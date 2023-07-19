Breakfast

Breakfast Sides

1 Bacon

$1.99

1 Biscuit

$1.49

1 Biscuit & Gravy

$2.49

1 Ham Strip

$1.99

1 Link

$1.99

1 Pc Toast

$1.49

1 Sausage

$1.99

1 Turkey Bacon

$1.99

1/2 Ham Steak

$7.99

2 Biscuit & Gravy

$3.49

2 Biscuits

$2.99

2 sausage patties

$3.49

3 Bacon Strips

$3.49

3 Ham Strips

$3.49

3 Sausage Links

$3.49

3 Turkey Bacon Strips

$3.49

Avocado

$2.99

Fresh Fruit

$3.49

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$5.99

Full Ham Steak

$9.99

Grits & Toast

$5.99

Gritz

$4.99

Hash Browns

$3.49

Home Fries

$3.49

Jalapenos

$0.59

Large Gravy

$4.99

Large Oatmeal

$6.99

Oatmeal

$4.99

Oatmeal & Toast

$5.99

one egg

$0.99

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.49

Small Gravy

$1.49

Toast & Jelly

$2.49

Two eggs

$1.98

Cafe Classics

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.99

2 pieces of Texas toast filled with 2 eggs and your choice of meat with American cheese. Served with hash browns and silver dollar cakes

Cafe Burrito

$10.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, onion, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and your choice of meat. Served with hash browns and silver dollar cakes

Biscuit Sandwich

$6.99

A fluffy biscuit filled with an egg, ,cheese, and your choice of meat, served with hash browns.

Hash Brown Bowl

$13.99

Hash browns tossed with corned beef, sauteed tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, jalapenos, and cheddar cheese, and topped with 2 eggs. Served with silver dollar pancakes.

Country Debris

$12.99

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.99

Mug Root Beer

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Starry

$2.99

Big Red

$2.99

Brisk Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Milk

$2.99+

Chocolate Milk

$2.99+

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99+

Apple Juice

$2.99+

Cranberry Juice

$2.99+

V-8

$2.99

Water

Bottled Water

$0.99

Small Mocha Frap

$2.99

Strawberry Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Gatorade

$1.99

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Stuffed with cheddar or pepper jack cheese.

All Meat Omelet

$12.99

Stuffed with bacon, ham, sausage & cheddar cheese.

Star Spangled Omelet

$13.99

Sauteed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, ham, bacon, sausage, & cheddar cheese

Philly Style Omelet

$13.99

Philly beef steak or grilled chicken with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese

Western Omelet

$12.99

Filled with ha, bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, & cheddar cheese

Veggie Omelet

$12.99

Filled with onions, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers, & mozzarella cheese

Spanish Omelet

$12.99

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$12.99

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$12.99

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$12.99

Seniors Breakfast

Sr. Two Egg Breakfast

$8.99

2 Eggs, hash browns, 2 bacon strips or 1 sausage patty, and choice of one piece of toast or one biscuit & gravy

Sr. Pork Chop Breakfast

$10.99

Grilled or fried pork chop served with 2 eggs, hash browns, and toast or one biscuit & gravy.

Sr. Cheese Omelet

$8.99

2 egg omelet served with hash browns, and toast or biscuit & gravy. ADD ANY VEGGIE 0.59 EA. ADD ANY MEAT 0.99 EA

Sr. French Toast

$10.99

2 points of Texas toast served with 2 eggs, hash browns, and 2 bacon strips or 1 sausage.

Sr. Meat Omelet

$10.99

2 egg omelet stuffed with bacon, ham, sausage & cheese. Served with hash browns, and toast & jelly or one biscuit & gravy

Sr. Veggie Omelet

$10.99

2 egg omelet stuffed with spinach, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese. Served with hash browns, and toast & jelly or one biscuit & gravy.

Senior Country Debris

$10.99

2 open face biscuits topped with hash browns, covered in country gravy, chopped bacon & sausage, topped with 2 eggs and served with silver dollar cakes

Waffles, French Toast, & Pancakes

1 Pancake

$4.99

Fluffy Buttermilk pancake, served with butter and warm syrup

1 Pc French Toast

$4.99

1x1x1

$10.99

1 Pancake, 2 eggs, 1 bacon strip, and your choice of 1 sausage patty or link & hash browns.

2 Pc French Toast

$5.99

2x2x2

$13.99

2 Pancakes, 2 eggs, 2 bacon strips, and your choice of 2 sausage patties or links & hash browns

Belgian Waffle

$6.99

A crisp golden waffle

French Toast

$6.99

6 points dipped in cinnamon custard and grilled to a golden brown, topped with powdered sugar, served with a side of syrup

French Toast Combo

$13.99

6 points dipped in cinnamon custard and grilled to a golden brown, served with 2 eggs, 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage patties or links & hash browns

Full Stack

$8.99

A Full Stack of our buttermilk pancakes served with butter and warm syrup

Short Stack

$6.99

2 Fluffy Buttermilk pancakes, served with butter and warm syrup

Waffle Platter

$13.99

A crisp golden waffle with 2 eggs, 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage patties or links, & hash browns

Baby Cakes

$4.99

Lunch & Dinner

Appetizers

Chili Cheese Fries or Tater Tots

$8.99

Covered in chili, cheese, onions, & bacon crumbles

Fried Mushroom

$7.99

Dipped in buttermilk and seasoned flour, served with ranch

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Eight per order. Served with a side of our zesty marinara

Fried Jalapeno Caps

$7.99

Dipped in Buttermilk and seasoned flour. Served with ranch

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.99

Dipped in buttermilk and seasoned flour, served with ranch

Build Your Own

$15.99

Pick any 4 of our starters. Served with marinara or ranch.

Salads & Soup

House Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg, olives, red onion & cheese

Tuna Salad

$12.99

Fresh-made tuna salad on a bed of lettuce, with tomatoes, cheese, olives, & red onion

Classic Chef Salad

$12.99

Sliced ham and turkey on a bed of lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, a hardboiled egg, and topped with cheddar cheese

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled or fried chicken breast served on a bed of lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, a hardboiled egg, and topped with cheddar cheese.

Taco Salad

$12.99

Tortilla chips covered with chili and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, olives & cheddar cheese with sour cream and salsa on the side

Cheese and Avocado Salad

$12.99

Fresh lettuce topped with sliced avocado, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, olives & a hard-boiled egg.

Soup of the Day

$4.99+

Our Homemade soups

Bowl of Beans

$4.99

Bowl of beans with cornbread.

Bean Meal

$9.99

Bowl of beans with cornbread and home fries

House Chili

$6.99

Bowl of chili served with cheese and onions

Frito Chili Pie

$7.99

Fritos covers in our house chili, cheddar cheese, & onions

Beans & Cornbread

$7.99

Sandwich Board

Ultimate Ruben

$11.99

Corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut topped with 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye

Pride of Philly

$11.99

Your choice of steak or chicken with grilled onions, mushrooms, and green peppers, topped with cheese

The First Lady

$10.99

Sliced smoked turkey, avocado, tomato, Swiss Cheese, and mayo on toasted wheat bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Fresh-made tuna salad on grilled oat nut bread, with lettuce, tomatoes, & red onion

Buffalo Crispy Chicken

$10.99

Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, drizzled in ranch served on a toasted bun with pickles.

The Liberty Bell

$10.99

Thinly sliced smoked ham with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted wheat bread.

BLT Supreme

$11.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled wheat bread

America's Best Club

$11.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, American & Swiss cheese, piled high on grilled potato bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Presidential Favorite

$10.99

Grilled chicken with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo served on a grilled bun.

Monte Cristo

$12.99

Turkey, ham, two cheeses, battered and lightly fried. Served with powdered sugar and strawberry jam or honey.

Specials & Pasta

Classic Alfredo

$11.99+

Penne pasta with broccoli covered in our freshly made alfredo sauce with choice of chicken or shrimp. Served with garlic toast

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.99+

Served with home-style meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and garlic toast.

4-way Spaghetti

$10.99+

Spaghetti topped with chili, beans, onions, and cheddar cheese. Served with garlic toast.

Chicken Monterey

$13.99

Grilled Chicken breast covered with sauteed mushrooms, onions, spinach, and cherry tomatoes. Topped with bacon & mozzarella cheese.

Open face Bicentennial

$11.99

Roast beef piled high on Texas toast served with mashed potatoes and smothered with brown gravy.

Chicken and Waffle

$11.99

Hand breaded chicken strips piled on a golden waffle served with warm syrup and powdered sugar on the side

Ultimate Stir Fry

$12.99

Marinated chicken, sauteed with stir-fried veggies, served over rice with garlic toast and teriyaki glaze.

Chicken & Biscuit

$10.99+

Open face biscuits, topped with mashed potatoes, grilled chicken, sauteed onions, mushrooms, peas & carrots. Covered in country gravy

Meatless Alfredo

$9.99+

Great Plates

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.99

Hand-breaded buttermilk choice cube steak fried golden brown, covered in country gravy

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.99

Hand-breaded buttermilk chicken breast fried and covered in country gravy

Chicken Bites

$10.99+

Hand breaded chicken chunks, fried and served with choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Strips

$10.99+

Hand-breaded buttermilk chicken stips. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Hamburger Steak

$12.99

Fresh Beef burger topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms and covered in rich brown gravy.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.99+

Marinated chicken breast seasoned & grilled. Served on a bed of lettuce with red onion, avocado, and sliced

Liver and Onions

$9.99+

Grilled beef liver topped with sauteed red onions & covered in rich brown gravy.

Roast Beef Dinner

$11.99+

slow cooked tender roast beef covered in brown gravy.

Pork Chops

$10.99+

2 country style chops seasoned and grilled or fried

Ham Steak

$12.99+

A bone-in southern ham steak

Steak and Seafood

Catfish

$12.99

2 delicious, deep-fried catfish fillets served with hush puppies and tartar sauce.

Fried Shrimp

$13.99

Breaded and fried jumbo shrimp served with choice of dipping sauce.

Grilled Tilapia

$13.99

1/2 lb tilapia fillets served on a bed of rice and topped with grilled, seasoned shrimp served with steamed vegetables, a side of gourmet sauce and garlic toast.

Gourmet Grilled Salmon

$14.99

8 oz Atlantic salmon fillet seasoned & grilled to perfection, served on a bed of rice with sweet & savory gourmet sauce, & garlic toast

8oz Sirloin

$14.99

Choice 8oz sirloin steak cooked to order.

Gourmet Burgers

USA Burger

$9.99

Our original 1/2 pound burger with choice of mustard or mayo, on a toasted bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.

Mushroom Burger

$11.99

1/2 pound burger topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions with Swiss cheese. Served on a toasted bun with choice of mustard or mayo

Sapulpa Burger

$12.99

1/2 pound burger served open face on Texas toast, topped with fries and covered in gravy with sauteed onions & diced bacon. Fries included, NO ADDITIONAL SIDE.

Stars & Stripes

$7.99

1/4 pound patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles

Davy Crockett Patty Melt

$11.99

1/2 pound burger topped with sauteed onions & Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread

Texas Red Burger

$12.99

Two 1/4 pound patties served open-faced on Texas toast, smothered with chili, cheddar cheese & diced onions

Smoke House BBQ

$11.99

/2 pound burger on a toasted bun with cheddar cheese, diced bacon, BBQ sauce, pickles, and onion tanglers

Breakfast Burger

$12.99

1/2 pound burger with cheese, onion, hash browns, bacon and a fried egg on a toasted bun

Cheese Burger

$10.99

Spuds

American Old Fashioned Spud

$9.99

A large Baked potato, topped with cheddar cheese & bacon. Served with butter and sour cream on the side

Beef Spud

$11.99

A large baked potato smothered with philly steak meat, mozzarella cheese, grilled mushrooms & onions. Butter and Sour cream served on the side

Chicken Spud

$11.99

A large baked potato topped with grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, grilled mushrooms & onions. Butter and Sour cream served on the side.

Classic Spud

$9.99

A large baked potato topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Butter and Sour cream served on the side.

South of the Border Spud

$11.99

A large baked potato smothered with chili, red onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Butter, Sour cream, and Salsa served on the side

Dinner Sides

Buttered Corn

$2.99

Brown Beans

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Vegetable Rice

$2.99

Broccoli & Cheese

$2.99

Tots w/cheese

$2.99

Fries w/cheese

$2.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Steamed Veggies

$2.99

Spinach

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Tomato Slices

$2.99

Cucumber Slices

$2.99

Onion Tanglers

$2.99

Potato Chips

$1.49

Cornbread

$0.99

White Gravy

Lite Side

Lite Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.99

Marinated chicken breast seasoned and grilled. Served on a bed of lettuce with red onion, avocado, & sliced tomatoes

Lite Side Grilled Hamburger Patty

$12.99

1/2 pound beef patty served on a bed of lettuce with red onions, avocado, and sliced tomatoes.

Kids Choice

5 Star

$6.99

1 piece of French toast served with 2 scrambled eggs and choice of 1 bacon strip or 1 sausage patty or link

Smiley Face Pancake

$6.99

1 pancake, 2 scrambled eggs and choice of 1 bacon strip or 1 sausage patty or link

USA Special

$6.99

2 eggs with hashbrowns toast and choice of 1 bacon strip or 1 sausage patty or link

Jr. Cheese Omelet

$6.99

A 2 egg omelet topped with cheddar cheese, served with hashbrowns and toast

Jr. Cheeseburger

$6.99

Served with 1 side

Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs

$6.99

Served with garlic toast

Jr Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Served with 1 side

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Served with 1 side

Mini Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Served with 1 side

Kids Bites

$6.99

Jr Burger

$6.99

Desserts

Lemon Meringue

$3.99

Coconut Meringue

$3.99

Chocolate Meringue

$3.99

French Silk

$3.99

Pecan Pie

$3.99

Cheesecake

$3.99

Add Strawberries, Blueberries, Chocolate sauce, Caramel sauce, or Whipped Topping for only $1.49

A La Mode

$1.49

2 scoops ice cream

$2.97

Choose Chocolate or Vanilla

Cobbler

$3.99

Add a scoop of ice cream for only $1.49

