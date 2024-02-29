Cafe Venue Montgomery
Breakfast
- Breakfast Burrito$7.75
Egg, cheese, potatoes, house salsa, choice of meat
- Breakfast Burrito - No Meat$6.75
Egg, cheese, potatoes, house salsa
- Breakfast Sandwich$7.75
Egg, melted cheese, choice of meat, choice of bread
- Veggie Bagel Sandwich$7.75
Veggie cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, arugula, choice of bagel
- Eye Opener$9.95
two eggs, potatoes, toast
- 2 Egg Scrambles$12.25
two eggs with your choice of mix ins, potatoes, toast
- Breakfast Bowl$6.95
Greek yogurt, fresh banana, hemp seeds, coconut, walnuts, honey
- Fresh Avo Toast$7.45
avocado, arugula, ciabatta, lemon infused olive oil
- Fresh Bagel$2.45
delivered daily.
- Steel Cut Oatmeal$5.95+
apples and cinnamon
- Greek Yogurt Parfait$5.75
greek yogurt, blueberry compote, granola
- Chia Seed Pudding$6.75
cocoa, coconut milk, soy milk
- Fresh Fruit Salad$5.45+
seasonal fruit
Juices & Smoothies
- The Original Smoothie$7.95
strawberry, banana, yogurt, oj
- Green Monster Smoothie$7.95
spinach, cucumber, apple, pineapple, oj
- Blueberry Citrus Smoothie$7.95
blueberries, strawberries, banana, oj
- Go Bananas Smoothie$7.95
bananas, chia seeds, greek yogurt, fat free milk
- Super Green Smoothie$7.95
kale, spinach, pineapple, banana, almond milk
- Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie$7.95
peanut butter, cocoa, hemp seeds, almond milk
- Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice$5.95+
- Juicy Juice$6.45+
- Revive Me Juice$7.45+
carrot, apple, ginger, lemon
- K-O Juice$7.45+
kale, apple, cucumber, beet
- Green Party Juice$7.45+
spinach, kale, cucumber, apple, celery
- Red Alert Juice$7.45+
orange, cucumber, pineapple, beet
- Pink Lady Juice$7.45+
grapefruit, apple, ginger, beet
- Refresher Juice$7.45+
cucumber, pineapple, celery, lemon
Coffee & Tea
- Drip Coffee$2.75+
ZOLO Coffee
- Cafe Latte$3.95+
Espresso with steamed milk and foam
- Cafe Aulait$2.95+
Half drip coffee, half steamed milk
- Espresso$2.75
- Double Espresso$2.95
- Cappuccino$3.95+
Espresso with foam and a little bit of milk
- Macchiato$2.95+
Italian Style; espresso with a dollop of foam
- Cafe Mocha$4.45+
Espresso with Ghiradelli Chocolate and steamed milk
- Mocha Blanca$4.45+
Espresso with Ghiradelli White Chocolate and steamed milk
- Venuecino$5.25
Blended sweet latte
- Americano$2.75+
Espresso with hot water
- Decaf Americano$2.75+
Decaf Espresso with hot water
- Cold Brew$3.45+
- Hot Tea$2.95
- Chai Tea Latte$4.25+
- Matcha Latte$4.45+
- Hot Chocolate$3.45+
Salads
- Caesar & Brussels Sprouts Salad$10.95
Crisp romaine lettuce, toasted brussels sprouts, parmesan cheese, croutons & creamy caesar dressing
- Kale & Lentil Salad$11.45
House greens-kale & mixed greens, beluga lentils, roasted cauliflower & chickpeas, chopped tomatoes, feta, sunflower seeds, house vinaigrette.
- Beets Me Salad$11.45
arugula, mixed greens, roasted beets, cucumber, caramelized onions, feta cheese, walnuts, croutons, fig vinaigrette
- Spinach & Cranberries Salad$11.45
Smoked bacon, egg, toasted walnuts, parmesan, dried cranberries, red onions, mustard vinaigrette
- Greek Salad$11.45
Mixed greens, farro, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, lemon vinaigrette
- Asian Market$11.45
Mixed greens, shaved Brussels sprouts, peppers, edamame, carrots, crispy wonton strips, toasted sesame ginger dressing
- Chop Chop Salad$13.95
Crisp romaine, avocado, smoked bacon, chicken breast, egg, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, house bleu cheese dressing
- Steak N Bleu Salad$14.95
Mixed greens, roasted flank steak, beluga lentils, corn, Stella bleu cheese, caramelized onions, tomatoes, house chipotle ranch dressing
Artisan Sandwiches
- Super Veggie Sandwich$10.95
Avocado, cucumber, jack cheese, arugula, tomato, roasted pepper sauce, veggie cream cheese or hummus, wheat bread
- Jammin Turkey Cranberry Sandwich$12.45
Daily roasted local turkey, homemade cranberry jam, lettuce, tomato, aioli, ciabatta
- Tuscan Chicken Sandwich$12.45
Natural chicken breast, avocado, melted jack cheese, lettuce, roasted Tuscan tomato relish, aioli, ciabatta.
- Smoked Pork Loin Sandwich$12.45
Thinly-sliced, chipotle bbq sauce, aioli, arugula, tomato, country baguette
- Tuna Melt Sandwich$12.45
Our signature albacore tuna salad w/sunflower seeds, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, aioli, toasted sourdough
- California Club Sandwich$12.95
Daily roasted local turkey, avocado, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, aioli, sourdough
- Flank Steak Sandwich$13.95
Marinated flank steak, caramelized onion, garlic aioli, chimichurri, arugula, ciabatta.
- Chicken Curry Wrap$12.45
Natural chicken, roasted cauliflower & chickpeas, red quinoa, caramelized onions, yellow coconut curry sauce, choice of flour or wheat tortilla.
- Vegan Curry Wrap$9.95
Roasted cauliflower & chickpeas, red quinoa, caramelized onions, yellow coconut curry sauce, choice of flour or wheat tortilla
Grain Bowls
- Medierranean Flavor Burst Bowl$12.54
Seasoned farro & quinoa, chickpeas, cucumber, kalamata olives, chopped tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, roasted red pepper sauce
- Curry Quinoa Bowl$13.95
Roasted chicken breast, red quinoa, roasted sweet potato, kale, beluga lentils, edamame, caramelized onion, yellow coconut curry
- Southwest Grain Bowl$13.95
Chorizo, quinoa, farro, corn, beluga lentils, chopped tomatoes, cilantro, salsa verde, avocado, sour cream
Toast & Soup
Combos
Beverages
- Tropical Iced Tea$2.25
Unsweetened iced black tea with tropical fruit flavor
- Fountain Soda$2.25
Alameda Point Craft Soda; sweetened with real cane sugar
- Crystal Geyser Sparkling Water$2.45
Flavors subject to availability
- BAI$3.45
Flavors subject to availability
- Vitamin Water$3.45
Flavors subject to availability
- Boxed Water$2.25
- Coconut Water$3.95
Vita Coco
Baked Goods
- Chocolate Walnut Bread$3.25
Subject to availability
- Cookie$2.95
Flavors subject to availability
- Morning Bun$3.25
Subject to availability
- Muffin$2.95
Subject to availability
- Plain Croissant$2.95
Subject to availability
- Scone$3.25
Subject to availability
- Chocolate Croissant$3.45
- Almond Croissant$3.45
- Chocolate Brownie$2.95