
Open face biscuits, topped with mashed potatoes, grilled chicken, sauteed onions, mushrooms, peas & carrots. Covered in country gravy
Meatless Alfredo
Great Plates
Chicken Fried Steak
Hand-breaded buttermilk choice cube steak fried golden brown, covered in country gravy
Chicken Fried Chicken
Hand-breaded buttermilk chicken breast fried and covered in country gravy
Chicken Bites
Hand breaded chicken chunks, fried and served with choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Strips
Hand-breaded buttermilk chicken stips. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Hamburger Steak
Fresh Beef burger topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms and covered in rich brown gravy.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Marinated chicken breast seasoned & grilled. Served on a bed of lettuce with red onion, avocado, and sliced
Liver and Onions
Grilled beef liver topped with sauteed red onions & covered in rich brown gravy.
Roast Beef Dinner
slow cooked tender roast beef covered in brown gravy.
Pork Chops
2 country style chops seasoned and grilled or fried
Ham Steak
A bone-in southern ham steak
Steak and Seafood
Catfish
2 delicious, deep-fried catfish fillets served with hush puppies and tartar sauce.
Fried Shrimp
Breaded and fried jumbo shrimp served with choice of dipping sauce.
Grilled Tilapia
1/2 lb tilapia fillets served on a bed of rice and topped with grilled, seasoned shrimp served with steamed vegetables, a side of gourmet sauce and garlic toast.
Gourmet Grilled Salmon
8 oz Atlantic salmon fillet seasoned & grilled to perfection, served on a bed of rice with sweet & savory gourmet sauce, & garlic toast
8oz Sirloin
Choice 8oz sirloin steak cooked to order.
Gourmet Burgers
USA Burger
Our original 1/2 pound burger with choice of mustard or mayo, on a toasted bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.
Mushroom Burger
1/2 pound burger topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions with Swiss cheese. Served on a toasted bun with choice of mustard or mayo
Sapulpa Burger
1/2 pound burger served open face on Texas toast, topped with fries and covered in gravy with sauteed onions & diced bacon. Fries included, NO ADDITIONAL SIDE.
Stars & Stripes
1/4 pound patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles
Davy Crockett Patty Melt
1/2 pound burger topped with sauteed onions & Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread
Texas Red Burger
Two 1/4 pound patties served open-faced on Texas toast, smothered with chili, cheddar cheese & diced onions
Smoke House BBQ
/2 pound burger on a toasted bun with cheddar cheese, diced bacon, BBQ sauce, pickles, and onion tanglers
Breakfast Burger
1/2 pound burger with cheese, onion, hash browns, bacon and a fried egg on a toasted bun
Cheese Burger
Spuds
American Old Fashioned Spud
A large Baked potato, topped with cheddar cheese & bacon. Served with butter and sour cream on the side
Beef Spud
A large baked potato smothered with philly steak meat, mozzarella cheese, grilled mushrooms & onions. Butter and Sour cream served on the side
Chicken Spud
A large baked potato topped with grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, grilled mushrooms & onions. Butter and Sour cream served on the side.
Classic Spud
A large baked potato topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Butter and Sour cream served on the side.
South of the Border Spud
A large baked potato smothered with chili, red onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Butter, Sour cream, and Salsa served on the side
Dinner Sides
Buttered Corn
Brown Beans
Fried Okra
Green Beans
Mashed Potatoes
French Fries
Tater Tots
Baked Potato
Onion Rings
Vegetable Rice
Broccoli & Cheese
Tots w/cheese
Fries w/cheese
Broccoli
Cole Slaw
Steamed Veggies
Spinach
Side Salad
Tomato Slices
Cucumber Slices
Onion Tanglers
Potato Chips
Cornbread
White Gravy
Lite Side
Kids Choice
5 Star
1 piece of French toast served with 2 scrambled eggs and choice of 1 bacon strip or 1 sausage patty or link
Smiley Face Pancake
1 pancake, 2 scrambled eggs and choice of 1 bacon strip or 1 sausage patty or link
USA Special
2 eggs with hashbrowns toast and choice of 1 bacon strip or 1 sausage patty or link
Jr. Cheese Omelet
A 2 egg omelet topped with cheddar cheese, served with hashbrowns and toast
Jr. Cheeseburger
Served with 1 side
Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs
Served with garlic toast
Jr Cheese Pizza
Served with 1 side
Kids Chicken Strips
Served with 1 side
Mini Grilled Cheese
Served with 1 side
Kids Bites
Jr Burger
Desserts
Lemon Meringue
Coconut Meringue
Chocolate Meringue
French Silk
Pecan Pie
Cheesecake
Add Strawberries, Blueberries, Chocolate sauce, Caramel sauce, or Whipped Topping for only $1.49
A La Mode
2 scoops ice cream
Choose Chocolate or Vanilla
Cobbler
Add a scoop of ice cream for only $1.49